Xenophobic attacks: Nigerian celebrities speak

The xenophobic attacks in South Africa have attracted reactions from the Nigerian entertainment all over the country. Popular Nigerian celebrities, including Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Banky W, Funke Akindele, Peter Okoye, among others, have condemned the attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa. EDWIN USOBOH highlights some of the statements made by prominent entertainers that have driven the debate on the latest wave of xenophobia in South Africa

Burna Boy: Vows to never visit South Africa

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has vowed to never go to South Africa again until the government “wakes up”.

In a flurry of tweets, he recalled his “xenophobic experiences in the hands of South Africans” in 2017.

“Okay, I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily, at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my dream has always been to unite Africa and make us realize that we will literally rule the world together.

“But Today After watching the killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. Fuck all that! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that…..

“I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will not ever go to South Africa again for any reason until the South African government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this,” he wrote.

Continuing, he wrote: “This goes against everything I stand for. But at what point do we take action? I understand that years of oppression have confused South Africans to the point where they see the people who came to their defense during their oppression as their enemies and then worship their oppressors.”

Tiwa Savage: Pull out of South African music festival

In the same vein, Nigeria superstar Tiwa Savage has announced that she won’t be taking part in a music festival organised by DSTV billed to take place in South Africa amid attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. While expressing her displeasure over the gruesome attacks on Nigerians she revealed that she won’t be performing at the DSTV Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” she tweeted.

She went on to say that even though she was paid to perform at the Festival, the xenophobic attack in South Africa is a serious one that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“But yet I was booked to perform at the festival. This is a serious issue were NO ONE wins when blood is shed whether old videos or not. The issue needs to be resolved. We Africans (including South Africans) need each other,” she concluded.

Basketmouth: Cancels South Africa trip

Ace Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, also took to social media to react to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian announced that he has opted out of his trip to South Africa and will not be attending the Comics Choice Awards which is supposed to hold in the country.

“I am not sure who and when we got here. I won’t be attending the Comics Choice Awards this weekend in S.A as scheduled. It might sound like a whisper but together our voices and the right actions will hopefully make a true difference. And real change can begin,” he wrote.

Genevieve: We need to stand up

Award-winning actress, Genevieve Nnaji also bared her mind on the issue. The movie star took to her Instagram page, where she shared a post on the trending topic. She wrote: “A life with us isn’t the worse thing. They need to see one without us. They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them. It’s time to show them who we are. But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves. They see our potential; our greatness. We need to see it too. It’s tough out here I know, but sooner than later we’ll have to realise it’s all we’ve got. We have to make sure our energy and resources are beneficial to all things Her. We can’t ignore the signs much longer. Change is inevitable. Let us stay ahead of it. #LongliveNigeria,” she wrote.

Wizkid: You’re fighting the wrong war

Nigerian Afropop superstar, Ayodele Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has also come out to express his displeasure at the attacks on African migrants including Nigerians in South Africa.

In tweets on Tuesday, the award-winning singer described the videos and scenes from the incidents as disheartening.

He also condemned the actions of citizens in South Africa, stating that they are “fighting the wrong war”.

“Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war, fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! #SayNoToXenophobia One Love,” he wrote.

“Pls educate yourselves, educate the kids, educate the youth! We’re all humans before anything else! Humans!! And most importantly Africans!”

He cautioned that violence is never the answer.

“Violence is never the answer! Pls my people ! Don’t loose yourselves!,” he wrote.

“I’ve seen so many insensitive and dumb stupid comments from You celebrities and I’m so disappointed! This is not a time to fight or point fingers!! Let love lead. Use your head! u fucking dumb fucks! People are dying foreal! Watch what you say!”

YCee: There is this subtle dislike

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, professionally known as YCee, also condemned the xenophobic attack. In a series of posts shared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, YCee slammed South African men over the xenophobic attacks. He also called out South African rapper, AKA, over his now-famous comment when the national football team of Nigeria, Super Eagle, defeated that of South Africa at the just concluded Nations Cup.

