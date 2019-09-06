Arts & Entertainments
Xenophobic attacks: Nigerian celebrities speak
The xenophobic attacks in South Africa have attracted reactions from the Nigerian entertainment all over the country. Popular Nigerian celebrities, including Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Banky W, Funke Akindele, Peter Okoye, among others, have condemned the attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa. EDWIN USOBOH highlights some of the statements made by prominent entertainers that have driven the debate on the latest wave of xenophobia in South Africa
Burna Boy: Vows to never visit South Africa
Nigerian Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has vowed to never go to South Africa again until the government “wakes up”.
In a flurry of tweets, he recalled his “xenophobic experiences in the hands of South Africans” in 2017.
“Okay, I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily, at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my dream has always been to unite Africa and make us realize that we will literally rule the world together.
“But Today After watching the killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. Fuck all that! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that…..
“I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will not ever go to South Africa again for any reason until the South African government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this,” he wrote.
Continuing, he wrote: “This goes against everything I stand for. But at what point do we take action? I understand that years of oppression have confused South Africans to the point where they see the people who came to their defense during their oppression as their enemies and then worship their oppressors.”
Tiwa Savage: Pull out of South African music festival
In the same vein, Nigeria superstar Tiwa Savage has announced that she won’t be taking part in a music festival organised by DSTV billed to take place in South Africa amid attacks on Nigerians in the country.
The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. While expressing her displeasure over the gruesome attacks on Nigerians she revealed that she won’t be performing at the DSTV Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.
“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” she tweeted.
She went on to say that even though she was paid to perform at the Festival, the xenophobic attack in South Africa is a serious one that shouldn’t go unnoticed.
“But yet I was booked to perform at the festival. This is a serious issue were NO ONE wins when blood is shed whether old videos or not. The issue needs to be resolved. We Africans (including South Africans) need each other,” she concluded.
Basketmouth: Cancels South Africa trip
Ace Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, also took to social media to react to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian announced that he has opted out of his trip to South Africa and will not be attending the Comics Choice Awards which is supposed to hold in the country.
“I am not sure who and when we got here. I won’t be attending the Comics Choice Awards this weekend in S.A as scheduled. It might sound like a whisper but together our voices and the right actions will hopefully make a true difference. And real change can begin,” he wrote.
Genevieve: We need to stand up
Award-winning actress, Genevieve Nnaji also bared her mind on the issue. The movie star took to her Instagram page, where she shared a post on the trending topic. She wrote: “A life with us isn’t the worse thing. They need to see one without us. They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them. It’s time to show them who we are. But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves. They see our potential; our greatness. We need to see it too. It’s tough out here I know, but sooner than later we’ll have to realise it’s all we’ve got. We have to make sure our energy and resources are beneficial to all things Her. We can’t ignore the signs much longer. Change is inevitable. Let us stay ahead of it. #LongliveNigeria,” she wrote.
Wizkid: You’re fighting the wrong war
Nigerian Afropop superstar, Ayodele Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has also come out to express his displeasure at the attacks on African migrants including Nigerians in South Africa.
In tweets on Tuesday, the award-winning singer described the videos and scenes from the incidents as disheartening.
He also condemned the actions of citizens in South Africa, stating that they are “fighting the wrong war”.
“Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war, fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! #SayNoToXenophobia One Love,” he wrote.
“Pls educate yourselves, educate the kids, educate the youth! We’re all humans before anything else! Humans!! And most importantly Africans!”
He cautioned that violence is never the answer.
“Violence is never the answer! Pls my people ! Don’t loose yourselves!,” he wrote.
“I’ve seen so many insensitive and dumb stupid comments from You celebrities and I’m so disappointed! This is not a time to fight or point fingers!! Let love lead. Use your head! u fucking dumb fucks! People are dying foreal! Watch what you say!”
YCee: There is this subtle dislike
Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, professionally known as YCee, also condemned the xenophobic attack. In a series of posts shared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, YCee slammed South African men over the xenophobic attacks. He also called out South African rapper, AKA, over his now-famous comment when the national football team of Nigeria, Super Eagle, defeated that of South Africa at the just concluded Nations Cup.
“There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it… it eventually jumps out – like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup,” he tweeted.
