Xenophobia: Ozubulu Bishop’s whereabouts uncertain

In the last one month since the xenophobic crisis between Nigerians and South Africans erupted, it is not clear of the whereabouts of Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonwu a.k.a Bishop of Ozubulu, a philanthropic businessman based in the Rainbow Nation, who hails from Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It would be recalled that three years ago gunmen stormed a Catholic Church in Ozubulu, single handedly built by the Bishop, and killed some members of the congregation including Ikegwuonwu’s father in a most dastardly manner. Ever since, there have been alleged killings among business rivals from Ozubulu community and Mbasie in Imo State who are based in South Africa.

However, since after the funeral of his father, Bishop has not made any public appearance in Nigeria. Similarly, it was alleged early this year that he had been assassinated in South Africa, but which his kinsmen described as untrue and unfounded. When this reporter visited Ozubulu a few days ago, none of his kinsmen could explain where he is adding that he was not among the recent Nigerian returnees from South Africa. “It has been a long time since we saw him in Ozubulu and nobody can tell you exactly where he is or if he is alive or dead.

However, if he is dead, we would have known by now. I think he may be in South Africa or in Lagos and you know that with what is happening in South Africa many Nigerians are becoming very careful,” said one of them. Sunday Telegraph also learnt that he was last spotted in Lagos two months ago with a business colleague leaving Nigeria for an unknown destination and ever since, no news have been heard about him. “I am from Ihembosi community close to Ozubulu and the last time I saw him was in Lagos about two or three months ago and someone told me that he was traveling out of the country for business but we do not know if he went to South Africa or somewhere else,” the source added.

Another compatriot from his country home in Ozubulu told Sunday Telegraph that most of his business colleagues have been asked to lie low while understudying the situation in South Africa, adding that Bishop lives at the outskirts of Pretoria where the xenophobic crisis was not prevalent.

“Going by his position and clout and connections, he is not in those remote parts of South Africa where the war is raging and I know he lives somewhere in Pretoria in an area that the President of South Africa is staying and with what he has, he should be enjoying maximum security in that place,” he further ventured.

But another report has it that he has gone underground as it being whispered that some of his business rivals were plotting to assassinate him at the peak of the xenophobic crisis, so that his death would be linked to the killing of Nigerians by South Africans. “Those people that are after him have not gone to sleep and we learnt that they are still after him and the plot is to get at him and link it with the activities of South Africans who have been killing Nigerians and other Africans in the area.

So, it would not be a surprise if he goes into hiding and all his phone lines are not going through since the crisis started,” one of the South African returnees said. Similarly, it is also being reported that he is under official South African protection due to his investments and business links with top business men in the Rainbow Nation who have been doing business with him and so the authorities in Pretoria offered to provide security for him in order to protect their own business interests.

Meanwhile, most Nigerians who have refused to return home are now resettling in Pretoria for the safety of their lives and businesses. According to the reports, the South African government after apologising to Nigeria had beefed up security among none South African businesses in Pretoria and major flash points of the crisis. “Most of our people are now in Pretoria for safety and the South African government has deployed more security personnel in Pretoria and other big crisis where Nigerians are staying. “This I think is part of the plan by the South African government to douse the diplomatic crisis between it and Nigeria and this started after the South African government apologised to Nigeria over the killings,” explained a returnee. But some Nigerians, who lost their business in South Africa, are contending that apologies are not enough insisting that the South African government should compensate them.

