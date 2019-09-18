Woman stabs husband to death over daughter’s birthday party

Drug addict kills 80-year-old dad

23-year-old mother of one, Stella Peter, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death at Tejuosho area of Lagos metropolis.

The suspect, it was learnt, murdered her husband, Haruna Bala, yesterday for refusing to give her money for the celebration of their daughter’s one year birthday party.

This came as a 35-year-old man, Habibu Ibrahim suspected to be a drug addict, allegedly stabbed his 80-year-old father, Malam Ibrahim Salihu, in Kano State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that Stella and Haruna were not legally married, but lived together as a couple for three years and their union produced a baby girl who just turned one.

He said when Haruna declined to give her money for the birthday party of their daughter an argument ensued between them which turned violent.

According to the police spokesman, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the husband at the back which led to his death.

Elkana said Stella claimed she picked up the kitchen knife out of annoyance and stabbed Haruna for refusing to give her money to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

The PPRO said homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, had taken over the investigation.

He said: “The suspect will be charged to court for murder.”

Meanwhile, police said yesterday that they arrested, Habibu, of Asada village in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State for allegedly stabbing his father, Salihu, to death.

The state PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement that the suspect’s elder brother, Yahaya Ibrahim, reported at the Asada Doguwa Station on September 15, 2019 that Habibu had stabbed their father in the stomach about 1.30a.m.

The PPRO said that upon the receipt of the complaint, policemen at the station quickly mobilised and rushed the victim to Doguwa General Hospital where he later died about 6.30a.m.

Kiyawa said a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body and was later released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

He said: “Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect is a drug addict and carried out the heinous crime under the influence of hard drugs.

“The suspect’s relatives made us to know that Habibu has been abusing drugs and that has been an issue which consequently led to the death of their father.”

The police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for a more discrete investigation.

