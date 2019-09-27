We’ve no film industry yet in Nigeria – Otote

Eliel Otote is an actor, scriptwriter and director with over three decades experience. He is also an editor and culture consultant. In this interview, Otote, easily remembered for his roles as Mr. Deputy in the popular TV series, The Johnsons; and Papa Akpors in Akpors And Company; and Chief Iyase in the movie, Invasion 1897, shares his experience. He also talks about Nollywood, resurgence of cinemas, music industry and other issues. TONY OKUYEME writes

You studied music, why not theatre art?

I studied music as integral part of what is known as theatre arts. Music at the university of Nigeria, Nsukka is total theatre. I also studied with RSM, London, specializing in Operatic performance and voice; and then, Drama at Victor Uwaifo Academy and Earthpot Culture in the early 80s. While in UNN, I was a guest Actor to the Dept of Drama for four years.

Tell us about growing up years, to what extent did it influence your choice of career as an actor?

Mine was a family of artistes. My father, though a teacher, was a thumb pianist with a local band. My mother led a kokoma dance troupe as a singer. So I got influenced early in life to appreciate art. It also explains my vintage performance as an actor, even on the very day I was born, crying and kicking against the hostile world with my little hands and feet.

You have featured in so many stage, television and film productions. Tell us your experience playing the role of Mr. Deputy in the popular TV series, ”The Johnsons”, Chief Iyase in the movie, “Invasion 1897”, and Papa Akpors in “Akpors And Company”?

The beautiful thing about these characters you mentioned, and indeed, all others I have interpreted in the past, is their peculiarity. And of course, my unique interpretation of each of the roles. I enjoy every character I portray. I go into them and get out of them with such ease that the novice thinks acting is easy. I am reputed to play different roles differently. So it’s always a wonderful experience with any roles I play. The character, Mr. Deputy had been played by two or three actors before the Director, Charles Inojie, invited me to take up the role. He had just taken over the directing seat. And the difference became clear when I gave life to the character. Same depth in character interpretation was obvious in all others you mentioned.

You also played the role of Uncle in the TV series, “The Spider”. Which of these do find most challenging?

Hmmm. The character I played on SPIDER was quite challenging, as I had to delve into the sixties for source materials to build the character – an old school mentality, mannerism, and speech pattern. Quite challenging I must confess.

Is your wife also an actor?

Not really on professional level. But she is damn good. She is a caterer by profession.

How would you rate the movie industry currently?

Honestly, no industry yet. We are just trying to build one and only a few seem to be interested in the collective good. Like I wrote in my forthcoming book, Individualism at the expense of collectivism is the bane of Nollywood.

Where do you see Nollywood in the next five years?

We hope it grows beyond the few ignoble individuals. And I believe that can be if we all embrace a collective ideology for the industry.

What do you think is the best way to curb piracy?

It can only be minimized.

Tell us your most memorable day or days in your career…

To me, everyday has been memorable. Maybe the most memorable day will be the day I will get paid the true worth of my artistry.

What is your view about resurgence of culture of cinema in Nigeria?

Cinema culture is resuffacing no doubt, with more screening centres and cineplexes springing up. That is supposed to be a boost for the industry. But with the mode of operation, it’s becoming baneful instead. The practitioners will end up being the victims of extortion and exploitation.

What is your advice for the young ones in the industry who want to get better?

Develop yourself. Improve on your art. Be prepared. Be humble.

What is your opinion about the music industry in Nigeria today?

Our music industry is thriving. Very creative with the beats. Widely accepted. It can only get better.

Fake lifestyle has become popular among entertainers. What is your view about this?

It is true some indulge in fake lifestyle, being carried away by the glamor of the roles they play in movies. They want to replicate same in real life. Caution is the word. In this part of the world, there is no “business” yet in the “show” to sustain such lifestyle. The result can be disastrous.

You are also an author, culture consultant and researcher. How have you been able to combine all of these successfully?

All my consultations, researches etc all bother on my practice as an actor, writer etc. Its not as if they are standing apart. To write a good script you require research. If it’s about a people, culture etc, it becomes a lot easier for me. As a music and dance anthropologist, i often lecture as guest instructor in institutions of higher learning-home and abroad. A lot of research is involved. To interpret a role properly requires extensive research. So it’s not a problem at all.

