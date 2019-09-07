What if your wedding to Chioma doesn’t hold? Slay Queen Asks Davido

A broadcast journalist who studied English and Literary Studies at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayo’ Emmanuel-Ojo is popular for his radio programme and podcast, People, Places and Culture, which interrogates global tourism and cultural systems by looking at the happenings that define tourism in Africa. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Emmanuel-Ojo, a golden star award recipient from a youth-based organisation in Houston Texas, United States, talks about his experience as an OAP, running Greenspirit Media and hosting one of the most listened-to shows on tourism and cultural programmes in the Diaspora.

How difficult do you consider being able to carve a niche for oneself as an OAP based on your own experience?

This is a big question. To the glory of God, I have worked on both radio and television. Although I am fully on radio now.

Carving a niche for yourself is not easy, knowing full well that everyone wants to do entertainment but passion is the key. I grew up in an art family. My dad took me round and showed me places.

This, to a very large extent, made me develop a strong passion for art, culture, tourism and politics. With this, I find my strength in art, lifestyle and politics. Although as a young broadcaster, you have to be very versatile but knowing your area of strength is key. With this in mind, getting a stand in the industry was not difficult at all.

What is your journey like and why did you choose to be an OAP?

This is a very long story.

The love for broadcasting/journalism started when I was in primary school. I remember my primary school, ATMA-D Nursery and Primary School, now known as West Prime Model School in Bodija area of Ibadan, took us to Radio Nigeria, Ibadan, for an excursion. Stepping into that premises then, something clicked and I just love the profession.

At that level, I had the privilege of meeting the Voice-Over actor of Living Spring Chapel then in the studio. He spoke to me as a child and his words are still clear in my head even though I cannot remember his name now.

Growing up, things just fell in place. I later discovered my talent in voice acting and content creation, interestingly, radio embraced me before TV. I am a graduate of English and Literary studies from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. I have worked as a script writer, voice actor, a content producer, an event compere, a lover of children and a serial entrepreneur and currently work with Wellsradio, Nigeria’s fastest growing online radio.

Could you still cast you mind back to some of the challenges you faced in the process of becoming an OAP? Challenges are everywhere and I must say mine aren’t an exception. I started out as an intern, which really helped me.

But I must also mention that access to the microphone was the challenge initially. I later realised that it is one of those things you have to face to get to the top. How were you able to overcome this? One of the greatest gifts of God to me are my parents. Growing up, my dad used to tell me not to despise the days of little beginnings.

I didn’t stop pushing, even when the opportunities were not forthcoming, I kept on reading and retraining myself, aside from that, I had mentors in the industry who I look up to. Their stories inspire me a lot and with these in mind, together with my drive and passion, it was always a matter of time.

If you had your mind set on broadcasting since primary school, why did you choose to study English and not Mass-communication?

In fact, I wanted to study Law and not English Language. Although I have always loved the media.

For your information, I had my first shot at radio right after secondary school. So, I know that the media has something for me but still I had my eyes on studying law.

As God would have it, I was offered English Language at the Olabisi Onabanjo University but having had my first shot on radio just after secondary school meant I had senior colleagues to talk to.

They mentored me and gave me the best counsel I needed at that time.

Are there experiences you have had as an OAP that are not so good?

I have had memorable moments but I do not see them as bad, rather; I learn from them and move on. Trust me, such moments made me who I am today.

What would be your advice to people who desire to work as an OAP?

Passion, training/education and consistency are the most important ingredients they have to keep in mind all the time.

Since your passion developed through a national broadcaster, do you wish to work in any Federal broadcasting commission?

Absolutely, but of course it would have to be as a full staff this time.

That is because I had a short time with Bronze FM in the Aduwawa area of Benin City and I loved it.

Which other course could you have studied apart from Law or English/Mass Communication?

There was no other course that would allow me exhibit my love and passion. Law might have to a certain extent but I do not regret studying English language at all. Trust me when I say that I cannot imagine myself studying something else.

Although I still have my eyes on the legal profession.

So can we then say that is a future goal, which others do you have?

The future is now and I have started living it. Watch out for my talk show on YouTube and directto- home TV. It is going to be a big project, there are other productions coming up but for some reasons, I cannot let them out yet. You just have to watch out via my social media platforms.

What would you say you have contributed to the industry and on which you hope to do more?

Sound Character is one of my core values. I tell people the media has a lot to do in this area. One of these contributions is through my talk show programs: Stigma2Stardom with Ayo and Gender World on Wellsradio.

With these platforms, my contributions are not just for the industry but for the society at large.

