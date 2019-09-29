Why we allow petrol stations in residential areas –DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), yesterday, explained why it allows some petrol stations to operate within residential areas.

The acting Director of the DPR, Mr. Ahmad Shakur, who said this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the DPR held in Owerri with stakeholders in the downstream sector, said the department allowed some petrol stations to operate within residential areas since they have been in existence before developmental project caught up with them.

Shakur, who was represented by the Head of the Downstream Monitoring and Regulation, Mr. Alaku Musa, said, “On the issues of petrol stations operating in residential areas; you find a situation where a filling station has come into being but development now compels people to build houses around it.

“It is the responsibility of the person who owns the land to give, at least, a reasonable distance for safety before he constructs any house nearby. That’s a common practice in this country. Secondly, some of the houses that spring up near petrol stations do not have approval from town planners or relevant agencies” he said.

The DPR boss said: “When such situations exist, we try to put mitigating measures to checkmate it. For example, we always recommend that the wall between the petrol station and a nearby residential building must be fire walls made up of refactoring bricks.

“It is the one that does not conduct heat from one point to the other. It rather reflects it backwards towards the petrol station. When that is done, it’s called fire wall. It is built to a reasonable level approved by the DPR.”

He added that the department was already looking at such areas with a view to resolving them.

On operators combining cooking gas and petrol stations, the acting director said there is minimum distance required for petrol pump, where the fuel is coming out and the storage tanks, saying that the DPR has already revised its guidelines and would soon notify operators and correct the already existing ones.

He disclosed that the DPR is no longer approving refill gas station inside petrol station, adding however, that the ones that were already in existence, the department was taking action to improve on the existing safety situation.

He said the introduction of digital technology to improve operations could change the oil and gas industry landscape, especially in driving economic viability and the future of the sector.

The director furthered that the department intended to use this to drive transformation through optimising their regulatory roles ranging from inspections, surveillance to monitoring compliance and enforcement.

Earlier, the Owerri Zonal Operations Controller, Mr. Peter Ijeh, said the meeting was aimed at engaging and sensitising stakeholders to applicable regulatory requirements to promote ease of doing business.

Ijeh expressed the hope that the meeting would proffer solutions and consolidate the gains of the downstream sector.

