Xenophobia: Reps honour Onyeama, Air Peace boss, recommend national award

Swayed by the humanitarian activities of the managing director and chief executive officer of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Oscar Onyeama, the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to honour him with a national award.

The House made the recommendation yesterday after hosting and celebrating him on the floor of the chambers offering his fleet free of charge to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the Republic of South Africa following outbreak of xenophobic attacks.

Consequently, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has directed the clerk of the House, Mr. Giwa to write a letter of recommendation to be forwarded to the president for the award and another for commendation to the management of Air Peace.

Welcoming, Onyeama to the chambers, Speaker Gbajabiamila, who described him as “a great man” said “Honourable colleagues, I believe we are all witnesses to all he has done to our brothers and sisters…the emotional thing was made possible by one man” who sacrificed his primary purpose of business at no cost.

He said: “On behalf of the House and the people’s House, I appreciate and thank you and we use you as a point of call to all Nigerians to emulate this kind gesture”.

Gbajabiamila stressed that “this we think was a feat that should be commended. Here, we commend Mr. Allen Onyeama and recommend him for higher honour”

Addressing the House, Chief Onyeama said he was humbled and almost in tears because he has never been so honoured. He said “Mr. Speaker, you have drawn tears to my eyes again. I have never been so honoured in my life. I remember two days ago, the speaker got my number from one of you, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha and called me”.

The Air Peace owner explained that he did not evacuate the stranded Nigerians in South Africa for publicity, adding that he saw it as a responsibility he must carry. “Even if I wasn’t invited here today, you have done me an honour. It was a spontaneous decision to do this. I was n’t doing it for publicity. I thank you all for allowing me to come and address you this morning.”

According to him, he was not concerned if his private business is affected and also did not collect any form of payment from anyone. “I’m very happy to announce to you that that singular act has brought a lot of respect to Nigeria. I know the implication of what I have done, but I don’t give a damn if the lives of my compatriots are saved.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the matured manner he handled the issue saying “the evacuation would not have been possible if my country did not allow me”.

Speaking further, Onyeama said: “I call on government to look at the plight of those who have lost everything they have worked for.”

“Air Peace is ready to evacuate Nigerians; we are ready to go into South Africa even if it is one Nigerian that is remaining.”

He disclosed that his pilot and the cabin crew sacrificed their allowances for the exercise adding that “they stood for 24 hours and came back and refused to take their allowance because they said it was their own contribution to Nigeria”.

Commending Onyeama, Hon. Jerry Alagboso (PDP, Imo) described him as a businessman and a veteran employer in Nigeria. “What Onyema has done is part of the legacies that we are talking about. What Onyema has said applies to you and me and that is to say that in this world, what matters is not wealth, status or power.”

“It is about love, it is about what you have done to better the lives of others. I therefore commend him”.

Similarly, the Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia), thanked Onyema for restoring the dignity of Nigerians in South Africa. She noted that Onyema had not done this; some South Africans would think that their Nigerian victims do not have a country. “As long as the earth remains, seed time and harvest time will not cease; whatever you sow, you shall reap; those who sow in tears shall reap in joy”.

Others who commended Onyeama were the House leader, Hon. Garba Alhassan Ado Doguwa, minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and chief whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

The motion to recommend him for national honour was moved by Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas (APC, Adamawa), who reasoned that what Onyeama did deserved a bigger commendation and honour.

