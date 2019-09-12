Opinions
Xenophobia, fears as consequences of ignorance
The letter X in English language alphabets is a difficult one. Difficult in the sense that only few words representing person, animal, quality, idea, place or thing can be started with it. In this wise, 21st Century Dictionary has words starting with X contained in just one page. This shows the near insignificance of this word for the expression of man’s most distinctive feature which is the power of speech. How then did it, xenophobia come to be so powerful with the consequences associated with it. Xenophobia, like several terms of arts and even science originated from Greek. It is a double-barrelled word which when broken into its original Greek words stands for Xenos meaning stranger while the second part, phobos stands for fear. When combined, they stand for fear or hatred for strangers, which in England language is now called xenophobia. And one is said to be xenophobic if found to be suffering or susceptible to this condition.
I should think that xenophobia is a kind of social ailment which may not strictly belong to the medical field but rather to sociological and physiological maladies. In any case, most diseases or ailments originate from the principal source which is ignorance. Ignorance is the source of all evils. It was Aristotle who in the earlier time said that no one knowingly does evil. This Aristotelian statement was sealed with divine approval when Jesus Christ at the point of death on the Cross prayed God to forgive his crucifiers for they knew not what they were doing. The emphasis of that statement by Aristotle is that ignorance is the source of all evils. On the other hand, knowledge which is the opposite of ignorance is the source of all goodness. Actually, ‘Xenophobia’ is one of the several strands of fear: there are other phobias that afflict man.
Fear is as dangerous as it is beneficial to man. Fear makes man to obey the law as the fear of possible punishment or shame constitutes deterrence. But the danger is when fear transcends to negativities thereby breeding terror and horror. It is in this zone of negativities that fear leads man to do the unthinkable, such as murder, lies, betrayals, sabotage, etc. Fear for one’s life can lead to horrendous act of bestiality. It was the fear of the ever-growing population of the Jews in ancient Egypt that induced pharaoh and his people to subject them to horrendous enslavement, ethnic cleansing and genocide. What was the offence of the Jews in Egypt? They were strangers! Nobody remembered the great act of patriotism which their patriarch, Joseph executed by interpreting and translating the pharaohic dreams to magnificent resource-management that saved Egyptians from famine and starvation. In modern times, after the conquest of Jerusalem and Palestine by Roman Empire and consequent dispersal of Jews in AD 70, those Jews that migrated to Europe were subjected to anti-Semitism that has its root in xenophobia. The Jews faced xenophobic treatment in Europe culminating to the death of over six million Jews in Hitlerite-concentration camps’ gas chambers.
The fervour with which we talk of xenophobia in South Africa appears hypocritical. We are concerned with the South African xenophobic-speck forgetting the xenophobia-log in Nigeria is worse, and most dangerous. The formation of modern nation states in Africa by European colonial powers resulted in the lumping together of hitherto different tribes to form one political community. This state formation process was most noticeable in Nigeria where over 200 ethnic nationalities were forcibly amalgamated into a political unit. No effort was made to solidify the formation into a coherent whole rather the British in the guise of preserving native communities’ cultures, sowed seeds of hatred, suspicion and mutual distrust. This apartheid policy assured the colonialists and the colonized separate communities and developmental trajectory in compartmentalized habitations in Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) for white colonialist, Sabongari (strangers quarters) for settlers in Northern cities while the indigenes were quarantined in the old cities. This apartheid system effectively posed a herculean challenge to the growth of an organic nation or society.
Tribal separation bred mutual suspicion, hatred and xenophobic attacks from time to time. It was not a surprise that towards Independence regions became governing entities with tribes compartmentalized to the exclusion of other Nigerian settlers; xenophobia stalked Nigeria so that regardless of the number of years one had spent in such region, such Nigerian remains a stranger. For instance, there were heated debates in the Northern Regional Assembly between February and March, 1964 about the place of the Igbo people in Northern Nigeria’s political economy. Very acerbic statements were uttered against their migration, settling and habitation coupled with citizens’ rights in the region. Most of the speeches reeked of hatred and rejection. It was no wonder that the 1945 Jos riots happened or the horrific Kano riots of 1953 or the pogroms of 1966 in Northern cities, all against the Igbo by Northerners.
Xenophobic attacks spring from fear. One fears what one knows not. Ant it was the British colonialists that sowed these seeds of mistrust, suspicion and hatred between the Nigerian tribes. The tribes were made to think of themselves as different people and that stuck in the socio-political fabric of Nigeria. The Igbo man cannot be trusted to represent the interest of the Hausa just as the Yoruba is seen as being incapable of representing the best interest of the Igbo or any other tribes. Every tribe lives in suspicion and distrust of the other and every inch of Nigeria quakes in perpetual fear and hatred. It is this xenophobia that leads to quarrels, misunderstanding and ultimately violence against each other. The attacks on foreigners in South Africa did not start today. Remember there was black-on-black violence just before the end of apartheid. After apartheid was closed with a new free society, emergent political economy left so much economic opportunities gap yet to be bridged by the new majoritarian rulers led by black Africans. Many citizens from Southern African countries and sub-sahara Africa migrated to South Africa and the South African nationals felt threatened especially if these new migrants seem to be doing better economically.
This façade of well-being attracted hatred which culminated in sporadic and organized attacks on the migrant communities. The South African experience is not the first of its kind in the world as this type of xenophobia has happened in USA where Latinos from Mexico, Peru, El-Salvador, Chile, etc. for no other offence than that they were migrant-settlers competing for economic opportunities and social desiderata. The central theme to this condition boils down to fear by the host communities of strangers which upon the slightest tingling of the seismic volcanoes of anger, hatred and distrust degenerate to violence and destructions.
World leaders talk of globalized village without working to realize the dream of common humanity where all mankind will inhabit the earth where one found oneself. Until this globalized world and globalized human-citizenship founded on true freedoms is achieved with requisite structures similar to Yalta Conference that led to the adoption of the half-hearted Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the end of World War II in 1945 the world will continue to witness xenophobic attacks and the destructions that follow them as consequence. Perhaps, this dream of freedom from fears may happen after World War III, that’s for those that may survive the nuclear holocaust or Armageddon. That is my worry, and hope!
A tale of two countries
Whatever the late reggae legend, Robert Nesta Marley aka Bob Marley (1945 – 1981) was, one thing is certain – he was not a prophet. In his protest song “War,” one of the hit songs in his album “Rastaman” released in 1976, he missed both the African narrative and the African plot. He crooned in his velvety voice:
And until the ignoble and unhappy regimes
That hold our brothers in Angola
In Mozambique
South Africa
Sub-human bondage
Have been toppled
Utterly destroyed
Well, everywhere is war
Me say war
War in the east
War in the west
War up north
War down south
War war
Rumors of war
And until that day,
The African continent
Will not know peace.
The countries he referenced are now free of the white racist apartheid regimes which held them in a suffocating strangle hold; but still Africa does not know peace. There is still war in the east, in the west, in the north and in the south. The apartheid rain storm is gone but Africa is yet to see freedom. Joshua Nkomo, who led the struggle to free Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), and paid his dues in 10 years’ incarceration under the white apartheid government in his country, put it aptly, succinctly and bluntly, “the hardest lesson of my life has come to me late, it is that a nation can win freedom without its people becoming free.”
