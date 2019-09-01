When your wife is her mummy’s pet

Recently, a collaboration between the Holy Spirit Mission led by Bishop Charles Ighele and Heart and Health Ministries, an International faith based NGO headed by Dr. Angela Okotie- Ebo, created a paradise of humanitarian healthcare delivery in the Akuwonjo axis of Lagos State. Over 5000 people, who cut across the Christian, Muslim and other faiths, benefited from the free medical outreach principally organised to spread the love of God, to those who cannot access good health care in society.

The outreach, which is the third edition since the two ministries began collaboration, saw people from different parts of Lagos rushing into the cavernous premises of the Holy Spirit Mission just to partake of the goodies that the collaboration offered. Despite the huge crowd that turned out the medical outreach was held in an impressively orderly manner. “We feel that as Nigeria let’s see how we can get ourselves more organised.

Today the pre-registration is working and the crowd is huge yet there is orderliness in the attendance. “But we are saying that we will be able to attend to about 5,000 people within three days duration of the medical outreach. “That is an average of 1000 pre-registered people per day and the way we are as Nigerians, some will just rush in and you can’t say go away. So we are giving allowance for that also,” Bishop Ighele said.

He added: “The program has become quite a popular one. The first time we held it few years ago; one of the Obas in Lagos came in with his chiefs just to greet the people. And he said let him just run a medical check. His BP was at stroke level. Everybody was alarmed they rushed and attended to him.

“In this programme, we are giving everybody medicines that will last them an entire year and we are talking about the best and costliest medicines in the world. We are treating arthritis, pains, blood sugar, BP and a lot of other things. So it has become a popular programme and we are very happy.”

Sunday Telegraph learnt that sheer interest in the wellbeing of the people and the desire to do the Lord’s bidding to spread Christ’s love to humanity is what brought the Holy Spirit mission and Heart and Health Ministries together in the resolve to give humanitarian healthcare to those members of our society who ordinarily can’t afford it.

“We’re interested in Nigerians, we are interested in the black race, and we are interested in the life of the people being better. Yes, I am a preacher, but we know that not everybody will want to come to church to listen to what we preach.

The Bible says ‘we are the salts of the Earth and the light of the world, so looking at it from the Biblical perspectives, I said eh! We just have to help our community in terms of medical outreach, in terms of food so that people who live near us whether they want to worship with us or not can go to bed with something in their stomach.

There are those around us who cannot access the hospital and medical facilities for delivery, we fish them out and see how we can be of help in these medical areas.

“We have been doing this, we done some medical outreach on our in the past. Because we are interested in people, God connected us to these people who are abroad. Each year they bring in drugs worth hundreds of millions of naira,” Bishop Ighele explained.

As for Dr. Angela, who happens to be the daughter-inlaw of Nigeria’s First Republic first Minister of Finance, Festus Okotie-Ebo, “We just do what God has called us to do; when he puts the burden in your heart you just follow through and we just do the best we can, especially in a country like Nigeria where even the most common pain, you know somebody has waist pain, rheumatism that can easily be taken care of he can afford the medicine.

For us it’s such a privileged to be able to relieve just pain and then we try as much as possible to focus on condition we call primary healthcare in developed countries like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cloistral, simple things like heart burn, pain and primary thing.

Those are the things we focus on.” She added: “We take humanitarian healthcare all over the world. This is our 20th trip to Nigeria.

By the grace of God over these 20 trips since we started in 2005, we believe we have been able to help people because when we give them medicine, sometimes we give medication to last them the whole year before we come back again; so that they don’t run out of the medication.’ It’s not that they don’t know that they have these conditions. But they don’t have the money and there is no place they can easily go and get access for the cure.

“So our goal is to try as much as possible supply them for at least six months and sometimes a whole year. We give them vitamins, something that will build their immune system, a lot of pain medicine, things that will help them sleep well at night; we give them some for stress so that when they have stress they take it and they feel calmer

Those are the basically the little things we can do to help.” The foreign collaborators have a good team of high profile medical staff who work hand-in-hand with local health workers.

“We have number of doctors here and we about 12 pharmacists, 20 nurses; you know we have many doctors here that when we come around we work with them. We train a lot of local medical workers so that we can work with them the time we are here. So we have a good team. “We do from screening to prayer/counseling. Screening involves checking their blood pressure, their blood sugar and examining them to see what condition they are suffering from.

Then we write that down then they go for the prayer and they come to the pharmacy and based on what the problem is we dispense the medication on the condition they have,” Dr. Okotie-Ebo further explained. Incidentally, both Heart and Health ministries and Bishop Ighele’s church spend a fortune to deliver the medical outreach to the common man.

Dr. Okotie-Ebo explained: “Over the years, I have developed relationships with pharmaceutical companies and they know us for what we do. So when I apply, they send me their list and say pick whatever you want. Sometimes the medications we have, they don’t pay for us to bring it here.

They give it to us; we have to ship it from their pharmaceutical industry to the church. That costs money; but again we trust God, he is our source. And you know excess luggage that’s a lot of money. God always provides this is since 2005 and every year. Like this year, everything we brought about $1.2 million (about N430m).”

Bishop Ighele added: “They bring in all the drugs, the pay their way in, they buy their tickets, pay the excess luggage, transport the drugs from Huston, USA where they are based package the drugs per month do a lot of work which the do there.

All we do here is pay their accommodation and feeding. “These people are top professionals in their respective fields and in their countries; I have been to their homes and we are happy to have met them. We are happy that they love Africa and leave the comfort of their homes in the USA.”

