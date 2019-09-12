Why I unbundled, created new ministries –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presided over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), since inauguration of the cabinet on 21st August, giving reasons why he created new ministries.

The creation of the ministries led to merger of some and unbundling of existing ones.

Speaking during the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said the move was to enhance the administration’s goal of diversification and inclusive growth.

President Buhari explained that he also reappointed some ministers who got acquitted themselves well with the focus of the government during their first appointment.

He told the new cabinet members that the weekly meeting presented an opportunity for them to know their fellow ministers and exchange ideas with a goal of perfecting government’s stated policies geared towards positively impacting on Nigerians.

“In the recently concluded elections, the majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave us a clear mandate: (a) to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, (b) to create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and (c) to instil governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption.

“Therefore, all ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations.

“For returning ministers, my decision to appoint you is based on merit. During our first term, you executed your mandate diligently in a patriotic manner. I expect you all to double your efforts in this second term.

“To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve our goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth,” Buhari noted.

He continued that: “For example, we merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning. We also created a Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development to fully institutionalise our various interventions that support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country.

“Furthermore, we split the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Ministry of Transportation and Aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

“On security, keeping in mind the need to improve on our achievements, we created the Ministry of Police Affairs with the purpose to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that will enhance Nigeria’s internal security in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies. This will include supporting the re-establishment of civil authority in the liberated areas of the North-East.

“We also created a new Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. This ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the presidency.

“The minister’s role will include coordinating of multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President.

“I have instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draft a schedule of ministerial responsibilities for my review and final approval,” he added.

