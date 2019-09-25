Business
WorldRemit launches cash pick-up service in Nigeria
W
orldRemit, a digital money transfer company, has introduced a new cash pick-up service at all branches of FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Polaris Bank.
Using the WorldRemit app or website, the Nigerian diaspora living in over 50 countries can now send money quickly and securely to 1,800 cash pick-up locations across 36 Nigerian states.
By the end of the year, WorldRemit will more than double its cash pick-up network to over 5,000 branches nationwide.
The company in a statement said the new service builds on WorldRemit’s efforts to offer Nigerian customers choice and convenience.
As well as instant cash pickup, customers can also send money to Nigeria via bank transfer, airtime top-up and mobile money.
It noted that in Nigeria where nearly 40 per cent of adults are unbanked and the informal economy accounts for 65 per cent of the economy, cash still plays a vital role in bringing the unbanked population into the financial system and supports millions of families.
“Recent WorldRemit research shows that 200,000 children are in school due to money sent from loved ones living abroad. In the households that receive remittances, not only is more money spent on education, but children are also less likely to work and more likely to study.
“WorldRemit’s mobile-first, digital model saves customers time and money as they do not have to visit a bricks and mortar agent to send money home. International transfers to bank accounts, Paga mobile money accounts, and cash pick-up via WorldRemit are instant.
“With a diaspora of 15 million people living in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, remittances play a significant role in Nigeria’s economy.
“The World Bank estimates that in 2018 alone Nigeria received $26 billion in remittances, making it the largest recipient in Africa,” the company noted.
Andrew Stewart, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit, said: “WorldRemit is delighted to expand its service offering in Nigeria, and introduce more recipients to our award-winning fast and convenient service.
Business
Aviation: Concerns over non-implementation of safety guide
Experts in the aviation industry have listed why it is very difficult for some safety recommendations of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to be implemented.
They expressed divergent views as some said implementation of virtually all the safety recommendations was a panacea to a safe aviation sector.
They spoke at a one day Business Breakfast Meeting third quarter held by the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) in Lagos.
The roundtable had the theme: “Advantages of Implementing AIB Recommendations.”
A former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, explained that it was not compulsory that all the recommendations of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) must be implemented by the aviation regulatory body.
He disclosed that the implementation policies were not entirely successfully carried out, due to the fact that most of the policies had some unattainable implementation process.
He reiterated that the role of AIB was to determine probable cause of accidents, adding that AIB like the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had no legal authority to impose recommendations.
“It is not every case they accept to work together. The regulators must evaluate it and it is a risk based approach.
“When you look at the risk or cost, they may not implement it. They may defer it. NTSB has made over a thousand recommendations but some gaps are yet to be closed while 82 per cent have been closed,” he added.
Demuren further stated that it was not the amount of recommendations made but the quality.
He reiterated that those that were not implemented, they gave reasons why they could not be implemented because of the risks associated with the recommendations.
Pioneer Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Dr. Sam Oduselu, disclosed that accident investigation could no longer be compromised as long as the investigative body is autonomous.
“The stereotype is that investigators are compromised, but I believe investigators can’t be compromised anymore in this country. If you give autonomy, the autonomy must be allowed to work.
“We usually sit down together with NCAA to have recommendations.
“The unfortunate thing is that reports are written, but they are never in the public domain. The safety recommendations of AIB were written and ended up in the ministry. That is why it is necessary for AIB as autonomous body to go beyond the ministry,” he noted.
He explained that he was yet to see any of the agency’s reports turned down because the agencies were partners in progress.
His words: “AIB does not have the powers to enforce implementations. We collaborate with regulators to know when they are implemented.
“Our recommendations are good for the overall safety in the aviation industry.”
He noted that the collaborations between AIB and other agencies were cordial, stressing that after AIB’s reports, drafts were usually sent to them for perusal and inputs.
He added that using a risk based approach on airlines must have a positive outlook on the industry which incurs cost but is necessary in order to have an achievable and stabilize industry.
Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman, who was represented by a senior safety officer in NCAA, Mr. Ifeanyi Eteke, noted that all reports drafted and issued were analysed and the contents of reviewed and implemented by the aviation regulatory body.
However, Akin Olateru, Commissioner, AIB, in his presentation differed with some of the positions of the participants at the event.
Olateru, who was represented by Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, insisted that both NCAA and AIB could not sit together to come out with safety recommendations in case of an incident or accident.
