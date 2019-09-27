World Championships: Athletes ignite tracks in Doha

Team Nigeria strong in sprints, relays

The 2019 IAAF World Championships will from Friday (today), take centre stage with world’s best in Track and Fields from different parts of the world fighting for honour.

The country’s athletes on Tuesday departed Nigeria for Doha, Qatar, ahead of this year’s IAAF World Championships amid high expectation.

It has not been a good outing for Nigeria since Moscow 2013 when Blessing Okagbare became the first Nigerian athlete to win two medals at the same championships – silver in the women’s long jump and bronze in the women’s 200m.

Before Okagbare’s performance, the country had not won any medal for 14 years and nothing since the record breaking victory of the Queen of the track.

This year will however be different as some of the athletes that would be representing Nigeria are in top three of their various events this year.

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria took 25 athletes to Doha, with the country going with a much more improved number from their last outing at the 2017 World Championships in London, going to Doha with a mixture of experience and new athletes breaking through on the big stage.

Blessing Okagbare with a 100m Season’s Best (SB) of 11.04s and 200m SB of 22.05s will be Nigeria’s sole representative in both events, and she will also lead the charge for the country in the women’s 4x100m.

For the first time in a long while, Nigeria will have three teams competing in the Relays: men’s 4x100m, women’s 4x100m and 4x400m.

Nigeria has not have it so good in the men’s 100m like this year and with the two of the country’s three representatives in the event running sub 10secs this year, there is optimism of them making it to the podium.

Continuing the rise that began in 2017, Christian Coleman will arrive in Doha as the man to beat for the title of the world’s fastest man.

Two years ago, Coleman sped to NCAA titles at both the 100 and 200m after speeding to 9.82 and 19.85 early season career bests. He returned to competition to finish second over both distances at the national championships, and in London a month and a half later, raced to silver to stake his claim as the “next” 100m star.

Now 23, Coleman has competed well in 2019, notching 9.86secs, 9.85secs and 9.81secs performances in three successive early season races before taking the US title in 9.99secs in late July. His only loss was by a whisker to Noah Lyles in his debut in Shanghai.

He will however be contending with the second fastest man in the field, Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru, the 22-year-old Nigerian who has produced a season very similar to Coleman’s 2017 campaign.

After a pair of sub-10 performances early on, Oduduru won the NCAA 100m title in 9.86secs and doubled back to take the 200m crown in a blazing 19.73secs – in short, a new star was born.

Another Nigeria athlete expected to get to the final and probably make podium finish is Raymond Ekevwo, who against all odds won the 2019 African Games in a Personal Best of 9.96secs. The other Nigerian in 100m is Itsekiri Usheoritse who ran a new PB of 10.02secs to win bronze medal at the African Games in Rabat.

Four years ago, Commonwealth Games champions in women’s long jump, Ese Brume, was injured and people believed she might not be able to jump again. However she has rose from that setback to win the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships and also the 2019 African Games.

Brume has a PB of 7.05m, ranked number two this year behind German Malaika Mihambo, with a mark of 7.16m this year.

When asked about what she needs to do to achieve a better height in Doha, the 23-year-old said: “Nothing much though. I just have to work on my run up and my take-off from the board.”

Blessing Okagbare at her best is a major threat to any athletes and would be challenging for medals in the 100 and 200m for women.

Sade Olatoye is Nigeria’s sole representative in women’s Shot Put, and she’s thrilled going to Doha.

According to her; “Being able to compete with the best of the best from all over the world is a dream come true. I am excited to get out there and compete with those women.”

There is no doubt about the talent of hurdler Tobi Amusan since breaking out in 2015 as a junior athlete. She is also expected to get to the final and possibly compete for medals.

With a Personal Best of 12.49secs, she is currently fourth on the rankings for the year and will hope to win her first World Champs title.

Another major medal contender for Nigeria is Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who this year threw his second National Record in the Shot Put, setting a record of 21.80m. In less than two years, Enekwechi has won two continental titles and won silver at the Commonwealth Games.

