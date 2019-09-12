Xenophobia: 187 Nigerians return from S’ Africa

FG gives returnees N40,000 recharge cards each

Emotions ran high last night and tears flowed freely as about 187 Nigerians returned to the country from South Africa. The flight, which touched down at about 9.40p.m. at the Muritala Muhammed Airport Lagos, arrived after a seven-hour delay in South Africa. Rather than leave around 9a.m. Nigerian time, the plane left the OR Tambo Airport South Africa at about 2.30p.m. Nigerian time, following delays attributed to South African Immigration authorities. When they arrived Lagos, some of the returnees, wept uncontrollably while disembarking the airplane.

Some of them shouted, “No place like home. We love Nigeria. Thank you Nigeria”, even as the Chiarman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, hugged each of them. The returnees gave chilly accounts of their ordeal in South Africa in the face of Xenophobia that left investments worth over billions of Naira and lives lost. Onyema lamented the frustration his airline in the hands of South African authorities, who didn’t want the evacuation to take place.

He said he was undeterred by the frustration, saying he was ready to evacuate all Nigerians from the country. One of the returnees, Jude Anthony, blamed Nigeria for helping South Africa overcome apartheid. Most of the returnees expressed appreciation to President Muhammed Buhari. Azikiwe James called on the Africa Union to ostracize South Africa, just as he lambasted South Africa’s President for allegedly condoning bloodletting in the South African nation. The Federal Government representative, Abike Dabiri Erewa said the returnees were given N40,000 worth of Airtel recharge cards for their telephones lines by the Federal Government.

She also gave them an assurance that government would assist them overcome their trauma and quickly resettle them. Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, told journalists at the Hajj and cargo terminal of the Lagos Airport, that the South African Immigration services had insisted on conducting another round of documentation on the returnees. She said this situation had led to the delay in the take-off of the aircraft billed at the scheduled time. Dabiri stated that 317 were already on the manifest to be airlifted, 86 females and the rest are males.

The 2pm initially slated for the arrival of the returnees was shifted to 6pm due to the development in South Africa. It was later shifted to 10p.m. She said the Returnees would be profiled and given stipend in the form of transport fares that would take them to get to their respective states of origin. Dabiri-Erewa said government had mobilized the Bank of Industry to work out skills acquisition and other social intervention programmes for those who would show interest.

