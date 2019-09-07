Xenophobia: ‘Buhari’s order saved many Nigerians from Zulus’ attack’

A Nigerian automobile dealer, who is based in South Africa (names withheld), spoke on the recent xenophobic attacks, giving insight into the causes of the assaults and why both governments need to end the violence. Excerpts…

Where are you now, and how safe are you?

I am on the road; I have not got home yet. But there is chaos here, though not everywhere. The violent attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals took place mainly in the industrial areas of South Africa. However, violence has ended; there is no problem now.

What is the cause of the problem?

It is no longer serious; the trouble didn’t happen in the whole of South Africa. It occurred in only one tribe. There is a tribe here called Zulu, they are the constant cause of trouble here. Wherever they go, they perpetuate stealing; most of them are jobless people. They are our country’s version of touts, just like what we have on the streets of Lagos. Wherever they congregate, they pick pockets and steal from people. Over a hundred of them have also been arrested. I also understand that about five of them died during the violence, but there is no trouble at all in the area that I reside.

Is it true that they attacked Nigerians?

The Zulus often ignite trouble in commercial areas and where foreigners have businesses; they break into shops, steal wares and set the place ablaze after looting. It affected some of our people who deal in automobile; mechanic and panel beating workshops were set ablaze. But everything has calmed down because of the order given by President Muhammadu Buhari. They are saying that a Nigerian government delegation has arrived in South Africa to register serious displeasure over the action meted on Nigerians by South African nationals. The natives are also condemning the attacks by the Zulu tribe; it is the only tribe that gives us trouble here. No other South African people give us trouble except the Zulus and it where one of their former presidents comes from.

Like this: Like Loading...