Falz: We are hurting ourselves
Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has called on the federal government to provide solution to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.
Falz said this on his Twitter page, condemning the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.
He wrote: “We all know what it is, What is being done about it?”
The rapper further called on Nigerians to stop violent attacks on businesses in Nigeria. According to him, violence will not solve the problem but rather heightens it.
“This a very difficult time for everyone but violence is never the answer. Attacking people or vandalising businesses in Nigeria will not solve the problem, but will rather make things worse. We are hurting our own selves! Please,” Falz stated.
Alibaba: Let our president pull some strings
Ace comedian, Alibaba, who is known to be quite vocal about social and political issues, also learned his voice over the xenophobic attack in South Africa. He slammed the president of the country over his inaction on the attack of Nigerians by South Africans.
“Most times, some people just read the news hear the news and do not know the undercurrents of the news. Many do not know the interconnections of the nexus of any news they hear. Shebi they say I’m a comedian… Ok. Let our president pull some strings, that South African President, who has not been able to stop the #xenophobic craze, will be made by those who own the big South African businesses in Nigeria, to come down, in less than two weeks. But when we have a President that cannot take decisive action when people are being killed like flies in his country, what will he say when it happens outside Nigeria Shioooooooor,” he wrote.
Funke Akindele-Bello: Voice not the solution
Screen diva, Funke Akindele-Bello expressed sadness over the attack, stressing that “this has to stop”. She took to her Instagram page and shared a cartoon image with the caption: “This is so sad!!! Why??? Must violence be the solution to every problem? I woke up to horrific pictures and videos of our country men being attacked and killed! This has to stop o!!!!! We all are out there hustling to put food on our tables! Why the killings. I appeal to the Nigerian Government to SEE TO THE IMMEDIATE END of this. All lives matter!!! #saynotoxenophobia”
Mo Abudu: Attack is misplaced anger
Similarly, CEO of EbonyLife Tv, Mo Abudu, also condemned the attack, describing it as “misplaced anger”. She wrote, “The xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa right now is complete and misplaced anger. We owe it to ourselves as Africans to unite. It’s the only way forward.
“God has blessed us with so many natural and human resources, yet we are unable to unlock this potential. It’s another sad and frustrating day for me as an African woman.
“Our government should find ways to put pressure on the SA government to do more to protect Nigerians who are investing in their country. Let us pray for the protection of all Nigerians abroad and a peaceful resolution to the current troubles.”
Tuface: This is becoming too shameful
Music legend, Tuface, described the attacks and killings as ‘shameful, adding that Africa needs a massive reduction, re-orientation and reorganisation.
On his Twitter page, he wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator, governors, traditional rulers, ministers, prominent Nigerians, Inspector generals, PDP/APC need to put a stop to the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.
“This is becoming too shameful. How can we have no dignity in our polity?
“Nigerians are being killed home and abroad and its all politics as usual. Shame.
“The real enemy of Africa is laughing once again. We need a massive reduction, re-orientation and reorganisation of Africa. Some idiot and backward thinking South Africans have embarrassed the whole continent once again and the problem has shifted from that 2 celebrities.
“Some of these celebrities are tired of shouting Africa unite all the time. We know the real enemies and until we stand up together and stop patronising them, we will remain mental slaves.”
Toke Makinwa: A huge blow to Africa
Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, where she expressed her shock over the xenophobic attack in South Africa. She went to say that she couldn’t come to terms to watch the gruesome videos of the attacks by South Africans. She appealed to them to do the right thing.
“We are all Africans, this is such a huge blow, it’s like we take 10 steps forward and 50 back. We have come so far from the dark ages yet we kill each other, just hearing about the Xenophobic attack in South Africa and my heart is broken, I cannot even begin to watch the gruesome videos, why? Why so much hate in the world? Why do we compete so much it becomes less healthy and eviler, what exactly is the point to all the killing? I love the people of South Africa, I know so many hardworking South Africans and you all have shown me love and so I implore you all to stand up for what is right.
“We all cannot continue in silence if hate lingers nobody wins. Our doors have been nothing but welcoming to you all, we have so many South Africans living and working here, we make music together, promote our fashion to the rest of the world explore both cultures. Now let’s come together to fight this evil in our midst. We are all Africans, a win for us is for us to the world. United. This is so sad, so disturbing, so painful. One Love,” she said.