Like Bob Marley, Nkomo had hoped (and fought for this hope) that if the yoke of apartheid and the bondage of the white supremacist regimes were yanked off the necks of African countries, their citizens would breathe freer and the tide of bleeding occasioned by apartheid and colonialism would be stemmed. In finer prose: “Africa would know peace.” He was wrong!
Nkomo took his disappointment to the grave as he had to flee the beloved country he fought for on self-exile. The late Robert Mugabe accused Nkomo’s party (Zimbabwe African Peoples Union) of being a “cobra in a house (and) the only way to deal effectively with a snake is to strike and destroy its head.” He unleashed his Fifth Brigade on Nkomo’s Matabeleland in Operation Gukurahundi killing up to 20,000 Ndebele civilians. Nkomo became sadder but wiser and learnt the so-called “hardest lesson of his life.”
The morale of the story is that several decades after Africa was rid of the scourge of apartheid and colonialism, human right in Africa is still as mythical a concept as Pegasus, the flying horse. Africa, as a geographical entity, is free, but Africans cannot yet sing the songs of freedom. Admitted the scars of apartheid and colonialism bore too much tissue to be wiped clean; but modern governments have cut open the scars to release unbearable pain upon the people.
Two countries provide contrasting case studies of what is wrong with Africa and why Bob Marley’s prediction has not materialized. They are Nigeria and South Africa. The burning issues surrounding the xenophobic riots in South Africa and Nigeria’s reaction to them are not only interesting and paradoxical but worthy of investigative analysis. In this regard. South Africans are currently rioting and killing foreigners. It is a recurrent decimal in South Africa’s history for her citizens to target foreigners and blame them for every economic woe in the country. Still the recent rioting has shocked the world as scavenging crowds, which would remind you of a National Geographic portrayal of a pack of howling hungry hyenas or wild dogs, have burnt and looted the properties of foreigners. It is an ill-will which does not bode well for South Africa.
Nigeria has expressed outrage over the targeting of Nigerians in these riots, and recalled Nigeria’s top diplomat in South Africa. Justified as the government’s reaction is (and one proudly endorses same), one is concerned that a government that does not seem to be the least perturbed by the massacre of Nigerians by Nigerians in Nigeria is so outraged and incensed by the massacre of Nigerians in a foreign country. This portrays an odd sense of proportion. We are trying to enforce in a foreign country what we are not enforcing at home.
To their credit (if you permit the usage) South Africans do not kill themselves. They do not attack themselves. When they attack, they attack foreigners. Nigerians (Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, rioters…) target Nigerians – not foreigners. The calculus is that it is safer to be a foreigner in Nigeria than to be a citizen. If in doubt ask the relatives of the tens of thousands who have been killed by Fulani herdsmen without any herdsman tried or convicted. Or consider the Boko Haram menace. The reverse is true in South Africa; it is safer to be a citizen than a foreigner in South Africa.
So the diplomatic row could be reduced to a basic common denominator: a clash between xenophobia and xenomania. Nigeria’s xenomania (love of foreigners) is the reason DSTV (a South African company) does not only enjoy a monopoly in the Nigerian market, but is protected by the powers that be. The same thing can be said about other South African companies which were small players in South Africa but struck gold in the Nigerian market. However, one should not begrudge their good fortune.
This is a case of a country which hates itself confronting a country that hates foreigners. The solution is that the country which hates itself should put its house in order so that its citizens would not be forced by insecurity to travel to the country which hates foreigners.
An ancient Chinese proverb says that crisis and opportunity are different sides of the same coin. The obverse side of this crisis is that the Federal Government should commit itself to fighting internal insecurity with the same commendable zeal it is fighting the “xenophobic” attacks in South Africa. If we cannot bear the sight of a Nigerian killed in South Africa, why should we bear the sight of a Nigerian killed in Agatu?
- Ukpe, a journalist, writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom.
Atiku, ambition and the endgame
So, after all his thunderous imprecations and venomous profiling of the Wazirin Adamawa as “hopelessly corrupt”, OBJ could not resist the temptation of a N50m “egunje” from the same tainted hand. Perhaps, our ever sanctimonious patriarch never reckoned the secret would leak.
No less amusing was the explanation offered by the giver when the EFCC hound uncovered an assortment of fingerprints and footprints of beneficiaries of a staggering 150m Euros (N60b) moneybag Atiku allegedly laundered ahead of the 2019 polls of which a consortium of local and foreign marabouts were said to have assured him, with oracular certainty, of a landslide victory. If the last hurdle to Aso Rock was cash, the free-spender from Jada was ready to break the bank, whether in local or hard currency. Without the least regard for logic or shame, Atiku’s spin doctors told us the strange N50m found in the account of Obasanjo Library was only “a donation” to a “non-profit organization” involved in humanitarian work.
The gods are surely wise.
Of course, only kindergarten pupils would buy that. Coming after OBJ had literally declared war on APC and virtually parlayed any forum available to hurl personal insults at President Mohammadu Buhari, it must have finally dawned on the more discerning why prescient Professor Wole Soyinka chose to christen Obasanjo’s mammoth Ota edifice “a Laundromat” at its founding more than a decade ago.
How tragic then that those who now wish to be looked upon as the harbingers of Nigeria’s ethical rebirth are, alas, still unable to prove to the nation they had in any way outgrown their old vice of money-sharing rackets.
Well, the danger of astrology is its addictiveness. In his most recent autobiography entitled “My Watch”, OBJ had, based on stated “research and observation”, characterized his deputy (while president for eight years) as both perennial captive and slave to sorcerers.
So, once assured of the presidential crown by fortune-tellers, it would appear Atiku has become rather obsessed with becoming king, even if that meant sedating himself into a nirvana and dreaming up a magic-realist kingdom in which he is both lord and lone inhabitant.
Only such fixation could indeed explain the desperation lately of Atiku and his enablers – mostly lurking in the shadows of cyberspace – to foist the fable of a coming coronation, not based on facts but sheer fantasy.
This psychosis partly manifests in the juvenile twisting of facts by a mob who, apparently scarred by the prospects of languishing another four years in the political wilderness, now conveniently choose to not only inhabit that fantasyland, but also luxuriate in its numbing make-believe.
It explains their desperation last weekend to exhume the light-hearted words uttered by Lai Mohammed in 2015 as APC spokesman on the needless controversy around Buhari’s certificate, package and re-present same in a totally different context, just to prop their lame argument which similarly failed to fly five years ago.
It is also the reason the Atiku people would lie shamelessly before the election tribunal that the otherwise thoughtful and compassionate TraderMoni and MarketMoni schemes initiated by the Buhari administration was a bribe to induce voters ahead of the 2019 polls.
Apparently failing to do their research properly, they even declared, with a ring of authority, that the funds being disbursed to market women and the vulnerable in our society were extra-budgetary spending. Seriously? But the last time I checked, the twin programmes were approved by the Federal Executive Council and duly funded by the Appropriations Acts of 2017 and 2018.
To be sure, it is quite within the democratic rights of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party to contest the outcome of the February polls which gave APC 15,191,847 votes as against his own distant 11,262,978. But it is debatable if the arguments marshaled so far in the past few months by his legal team are convincing enough.
Given the cold letters of the law and legal precedents, it would be herculean indeed to prove the claim of electoral malpractices in a presidential poll. That means the petitioner is saddled with the arduous task of producing witnesses to give testimony proving such infraction in more than 100,000 polling units where the exercise took place.
