White House Lodge: How Nwosu’s thugs battered DSS, NSCDC officials

F

resh facts have emerged on the recent brutal attack on an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) and his colleague from the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by thugs suspected to be loyal to former governor Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu at the controversial White House Lodge in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

While the state government is embarking on the recovery of looted properties and assets of the state, Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of the state, has continued to lay claim to the ownership of the White House Lodge as his private guest house, a property which is said to be owned by the Imo State.

Exactly two weeks ago, while some officials of the NSCDC and a DSS officer were at the property on official duty, Chief Uche Nwosu stormed the lodge with more than three busloads of thugs for reasons that are yet uncertain.

An eye witness, an artisan that works in the neighbourhood who simply identified himself as ‘Wadi’, told Sunday Telegraph that “it was around 2:30pm and I was repairing some fittings in one of the nearby buildings when the vehicles sped into the neighbourhood, it was obvious that something was afoot.

Wadi said: “I saw Uche Nwosu came out of his vehicle and was walking towards the gate. He was almost shouting at someone I could not see clearly saying ‘What are you doing here? Is this your father’s house?’ I think he said it repeatedly. By then, the gate which seemed chained from within had been pushed open by the rowdy thugs.”

Wadi said he had thought that Nwosu was confronting stragglers who trespassed into the lodge until after the incident when he learnt that the men behind the gate were security officials from the DSS and NSCDC.

“When they left, we all came out to know what really happened and we saw a dark middle-aged man who was thoroughly beaten and sprawled on the ground. His face was all swollen with his left eye bloodied and covered; he was in pain and a Civil Defence man told us he was a DSS officer. And they maintained that they identified themselves yet Nwosu did not call his thugs to order.”

When our correspondent visited the White House Lodge, the gate was shut and it was not possible to access the premises but an NSCDC official spoke to our correspondent from over the fence while darting furtive glances at our vehicle, apparently to be certain nothing dangerous was afoot.

Apparently suspicious, the security man, who was overtly careful with his words eventually, inferred that there was such an incident but he was not on duty on the day the incident occurred and as such cannot answer any question.

Another source from the neighbourhood, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence, said the Civil Defence men on duty when the attack happened had named one Frank Onwumere and another thug that goes by the nickname ‘One-man-squad’ as key actors in the assault.

Reacting, however, Mr. Uche Nwosu dismissed the story as baseless and untrue.

A statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Uche Nwosu Campaign Organisation, Mr. Jones Onwuasoanya said that the story of assault was a fabrication by Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s loyalists to deflect attention from the successful reception accorded former governor Rochas Okorocha around the period.

“It is important to remind us that one of the bestselling leadership skills of His Excellency Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is the ability to keep his emotions in check, even in the face of extreme provocation. We therefore, urge the general public to disregard the malicious claims,” he said in the statement.

Incidentally, following the assault, Governor Ihedioha ordered the “citizens’ arrest” of his immediate predecessor, who is now a Senator, should he ever set foot in Imo State.

Like this: Like Loading...