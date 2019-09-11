Xenophobia: Reps’ riot act on killings of Nigerians in S’Africa

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila addressed a world press conference last Friday to present the lower chambers’ position on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa. PHILIP NYAM reviews the content of his message

F

or over a week, the xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa have occupied space in the media both locally and internationally.

In Nigeria, it has generated mix reactions and reprisal attacks on companies and other business concerns believed to be owned by South Africans from some Nigerians in different parts of the country.

But, the good news is that unlike in South Africa, where citizens of other African countries are being killed by rampaging citizens, no South African national has been reported attacked or even threatened in Nigeria.

Although the Nigerian government clarified at the weekend that no Nigerian was killed, but only their properties destroyed in some cities and towns in South Africa, majority of the citizenry have largely remained angry and agitated at the perennial attacks against Nigerians in the rainbow nation.

Worried by the disturbing trend of events, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, last week, cut short his participation at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Tanzania and returned home. While in Tanzania, Gbajabiamila had hinted that the House, which has been on annual vacation since July 25, may reconvene to deliberate on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians by South Africans.

“Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA_Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Perhaps, due to the prompt reaction from the Federal Government and several steps taken to rescue Nigerians and put a stop to the attacks, the speaker, instead, addressed a press conference, where he articulated the thinking of the legislators and read a riot act to the perpetrators of the barbaric attacks as well as the government of South Africa to end the uncivilized move of her citizens forthwith.

Funding legal processes

One of the major highlights of the press conference was the decision of the House to appropriate money for Nigerian citizens in South Africa, who wish to initiative legal proceedings against sponsors and perpetrators of the xenophobic attacks.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke without mincing words, said the time for talk was over as the legislature will not only determine the causes of the violence, but also account for the loss of lives and property.

His words: “The House of Representatives is ready to authorise legal funding for those citizens, who wish to take legal action against identified perpetrators of the violence as well as those who sponsored them or permitted their actions to occur and to continue.

“There have been reports that state actors may have participated in the worst acts of violence; sometimes actively, at other times by standing and doing nothing whilst murder and mayhem was unleashed.

“We expect that the government of the Republic of South Africa will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and make public their findings whatever they may be. Where any of these claims are determined to be true, we expect also that the individuals responsible will be held accountable to the highest degree allowed by law”

Condemns attacks

The speaker was unequivocal in condemning the dastard acts perpetrated by South Africans against fellow human beings.

“We did not provoke, nor do we deserve the violence that has been visited on our people in South Africa. We reject entirely the obvious attempt to change the true narrative of events by casting the recently organised acts of violence as merely internecine conflict between gangs fighting for turf.

“Unless it is the position of South African government that all Nigerians living in South Africa are gangsters and criminals, we demand that they reject these claims without equivocation.

“The vile images of violent devastation and death randomly visited on innocent people seeking their way in the world, strikes at our heart, causing pain that words alone cannot express. Let no one add insult to our grief,” Gbajabiamila said.

Giving a vivid account of how Nigeria has promoted peace and integration in Africa and the world, the speaker noted that “Nigerians have long travelled far and wide in search of knowledge, of experience and prosperity. As we have travelled, we have opened also our borders to those who will seek their greener pastures here.

“In Africa, we have demonstrated our commitment to the brotherhood of nations, sacrificing lives, labour and wealth to achieve peace and restore freedom from Sierra Leone to Liberia, Sao Tome to South Africa. We have sought nothing in return; we have made no claims to the land and resources of our brothers. Our commitment has always has been to the advancement of Africa, to freedom in all our lands and prosperity for all our peoples.

“Yet today and too many a time, we are called to stand as pallbearers, bringing home to burial the bodies of our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, our children, savaged and decimated. What is their offence? That they dared to dream of glory and profit beyond our borders, and having dreamt, they endeavoured to make real the visions of their heart. We did not provoke, nor do we deserve the violence that has been visited on our people in South Africa.”