This requirement is already well stated in the decision of the Supreme Court in Buhari v. Obasanjo (2005) thus: “The very big obstacle that anyone who seeks to have the election of the President or Governor upturned is very large number of witnesses he must call due to the size of the respective constituency. In a country like our own, he may have to call about 250,000 – 300,000 witnesses. By the time the court would have heard from all of them with the way our present law is couched, the incumbent would have long finished and left his office and even if the petitioner finally wins, it will be an empty victory bereft of substance.”
So, PDP’s present case at the presidential election tribunal is anchored primarily on two main legs viz INEC server and Buhari’s “lack of school certificate”.
But rather than persuade, the argument on the server has been most amusing. From the outset, no one disputes that the entire polls were premised on the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Relentless pressures mounted on President Mohammadu Buhari to assent to a raft of amendments proposed by the Bukola Saraki-led Senate seeking electronic transmission of results did not succeed.
The President’s action was informed by the superior argument that for the purpose of the 2019 polls, much as desirable as electronic transmission would conduce to the sanctity of the ballot, the sad reality was that a considerable ratio of the over 100,000 polling units in 774 councils across the federation and Abuja was yet to be covered by digital networks to experiment with such innovation.
What’s more, an authority no less than the nation’s chief electoral umpire himself did attest, before hand and without ambiguity, that only manual transmission of results was applicable in the exercise.
Despite all these unassailable facts, it remains a big puzzle why the Atiku people still chose to gamble with the theory of electronic server. By the curious calculations of the fictive server, PDP polled 18,356,732 votes ahead of APC’s 16,741,430.
Fine. But the devil is actually in the details. It turned out the Kenyan the petitioner had touted as possessing the “smoking gun” himself admitted, under cross-examination, that the data he tendered was gleaned from the website created two weeks after the results were announced by a faceless “whistle-blower”.
Worse, it was discovered that the IP address of the website is a commercial one patronized by all manner of businessmen in many countries across the world.
More comedy. Again invoking the same “server” like a talisman, the Atiku people had pooh-poohed the INEC results announced in Borno in favor of Buhari on the grounds that the high numbers were unjustifiable given the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in the area. But wait a minute – it turned out that the figures allocated to Atiku in the same Borno by the all-knowing “server” are far higher than those of Buhari which they had faulted vigorously as impossible because of security issue!
However, the “server” was not bold enough to discredit the figures from Atiku’s own polling unit in his native Adamawa where Buhari entered a symbolic victory by polling 186 to the former’s 167.
On the issue of Buhari’s academic credentials, it is perhaps a measure of PDP’s infinite capacity for mischief that the bogey of “no school cert” is still being retailed till date, having failed woefully to gain traction back in 2015. To begin with, isn’t it amazing that a nation could even be beguiled into entertaining such a doubt about a man who records clearly confirm had not only attended numerous official courses conferring higher academic status during a career spanning over three decades, but also had the uncommon privilege of leading the country as head of state between 1984 and 1985?
Perhaps the easiest way to validate history is to cite witnesses. Luckily, some of Buhari’s classmates at Provincial Secondary School, Katsina in 1961, are still alive. To prove doubters wrong, the President has even gone the extra mile by making public a black-and-white photograph showing him then in company of classmates including now retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi.
This truth has not been disputed, nor has Justice Abdullahi denied.
On the contrary, it is open secret today that, in their last-ditch effort to rake up muck but in abject ignorance of the confidentiality principle of English system, PDP’s agents had approached University of Cambridge in the U.K. to ascertain whether Buhari actually sat for school certificate. But seen as “busy-bodies”, the authorities at the British institution declined the applicants. The request was only granted when Buhari’s representative duly applied for the results which was later tendered before the court.
Against this overwhelming backcloth, the rationally minded cannot but wonder what may be giving Atiku and his crowd confidence. Maybe, it is the metaphysics of the marabouts.
●Odion is Senior Technical Assistant (Media) to the President.
How great is Nigeria in technology?
A
childhood friend of mine – who is incidentally a Nigerian presently residing in Japan – upon his last visit to Nigeria penultimate year, profusely greeted my presence with series of lamentations.
The bosom pal, who often goes by the sobriquet ‘Jet’, disclosed to me that he was severely pained over the way and manner the Nigerian society was still wallowing in ignorance and ‘self-deceit’ as regards tech-driven issues. He had been a vocal type right from our secondary school days.
According to the returnee, on a sojourn though, it was seriously lamentable for a country that calls herself the Africa’s giant to be discussing how to produce “a mere pencil for four good years”, yet still finds it very difficult to come up with a prototype let alone a market sample.
He said when he was viewing the Science and Technology Minister on the Television while in Tokyo, as he was frantically and enthusiastically selling and boasting about the proposal, he didn’t hesitate to weep for Nigeria. He hastily added, “And now, they are promising production of solar cells, after failed pencil production.”
I was hitherto keenly interested in his stories pertaining to the country’s technological move thus far, not until a point where he unequivocally described Nigeria as a “nation with visionless leaders”, hence I abruptly lost attention therein.
Permit me to assert that Mr. Jet’s frank description of the country might not be mistaken if we must call a spade, a spade. But owing to my unrelenting patriotic nature, I acted the way I did, which ostensibly didn’t augur well for his stance. Nevertheless, my patriotic features wouldn’t stop me from thinking as a realist afterwards.
What else would you expect to hear from a man who has spent a reasonable period in Japan, over 11 years if I’m not mistaken, than to look into the eyes of an average Nigerian and tell him or her that the country isn’t progressing – technology wise?
Come to think of it; we are talking about Japan that ordinarily ought, or deserve, to be rated as the king of tech across the globe. Even someone (returnee) from a nearby Ghana or thereabout might still be tempted to toe the line of Mr. Jet, because the West African nation that initially dependent on Nigeria regarding power supply can currently boast of uninterruptible electricity to a reasonable extent.
Yes, there’s absolutely no doubt enthusing that Nigeria is a great country, but how greatly has she thus far fared in the area of technology? This is a candid and succinct question we must genuinely attend to if, as a people, we are truly determined to arrive at a definite destination.
If the gospel truth must be told in regard to the above enquiry, anyone who truly understands the situation here would boldly assert that Nigeria is nowhere to be found on the world map whenever tech-driven matters are being discussed.
This is the reason authorities are requested to sit up with a view to addressing the ugly and pathetic circumstance without further ado by facing the realities squarely at all cost, solely in the overall interest of the citizenry.
Facing the facts as expected would enable the relevant quarters to henceforth jettison every parameter or iota of temptation that would make the governments at all levels to continue to dwell on retrogressive issues when progressive ones are seriously needed.
For us as a nation to get it right, we are required to commence from the education sector. The area in question is presently bearing a deplorable and pitiable physiognomy, yet virtually no tangible step is being taken towards alleviating the obvious plight of the sector.
Nigeria has conspicuously grown of age that, by now, she’s meant to holistically realize that no existing nation becomes great, particularly in the field of technology, without duly embracing education. At her present age, she shouldn’t be reminded of the inevitable impact of education on a country’s quest for development and innovations.
Nigeria is unarguable not getting any younger, hence the compelling need for her to hold the bull by the horn in her apparent quest to reach the next level. It’s high time she started doing the needful for the benefit of all.
The current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, not unlike the past ones, has laid so much emphasis on technology. It ought to be told, without equivocations, that the people are losing patience with regard to the numerous promises of the government, in terms of technology.
