World Cup experience helped me at African Games –Falconets’ goalkeeper

Super Falcons and Falconets’ goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, at the just concluded African Games in Rabat, Morocco, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Morocco, has said she already lost hope of winning the gold medal after her teammates lost two kicks during the penalty shootout against Cameroon in the final of the football match. Excerpts:

How do you feel winning the African Games football gold medal for women?

I feel so good, it was a big thing and also privilege for me as well as a player.

You had a fantastic game in the final against Cameroon, making about three one-on-one saves, what gave you so much confidence in the game?

One thing about goalkeeping is whenever you are under pressure, you just have to keep calm. If you are tensed you won’t get it right. We played against them in the group stage and that gave us the opportunity to know their pattern of play and what they could do. We knew that they were going to come out at us and the best thing for us was to keep our calm which was what we did that gave us the result.

After your team mates missed two kicks during the penalty shootout, did you at a point think you might be losing the game?

To be honest, I lost hope after we missed the second kick, I was like ‘so this is how we are going to lose the gold’, but I so much believe in God and I kept on telling myself that such thing woukdnt happen again, I was reminding God that He used me in WAFU, He should use me again, that was what happened. I kept on encouraging myself and was able to stop the remaining three kicks by our opponents.

After saving the first kick, I guess your confidence increased?

When I saved the first one, it boosted my morale and I was like we can do it. So I continued to go for the remaining kicks and we won the gold.

Do you see yourself as a penalty specialist?

Nobody is perfect but I practice a lot. One of my senior goalkeepers always advise me that as a goalkeeper, you don’t stand at a spot, you have to choose a place and dive, if you get it fine, and if you don’t, it’s all good, so I have been practising that and I use my training to perfect that.

There was an incident at the World Cup as per penalty leading to you receiving a yellow card, was it a case of you not knowing the new rules, or normal goalkeeper instinct?

I was aware of the rule prior to the game that my leg must not leave the line, but one thing about goalkeepers, you don’t stand at a spot waiting for the ball and putting into consideration that it was a new rule just taking effect, so it was normal instinct that led me to jumping out of line. But in Morocco, the referee reminded me of the rules before the kicks, and because I had been working on such, I was able to correct all my mistakes and stayed on my line.

What’s the future like for you after attending the World Cup and winning the African Games at your age?

The World Cup taught me a lot of things; the experience increased my confidence, although I am not there yet, so I will continue to work hard. My goal and ambition is to become a professional goalkeeper abroad.

Often difficult for goalkeepers to get contract abroad compared to outfield players, what are you working on to help you achieve your goal?

I think I have gotten all I needed as a goalkeeper and all I need now is to get the grace. All we are praying for is the grace of God.

How did you come into football?

It runs in the family. All my siblings, my cousins all play football although they didn’t take it to a professional level. Whenever they are playing, I always join them because I am the youngest girl of the family, I started as a player and later started developing interest in goalkeeping. I used to hear people saying someone can make it big through football, so I decided to stick to it.

What was the reaction from your parents when you decided to take football as a career?

I didn’t really get much support from home apart from my mother who said whatever I know could make me happy, I should go for it.

Was it a right decision for you?

Yes it was a right one because if I had stopped, it would have affected my life. I think among all my mates, I am the only one still standing and playing football because I stood by my decision and I vowed not to give up no matter what.ss