Peter Okoye: My heart aches
Peter Okoye while sharing his thoughts lamented about the way Africans are treating Africans instead of standing as one. He went to announce that he would be postponing the release date for his next song because of the recent developments in South Africa.
“(Corrected)“xeNOphobia”!!! My heart aches hearing stories of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. We Africans should be finding ways to progress together as Africans to make the world a better place for us and the generations after. Family and community are at the core of any African culture so it breaks my heart that we will be violent against each other for no reason.
“Owing to the present situation and out of respect to the victims, as we find ways to put an end to this, I’ve decided to move the release date of my next single, Karma to a much later date. We all need to do better towards each other. #peace #oneafrica #love,#saynotoxenophobia” he wrote.
Uche Jombo: My heart is troubled
The Nollywood movie star expressed regret for opening some of the viral videos of the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. She wrote: “Just here thinking and regretting opening the #Xenophobia trend tag. My heart is troubled by images and videos. Imagine believing another African brother or sister is your problem.”
Banky W: Stand up for justice
Banky W, Popular Nigerian Musician also gave his views on the killings saying, “This is not the SA that Mandela fought and sacrificed for. This is not the SA that a lot of us have come to know and love. I just watched a video of a man burnt alive in front of a crowd. It’s sick and heartbreaking.
“Hell must be empty because all the demons are here.
“The #Xenophobia attacks by some South Africans against Nigerians and other foreign Nationals are completely heartbreaking. Sad to see people that suffered through decades of apartheid, violence and hatred, now turning around to do the same/worse to others.
“The people that South Africans look up to should PLEASE speak up and denounce #Xenophobia. The government, business people, athletes, artists, media personalities, and even the average citizens have a responsibility to stand up for justice the way the world stood up for SA.
“This is not the SA that Mandela fought and sacrificed for. This is not the SA that a lot of us have come to know and love. I just watched a video of a man burnt alive in front of a crowd. It’s sick, and heartbreaking. “Hell must be empty because all the demons are here”.
Yemi Alade: Enough is enough
Reacting to the attack, singer, Yemi Alade wrote: “Enough is Enough! How long will we let this continue!? Africa is our home! WE should be “United states of Africa” ! We do not need this bloodshed! We can do better than this!
“How can we allow a line on a geographical map rule our mind! Cloud our judgement! Govern our reasoning! Snatch our conscience! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”
Juliet Ibrahim: Violence is never the answer!
Ghanaian Nigeria-based actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who is a victim of three civil wars has lamented over the current xenophobic attacks in South Africa. According to Juliet Ibrahim in an Instagram post, she is “speechless, traumatized, in pain, tears and confusion” after sighting photos and videos from the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
She wrote: “I have been speechless for days now. As a victim of 3 civil wars I have been traumatized, in pain, tears and confusion cus I know what it feels like to go through what those foreigners are going through in South Africa and currently what’s going on now in Nigeria. Do we have to end up killing and hurting more innocent people to make our point? What happened to using the voice we have as one people to send a message out instead of violence?
“Violence is never the answer! Africa must unite. We are one people. We are one country!”
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: What is the Value of a Nigerian life?
Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekinde also reacting to the attacks on Nigerians, describe the incident as really sad: She stated: “Hmmm… I have had to think very deeply and try to calm myself down to even get to writing this. I am shaking and still can’t collate all my thoughts …This is Really Sad. It’s beyond. Xenophobia. It’s deep. What is the Value of a Nigerian life! Nigeria Rise up how you have fallen?”
iREP documentary film festival set to mark decade of accomplishments
The documentary film genre in Nigeria received a boost with the emergence of iREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival into the scene.
The festival was conceptualised to create a platform of awareness and expression for aspiring and practising filmmakers who are creating socially relevant documentary films to positively impact our world, the festival
Since its maiden edition in March 2011 and, over the years, the festival has registered itself in the frontline of promotion of production and showcasing of documentary films in the country and, by extension, the continent.