Olateru declared that in case of an incident or accident, everyone, including NCAA, was a suspect.
He, however, said that the relationship between NCAA and AIB was over 70 per cent robust, stressing that AIB could only send out safety recommendations to the industry, while the onus of implementation lied with NCAA.
According to him, some of the safety recommendations of AIB had helped to prevent accident in the globe, but wondered why some industry players in Nigeria were reluctant to implement its safety recommendations.
A former Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nnamdi Udoh, said that to implement the Annex 13 of ICAO, the leadership of AIB must be experienced, bold and purposeful.
Business
Minimum wage: Labour, FG still at daggers drawn
Even while the Federal Government is still making efforts to convince Nigerians, especially workers, of its capacity to better their lot, the conflict between it and then organised labour over minimum wage is again heading to the peak, with the latter threatening to call members out for an industrial action anytime soon. Sunday Ojeme reports
The issue of a new minimum wage had lingered for years under the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Although he has been humane enough to sign the N30,000 new minimum wage into law, implementing it has become herculean following the likely implication on budgets, even though billions of naira are wasted and unaccounted for yearly.
Initial dithering
To this end, the Federal Government has deliberately been introducing series of delay tactics to ensure that the new wage is not fully implemented the way organised labour designed it.
From the initial refusal to discuss it at the beginning of the administration to delay in transmitting it to the National Assembly, intention to set up another committee to review it up till shillyshallies pronouncements by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, the matter has become a bone in the throat of the administration.
Reluctance
Indication to Federal Government’s reluctance, besides the dithering in the past, was consolidated after receiving the report from Ama Pepple’s committee.
Although President Buhari had promised to ensure quick activation of the whole process, it is, however, clear to every discerning observer that the political exigency of that period, and the fact that the administration appeared to have been blackmailed by labour into accepting the document compelled it to enter the deal.
Specifically, the Presidency reportedly frowned at what it called misinterpretation of President Buhari’s remarks, saying “the president’s speech at the event was immediately made available to the media and nowhere indicated that the president endorsed N30,000 minimum wage.
“It is not the duty of the president only to endorse a new national minimum wage. The process involves the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Assembly. It is imperative for us to always avoid misinterpreting a written speech.”
Although Nigerians have gone past this stage of the negotiation as the new wage is now a law, its implementation has rather become a hard nut to crack following the issue of consequential adjustment arising from the new wage.
It is on this premise that labour is, once again, setting out to disrupt the system any moment from now if in the next couple of weeks the Federal fails to do the needful.
Reminder
Long before the current signal by labour to embark on another strike, the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) had implored the Federal Government to take urgent steps to kick-start negotiation with the council on the issue of consequential adjustments.
According to the Secretary, TUS, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, the N30,000 monthly minimum wage bill has been signed into law, millions of workers especially civil servants, were hopeful that implementation of the new salaries would commence immediately.
“This is the more reason why we urge the Federal Government to immediately meet with the Trade Union Side of the Joint Council to work out the consequential adjustments and produce a fresh salary structure in line with the new National Minimum Wage,” the union stated.
He said the normal practice was that once a new minimum wage is fixed, a fresh salary table is generated so that employees in all salary grade levels will benefit from the new emoluments.
“This is the standard practice all over the world and Nigeria should not be an exception,” he added.
According to the union, the generation of a fresh salary table in line with the new minimum wage will also prevent distortion and overlapping.
Indifference
While the heat has been on, the Federal Government appears not to be too interested in the matter as it has not shown any seriousness at resolving it apart from promising a new salary adjustment in the public service.
While most Nigerian workers are still stuck with the old wage of N18,000, the Federal Government is busy with other things that appear to matter most and considered better for the development of the country.
However, organised labour is fast running out of patience as it has finally threatened to embark on another strike over the new wage impasse.
Ready for the trenches
The TUS Acting Chairman, Mr Anchaver Simon and the Secretary, Lawal, expressed disappointment in government’s effort to derail the implementation of a new wage.
“As things are right now, the government side is only prepared to pay peanuts to workers as adjustment under the pretext that it will soon be undertaking general salary review in the public service.”
The labour leaders stated that the TUS had initially proposed that since the minimum wage was increased by 66.66 per cent from N18,000.000 to N30,000.00, salaries for officers on Grade Levels 01-17 should be adjusted accordingly to maintain the relativity that exists in the salary structure in the public service.
