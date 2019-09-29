News
Xenophobia: Ozubulu Bishop’s whereabouts uncertain
In the last one month since the xenophobic crisis between Nigerians and South Africans erupted, it is not clear of the whereabouts of Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonwu a.k.a Bishop of Ozubulu, a philanthropic businessman based in the Rainbow Nation, who hails from Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.
It would be recalled that three years ago gunmen stormed a Catholic Church in Ozubulu, single handedly built by the Bishop, and killed some members of the congregation including Ikegwuonwu’s father in a most dastardly manner. Ever since, there have been alleged killings among business rivals from Ozubulu community and Mbasie in Imo State who are based in South Africa.
However, since after the funeral of his father, Bishop has not made any public appearance in Nigeria. Similarly, it was alleged early this year that he had been assassinated in South Africa, but which his kinsmen described as untrue and unfounded. When this reporter visited Ozubulu a few days ago, none of his kinsmen could explain where he is adding that he was not among the recent Nigerian returnees from South Africa. “It has been a long time since we saw him in Ozubulu and nobody can tell you exactly where he is or if he is alive or dead.
However, if he is dead, we would have known by now. I think he may be in South Africa or in Lagos and you know that with what is happening in South Africa many Nigerians are becoming very careful,” said one of them. Sunday Telegraph also learnt that he was last spotted in Lagos two months ago with a business colleague leaving Nigeria for an unknown destination and ever since, no news have been heard about him. “I am from Ihembosi community close to Ozubulu and the last time I saw him was in Lagos about two or three months ago and someone told me that he was traveling out of the country for business but we do not know if he went to South Africa or somewhere else,” the source added.
Another compatriot from his country home in Ozubulu told Sunday Telegraph that most of his business colleagues have been asked to lie low while understudying the situation in South Africa, adding that Bishop lives at the outskirts of Pretoria where the xenophobic crisis was not prevalent.
“Going by his position and clout and connections, he is not in those remote parts of South Africa where the war is raging and I know he lives somewhere in Pretoria in an area that the President of South Africa is staying and with what he has, he should be enjoying maximum security in that place,” he further ventured.
But another report has it that he has gone underground as it being whispered that some of his business rivals were plotting to assassinate him at the peak of the xenophobic crisis, so that his death would be linked to the killing of Nigerians by South Africans. “Those people that are after him have not gone to sleep and we learnt that they are still after him and the plot is to get at him and link it with the activities of South Africans who have been killing Nigerians and other Africans in the area.
So, it would not be a surprise if he goes into hiding and all his phone lines are not going through since the crisis started,” one of the South African returnees said. Similarly, it is also being reported that he is under official South African protection due to his investments and business links with top business men in the Rainbow Nation who have been doing business with him and so the authorities in Pretoria offered to provide security for him in order to protect their own business interests.
Meanwhile, most Nigerians who have refused to return home are now resettling in Pretoria for the safety of their lives and businesses. According to the reports, the South African government after apologising to Nigeria had beefed up security among none South African businesses in Pretoria and major flash points of the crisis. “Most of our people are now in Pretoria for safety and the South African government has deployed more security personnel in Pretoria and other big crisis where Nigerians are staying. “This I think is part of the plan by the South African government to douse the diplomatic crisis between it and Nigeria and this started after the South African government apologised to Nigeria over the killings,” explained a returnee. But some Nigerians, who lost their business in South Africa, are contending that apologies are not enough insisting that the South African government should compensate them.
INEC loses Taraba REC, Alhaji Baba Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.
A statement by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday in Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.
Oriarian-Anthony described the death as a great loss to the commission, adding that Yusuf would be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.
She said the Commission would be represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.
”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010.
“He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”
Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Madam Beauty Ogere, the abducted mother of a former coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, on Sunday regained her freedom after spending 75 days in captivity.
She was freed in the early hours of Sunday according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity.
The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Police Command, Bayelsa, Mr Asmini Butswait also confirmed her release in Yenagoa.
The police spokesman said some personnel of the command had been sent to visit the victim, adding that a statement would be issued afterward.
Some armed men had, around 2 a.m on July 19, taken away the septuagenarian with others from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
Samson’s elder brother, Dennis did not answer calls as at the time of filling in this report.
He had in the time past pleaded with relevant authorities to help secure the release of his mother as he said the last demand by the kidnappers for the release of his mother was N20 million.
Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday mourned late political activist, Stanley Nwabia.
In a tweet, he personally signed, Atiku said Nwabia’s death was sobering.
He tweeted: “It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia. A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.”
Nwabia is one of the well known social activists on social media, especially Twitter, where the news of his death has been trending.
Friend shoots Saudi King Salman’s bodyguard dead
The bodyguard of Saudi King Salman has been killed by one of his friends after a “personal dispute”, authorities say.
Gen Abdel Aziz al-Fagham was visiting a friend when he had a row with Mamdouh bin Meshaal Al Ali on Saturday night.
A police statement said Ali left the house in Jeddah to return with a gun with which he opened fire.
He was shot dead after refusing to surrender to police, the statement said. Gen Fagham died of his wounds in hospital. Seven people were injured.
They include two people at the friend’s house Gen Fagham was visiting, as well as five security personnel involved in the shoot-out.
Gen Fagham was well known among Saudis reports the BBC.
He was close to King Salman and his long service included serving as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah, too.
Tributes on social media described him as a “hero” and “guardian angel”.
King Salman acceded to the throne in 2015 at the age of 79.
Many observers suggest that his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wields real power in Saudi Arabia.
