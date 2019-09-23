Xenophobia: Dust over Nigeria’s legal option

Ahamba, Adedipe, others differ on legal option

Notwithstanding apologies by South African government over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians a few weeks ago, lawyers have urged the Federal Government and victims of xenophobic attacks to consider legal option as an additional measure to compel the former apartheid country to pay for its xenophobia. AKEEM NAFIU reports

A

lthough outrage trail the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa weeks after tens of Nigerians were killed in the former apartheid country; the latest in a series of such attacks which started in late 90s, lawyers have asked the Federal Government to explore legal options to compel South Africa to pay for its xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens resident in the country notwithstanding its apology.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had last week apologised to Nigeria for the xenophobic attacks on its citizens.

The apology was tendered to President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja, by the two special envoys the South African leader dispatched to Nigeria.

Ramaphosa’s special envoy, Jeff Radebe said “those incidents do not represent what we stand for as a constitutional democracy in South Africa and the president has apologised for these incidents.”

Initially, these attacks were infrequent and occasional. It, however, became repeated, constant and systematic events following laxity of governments of South Africa and other countries whose nationals have become victims.

Platitudinous were usually churned out by governments after each attacks in the past without any concrete plan to stem the tide.

Reports also had it that beside Nigerians, other nationals often targeted include the Somalis, Ethiopians, Malawians, Zimbabweans, Namibians, Zambians, Tanzanians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Mozambicans.

Although there was no document regarding lives and property loss, an estimated 118 Nigerians were said to have died in xenophobic attacks over the years while property valued at millions of Rands have also been lost.

Latest xenophobic attacks

The attack on Nigerians and their property in South Africa was said to have started on 29th August, 2019, following the killing of a South African taxi driver by an alleged drug peddler from Tanzania in Pretoria.

Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa have become target of attacks since that day just as foreign-owned businesses were been attacked as looting and setting ablaze of such property in different parts of the country became inevitable.

An auto shop belonging to a Nigerian was said to have been burnt overnight on 1st September, 2019.

As at Monday, last week, three persons were reported to have been killed while one person was hospitalized for inhaling fume.

Aftermath of attacks

The news of yet another xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa was greeted with deep resentment by Nigerians back home. Many people took to the social media to express their displeasure over the incident.

This might have also influenced Federal Government’s actions, which is seen as a departure from the usual issuance of mere statements each time such incident happened in the past.

To show his displeasure, President Buhari sent a special envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in compliance with Buhari’s directive, summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, to express Nigeria’s displeasure over the continued killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also described the attacks as “reckless,” saying it “run against ideals South African leaders fought for.”

“It is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the destruction and pulling down of apartheid. Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders, including the present President fought for, and for which many gave their lives”, Osinbajo said.

Reprisal

There was also reprisal by Nigerians on some business interests of South Africans in the country. The Federal Government, however, ruled out reprisal as a solution to the problem.

Some Nigerians who engaged in the reprisal attacks were later arrested and dragged to court. In Lagos, about 83 persons who allegedly raided, destroyed and looted the Sangotedo and Surulere Shoprite malls were arraigned at a Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

Arrests in South Africa

The South African police last Friday reported that they have arrested 497 suspects who have been looting shops in Gauteng Province.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said 74 persons were arrested in Katlehong on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests since violence erupted in Johannesburg to 497.

Calls for legal action

Despite series of actions so far taken by the Federal Government to express Nigeria’s displeasure with the latest attacks, some senior lawyers are also pushing for legal action in addressing the issue.

The lawyers’ call is coming amidst plan by the House of Representatives to appropriate funds for Nigerian citizens in South Africa who wish to initiate legal proceedings against sponsors and perpetrators of the xenophobic attacks against them.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, unveiled the plan while addressing a world press conference in Abuja.

The Speaker said the time for talk was over and the legislature would not only determine the causes of the violence but also account for the loss of lives and property.

“The House of Representatives is ready to authorise legal funding for those citizens who wish to take legal action against identified perpetrators of the violence as well as those who sponsored them or permitted their actions to occur and to continue.

“There have been reports that state actors may have participated in the worst acts of violence; sometimes actively, at other times by standing and doing nothing whilst murder and mayhem was unleashed.

“We expect that the government of the Republic of South Africa will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and make public their findings whatever they may be. Where any of these claims are determined to be true, we expect also that the individuals responsible will be held accountable to the highest degree allowed by law,” he said.

It is in this spirit that the senior lawyers are asking that government and victims should explore judicial option in correcting the wrongs occasioned by the xenophobic attacks.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend said xenophobic attacks were not different to crimes against humanity and can be litigated at the International Court of Justice.

The lawyers, while condemning the latest attacks asked the Federal Government to show sustained interest in protecting the lives and property of any Nigerian in any part of the world.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, said government should institute legal action against the South African government with the aim of getting it to compensate victims of the attacks.

He said: “Nigeria government can institute legal action against the South African government and target their assets for the damages done to businesses of Nigerians.