“But when the government side argued that such increase across board would raise the total wage bill too high, the TUS side reviewed its demand downward and eventually settled for 30 per cent for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 and 25 per cent for those on Grade Levels 15-17.
“The government side on its part was insisting on 9.5 per cent salary raise for employees on Grade Levels 07-14 and five per cent for those on Grade Levels 15-17.
“The two sides then agreed to capture the two positions in the technical committee’s report which will now be presented for discussion at the plenary.”
According to the TUS, it received a rude shock at the last meeting of the technical committee when the government side began to hold on to a non-existent position that the technical committee’s term of reference was to base its assignment in respect of salary adjustment on what was provided for it in the 2019 budget.
“With this turn of event, it is quite clear now that some fifth columnists in this administration are hell bent on pushing President Muhammadu Buhari to enter into a collision course with millions of Nigerian workers in the public service. This is very sad,” the union stated.
The TUS recalled that after the Ama Pepple committee recommended N30,000 monthly new National Minimum Wage, the government side went to the press to announce that the negotiation was inconclusive.
It, thereafter, sent N27,000 and N30,000 monthly National Minimum Wage proposal to the National Council of State and the National Assembly.
“The latter approved N30,000 as the new monthly National Minimum Wage before President Buhari signed it into law on April 18.
“This is why the eight Trade unions in the public service have resolved that enough is enough and that if the Federal Government fails to call its officials to order and direct them to negotiate openly the issue of consequential Adjustment arising from the new National Minimum Wage, millions of workers at the federal and 36 states public services will have no other alternative than to take some necessary trade union actions to seek redress.
“The time for President Buhari to act is now,” the union emphasised.
Last line
With the reappointment of Ngige as the labour minister and the failure of government to act fast on the matter, it all looks good that organised labour may have no choice than to carry out its threats within the next couple of weeks.
If that happens, the implication might be unsavory to the economic and social milieu.
Business
Evaluating CBN’s impact on palm oil production
Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that about 40 applications from investors willing to cultivate palm oil had been received nationwide, in addition to committing about N30 billion to enhance palm oil production in the country. Taiwo Hassan reports
Sundry complaints from palm oil producers have greeted the country’s palm oil industry in recent times with aggressive calls on the Federal Government to intervene in order to salvage it.
The stakeholders believe there are conspiracies from government’s angle to deliberately thwart the sector’s growth with the continued import waivers granted some importers under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).
Ironically, in the past, government had consistently issued waivers to importers under the mischievous application to import refined palm oil from China and other Asian countries because of the duties and tariffs being paid into its coffers.
However, this has become counterproductive where government on one hand encourages Nigerians to go into agriculture and on the other hand, disincentivises them through improper and haphazard implementation of enabling policies and not plugging loopholes where they exist.
In fact, the conspiracy is certainly taking its toll on the industry and it requires concerted efforts on the part of government and key industry stakeholders to address. This is certainly the time when plantation owners need all the support they can get from government.
However, the CBN has risen up to the task by showing its unflinching support to the sector.
Debate over Nigeria’s palm oil production
In the early 1960s, crude palm oil was one of Nigeria’s major sources of foreign exchange. Unfortunately, today the commodity is massively imported from Malaysia and Indonesia.
Nigeria currently occupies the fifth position on the global production ladder, with Indonesia a distant first with 33 million metric tonnes, Malaysia, 19.8 million metric tonnes, Thailand, 2 million tonnes and Colombia, 1.1 million metric tonnes.
However in the past few years, there has been an increase in the production of the commodity in the country. Moribund oil palm plantations were revamped, while smallholder plantings were established even far beyond the traditional oil palm belt to include the fringe states like Kogi, Kaduna and Nasarawa.
Yet, there is a controversy over Nigeria’s production figure. While Index Mundi puts Nigeria’s production at 970,000 tonnes annually (a figure that has stagnated for 11 years), available data from the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON) put domestic and industrial demand for palm oil in the country at 2.5 million tonnes annually with production at 1.8 million tonnes. This leaves a production shortfall of about one million metric tonnes – a deficit which ordinarily should be balanced off by imports.
Stakeholder’s plight
Nigeria is currently losing more than $500 million worth of palm oil annually owing to worsening situation in the industry affecting local production, the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) has reported.
NPPAN Ambassador, Dele Olanubi, in a chat with this newspaper in Lagos, explained that the over $500 million worth of palm oil annually importation had virtually taken toll on their businesses.
