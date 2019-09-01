Why and how history defines who we are (8)

“Since oppression is maintained by force, it is only possible to remove that oppression by a counterforce.” – ‘Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Since last weekend the media space has been awash with reactions from Saturday’s unfortunate attack on the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in the Southern City of Nuremberg, Germany in Europe. All the social media platforms especially the ones dominated by Ndigbo have literarily been on fire over this matter with the divergent views of contributors. Not a few feel that Ekweremadu was just an accidental victim given his antecedents in Biafra struggle.

Ekweremadu aside his numerous stirring attack against the establishment on the injustice against Ndigbo had contributed significantly in the freeing of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from prison. As a matter of fact yours sincerely was privy to the critical role of Senators Ekweremadu and Enyinnaya Abaribe, the current Senate Minority Leader in the freedom now being enjoyed by Kanu.

In fact, after his release Kanu was taken to the Abuja home of Ekweremadu for initial rehabilitation and counselling on how to maximize the gains inherent in his needless incarceration which was at time enjoying enormous popularity among Ndigbo. Kanu was properly admonished by South- East Senate caucus to return home and join forces with other Ndigbo liberation fighters being coordinated by the indefatigable and inexorable President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, former Information Minister John Nnia Nwodo. Whether Kanu heed the advisory or not is a story for another day suffice to say however that if he did, the Nuremberg attack probably would not have happened. In fact, Kanu and IPOB continuous attack on Nwodo whose leadership of Ndigbo is highly rated might be their nemesis if not halted.

The humiliation of Ekweremadu is highly condemnable and a show of ingratitude from IPOB and Kanu. It shouldn’t have happened at all but having occurred what is in it for us as Ndigbo, as Nigerians and as leaders of our people. Is this not a measure of the crisis in our kinfolk? Where do we go from here? When armed robbers invade your home, steal, rape your daughters and instead of seeking how to avert a repeat you spend your time lamenting, asking why me, why should people do such outrageous and startling thing, you probably will not solve the problem. If the robbers are as rational as you to provide answers to your questions, they would not have indulged in the crime in the first place.

If two people are provoked at the same time and over the same issue and one decides to carry gun in reaction and the other decides to carry placard shouting his disgust. The duo are reacting quiet alright but each is based on their individual idiosyncrasies. What should concern an intellectual mind most on a circumstance like this should be why the reaction at all. Why should an Igbo debase an Igbo in a foreign land? Unfortunately most discussants among Ndigbo on the attack on the former Deputy Senate President have not taken time to address the real issue.

When Socrates told the youth of Athens to stone the bourgeoisie in the society, he did not demarcate for them the type to be stoned and the type to be slapped. If Igbo youths are angry and unhappy with their leaders anybody in that class of leadership should consider him or herself vulnerable to the reaction from such group.

The kind of treatment from them to you will depend on a number of variables including but not limited to the weapons available to them and how they perceive you. The very clear message from Nuremberg is that Ndigbo youths are angry and how they pour these anger doesn’t have to be the way their potential victims expect it. Most of those Igbo youths in Nuremberg and indeed others in diaspora didn’t desire to be there ab initio.

They actually went there out of frustration from a failed leadership in their country who blatantly refused to address their challenges. Ekweremadu went to Nuremberg very enthusiastically as a Nigerian adorning an Igbo fabric with Nigerian coat of arms conspicuously emblazoned on it. As a cultural gathering of New Yam festival in a foreign land, Ekweremadu was being patriotic in his wears but politically given the situation back home, where a Catholic Priest Rev. Paul Offu was killed in his own constituency and was yet to be buried at the time of the new yam festival and also the royal father and his wife from the same area just regained their freedom after ransom was paid to Fulani herdsmen who kidnapped them few days after killing the priest.

The coat of arm of Nigeria that couldn’t protect these mindless killing of innocent souls in Igboland is not only provocative, repugnant, but extremely repulsive. Ekweremadu to his aggressors at that time was symbolizing Nigeria their tormentor.

The very clear message from Nuremberg therefore is that the people of the South-East in particular and Nigeria in general are not happy with their leaders. Their leaders are not endeavouring, they are not meeting their aspirations. What is the aspirations of Igbo youths you may want to know? Simple! A just society where fairness should be the guiding principles. This land evidently is not a fair place as it is currently. Anybody expecting Igbo to be happy at a society where their will is flagrantly thwarted when they cast their votes, where equal opportunity is not available to them, where even their God-given talent are not allowed to blossom. To expect an oppressed person under bondage to keep mum and keep shouting that all is well is akin to flogging a child and asking him to be smiling at it. Under such circumstance if you force such child to smile instead of crying at your punishment when he escapes and finds himself outside your control as is the case with the Igbo in diaspora, sorry for you if you appear there wanting to showcase your leadership. I think that was the scenario Senator Ekweremadu found himself.

It did not matter that he has also been so upset with the happenings in the country in the past four years that he once wrote an open letter to the President on the plight of Ndigbo. In fact in one of his frustrating remarks he yelled at the floor of the Nigeria Senate ‘who says military cannot come back’. What happened to Ekweremadu therefore should be seen as an alarm bell heralding an impending danger that awaits all leaders in an oppressed society not only for Igbo, it’s just a matter of time for everybody. We can vividly recall that it was anger against political leadership that made late Mohammad Yusuf go berserk against Borno State citizens that eventually snowballed into a war against the entire country. By the time Yusuf was killed enough structure already existed to throw up an Abubakar Shekau to succeed him. Also recently a self-confessed bandit commander in Zamfara State, Hassan Dantawaye revealed how their agenda was to kill 50 persons for every herdsman that dies in the hand of Nigerians.

The truth is that what we are witnessing is uproar, a revolt of some sort from the agelong oppressed people in our society. All the hypocritical attitudes of our leaders to the exasperated issue of injustice in the land should have expiring date because a push that takes a victim to the wall is bound to experience a counter reaction. In conclusion, as we rue Nuremberg incident I would like to re-share this personal story for the umpteen times. It is my encounter with late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu in 2005 as the Group Political Editor of THISDAY Newspaper.

I had finished interviewing him in his Enugu home about the state of the nation then and was already at his exit gate going when he called me back and prophetically said. “Your newspaper is very influential and a powerful voice in Nigeria, you people should use it to tell Nigeria to treat Ndigbo justly as the war had since ended. The war weary Igbo are giving way to post-war kids who will not understand why they are being unjustly treated.”

Yes, Ojukwu was correct, the Nigeria civil war ended 49 years ago, most active IPOB members home and in diaspora including their leader Mazi Kanu are post-war children. Nuremberg incident therefore should send some signals for concerned Nigerian leaders to decode accurately the developing events in the country taking into cognizance the far-sighted warning of this indomitable Biafra hero. The clear message from Nuremberg is that henceforth it would no longer be business as usual for our leaders. Native intelligence demands that leaders apply wisdom when interacting with the led in their frustrated cocoon and not expect an alleluia song especially when they perceive them to have a hand in their crabbiness.

Like this: Like Loading...