36 killed, 35 injured after bus collides with truck
At least 36 people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in eastern China after a collision between a packed bus and a truck, officials said.
The bus veered into the opposite lane of the Changchun-Shenzhen expressway on Sunday and crashed into the freight truck, which had three passengers, according to police from the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province.
A preliminary investigation determined that the accident was caused by a flat tyre on the left front wheel of the bus, the Yixing public security bureau said.
Nine people were seriously injured, 26 were slightly hurt and one has been discharged from hospital.
The Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway reopened after eight hours of rescue work.
Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.
According to authorities, 58,000 people have been killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone, the last available figures.
Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year, The Associated Press news agency reported.
Look for new moon, Sultan directs Muslims
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Safar 1441AH from Sunday, September 29.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sighting of the moon will usher in the second month of the Islamic Year.
Abubakar made the call in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Sokoto by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, September 29, 2019, which is equivalent to 29th day of Muharram 1441AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Safar 1441AH.
“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.
The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.
Bayelsa: Why we want APC guber candidate disqualified –PDP lawyer
Counsel to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, F. N Nwosu has said the party will explore every legal means to get justice against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the November 16 governorship election in the state, Hon. David Lyon, and his running mate, Degi Biobarakuma. PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Diri Duoye and his running mate Senator, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo had gone to court, seeking the disqualification of APC candidate for wrongful nomination.
An APC member, Peter Ozobo had earlier gone to court claiming a default in the conduct of the party primary that produced Lyon as the party’s governorship candidate. Ozobo, in the suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1095, said the primary that produced Lyon did not follow the approved party guidelines, alleging that APC did not hold direct primary elections at all the wards in the state.
He also claimed that majority of the party members were excluded from voting in the election while results were written at the wards where primaries did not hold. Attempts to serve Lyon and his running mate the court processes have not been successful, as they had reportedly dodged the court’s bailiff.
The APC candidates allegedly evaded the bailiff, one Victor, both in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital and at NICON Luxury Hotel Abuja where he was directed, and even at the Abuja home of Minister of Petroleum (State), Chief Timipre Sylva. Nwosu, who spoke on the frustrations in serving the defendants the court summon, recalled that similar abuse and disregard of court processes cost APC Rivers and Zamfara states in the last general elections. Asked whether he would seek for substituted service, Nwosu said: “This cannot be ruled out.
“There is no way such illegality should be allowed to stand. It is not good for the nation’s democracy.”
Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023
…says creditors may recolonise nation
President General of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at the weekend raised the alarm over the nation’s gloomy economic outlook, saying that unless urgent steps are taken to stop the dwindling fortunes, the country’s economy may not survive beyond 2023.
Speaking at the National Convention of World Igbo Assembly (WIA), the worldwide umbrella organisation of Ndigbo in the Diaspora, in Enugu, Nwodo expressed concern over the inability of the Federal Government to evolve the right economic policies, including diversification of the economy, reduction of over dependence on oil revenue and halting the increasing domestic and foreign debt. He predicted that oil will become low priced asset before the next 10 years.
While asserting that Nigeria will soon be re-colonised by her creditors, Nwodo stated that the recent appreciation in the price of oil, which he attributed to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities by Yemen and Iran, will soon crash as America is targeting to push four million barrels of oil per day into the market before December 2019 through shale oil technology, while Nigeria is still struggling with 1.8 million barrels a day. Nwodo spoke on the need for Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular to look beyond oil and embrace knowledgebased computer technology, which he said is the future.
“Nigeria’s main source of foreign exchange is oil. But oil has lost value. Why it appears to be on the high side now is because Iran and Yemen bombed Saudi Arabia’s refinery, so the volume of oil in the international market is low. “But America decided to make sure that they supply it.
Why, because America has discovered a new way of producing oil, which is called shale oil petroleum. Now America, by December this year, will be producing four million barrels of crude oil every day. We produce 1.8 million of oil.
The law of supply and demand shows that when the supply is greater than the demand, the price will drop. So in the next one year, the price of oil will fall. “In our country, Nigeria, all our national revenue we are spending 70 per cent of it every year to service our existing debts and IMF has said that it will hit 80 per cent in 2023. So very soon, we will be re-colonised by our creditors in the same way they are doing in Africa. China is running some African countries, running their industries, running even their police in order to make money and recover the loans that they gave them.
“So our economy is going down, the new industries which are being built by Europe and America in Africa, none is being sited in Nigeria. Nobody comes here to invest,” he lamented.
In his message to Ndigbo, the President IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, who spoke on the theme: “Way Forward for Ndigbo (Ojemba Chetakwa Ala Igbo)”, stated that WIA has very clear goals such as working for Ndigbo to speak with one voice and one accord on national issues; seek to do and be done equitably, by all means expedient or warranted; wage struggles as necessary; conclude peace as always necessary; and establish and prosper her economies. On his part, the Director, Youth Wing of WIA, Hon. Emeka Onuma, explained that they decided to hold the Convention yearly in Igbo land as against the earlier practice of holding same in the Diaspora.
“We took a decision that we cannot be spending our money holding conventions in the Diaspora; simply because we need to share with the people at home. We need to know what is happening at home, we need to live together as brothers, we need to bring our own ideas from the Diaspora and then receive from the people at home so that we can always work together as one family,” he said.
Ideh Nze
September 29, 2019 at 5:02 am
Bishop is a big man as ready. normally something dont happaned too big man always happaned too poor man. so for bishop mata hé is Big man already so forget his Where about they