He noted that it was time for the Federal Government to step in to salvage local production of palm oil and finally put a stop on the importation of the product.
According to him, if this action is not taking properly by government, local investors in the oil palm industry are at the risk of losing billions invested in the sector.
Olanubi explained that the problems facing the country’s oil palm production include lack of adequate land space, inadequate storage facilities which result in low production of oil palm, inadequate finance and among others.
The NPPAN chieftain also said, currently, 80 per cent of production of oil palm comes from scattered smallholdings spread over an estimated 1.6 million hectares of land.
CBN’s game changer
In a bid to revive the country’s palm oil sector to stimulate growth and development, the apex bank has been at the fore front to ensure that Nigeria’s lost glory in palm oil returns.
At a meeting with some state governors in Abuja recently, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that the bank had committed about N30 billion to enhance palm oil production in the country.
Emefiele explained that the fund was disbursed through deposit money banks to six oil palm companies to support their expansion programmes.
He said that the companies were PZ Wimar, Biase oil company ltd, Eyop, Okomu Oil Company Limited, Presco Oil Company Limited and SIAT Limited, adding that application for Ada Palm in Imo state was being expected.
Also, the apex bank governor disclosed that about 40 applications from investors across the country for the cultivation of 126,694 hectares were being considered.
For a layman, the importance of funding in any project goes a long way in bringing positive results, and this is exactly what the CBN has just done to an industry begging for survival.
In fact, the intervention fund coming from the apex bank to the sector is expected to catapult real investment in the sector, which will bridge the deficit of 1.25 million metric tonnes per annum currently in the sector.
Emefiele, while reacting to the deficit, said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria oil palm initiative is aimed at closing the gap and also positioning Nigeria to incrementally export oil palm products to neighboring African countries and beyond.
“Closing the identified gap would require bringing about 312,500 hectares under modern cultivation at an estimated yield of four metric tons per hectare.
“Our target is to ensure that a minimum of 1.4 million hectares of land is put under oil palm cultivation in three years.
“As a step in this direction, the bank had met with 14 state governors who pledged to make available 100,000 hectares of land in each state.
“We currently have a total of 904,624 hectares which are available in the states for allocation and investors have been matched with the States of interest to process necessary documentation and titling requirement,” he added.
Last line
Many agric stakeholders have been commending CBN for taking the bull by the horn to support agriculture, which has been neglected for decades by past governments.
As a matter of fact, the N30 billion credit to the palm oil industry will see Nigeria’s quest to attaining sufficiency in oil palm production materialise soon.
Business
AfCFTA: Nigeria’s $13.2bn trade deficit may unlock rivals’ economies
Except the Federal Government improves on infrastructure to boost local manufacturing, indications are rife that the signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) may further hurt the country to the advantage of others.
Details to this effect emanated during the week from a report by the Chairman, Technical Work Group Presidential Committee on the Impact and Readiness Assessment of the AfCFTA, Desmond Guobadia.
Apart from obvious fears nursed generally that Nigeria might become a dumping ground for substandard goods from other countries within the continent, an already established $13.2 billion export deficit may further worsen if things fail to improve locally.
According to the report, Nigeria has been experiencing u favourable balance of trade in service sector vis-a-vis other African countries.
“For example, in 2017, Nigeria’s import of services, at $18.2 billion, far outweighed exports, at $5 billion, resulting in a huge balance of trade deficit of $13.2 billion.
“On the other hand, Egypt and Morocco experienced trade surplus,” he noted.
The report, which was presented at the Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja, identified service sectors that dominated Nigeria’s export to include transport, travel and other business services.
“For example, in 2017, travel service, which include citizens’ expenditure for business and personal travel on short term trips abroad more than one year for education, health, leisure, etc., amounted to $8.33 billion or 36 per cent of Nigeria’s total trade in services,” the report noted.
It also clarified that in contrast, the financial service sector [including insurance and pension], an area where Nigeria has comparative advantage, contributed a mere $1.7 billion ($1.35 billion imports and $0.36 billion exports) to Nigeria’s total trade in services.
The report, however, observed that there was room for growth as Nigerian banks have a role to play in this regard.
It further identified Nigeria’s export to Africa to include crude oil, (82 per cent), natural gas (4.2 per cent), electrical energy (2.1 per cent), cigarettes (two per cent), vessels (1.8 per cent) and other products (72 per cent).