Just as he notified the world in the just concluded 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-7) that held in Japan between 28th and 31st August, 2019, President Buhari stated “Our administration has identified important sectors that are key drivers to the diversification of the economy.”
Time has really come to start walking the talking. It’s imperative to acknowledge that this lofty agenda as presented in Tokyo cannot be well achieved without prioritizing technology, which depends majorly on researches.
It’s indeed a shame that an average university in Nigeria, that’s supposed to be a research-oriented institution, can barely boast of the needed facilities to thrive in the area of creation of patents let alone commercializing them.
The country can at the moment hardly boast of functional technical colleges across the federation, yet we keep ‘informing’ the world that we are doing the right things. These colleges used to be viable in the past, and tremendously helped in grooming our young ones in skills acquisition in various fields ranging from automobile, electrical/electronic services, sculpturing, wood work, to painting, and what have you.
It’s noteworthy that the Nigeria’s 2019 budget allocates about merely 9 per cent to the education sector, contrary to the about 20% stipulation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). We need to restore the lost glory of the country’s educational system by placing it as a priority.
A hub needs to be created by the governments towards enabling the youth to aptly thrive in the area of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), which is gradually dominating the global space, thereby making it look like just a village. ICT – popularly known as IT – has obviously come to stay, thus must be fully embraced by all and sundry.
The fact remains that the required talents as regards technology, or technically-inclined issues, are abound in Nigeria. All the government needs to do is to create an enabling environment to allow the talented ones to wholly develop and sell their patents.
We can’t be technologically great when the needful is being swept under the carpet on a daily basis. We must, therefore, be very courageous in our quest to get it right. Think about it!
Xenophobia and South African criminalisation of foreigners
T
ransferred aggression against foreigners and immigrants is nothing new across the world. It often points at citizens’ frustration with deeper underlying socio-economic problems over bad leadership and failed government policies. Unfortunately, foreigners and immigrants are usually the most available scapegoat to blame. What makes the recent xenophobic attacks by South Africans on Nigerians and other foreigners shocking however is the scope of the violence. Hostility against foreigners in that country has been going on for a long time. Contrary to expectations that the xenophobic attacks will decrease after black majority rule in 1994, the attacks have multiplied. Hundreds of foreigners are wantonly killed every and now then by murderous mobs without anyone raising an eyebrow. In 1984, an estimated 50,000 to 350,000 Mozambicans were forced to flee to South Africa. The killings, maiming and destruction of businesses owned by foreigners however suggest a deeper social malady that may eventually consume the South African leadership and its elite.
The good news is that after a long period of mind-boggling apathy to previous wanton killing of its people by South African mobs, the Nigerian government finally woke from its slumber to draw a red line and say enough is enough. With Nigeria in the lead, other African countries whose citizens fell to the murderous mobs have found their voices to rise in unison against South Africans’ penchant for venting their frustrations on foreigners.
More importantly, affected countries have reacted by either imposing diplomatic or other forms of sanctions to demonstrate their intent that South Africa will be made to pay for the bestiality of its people. In international relations, reciprocity is a universally accepted principle regulating the relationships between countries. The principle of reciprocity states that favours and aggression by one country to another should be returned in kind. It is a principle that any self-respecting country must employ when its people or interests are trampled upon by an aggressive country. The fear of reciprocity is what keeps nations at bay from trampling on one another with impunity.
A recent but good example of the use of the reciprocity principle is the quick response of the United States to the increase in visa fee for Americans intending to travel to Nigeria by the Nigerian government. The American response was swift as it reciprocated the gesture by also increasing the visa fee for Nigerians planning to travel to America. Since Nigerians are more likely to seek to travel to the United States compared to the number of Americans who might want to travel to Nigerians, the American action negatively affected Nigerians more than the effect of the Nigerian government’s action on Americans. It was no surprise that Nigeria was forced to back down immediately and return the visa fee to status quo ante. That is the principle of reciprocity at its brutal best as it demonstrates how nations settle such matters through the balance of terror.
The United States may have its many flaws, including racism against people of colour. But it is proactive when it comes to protecting its citizens across the world. In contrast, Nigeria has lost its aura and moral authority across the world so much so that even the small nations in Africa and beyond have no fear of any reprisal when they kill or maim Nigerians.
Meanwhile, the reason for the xenophobic attacks range from the serious to the mundane. Some South Africans claim that the violence is a reaction to criminality by foreigners. They complain that foreigners are taking their jobs and their women and living a good life while they are impoverished. While Nigerians were especially targeted, the xenophobic attacks were directed against virtually all non-white foreigners from Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe and as well as Asians and Arabs in their midst. I am not about to condone the criminal activities of a few who are giving Nigeria a bad image in South Africa and elsewhere. I find it unacceptable that such people will tarnish the image of the country and endanger the welfare of other law-abiding Nigerians in diaspora. Nigerians everywhere in the world are making waves in different fields of human endeavour across the world. I am all for South Africa strengthening its criminal justice system to ruthlessly deal with illegal immigrants and criminal-minded foreigners in their midst who choose to destroy rather than make South Africa a better place. But the South African government cannot abdicate its law and order responsibility to murderous mobs.
The socio-economic problems confronting South Africa are not so much different from the challenges besetting Nigeria. It has the second largest economy in Africa after Nigeria. But it has a substantially better infrastructure. Its unemployment level at more than 25 per cent is just as bad as it is in Nigeria. Violent crime is a major problem in South Africa and there is no denying that foreigners have contributed to this. Inadequacy policing has encouraged the rise of vigilantism which has become a convenient tool for ordinary South Africans to brutalize foreigners in their midst. The situation is worsened by extreme poverty, social inequality and the most HIV epidemic in the world with more than 7.2 million living with HIV.
Complex socio-economic and ethno-religious problems is driving the urge among Nigerians to seek greener pastures abroad. This will reduce only when Nigerian leaders halt its corruptive tendency and make Nigeria a better place to live. As the reprisals against suspected South African businesses in Lagos and some major Nigerian cities have shown, poor and hungry Nigerians are losing patience with the leadership. I won’t be overly surprised if they turn on Nigerian leaders in no distant time. The warning bells are ringing.
λDr. Raufu, former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University in the United States.
Buhari’s Cambridge certificate and Louis Odion’s self esteem
It was Lord Alfred Denning who said that you cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand. That was what flashed in my mind, when I read Louis Odion’s dribble, ‘Atiku, ambition and the endgame’, which tried to argue away General Buhari’s lack of a school leaving certificate on the basis that Mr. Buhari had attended high military courses and was a former head of state.
Idi Amin was also a former head of state. Idi Amin also went on high military courses, but just as you cannot put a crown on a clown and expect a king, you cannot also put a military course on a semiliterate and expect him to be a literate.
What Chapter VI, Part I, Section 131 of the Nigerian Constitution prescribes as minimum qualifications to qualify a person to contest for the office of President is as follows:
“They have been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent.”
A military course is not an equivalent of a School Leaving Certificate.
I understand that General Buhari only last month appointed Louis Odion as his Senior Technical Assistant on Media (whatever that means), but that should not mean that Mr. Odion should succumb to intellectual laziness in his bid to please his master.
In his attempt to accuse Waziri Atiku Abubakar of fraud, he said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate dug up an old video of Lai Mohammed and passed it off as new. That is a lie and Mr. Odion knows that. But even if it were true, and so what? What matters is not when Lie Mohammed (pun intended) said what he said. What matters is whether what he said is true or not.