Demand for compensation

Although South African officials have at different fora indicated that there will be no compensation for any of the victims of the attacks since their laws do not envisage that, Speaker Gbajabiamila assured that the leadership of the House will pursue compensation for Nigerians affected by the attacks.

He added that “the leadership of the House of Representatives will also shortly invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission and other stakeholders to jointly consider the causes of the organised mass violence and murder of Nigeria.”

He further said: “We intend not only to determine the causes of these latest events, but also to assess and account for the losses in life and property that have occurred. This will allow the government, to more accurately demand reparations to compensate our citizens, who suffered in this recent orgy of violence.

“The House of Representatives will work with all the stakeholders within and outside government to evolve and implement a plan to evacuate our people from these places and as much as possible keep them out of harm’s way.

“We must accept that there are at this moment in time several forces converging in different parts of the world, creating seismic events over which we have limited control yet may not entirely escape the worst consequences of. We ought no longer to wait until our people are caught in the foulest manifestations of these events before we take necessary action to protect them.

“We do not intend to speak many words here today. The time for speaking has long passed, and the time for action has arrived upon us with a fierce urgency demanding nothing less than our total commitment to revoking the old arrangements that have made such abominations against our people possible.”

Commendation for FG

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the actions taken so far, Gbajabiamila said: “The Leadership of the House commends the actions thus far taken by the President through the Minister of Foreign Affairs in communicating the government’s extreme displeasure at what has occurred and taking action to see to the return of those of our citizens, who are willing to come home at this time.

“We will further ask that the President direct the Ministry of Health to assist the families of the bereaved in expediting the return of loved ones, who have lost their lives in these unfortunate events.”

Caution against reprisal

Assuring Nigerians that the House is with them, he cautioned against reprisals.

He averred: “To every citizen of Nigeria in every city and every state, who has watched recent events with rising anger and pain, we in the House of Representatives, are with you. To those who are sorely tempted to respond to these latest incidents with violence on our streets and destruction in our communities, I call on you to resist all such temptation. Your anger is justified, your pain is rightly felt but we cannot honour the memory of our fallen citizens by setting our streets aflame and our houses asunder.

“We will achieve nothing by destroying businesses that employ our people and provide a living for our families. We will honour the lives of our fallen brothers by making sure that never again will our citizens’ inalienable right to life and liberty be so wantonly denied here at home or anywhere else in the world.

“We will honour the sacrifice of the fallen by devoting ourselves once more to a covenant of service to one another, certain in the knowledge that our greatest protection against such harms, is peace, progress and prosperity in the homeland.

“We must accept that there are at this moment in time several forces converging in different parts of the world, creating seismic events over which we have limited control yet may not entirely escape the worst consequences of. We ought no longer to wait until our people are caught in the foulest manifestations of these events before we take necessary action to protect them.”

Unity of purpose

Calling for unity of purpose among Nigerians, Gbajabiamila said: “The House of Representatives is united and determined in its resolve to meet our people at the point of their grievance and to channel grievance into constructive action. Let no one be left in any doubt, we will seek, and we will obtain by whatever means available, due restoration and recompense for all that has been lost in this latest conflagration and all the ones that have come before.

“We are committed to a sustained and special effort to see that the ends of justice are met for all our people who have suffered. We have heard the cries of our citizens, and we have witnessed their devastation. We will mourn for the dead, and cry for the lost, but we will not stop there.

“We recognise that there are many places in the world right now where internal crises and conflicts have made the terrain unsafe for our citizens there. The House of Representatives will work with all the stakeholders within and outside government to evolve and implement a plan to evacuate our people from these places and as much as possible keep them out of harm’s way.”

With the press conference by the speaker, the hope of the House reconvening before September 17 seems not to be in sight. Most notably, chairman of the House committee on foreign affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, had earlier hinted that a House delegation may be visiting South Africa to engage their South African counterparts on how best to resolve the crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...