According to Guobadia, “the major destinations of Nigeria’s goods in Africa are South Africa, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Swaziland, and Egypt.
“Nigeria’s top imports from Africa include polypropylene, fertilizers, refined petroleum products, chemicals, apples, frozen fish and palm oil.”
He, however, pointed out that since manufactured products were mainly the focus of Nigeria’s development agenda, AfCFTA, therefore, provides it with the opportunity to realize her economic growth and diversification aspirations based on the African market.
“Aiming to export 10 per cent of Africa’s total import needs from Nigeria would be the equivalent of doubling Nigeria’s total global exports.
“For instance, Africa imports over $1 billion per annum of refined petroleum, iron/steel, plastics, crude oil, gas, ru. Er, fishery, aluminum, cement, leather, soya, auto and parts, textile, chemicals, sugar, rice, oil, palm, fertilizer, cotton, beef, and livestock. These are key products captured in Nigeria’s backward integration agenda,” the report added.
AfCFTA has among its objectives the strengthening of Africa’s regional economic communities, establishment t of a free trade area, common external tariff, and common market, gradual removal of obstacles to free movement of persons, goods, services, capital and the right of residence and establishment.
It also proposes the elimination of duties on 90 per cent of tariff lines in five years and 10 years for the elimination of tariffs on products on the Sensitive List.
The Sensitive List covers specific products whose tariff lines will not be liberalized until after 10 years of implementation of the trade pact while the Exclusive List covers products whose tariff lines will be completely exempted from liberalisation.
Business
Osinbajo, Akamnonu, Ladipo, others join Great Legends In Africa
The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibajo, amongst others, has been slated to join the league of Great Legends in Africa.
A release signed by the Honours Selecting Committee Director of Elation Communications, High Chief Darlinghtyn Momoh Umoru, said: “These honours are bestowed only on a few men and women, that must have distinguished themselves with those rare qualities of an icon in their various fields of endeavor.”
The release added that those qualities had been identified in recognition of the vice president’s achievements, beneficial and unsolicited selfless service toward humanity and nation building, not just in Nigeria but in Africa.
As a result, Professor Osibajo and a few other men and women, who have equally met the criteria for these honours would be conferred with the Great Legend in Africa Gold Award at the Nigeria National Merit Award House, known as MERIT HOUSE.
Amongst others to be honoured are Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, the President-General (Worldwide) of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, who has had an unbeatable record of football support as recognised by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) amongst others.
Also to be recognised, according to the release, is Professor John Bosco Akamnonu, the founding father of Tansian University amongst others.
The event, third in its series, originally scheduled for September 28, will now hold on October 31.
The epic event shall also be used to mark the organisation 10 years anniversary.
Business
BATNF to invest N700m in Nigerian agriculture
…gives N7.5m cheque to youths
As parts of effort to participate in the development of Nigeria’s agric sector, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has disclosed its plans to invest N700 million in the country’s agriculture sector. The company said this was in line with its development assistance framework, the 2022 country programme, to support sustainable agricultural development in the country. Its Executive Director, Abimbola Okoya, made this known during the launch of the BATNF ‘Wealth is Here’ campaign in Lagos on Tuesday.
Okoya explained that the Foundation decided to choose the promotion of sustainable agriculture development in Nigeria because it is the largest employer of labour and one of the fastest ways to build a prosperous business enterprise following the numerous opportunities that are endowed in the sector. She said that the foundation decided to intensify on the wealth is here campaign in order to expose young people to entrepreneurial opportunities, advocate for policies that affect agricpreneurs and farmers, provide access to finance, markets and technical support to encourage the establishment of viable businesses.
She noted that the campaign was mooted in the wake of the Libya slavery, brought to light by a Cable Network News (CNN) expository that revealed the desperate and increasing migration of youths out of Nigeria in search of greener pastures.
The BATNF executive director stated further that it was the foundation’s expectation to use this campaign to revive hope and patriotism in the Nigerian youth about their nation and most importantly inspire entrepreneurial interest in agric sector.
Business
Mortgage: Expert mulls foreclosure policy implementation
Mortgage finance and housing stakeholders have been urged to join hands to ensure policy implementation of foreclosure law, stoppage of extortion and drastic reduction in perfection fees, among others.
According to the Managing Director of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc., Mr. Banjo Obaleye, policy implementation of foreclosure law will give rise to speedy adjudication of dispute in mortgage and rental investment law.