If I say Louis Odion is a man. That statement remains true, irrespective of when it was made. The only thing that may arguably change its validity is if Louis Odion had a sex change surgery. I know Louis has had a conscience change surgery when General Buhari appointed him as his 10th media aide, but he still remains a man. At least, I hope so.
For the avoidance of doubt, what Lie Mohammed said is as follows:
“53 years after a fellow has left secondary school. 53 years, I think we should pardon him. Because he has not even known where he kept it.”
That remains true today as it was on the day the statement was made.
And Lai Mohammed’s testimony corroborates Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd) evidence to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that the Nigerian Army neither asked for or retained the school certificates of enlisted men or recruits.
Both Mr. Mohammed and Mr. Tarfa corroborated a 2015 affidavit by the Nigerian Army that they were not in possession of then candidate Buhari’s certificate. So obviously, General Muhammadu Buhari lied under oath. He committed perjury.
If General Buhari thinks he has an attack dog in Louis Odion, I urge him to have a rethink. What he has is a little domestic kitten, who is eager to fatten up.
Mr. Odion says Mr. Abubakar is “super corrupt” and that he laundered 150 million. Even the paramilitary wing of the All Progressive Congress (AKA EFCC), has not accused Atiku Abubakar of such or anything close to such.
Yes, they brought charges against his son-in-law and lawyer, but these charges were not for laundering 150 million. The charges are laughable political motivated charges. In proof of this, I remind Nigerians of how they lied that money had been laundered to former President Obasanjo, until Babalele Abdullahi produced evidence to show that they lied and his donation went through normal banking channels.
But if Mr. Odion is so set against money laundering, why is he silent about Bola Tinubu, who was caught on camera, by drones, ferrying money to his house in bullion vans on the morning of the last Presidential election, in contravention of the Money Laundering Act, 2011, and then went on to boast about it the next day on Channels TV?
Who is super corrupt between an Atiku, who is the most investigated politician in Nigeria, without anything being found against him, and a General Buhari, who loaded his cabinet with corruption gold medalists?
If Mr. Louis Odion says General Buhari has integrity, then I have the following questions for him:
Why was Goje’s N25 billion corruption case dropped?
Who owns the Ikoyi apartment billions?
When will @AishaMBuhari’s ADC be tried?
Who reinstated and double promoted Maina?
When will the NNPC $25 billion scandal be investigated?
Where is N40 fuel?
Where is N1 equal to $1?
Where is subsidy removal?
Where is Boko Haram’s defeat?
Where is uninterrupted power?
Where is the promised security?
Where is the promised refinery?
Where are 3 million jobs annually?
Where is no foreign medical treatment?
Where is ‘we will not tolerate corruption?’
Where is I belong to everybody and I belong to no one?
As for Louis Odion, I would not take such a person seriously. Google his 2017 article “PMB, Atiku And Illusion Of Party.”
In that piece, Louis Odion praised Atiku to the moon and back and ridiculed Buharists (as he called them). Below is an excerpt from the piece:
“Put together, the tribe of Buharists are free to continue to live in denial. Though they may be unwilling to admit it, Atiku already scored the preliminary strategic point: framing the 2019 debate within APC and baiting Buhari to declare his stand.”
Today, he is singing a different tune. Why? People like Odion are what Warri people call ‘anywhere belle face’!
●Omokri, a former presidential aide, is the author of ‘Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years.’
What is it about 100 days in office?
Over time, the idea of 100 days in office has been used to measure the success or failure of governments. While famous American writer and author, Kenneth T. Walsh, believes that 100 days should not be the ideal yardstick to establish the success or otherwise of a leader or government, he still regards it as a functional device for measuring effectiveness It should, however, be stressed that success in the first 100 days does not really translate into an enduring success afterward.
In the same vein, initial difficulties do not, in any way, signify that a government is doomed to failure. It is neither here nor there, depending on the dynamics of the times and the personality of the political actors in charge.
In the political annals of Nigeria, examples abound to reinforce this perspective. The military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, which came into office in August 1985, clearly stands out as one that enjoyed early momentum but couldn’t actually translate it into a lasting phenomenon.
Within its first 100 days in office, the administration came out with well-defined political and economic blueprints that were well applauded by a cross section of Nigerians.
Ironically, by the time the administration was stampeded out of office in 1993, it has become deficit in integrity and popularity. On the contrary, upon return to civil rule in May1999, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration was roundly attacked for being allegedly slow in tending to critical issues of governance. However, by the time the administration eventually got its act together, it left behind enduring legacies. History has, however, shown that it is possible for a government to begin well and also finishes well. One typical example is that of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande (LKJ) in Lagos State (1979-1983).
From the outset, Jakande had pledged to model his government after that of the defunct Western Region of Nigeria, from 1952 to 1959, headed by Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He said: “That government was the most efficient, the most dynamic, and the most responsive of all the governments of the federation.
There has never been a government like it in Africa before or since.” True to his words, LKJ assiduously went to work to realise his vision. Till date, many of his populist policies and programmes, especially in the housing, public transportation and education sectors, still endear him to all and sundry.
The ambitious Lagos metro line project, which, if it had seen the light of the day, would have revolutionized public transportation in the state, was conceived by his administration. Some of the Housing Estates he established across various locations such as Iba, Isolo, Iponri, Ejigbo etc., are still serving the housing needs of Lagosians.
It was under his administration that movement into state’s current secretariat at Alausa, Ikeja, began. Also, the first stateowned television in the country, Lagos Television (LTV) was established by him.
He equally established the Lagos State University (LASU) in 1983. His administration also constructed waterworks at Shasha, Agege, Somolu, Apapa, Badagry, Aguda etc. to improve water supply and avoid outbreak of water borne epidemics.
Similarly, the Babatunde Fashola administration in Lagos State (2007-2015) started well and also ended gloriously. Fashola’s dream of a new Lagos transcended his tenure.
He wanted to build a Lagos that is similar to reputable international cities like London, Mumbai, Istanbul, Sao Paulo, Jakarta, Delhi, Dubai, Bangkok, and Cairo among others.
His government worked with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to realise the $1.5 billion Lagos Energy City Project as well as the audacious $3.5 billion Atlantic City Project which intends to accommodate over 250,000 Lagosians who are to live and work in the city.
From every indication, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated that he is also working along the same enviable model of his illustrious predecessors who started well and finished well.
In order to validate the Executive Order on Environmental and Sanitation Matters, the governor has expanded the Olusosun dump site to 42 acres to accommodate more waste and ensure that trucks can have a quicker turnaround time.
A resource centre has been built and commissioned at the dumpsite to further strengthen the capacity of operatives in the sector to collect recyclable materials. In same vein, the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has begun a Lagos at 4a.m. programme that is aimed at stemming the tide of indiscriminate waste disposal across the metropolis. Also, the agency has acquired a briquette facility, which can process about 1,700 kg of sawdust per hour, in Agbowa (Ikorodu division). In order to sustain current environmental regeneration momentum, the Lagos State Blue Box Recycling at the Simpson Transfer Loading Station, Lagos Island, was recently launched. With a view to empowering more Lagosians, a sum of N4 billion has been set aside as grant under the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) WInitiative.