Essentially, the parent body of the Festival, iREPRESENT Documentary Film Forum, a bona-fide member of the West African Documentary Film Forum (AWDFF), has proven to be a resourceful organisation in the discovering and nurturing of fresh talents, and training of young enthusiasts.
It has also helped to hone the skill of practising filmmakers (established and mid-career) through its regular manpower development programmes.
Ahead of its 10th anniversary in March 2020, the organiser of the festival recently unveiled activities for anniversary edition scheduled to hold from March 19 to 22, in Lagos.
“It will be a celebration of the achievements of the last 10 years and an appraisal of the direction the project and the organisation should head in the future.
“The decade-long journey has indeed been challenging, but also very rewarding for the parent body of the festival, and; essentially for the vocation of documentary film making,” said renowned Nigerian documentary filmmaker, screenwriter, cinematographer, director, and photographer, and co-founder of the Festival, Mr. Femi Odugbemi.
According to him, it has been a rough but fulfilling journey. He added that when the Festival started in 2011, the iREP Forum was clear about its vision to provoke change by engaging Africans in conversations that could help to shape the future of the continent and its people.
“Since then, the iREP Board of governance, directorate and the secretariat team have consistently curated conversations around identity, culture, governance and democracy, new media, and the power of documentary films to bring about change.
“The festival has over the last 10 years attracted some of the most brilliant minds in the global space of documentary filmmaking, and the plan for the year 2020 festival is to take this a nudge higher.”
A major highlight of the 10th year anniversary is the publication of a 200-page photobook documenting each year of the festival since 2011.
The photobook would be a collector delight and would be on sale at the festival. Other highlights of the festival, Odugbemi further stated, include an impressive list of international award-winning filmmakers from different parts of the world.
“The theme for the anniversary edition is ‘Africa In Self-Conversation’. It is drawn from the founding conceptual framework of the Forum and; and its festival project.
The theme is designed to promote awareness about the power of documentary format to serve as a means of deepening and sharing social and cultural education as well as encouraging participatory democracy in our societies.
“The anniversary edition will, thus, look back at the last 10 years and appraise the impacts of the festival in terms of the key value areas that are important to the conversation of change in Africa. The festival will bring back films and conversations from 2011 that touch on Democracy and Governance, Development, and the Politics of Identity.
Keynote speeches from the likes of Prof. Manthia Diawara, Jane Mote, Prof. Jean Paul Collyn, Jihan El-Tahri, Prof. Awam Amkpa, Paul Ugor, Emeka Mba, Afolabi Adesanya, Prof Femi Shaka and lately Prof. Jonathan Haynes, and other eminent media and culture scholars who have featured in editions these past years would also be revisited.
The festival would also be expanding its activities to more venues in Lagos State.
Odugbemi also said that the iREP directorate is already in talks with cinema houses and other art spaces in Lagos with a bid to spread the iREP experience across different locations of the state.
“The traditional venue of the iREP Film Festival, Freedom Park, however, remains the main festival base, and would host some of the key events of the festival, including the cocktail party and the open-air night screenings.
The iREP Festival Training for beginners and intermediate filmmakers will also get a boost. The festival directorate is liaising with a major camera company in the United States of America on terms of facilitating the iREP training for the 10th anniversary. This would be a major certification course for participants.”
Entries for submission is already open on the festival website:www.irepfilmfestival.com while filmmakers are invited to submit their best works for screening consideration with film entries closing on November 31, 2019.”
With the ongoing plans, the 10th year anniversary of iREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival promises to be a landmark experience for documentary film lovers. Importantly, it would expand the popularity of the documentary genre and push the frontier of the power of documentary films to cause a change.
Seyi Awolowo vows to have Tacha disqualified from Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has promised to have controversial co-contestant, Tacha, disqualified from the ongoing reality TV show. Seyi, a grandson of late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, said this during a feud between the friends on Thursday. The exchange began after Tacha got angry at Seyi for shouting her name.
Tacha expressed displeasure at this and warning him not to try it again. She added that no housemate in the house is permitted to shout her name. In response, Seyi said: “I’m really disappointed with someone who does not know how to say the truth at first hand.