This, in turn, the managing director said, would drive mortgage origination, reduce perceived risk in the sector, lower risk premium charge, create more affordability and inclusiveness in home ownership.
Driving home his points while speaking on the Affordable Housing Advocacy Group plartform, Obaleye said there should be enlightenment to government agencies responsible for revenue generation to stop extortion.
Besides, he pointed out that the authorities should understand that “it is only by creating services for people that revenue is generated as productive capacity increases.”
As such, he said agencies should be made to understand that they are jeopardising the objective of government as pushing up cost of perfection to as much as 20 per cent in their revenue collection drive creates exclusivity for the rich in housing delivery and further widen the housing gap.
He said: “I also make bold to say that a drastic reduction in perfection fees in total to like one per cent in the areas of stamp duty, consent fee, registration fee, among others, including limiting the period it takes to close perfection to like one month at most, would double government revenue as many who had, hitherto, refused to register their properties would do so voluntarily and invariably lower the cost of collection.”
By doing this, the managing director is of the opinion that the National Bureau of Statistics would have access to more robust data to give timely and accurate advice to government on policy directives.
Obaleye urged that access to land should be made easier, purposeful and cheap.
“All land and housing agencies of government should concentrate on policies, research, planning, regulations etc. and leave housing construction to the professionals,” he said.
Reacting to many perspectives on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s removal of MPR as a basis for determining the interest rate in mortgage finance, Obaleye said the apex bank’s objective was never to upset housing gap by the perceived possible consequence of further hike on interest on mortgage finance.
Rather, he explained that CBN was opening way for gradual reduction of interest on mortgage finance while keeping with international best practice in mortgage finance management.
He said: “Mortgage finance is a specialised finance with very long gestation compare with other commercial lending that are predominantly short or medium term in nature.
“Mortgage finance can be contracted on fixed or variable rate. If one contracted a fixed rate mortgage, any interest rate changes, either up or down, would have no effect on the contracted rate.”
In the period of rising interest rate, Obaleye said that the mortgagor gained while otherwise during a regime of falling interest.
“Options available to mortgagor on fixed rate mortgage during falling interest regime is probably pay up and refinance with lower rate. As can be seen, using MPR that fluctuate frequently and determined quarterly by MPC is really a misnomer,” Obaleye said.
“Take for instance if interest rate on mortgage finance falls below MPR through the subsidy initiative CBN is currently working on, how can it be applied when guideline allows 500 basis points max above MPR?
“High interest rate is one of our biggest problems as an operator because our funding cost is high. Otherwise, mortgage banks would have been declaring PAT in billions like our counterpart in commercial banks,” he said.
The managing director of Infinity trust mortgage bank explained that without government deliberate efforts to bring down the rate, either through providing intervention funding or interest rate draw back as being conceived, it would be impracticable to have a lower interest for mortgage finance.
He said: “Therefore, the interest draw back initiative of CBN to crash down interest rate on mortgage finance would be difficult if MPR is wrongly use as a basis.”
Aviation
Plane rerouted after passenger gets stuck in bathroom.
A United Airlines flight was rerouted to a Denver airport after a passenger got stuck in the jet’s bathroom.
Flight 1554 from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco had to make a pit stop at the Denver International Airport on Wednesday night “to assist a customer who was in the lavatory when the lavatory door became inoperative,” a United Airlines spokeswoman told NBC News.
The passenger was safely freed from the bathroom once the aircraft landed. It’s not clear how long the customer was trapped.
A video posted on Twitter shows several people trying to open the jammed door. A spokesperson for the airport said the Denver Fire Department responded to the scene to assist in getting the passenger out.
One rescuer is heard in the video telling the passenger, that he would get her out soon.
United said customers were put on a different plane and have since reached their destination.
Business
Stanbic IBTC Hosts 10th Edition of West Africa Investors Conference
Stanbic IBTC has just concluded the 10th edition of the Standard Bank West Africa Investors’ Conference (WAIC). The three-day event which held recently in Lagos was themed: “Prism of Possibilities.”
West Africa Investors’ Conference is hosted by Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and provides a platform for bringing together foreign and local institutional investors, fund managers, regulators and policy makers, bankers, businessmen and captains of industry among others, to engage and explore growth potentials and opportunities in Nigeria.
Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC said that this year’s edition is geared towards deliberately showcasing investment potentials in Nigeria. He said: “The West Africa Investors’ Conference serves as a veritable platform to match investors to investment opportunities. The idea is to be able to showcase the potential investments inherent in Nigeria to individual and institutional investors, who are looking to invest in the different sectors in the Nigerian economy.”
The highlight of the opening day of the conference was a panel discussion on advancing FinTech frontiers in Nigeria. According to Dr. Sogunle, this year’s edition of the conference dedicated its panel session to FinTechs due to their significant role in Nigerian economy. He said: “The Nigerian financial system as we know it is being disrupted with the introduction of innovative products and services. There is also the need for FinTechs to see potential areas of alignment with financial institutions. We hosted this panel session to create a platform for FinTechs to interact with serious minded frontier-market focused fund managers for possible areas of engagement. We also carefully chose the panelists based on their professionalism and years of expertise.
Speakers at the panel session were Akeem Lawal, Divisional CEO, Switching and Processing, Interswitch, Olugbenga Agboola, Co-Founder, Flutterwave and Iniabasi Akpan, Country Manager, O’Pay.
Interswitch’s Akeem Lawal stated that banks that don’t evolve, risk becoming extinct. He further added, that 95% of financial transactions in Nigeria are still cash-based; which presents an opportunity for FinTechs and financial institutions to tap into in terms of expanding the frontiers of financial inclusion in Nigeria. He further advocated for a collaboration amongst FinTechs and financial institutions.
In his remarks, Akpan, Country Manager of O’Pay said he does not foresee a future where the rise of FinTechs will negatively impact the services of banking institutions. He however stated that banks need to be more agile in service delivery while also upgrading their infrastructure to enable seamless connectivity with FinTechs.
Gbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO of Flutterwave stated that the Nigerian FinTech industry was not lacking in talent to take up roles. He added that his company, Flutterwave, has attracted skilled employees from leading banks and consultancy firms. He also reiterated the need for collaboration among FinTechs, financial institutions and telecom companies for better service delivery to customers.
Nigeria still remains an attraction for foreign investments as the country’s economy continues to experience growth. Perhaps no organisation is better positioned to host an Investors’ Conference than Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.
According to the Nigerian Capital Importation report of the National Bureau of Statistics, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, was responsible for 30.34% of the total capital inflow into the country in 2019. The bank has so far recorded $1.765 billion worth of investments this year.
The WAIC event featured one-to-one meetings amongst investors, aimed at offering further insights into investment opportunities in Nigeria.
Business
SEC: New products’ll boost capital market
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that beyond the conventional capital market products of equities and bonds as well as manual regulatory processes, the players and regulators are introducing new and innovative processes and products.
The Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this yesterday during an excursion visit by students of Aduvie Pre University College, Modibbo Adama University, Yola, and University of Abuja to the commission.
Uduk said capital markets across the world had products and mechanisms to stimulate economic growth and development.
Although many of such products are available in Nigeria, there are aspects that are still untapped, thereby limiting the realisation of its potential.
She said it was for this reason that some of the processes of the SEC that were previously manual and inefficient are now being automated to make the market more attractive to investors.
“For instance, with the dematerialisation process completed, investors no longer need to worry about the loss or damage to their physical share certificates as they are now electronically stored.
“Further, the current e-Dividend system enables shareholders’ dividend to be paid directly into their bank accounts without the stress of dealing with physical dividend warrants. Also, the Direct Cash Settlement protects investors from funds mismanagement by ensuring that the proceeds of their shares sales are credited directly into their own account as against that of the stockbroker.
“We are equally working on ensuring that companies’ annual reports are distributed electronically thereby ensuring timeliness of information to shareholders and cost reduction to public companies,” she stated.
The acting DG told the students that through the Commodities Trading Implementation Committee, the Commission has engaged the Standards Organisations of Nigeria to publicise the relevant standards issued for agricultural products, while warehouses have also been mapped to provide information on its availability and location.
She stated that SEC was working towards a future where the capital market would be used to solve challenges of misprizing and non-standardization of commodity products, as well as low foreign exchange earnings bedeviling the country’s agricultural sector.
The acting DG also disclosed that SEC had helped in coordinating the introduction of Capital Market Studies into curriculum of basic and senior secondary schools in Nigeria and further plans are ahead to do same for higher institutions.
“Literacy plays a significant role in financial inclusion, which itself is a major component of economic development. Financial literacy and inclusion help people become financially independent and economically self-sufficient by aiding the underserved population, while raising their productivity and incomes,” she added.
