What exactly is the problem, South Africans?

Ask me which country is an ingrate; I will readily point to South Africa. Ask me which country lacks a modicum sense of history; South Africa will again fit the description. How can South Africans forget so soon the pivotal role played by Nigeria at a time when black skin was subjected to hatred, discrimination and even death when their country was enmeshed in apartheid? This is the thinking of average Nigerians, particularly those who remember the roles played by Nigeria when South Africa was an enclave of apartheid.

Surprisingly, old adversaries are now treated as beautiful brides and old friends are now treated with disdain and belligerence. If South African youths don’t have sense of history, have their elders who saw it all also lost their memories so soon that they cannot call their recalcitrant youths to order that biting the fingers that fed in your darkest hour is the worst kind of ingratitude? The recent xenophobic attacks whereby brutish South African youths who unleashed mayhem on Nigerians and other black Africans after the one that happened 2015, have shown that they harbour deep hatred and animosity towards Nigerians and will release their pent-up emotion at the slightest opportunity.

From 1960 to 1995, Nigeria spent billions of dollars to support the blacks who were strangers in their own land. The South African Institute of International Affairs at a time acknowledged that Nigeria was the highest donor to the anti-apartheid struggle.

It was as if Nigeria was waiting for its independence as the country immediately spearheaded the campaign to end apartheid just after October 1, 1960. At every given opportunity, Nigeria never hesitated to register its displeasure that apartheid was inhuman and degrading. It took risks and was dauntless in the face of backings given by the superpowers which endorsed apartheid and promoted minority whites against the majority blacks. On Apr 4, 1961, Nigeria under the leadership of the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, wrote a letter to the African National Congress (ANC) assuring the then foremost anti-apartheid group of Nigeria’s unwavering support.

The ANC was an orphan ostracized and despised by the western world but encouraged by Nigeria and a few other African countries. For those who have a sense of history, they will understand the disappointment of former president Olusegun Obasanjo who in 2017 blamed the South African government for the bestiality of its youths who take delight in killing and maiming fellow Africans. Under ex-president Obasanjo as a military ruler, Nigeria contributed $3.7 million to the Southern Africa Relief Fund (SARF), which it established in 1976 basically to give support to black South Africans and promote their general wellbeing. Besides, the former president made a personal donation of $3,000.

Each member of his cabinet contributed $1,500 while all the civil servants and public officers in Nigeria donated two per cent of their monthly salary to the fund and Nigerian students skipped meals to contribute to the fund because they were determined to free South Africa from the white predators.

By June 1977, the fund better known by the sobriquet “Mandela tax” had reached $10.5 million. The will to contribute to the fund was a direct response to the 1976 Soweto uprising against apartheid in South Africa in which at least 700 black students were felled by callous white policemen who shot them during a protest against the changing of their education language to Afrikaans. Late Nigerian music icon, Sunny Okosuns, released a hit song, ‘Fire in Soweto’, a lyrical detail, on the massacre of the students described as one of the crudest and saddest chapters of the apartheid era.

The fund paved the way for the first set of 86 South African students to arrive in Nigeria in 1976 following the disruption of the education system in South Africa then. Hundreds of students also came into Nigeria to enjoy free education financed with the fund. Many others were welcomed here including the likes of former president Thabo Mbeki, who lived in Nigeria for seven years, from 1977 to 1984. At a time when the only thing that made apartheid government to seize the passports of over 300 blacks, was just the colour of their skin, Nigeria again came to their rescue by providing passports for hundreds of black South Africans to travel abroad.

It was also under the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed-Obasanjo regime that Nigeria nationalised British Petroleum and renamed it African Petroleum (AP) for supplying oil to the then South Africa’s apartheid regime. How can South Africa forget so soon how Nigeria spearheaded the boycott of the 1978 Commonwealth Games in protest against New Zealand over its sporting contact with the apartheid regime and in 1986, Before then, Nigeria, under Obasanjo, recalled its athletes from the Montreal Games, Canada,in 1976 because New Zealand maintained sporting contact with South Africa, and had undertaken a Rugby tour of the country just before the games. How about the secret military training and support that Nigeria’s Kaduna First Mechanised Army Division provided for the military wing of the ANC? Nigeria, with the support of other African countries, also lobbied for the creation of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid and chaired it for over 30 years, doing all it just to end apartheid.

The list is endless. But it seems all these efforts no longer matter to the South Africans. The argument that the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans are being carried out by a few may not really fly as there are no genuine and sincere efforts by the government to stop the perennial problem, which started in 2015, recurred in 2017 and now in 2019.

There were even cases where police were part of the conspiracy against the Africans by these unruly South African youths. Agreed that there are criminals among Nigerians living in South Africa, using crude and extra-judicial methods to deal with the situation cannot be an option in such a situation.

The average South African will rather give a clap to a Briton despite the atrocities Britain committed and the support it gave the minority white rulers while apartheid lasted even if such Briton committed a grevious crime in today’s South Africa. If there are evidences that Americans committed infractions in South Africa, would South Africans use jungle justice to deal with the Americans? Of course they won’t because they know how American government will react to such.

My assertion will be buttressed by a story told by a colleague, which was related to him by his friend. A Nigerian lady was in a queue at a supermarket in South Africa and when it was her turn to make payment for her purchase, the cashier, a black female South African, beckoned on a white man who was directly behind the Nigerian lady to jump the queue. Perhaps, what qualified the white to jump the queue was just the colour of his skin, a vestige of colonialism.

Of course, the Nigerian resisted the discrimination and stood her ground that it was her turn. Her resistance attracted a deafening silence at the supermarket, according to the story. A black who did that to a fellow black will jump at any opportunity to attack a fellow black. Unfortunately, the majority of Nigerians in South Africa or outside the shores of Nigeria will rather endure whatever insult comes their way even at the risk of their lives.

To such Nigerians, it is better the devil you know than the devil you don’t. They prefer to die in South Africa where basic amenities are available compared to their Nigeria where such amenities are a luxury. To such Nigerians and truly to a large extent there are no facilities at home, an attestation to the persistent failure on the part of successive Nigerian governments. I won’t be surprised if many Nigerians decline to board the plane sent to pick those who want to return home from South Africa on account of nothing to attract them home in terms of basic amenities. The dust of the on ongoing xenophobic attacks will settle albeit temporarily. The dog will always go back to its vomit.

The South Africans carry in their hearts a deep animosity, hatred and jealousy. They are only interested in looking for whom to blame for their ineptitude and mental laziness to work. In order to proffer a final solution to this recurring problem, we need to find out why black South Africans hate fellow black Africans. How sensitive are the foreigners to the plight of South Africans? A friend who is married to a German and lives in Germany once told me about how African migrants in Germany are attracting hatred and opprobrium on account of their ostentatious lifestyle, which they rubbed in on the indigenes. She said once the refugees get their allowances they go on shopping spree buying luxury items, which the indigenes cannot afford to buy and pay for the items at a go.

She said some Germans begin to develop hatred for such refugees wondering why the German government is giving them ‘so much support beyond what they need. We need to know exactly the grievances of black South Africans. However, there can’t be justification for the perennial xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians and other Africans just as it will amount to self-deceit that some Nigerians are not into crimes in South Africa just the way we have many Nigerians doing great and legitimate things there. Pretending that some Nigerians are not living large on crimes is like begging the issue. The Ozubulu killing was an eye opener to what some Nigerians do in South Africa.

No country will close its eyes to such nauseating occurrence. After these attacks, it is a matter of time before they will rise up again against their fellow Africans because there won’t be final solution until we know what exactly is the problem..

Like this: Like Loading...