The initiative kicked off a few days ago and in line with its philosophy of giving opportunities to women, 50% of beneficiaries of the initiative are targeted to be women. Also, about 1,700 people have been shortlisted to benefit from a World Bank assisted agricultural programme with each of the beneficiaries receiving the sum of N2 million. In public health, the Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) at Ajah, in Eti-Osa Local Government, has been opened for public use.
The MCC reflects the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to the provision of unhindered access to medical care by the citizenry. Recently, the administration’s 4 -week free medical initiative tagged: “Healthy Bee Project” attended to medical needs of over 25,000 Lagosians. Similarly, as part of strategic efforts to meet the housing needs of Lagosians, the Alhaji Lateef Jakande Garden, Igando, had been commissioned.
In furtherance of the plans to promote public security, which is an integral part of the administration’s THEME agenda, 120 patrol vehicles and 35 motorcycles were donated for the use of security operatives in Lagos State by the state government. From what it has achieved thus far, the Sanwo-Olu administration is certainly poised to realise its vision of a Greater Lagos.
- Ogunbiyi is of the Lagos State Ministry of Information & Strategy.
How judiciary can save Nigeria’s democracy
In a sharp contrast to 2015 when there was nationwide jubilation, there were no celebrations on the streets when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the 2019 presidential election. Instead of celebration there were gloom, sadness and uncertainty everywhere, as people wore long faces.
Even the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony was low keyed and without fanfare. Domestic and international observers from Europe and United States now and again have expressed disappointments with the election which the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed lacked transparency.
In a recent report released by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), the centre observed that INEC was less transparent in the conduct of 2019 elections than it was in 2011 and 2015 respectively.
The centre described collation and tabulation of results from the polling units to ward collation centres as chaotic, open to manipulation and in some cases badly disrupted and opaque. Ward level tabulation and collation is a critical aspect of the election process.
How it was handled can increase and decrease the credibility of election. Its disruptions and manipulations give opportunities for opportunistic political parties and individual candidates to dispute election results, hence the litany of cases before the various national and states election tribunals.
CDD report also detailed how political thugs and security agencies threatened collation officers and party agents with violence thereby disrupting the collation process in several polling units. Section 138 of the Electoral Act as amended, provided grounds upon which an election may be questioned: that a person whose election was queried was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the election; that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices or noncompliance with the Act; that the person was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election; that the person whose election is questioned submitted to the commission affidavit containing false information of a fundamental nature and for his qualification for the election.
Section 131 of the 1999 Constitution as amended provided that a person shall be qualified for an election to the Office of President if he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth; if he has attained the age of 35 years; if he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by the political party and he has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent. Each and every one of these laws requires proper interpretation.
Every judge understands his duty to interpret the wordings of the law and to dispense justice in accordance with the letters of the law. Only a mystery will make the court to rule against the constitution.
The tribunals must allow the laws as stipulated to speak as the judiciary also is on trial. How they interpret the extant laws in the face of national expectations will have far-reaching effects, especially on the stability of democracy in Nigeria. Faced with similar situation like we do currently, the Kenya Supreme Court did not hesitate to apply the law and thus saved democracy in Kenya. In so doing the Supreme Court of Kenya created precedent for the entire Africa.
The ruling of the Kenya Supreme Court could serve as a useful guide in our circumstances. For the avoidance of doubt, the Ke-nya Supreme Court didn’t hide under technicalities.
The court determined the petition on its merit and held as follows: “A decision is hereby issued that the elections held on August 8 were not conducted in accordance with the constitution and the applicable law.
The results are therefore invalid, null and void. Election is not an event but a process. After considering the totality of the entire evidence, we are satisfied that the elections were not conducted in accordance with the dictates of the constitution and the applicable principles.”
The main reasons why the Supreme Court nullified the results were that the IEBC was not able to show that they had followed all procedures and that their servers were not hacked.
The behaviour of the IEBC has been suspicious and/or incompetent. They made claims that could not stand technical scrutiny of the expert panel appointed by the Supreme Court.
For instance, IEBC declined to provide the internal configuration firewall to its server, arguing that it will affect the security of their system. The technical team was able to prove that the integrity of the system would not be affected at all by providing the firewall configuration. But IEBC did not do provide the firewall configuration anyway.
That the IT boss in charge of the elections was tortured and murdered a week before elections does not give any comfort. The IEBC also made procedural lapses related to printing of ballot papers, having observers.
They further refused to provide a trail of those who had accessed the system. All of this, in itself, made the court feel that something was amiss and they ordered a re-election. This is a great shot in the arm for independence of judiciary in Kenya. It is interesting to note that international observers declared the elections to be ‘fair’. They noticed some ‘discrepancies’ but then still declared the elections to be above board.
But then the issue is that for international observers, elections are an event. In reality, elections, as the Supreme Court observed, are a process. Winning elections is not about the Election Day, it is about planning and strategizing well in advance.
It involves (1) ensuring that your people are in key positions, (2) your patronage extends to those who can make a difference (getting votes or raising money), (3) you convince people that you will win and that will be in their interests.
The Supreme Court judges in Kenya come from the same society as the people. As proud members of the bench they did everything to stand firm on the provisions of the law.
I would tend to go by their judgement and will expect our own judges in the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to deliver judgements without fear or favour. For some time now, the judiciary has come under intense criticisms and attacks, having also been accused of corruption and perversion of justice.
Will the judges redeem the image of the judiciary? Will they deliver judgement based on facts or will they further capitulate and thus sink further the hope of the masses? The gravamen of the petition and cross petition before the tribunal which must be determined by the panel of Judges bordered on the issues of qualification and corrupt practices that characterized the 2019 presidential elections. Judges understand their duty to dispense justice and to interpret the letters of the laws as it applied to specific issues.
As the fate of citizens wane and thin in the executive arm of government and the legislature, the judiciary despite all odds remains a source of confidence and fearlessness. And like they say the last hope of the masses. Can our tribunals rise up to the occasion and like the Kenyan Supreme Court allow the law to speak and dispense justice without fear of favour?
Boosting education through SBMC synergy
“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible”. These were the words of a British statesman, Sir Winston Leonard Spencer-Churchill who was a two-time Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945 and 1951 to 1955 . Arguably, the capacity to combine the two ways of thinking; creative and critical thinking equips one to produce robust actions. Whilst creative thinking looks at problems or situations from a fresh perspective to conceive of something novel or unusual, the latter looks at ideas by discerning and deciding how realistic they actually are.
The pair, without any doubt, could be said to be yielding positive results in the education sector through the School-based Management Committee (SBMC) template conceived and massively supported by UNICEF-Nigeria in collaborations with Federal Government and the Department for International Development (DFID); the official development agency of United Kingdom’s government managing aids for the poor, developing nations.
Imperatively, SBMC is a unique template which brings communities; parents, non-parents, teachers, artisans, school children and governments under one umbrella for synergy towards addressing challenges in the basic education sector particularly funding, infrastructure and service delivery rather than waiting solely on the government. By this, communities automatically become stakeholders and actively participate in management of public schools in their environments in partnership with government for judicious and timely cogent actions.
Its exceptional feature is that the communities freely participate as stakeholders in managing, identifying projects of premium significance in schools in their neighbourhood and present budget to government for funding where their treasury is incapable of meeting the bills unlike the preceding pattern where governments execute projects uniformly without carrying grassroots along let alone considering impacts and peculiarities. Thus, this ultimately gives powers back to the people; communities being part of the management of schools in their respective environments in partnership with government.