“It is very wrong for anyone in South Africa to say our people are not entitled to compensation when people are being killed and their property damaged.

“It’s quite unfortunate that we are having these kinds of attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. During the apartheid era, Nigeria was a frontline nation in respect of its commitment to the liberation of black South Africans from the grip of the white minority regime.

“It is therefore a supreme irony that less than two decades after the end of apartheid, Nigerians would be the target of attacks by these black South Africans for whatever reason. This speaks about lack of knowledge of their history as well as the unreflective nature of these South Africans.

“The economy of South Africans as we read in the papers is in the firm grip of the whites and whatever Nigerians might be doing there will be menial jobs when compared to what these whites are doing. So, to turn on Nigerians and be killing them because of disapprove of their persons is an extreme measure that is barbaric, unfriendly and quite frankly unacceptable.

“So far, the Federal Government is adopting an African disposition of being brothers but I think we should take far more serious steps. I believe government can stop these attacks and it is evident that these attackers were encouraged by default by their leaders in South Africa. I think these attackers should be made to pay stiff penalties for their actions.

“So, I think it’s an issue that Nigeria needs to take very firm step on. We must not wait for more Nigerians to be killed before we do the needful. In the same vein, I am not in support of the reprisal attacks going on in Nigeria.

This is because most of these businesses are owned by Nigerians, they are only being managed by South Africans.”

Another silk, Chief Mike Ahamba, also urged victims of the attacks to institute legal actions against their attackers.

“The victims of the attacks can seek legal redress against those who destroyed their property. Besides, the two countries should engage in serious talks on how to end these attacks.

“I also asked the Federal Government to launch an enquiry into the nature of the business that Nigerians are engaged in South Africa. It is absolutely necessary for us to do that. I believe that we should find out the cause of this anger by these South Africans.

“On the reprisal, it amounts to shooting ourselves on the foot. This is because if we burn down all Shoprite malls in Nigeria, it is our own people who will lose their jobs. In South Africa, individual businesses are being destroyed but the reverse is the case here. I think Nigerians should allow government to handle the problem diplomatically”, the silk said.

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr. Monday Ubani, also want victims of the attack to seek legal redress.

He said: “The people who were attacked are private citizens. They are the only ones that can sue and not the government.

“But, what the Federal Government can do is to bring this matter before a regional fora, like the African Union, where South Africa will be reported. Other options are currently being exploited by the Federal Government.

“We must enter into an agreement to end the attacks. I believe if not for the connivance of South Africa Government, this matter wouldn’t have gone to this extent. You can see how government in Nigeria is handling the reprisal attacks here. Some Nigerians were even arrested over the incident and are currently being prosecuted. The South African Government has never done something like this.”

The President of the Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, said Nigeria can indeed seek legal redress against the orchestrated attacks carried out on its citizens in South Africa.

He said: “What is available to Nigerians in terms of litigation is to approach the International Court of Justice, particularly on allegations bordering on crimes against humanity. This is because, for us to invoke the jurisdiction of the court under the Rome Statute, three things must be involved. These are Genocide, Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes.

“In this case, the orchestrated attacks on Nigerians running up to 200 now, is in my view, an organized crime by the people of South Africa in a xenophobic manner. There is also a tacit endorsement by the government of South Africa, particularly in the languages of both the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the earlier statement of even Ramaphosa himself, when he became president.

“In any event, the other way around it beyond all that I have said is to impress it on the law enforcement agencies in South Africa to prosecute proven cases of xenophobic attacks leading to murder and destruction of property”.

To a law teacher, Mr. Wahab Shittu, xenophobia amounts to crime against humanity and can be litigated at the International Criminal Court.

“Xenophobia is akin to genocide and by extension a crime against humanity. My view is that such abuse can be litigated before the International Court of Criminal Justice by Nigeria on behalf of the citizens with demand for aggravated damages and imprisonment of those found culpable for mass murders.

“The Federal Government in recalling our diplomatic envoy from South Africa may have sent a strong message to the world about our displeasure on the happenings in South Africa over the treatment of our nationals.

“ln addition, l propose a world conference is held immediately to announce our displeasure to the world. A formal letter of protest be despatched to the African Union, the Commonwealth and the United Nations bringing this sordid incident to the attention of the world and demanding an apology and reassurance that there will not be a repeat occurrence.

“A meeting between the two leaders to address issues is also urgent and compelling”, he said.

In his comment, Mohammed Fawehinmi said the Federal Government could institute legal action against the South Africa authorities over the attacks. He however berated the Federal Government for not being decisive in responding to previous attacks on Nigerians.

He said: “Of course, South Africa can be sued, particularly when there are clear cut evidence of incitement, instigation and pragmatic evaluation of the 1st two acts. The families of those killed extra – judicially can be compensated with general and comppensatory damages, while those still alive can be compensated through Special damages.

“The Federal Government has been rather too slow in handling affairs regarding Nigerians abroad. In fact, in terms of the activities of the Federal Government, the security status of the country is nothing to write home about but that’s a topic for another day.”

Like this: Like Loading...