“There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it… it eventually jumps out – like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup,” he tweeted.

Falz: We are hurting ourselves

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has called on the federal government to provide solution to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Falz said this on his Twitter page, condemning the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

He wrote: “We all know what it is, What is being done about it?”

The rapper further called on Nigerians to stop violent attacks on businesses in Nigeria. According to him, violence will not solve the problem but rather heightens it.

“This a very difficult time for everyone but violence is never the answer. Attacking people or vandalising businesses in Nigeria will not solve the problem, but will rather make things worse. We are hurting our own selves! Please,” Falz stated.

Alibaba: Let our president pull some strings

Ace comedian, Alibaba, who is known to be quite vocal about social and political issues, also learned his voice over the xenophobic attack in South Africa. He slammed the president of the country over his inaction on the attack of Nigerians by South Africans.

“Most times, some people just read the news hear the news and do not know the undercurrents of the news. Many do not know the interconnections of the nexus of any news they hear. Shebi they say I’m a comedian… Ok. Let our president pull some strings, that South African President, who has not been able to stop the #xenophobic craze, will be made by those who own the big South African businesses in Nigeria, to come down, in less than two weeks. But when we have a President that cannot take decisive action when people are being killed like flies in his country, what will he say when it happens outside Nigeria Shioooooooor,” he wrote.

Funke Akindele-Bello: Voice not the solution

Screen diva, Funke Akindele-Bello expressed sadness over the attack, stressing that “this has to stop”. She took to her Instagram page and shared a cartoon image with the caption: “This is so sad!!! Why??? Must violence be the solution to every problem? I woke up to horrific pictures and videos of our country men being attacked and killed! This has to stop o!!!!! We all are out there hustling to put food on our tables! Why the killings. I appeal to the Nigerian Government to SEE TO THE IMMEDIATE END of this. All lives matter!!! #saynotoxenophobia”

Mo Abudu: Attack is misplaced anger

Similarly, CEO of EbonyLife Tv, Mo Abudu, also condemned the attack, describing it as “misplaced anger”. She wrote, “The xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa right now is complete and misplaced anger. We owe it to ourselves as Africans to unite. It’s the only way forward.

“God has blessed us with so many natural and human resources, yet we are unable to unlock this potential. It’s another sad and frustrating day for me as an African woman.

“Our government should find ways to put pressure on the SA government to do more to protect Nigerians who are investing in their country. Let us pray for the protection of all Nigerians abroad and a peaceful resolution to the current troubles.”

Tuface: This is becoming too shameful

Music legend, Tuface, described the attacks and killings as ‘shameful, adding that Africa needs a massive reduction, re-orientation and reorganisation.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator, governors, traditional rulers, ministers, prominent Nigerians, Inspector generals, PDP/APC need to put a stop to the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

“This is becoming too shameful. How can we have no dignity in our polity?

“Nigerians are being killed home and abroad and its all politics as usual. Shame.

“The real enemy of Africa is laughing once again. We need a massive reduction, re-orientation and reorganisation of Africa. Some idiot and backward thinking South Africans have embarrassed the whole continent once again and the problem has shifted from that 2 celebrities.

“Some of these celebrities are tired of shouting Africa unite all the time. We know the real enemies and until we stand up together and stop patronising them, we will remain mental slaves.”

Toke Makinwa: A huge blow to Africa

Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, where she expressed her shock over the xenophobic attack in South Africa. She went to say that she couldn’t come to terms to watch the gruesome videos of the attacks by South Africans. She appealed to them to do the right thing.

“We are all Africans, this is such a huge blow, it’s like we take 10 steps forward and 50 back. We have come so far from the dark ages yet we kill each other, just hearing about the Xenophobic attack in South Africa and my heart is broken, I cannot even begin to watch the gruesome videos, why? Why so much hate in the world? Why do we compete so much it becomes less healthy and eviler, what exactly is the point to all the killing? I love the people of South Africa, I know so many hardworking South Africans and you all have shown me love and so I implore you all to stand up for what is right.