The remarkable results compellingly necessitated this ‘expo’ for other states, perhaps still reluctant to take the SBMC seriously. Evidently, few states that accorded the robust attention it deserves particularly Kano is making significant impacts.
For example, through the interventionist mechanism, a primary school presently owns a car-wash centre, flower-garden and other business ventures put in place by SBMC and prudently managed for revenue generation for projects in the school. Through it, school uniforms are periodically acquired for pupils from purse and various enrolment drives. It therefore implies that the era of collapsed classrooms or lack of necessities in schools is gone unlike in the past minor maintenances like roof leakages were ignored until they deteriorated to complete collapse.
Instructively, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) compliantly domesticated National SBMC policy in 2009 and produced State specific SBMC policy 2010 with support from Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria (ESSPIN), a DFID funded project.
From records, ESSPIN progressively supported SBMCs development in selected 320 pilot primary schools across Albasu, Fagge and Kumbotso LGAs in line with state SBMC policy in 2010 through Civil-Society and Government Partnership. In 2013, while the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) facilitated the establishment of SBMC in 264 schools, Kano SUBEB (State Universal Basic Education Board) rolled out SBMC development in 4505 primary schools across 44 LGAs. This is remarkable.
Apart from SBMC’s boost on infrastructural development in the schools, various groups in the communities that make up the SBMC including artisans, mothers, make their respective valuable contributions accordingly. For instance, in Government Junior Secondary School, Ja’en Co-Exist in Gwale LGA, Kano State, mothers association spearheads skills acquisition programme to the girls which has contributed immensely in reducing girls hawking and begging in the streets.
Vocational skills like sewing, beads-making and others, resultantly, have been incorporated into the school curriculum which equips pupils for productivity. Visibly, essential projects including boreholes, chairs, landscaping of school compound were also impressively put in place by the SBMC scheme.
Outstandingly, by the template which is an all-inclusive system, even parents that patronize private schools for their children also belong to SBMC thereby making them contribute to improvements of public schools in their environment, unlike PTAs (Parents/Teachers Association) that is merely for parents and teachers. Obviously, SBMC is a pillar for school development and support-tool for child education.
An American author, Hillary Hinton Ziglar once said: “One small positive thought can change your whole world”. Possibly, SBMC is the positive innovation that can change the face of the society if enthusiastically adopted across the nation. Thus, UNICEF and DFID deserve commendations for championing the project.
Similarly, UNICEF since May 2012, has been implementing the eight-year GEP3/EAC (2012-2020) blueprint funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID) which aims at contributing to improved social and economic opportunity for girls in northern Nigeria. The major focus of Girls Education Project Phase-3/Educate-A-Child is to get school-age girls to schools without neglecting boys’ enrolment. Before now, the GEP3 is being implemented in five northern states, namely; Bauchi, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara states, and now Kano. Sensibly, other policymakers should take it from there.
The impacts are phenomenal. The improved social and economic opportunity for girls which make more children especially girls in target states in northern Nigeria complete basic education and acquire skills for livelihoods, indisputably cannot be overemphasized. In fact, with target one million additional girls in school, improved literacy and numeracy skills of children, with focus on teaching and community support, using evidence based strategies for literacy in multiple languages, it’s good to go.
In a nutshell, SBMCs are established by governments as essential link between schools and communities as they serve in providing good governance and assist schools with basic needs and support for improvement of teaching and learning environment, rather than abandoning all responsibilities to the governments. The scheme is a desideratum and should strategically be replicated across all the regions; southeast, southwest, southsouth and the remaining parts of the northern region by their respective state governments.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542-SMS only Https:carlumegboro.com
Makinde: Changing the narrative of governance in Oyo
Up until the result of the election was announced, many people never gave Engineer Seyi Makinde a chance of victory. But it was obvious the people of Oyo State were in dire need of a change and better governance. And Makinde eventually became the governor.
The people didn’t give Makinde a chance before the election, not because they doubted his capabilities or his potentials, they couldn’t just relate Makinde’s person and mien to the ills and dirty things they know about politics.
Indeed, Makinde had done more than enough in his personal capacities for years to earn the majority support, but at the same time, people were skeptical if politics would not sway him from doing as much as he was doing, when he eventually got to power.
Undeterred, Makinde had continued to apply to the people for the Agodi Government House plum job, but a combination of factors would not make it be until it was time. And then the time came in 2019. Interestingly, the manner and speed at which all the factors worked together for Makinde’s electoral victory at the March 9, 2019 election was unprecedented.
The assertion that Makinde is the best option at the poll was indicated by the jubilations and aura of peace that enveloped the state when the name was announced as the winner by the electoral umpire. No gainsaying the fact that Governor Makinde was a beneficiary of the disaffection and yearning for the rejection of the immediate past administration and anyone that has to do with him, just to prove a point that power indeed lies with the people.
But Makinde would not claim ignorance of all the factors that worked together for his success at the polls. He knew the task ahead and was ready to get to work from the first blast of the whistle. He knew the yearnings and wants of the people and he vowed to uphold it.
Fondly called ‘GSM’, Governor Seyi Makinde’s body language from the time of the announcement of his victory was not about winner takes all. During his electioneering campaigns, one of the issues that often marvel political associates and core politicians in his political camp was Makinde’s outright rejection of the politics of violence and bitterness.
His fresh water brand of politics came into full perspective upon his election, as he initiated the move to visit the incumbent governor at the time at the Agodi Government House. It was the first time such would happen in the history of the state and it was widely commended.
During the visit, Makinde told former Governor Ajimobi of his intentions and desire to work with him and seek his advice on issues that related to the development of the state. Despite their political differences, Makinde told the former governor that he would sustain his [Ajimobi’s] policies and programmes that are good while correcting those deemed not too good. He also didn’t mince word in declaring that those found to be anti-people would be discarded outright.
In the last 100 days of Makinde’s administration, a new air of fresh breath is blowing across the length and breadth of the state. No sector has been left out. From education, sports, health, security, amongst others are having a good feeling already.
In less than 100 days, workers now collect their salaries on 25th of the month, individuals who had been stagnated and had served in acting capacities without confirmation have been confirmed as permanent secretaries while many others were promoted. These have not only gone well to oil the government machinery, which is the civil service, but has boosted the morale of the government workers to give their best.
A new cabinet of 17 commissioners was recently inaugurated with the team comprising technocrats and experts in various fields of human endeavours. Armed with years of professional successes in their chosen fields, a good number of the new commissioners are coming to fuel the public sector with their private success stories, which has been the missing link for effective and efficient governance over the years.
A phenomenon in the appointment is the confirmation and swearing-in of the youngest commissioner in the history of the state. A 27-year-old is running the Ministry of Youths and Sports in line with the campaign promise of the governor to ensure a less than 30-years-old would take over the ministry of youths and sports.
In the area of security, which is one of the four pillars on which Makinde rests his government, plans have been concluded to procure 100 Kia Rio Executive Automatic Transmission patrol cars for the security agencies. This is in addition to the appointment of a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue state as the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Mr Fatai Owoseni.
The menace and fear of a return of violence has been kept in check with the immediate proscription of the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state. The governor made this possible upon taking the oath of office on May 29, 2019.
In education, the governor scrapped the levies imposed on the public schools and it ended up being the right decision to sway student enrollment upwards and reduce the number of the out-of-school children in the state. Free books are also to be shared to students in both the junior and senior secondary schools. A bursary of N500,000 was also recently approved to Oyo state indigent students in Law School. This has also encouraged many students in tertiary institution to be conscious and willing to prove a point to make a difference in their academic pursuits.
Two visits to the state-owned Adeoyo Hospital by the governor to see things on first hand have helped in no small measure to see the situation. A shopping list of the items needed to transform the facility and make it compete favourably with its peers in service delivery is being generated by the hospital management.
Celebrating the 100 days of the Governor Makinde-led administration in the Pacesetter State is apposite and indicative of the fact that the government is aware of the importance of time in ensuring that the dividends of democracy get to the people in all nooks and crannies of the state.
Suleiman Ajagbe, a teacher, lives in Lagos
So, how did Osun prepare Rauf Aregbesola for Nigeria’s stability?
Trust Nigerians, hardly had he rounded off his first visit to the Ministry of Interiors than cartoonists, graphic artists went to work. In a jiffy, the tweeting facebooking and instagramming generation had gone to work to serve us different interpretations of what the new Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said shortly after his oath taking. “Interior Ministry for Beginners, Hard Copy, Soft Copy, Digital Editions Available” was one of those satirical pieces that got me laughing. And as usual too, the Nigerian media went out with different headlines: Buhari Has put me in a strange ministry-Aregbesola (Daily Post); “I don’t know Much About Interior Ministry” (PUNCH), “Except for Newspapers, I Have No Knowledge of my New Ministry” (Vanguard).
If you are one of those who had followed Aregbesola and his trajectory, you would have no qualms taking in these variants of interpretations of just one statement. For me, I laughed my head off. Don’t blame me! If I survived Aregbesola with all the possible darts he had received in his capacity as Governor of Osun, I doubt it any such blitz ( no matter how negative) could get my feet off grounds again. Just an example will do. Do you recall the former Governor after his famous interview at the Presidential Villa where he said the salary challenge in Osun was beyond him? Oh! Hell knew no worst media fury ever since.
A harmless opinion, genuine and critical to getting over the bad weather the national economy had run into was twisted to a campaign that Aregbesola must immediately vacate office because, according to the interpretations his critics would want to settle for, he had simply given up and had lost control of how to navigate out of the stormy financial weather in the state.
Such is the way, especially these days of gatekeeper-less media, any word, no matter how harmless, could easily become your greatest undoing by the time it passes through the crucibles of antagonistic wordsmiths. After eight good years, one should know better than being perturbed by the whimsical inclinations of ‘public affairs analysts’ bloggers, and writers who think first of traffic rather than truth. And the truth is that Aregbesola spoke the truth.
But the question here should be: How has Osun prepared Aregbesola for the tasks involved in internal security and other matters so interior to Nigeria? By the time the National Bureau of Statistics rated Osun as the safest state in Nigeria, it was obvious that certain government policies had impacted greatly on the state prompting others to look in the direction of the strategic approaches to solving societal problems. For security challenges, we are all more inclined to think that in guns and deployment of armed personnel to the field lie the solutions to national instability.
The experiment in Osun has proved that some more strategic policy frameworks are needed to create the atmosphere of peace and security required for smooth development to take place across the land. The pre-2010 Osun was fraught with insecurity, youths idleness and above all, despondency.
The ability to identify which segment of the society needed to be taken care of as a matter of priority became critical. Being able to achieve that, it then showed that creating opportunities for such segments such as the youths, the women and children and then the elderly would go far in eliminating elements that induce tension within the society. A scheme that took off 60,000 youths for some community engagements in three batches did more than reduce the lure into crimes in Osun.
The overall effects of re-orientations, value regenerations, skills acquisitions, realization of selfworth and potential were far more than token in effect on the psyche of the people. In addition to this were those specific programmes that engaged women such as the school-feeding programme for which women food vendors spread across the local governments were taken away from idleness.A number of Nigeria’s internal security challenges stem from vanishing values and good orientations.
Specifically, leadership programmes of the yore, which formed and baked future leaders from teen stages of their lives were practically lost. Characters became less important in dealings, culminating in criminal activities such as robberies, murders, suicides, rapes, advanced fee frauds, rituals, smugglings, bunkering, arsons and their ilk. And with those listed above, the challenges increase for the authorities to provide for internal security, which is threatened to the detriment of the law-abiding citizenry.
The society itself needs some review of its past with a view to bringing back some of the value-adding practices of old. A look at how leadership training strategies of the decades before now prepared citizens to be of good behaviours should give Nigeria the initiative that it is not only when security personnel are armed to their teeth that the people can sleep with their eyes full closed. Osun knew peace. Younger generation of the citizens in the state came under some new forms of re-orientations helping to produce the new man.
Apart from producing job opportunities, the Osun youths empowerment scheme reawakened the need for social responsibility. And in the same way, programmes such as calisthenics for younger minds willy-nilly, taught younger generation of Osun residents the beauty of collaboration, focus, concentration, commitment and dedication.
Were all these not to be missing in Nigeria’s national life, the issues that challenge us all today over internal security as listed above would have been halted at their manageable proportions. To sum it up, value re-orientation is pivotal to a new society where there is order and less criminality. Agencies such as the one for National Orientation, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development stand in very critical and good steads to help the Ministry of the Interiors step up engaging and positive youths activities to lure them away from crimes and other anti-social behaviours.
Even to be sure that no soul lived in Osun without being captured in the data base of the state, Aregbesola’s introduction of the Kaadi Omoluabi, a mode of identification for all in Osun with specific features went a long way to add to the overall task of securing the state.
Those saddled with leadership responsibilities must spot where the strengths lie in human capital resources. Of course, failure to do this has always in the past resulted in poor service delivery to the people. But where this is done, the people are always at the benefitting end. Aregbesola no doubt, left the workers in Osun with a lasting impression that a political office holder came and demonstrated an unrivaled penchant for spotting the best within the bureaucracy; motivating them to bring out the potential in them.
Even before Osun, it is on record that while Engr. Ganiyu Johnson served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State, it took Aregbesola’s eagle eye to spot Johnson’s competence, prompting him to ensure that rather than quit after his civil service years, he was headhunted to become a Special Adviser in the same ministry. Johnson later served as the Commissioner for Works in the state.
The current Senator representing Osun West district, Adelere Oriolowo, was Permanent Secretary, Rural Development before his retirement. Convinced of his vast experience in engineering and project management, Aregbesola did not hesitate to pull him back to serve as Project Coordinator for the Osun Rural Accessibility Mobility Programme (RAMP) a World Bank-funded development programme. In the same vein, at least, two permanent secretaries who had attained the peaks of their civil service careers – Fatai Kolawole and Lawrence Oyediran in the Ministry of Education were not allowed to go. While Kolawole was pulled back to head the State’s Universal Basic Education Board, Oyediran was pulled back to work at the State’s Education Quality Assurances Agency, an office created by his government specifically to monitor quality teachings and learning in the state’s public schools.
Whatever made Osun’s statistics to be such enviable in spite of the enormous financial challenges that administration faced must provide guides towards solving some of the national questions. Nigeria must rework her education policies such that the products are people who become assets, and not burdens to the society. It is only when peace is guaranteed internally through the combined strategies of the right value orientation, addition and focused social protection schemes that the economic potential of the country could be harnessed for the good of all.
•Semiu Okanlawon, Communication and Strategy Consultant writes via sokanlawon67@gmail.com