“We all cannot continue in silence if hate lingers nobody wins. Our doors have been nothing but welcoming to you all, we have so many South Africans living and working here, we make music together, promote our fashion to the rest of the world explore both cultures. Now let’s come together to fight this evil in our midst. We are all Africans, a win for us is for us to the world. United. This is so sad, so disturbing, so painful. One Love,” she said.

Peter Okoye: My heart aches

Peter Okoye while sharing his thoughts lamented about the way Africans are treating Africans instead of standing as one. He went to announce that he would be postponing the release date for his next song because of the recent developments in South Africa.

“(Corrected)“xeNOphobia”!!! My heart aches hearing stories of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. We Africans should be finding ways to progress together as Africans to make the world a better place for us and the generations after. Family and community are at the core of any African culture so it breaks my heart that we will be violent against each other for no reason.

“Owing to the present situation and out of respect to the victims, as we find ways to put an end to this, I’ve decided to move the release date of my next single, Karma to a much later date. We all need to do better towards each other. #peace #oneafrica #love,#saynotoxenophobia” he wrote.

Uche Jombo: My heart is troubled

The Nollywood movie star expressed regret for opening some of the viral videos of the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. She wrote: “Just here thinking and regretting opening the #Xenophobia trend tag. My heart is troubled by images and videos. Imagine believing another African brother or sister is your problem.”

Banky W: Stand up for justice

Banky W, Popular Nigerian Musician also gave his views on the killings saying, “This is not the SA that Mandela fought and sacrificed for. This is not the SA that a lot of us have come to know and love. I just watched a video of a man burnt alive in front of a crowd. It’s sick and heartbreaking.

“Hell must be empty because all the demons are here.

“The #Xenophobia attacks by some South Africans against Nigerians and other foreign Nationals are completely heartbreaking. Sad to see people that suffered through decades of apartheid, violence and hatred, now turning around to do the same/worse to others.

“The people that South Africans look up to should PLEASE speak up and denounce #Xenophobia. The government, business people, athletes, artists, media personalities, and even the average citizens have a responsibility to stand up for justice the way the world stood up for SA.

“This is not the SA that Mandela fought and sacrificed for. This is not the SA that a lot of us have come to know and love. I just watched a video of a man burnt alive in front of a crowd. It’s sick, and heartbreaking. “Hell must be empty because all the demons are here”.

Yemi Alade: Enough is enough

Reacting to the attack, singer, Yemi Alade wrote: “Enough is Enough! How long will we let this continue!? Africa is our home! WE should be “United states of Africa” ! We do not need this bloodshed! We can do better than this!

“How can we allow a line on a geographical map rule our mind! Cloud our judgement! Govern our reasoning! Snatch our conscience! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”

Juliet Ibrahim: Violence is never the answer!

Ghanaian Nigeria-based actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who is a victim of three civil wars has lamented over the current xenophobic attacks in South Africa. According to Juliet Ibrahim in an Instagram post, she is “speechless, traumatized, in pain, tears and confusion” after sighting photos and videos from the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

She wrote: “I have been speechless for days now. As a victim of 3 civil wars I have been traumatized, in pain, tears and confusion cus I know what it feels like to go through what those foreigners are going through in South Africa and currently what’s going on now in Nigeria. Do we have to end up killing and hurting more innocent people to make our point? What happened to using the voice we have as one people to send a message out instead of violence?

“Violence is never the answer! Africa must unite. We are one people. We are one country!”

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: What is the Value of a Nigerian life?

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekinde also reacting to the attacks on Nigerians, describe the incident as really sad: She stated: “Hmmm… I have had to think very deeply and try to calm myself down to even get to writing this. I am shaking and still can’t collate all my thoughts …This is Really Sad. It’s beyond. Xenophobia. It’s deep. What is the Value of a Nigerian life! Nigeria Rise up how you have fallen?”