I’m very disappointed in you Tacha; last las na strike you go get because of this issue. I will make sure you get that third strike.” In August, Tacha, who already had one strike for hitting fellow housemate, Joe, was given a second strike for being rude and undermining Big Brother’s authorities on several occasions. Biggie further warned that one more strike would automatically lead to her disqualification from the house.
SLAY Festival preps for grand return to Lagos September 28
A digital media company, She Leads Africa, has announced that the popular innovation and culture event, SLAY Festival, will be returning to Lagos, Nigeria, on September 28 at the Lekki Events Centre.
Since launching in 2017, more than 4,000 women have come together to learn new skills, build network of friends and connect with their favourite brands at the fun and relaxing festival.
The 2019 edition will feature inspirational speakers, engaging brand activations, career and business mentorship, speed networking and shopping from exciting young entrepreneurs.
SLAY Festival 2019 will feature unique and interactive experiences that cut across business, career, technology, arts, beauty, fashion, food, wellness, community and music.
Some of the quintessential showbiz aficionados gracing the event are; Osas Ighodaro, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Tosin Olaseinde and Steve Babaeko. At the redesigned stage powered by Google Nigeria, attendees will be able to enjoy engaging sessions in with subjects relating to how to get business investment ready and finding personal leadership style.
During the SLAY Festival master classes, attendees will be able to join small group classes on the hottest topics in lifestyle and career such as: Becoming a beauty boss powered by Maybelline NY, Wealth beyond your paycheck and Communicating your value & acing your next interview.
More to expect is the marketplace session. The SLAY Festival Marketplace has been curated with leading entrepreneurs from the ‘She Leads Africa’ community ready to showcase and retail their products in diverse industries.
Google Nigeria has joined the event as a Lead Partner and host of the Redesigned Stage to power discussions focused on the career and business needs for millennial African women. Google will also be hosting several ‘Grow with Google Master Classes’ and bringing favourite YouTube Creators for a meet and greet.
AY slams Nigerian leaders’ reactions to xenophobic attacks
Comedian and filmmaker, Ayo (AY) Makun, has knocked Nigerian leaders over their response to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. The 48-year-old made the rebuke in an Instagram post on Thursday. “So many toothless barking dogs that will never bite….
you know why? Many of them are stakeholders in the South African businesses that they stole our money to be a part of in Nigeria. #sanctionsouthafrica,” he wrote. Meanwhile, the South Africa High Commission in Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate for fear of reprisal by youths. Acting High Commissioner, Bobby Moroe, said on Thursday that he had directed the mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improves. The Federal Government’s envoy was to arrive Pretoria on Thursday to speak with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa, especially Nigerians.
Joining politics made me know leadership is not Nigeria’s only problem – Yul Edochie
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that he used to think Nigeria’s problem was the leadership until he joined politics.
The 37-year-old said this in a series of tweets on Thursday.
“I always thought our problem was our leaders till I joined politics and realized the people are also a big part of the problem. If you run for office and you don’t have money to share, even your village people will leave you and support a well known kidnapper who is sharing money,” he wrote in one tweet via his @YulEdochie handle.
In another tweet, he added that running out of Nigeria is not the solution.
“Yes our leaders have failed us for so long but running out of the country is not the best option. Who go fix am? Then we are treated as 3rd class citizens abroad. We need all hands on deck, all voices. The fewer the opposition, the easier it is for the oppressor to carry on,” he wrote further.
The younger Edochie was formerly an aide to Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, with the actor having announced his defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
My father and I don’t talk about my bad grades anymore –Davido
Pop musician, Davido, has said that he now discusses making billions with his father, Adedeji Adeleke, rather than talking about school grades.
The 26-year-old said this as he shared a picture of the duo in conversation in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“10 years ago this conversation would have been about my bad result (Grades) in school NOW WE TALKIN BILLIONS AND FIXED DEPOSITS!! DADDY MI ,” he wrote.
On Tuesday, Davido announced that he and girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, have held an introduction ahead of marriage.
The announcement led to an outpouring of goodwill from Nigerians.
I wanted to quit music before releasing my biggest song –Zoro
The name, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, is not likely to register anything in the mind of a regular Nigerian music lover but mention Zoro, then you are likely to get some attention. A Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and performer born in Onitsha, Anambra State, Zoro performs in multiple genres including Rap and Afro Pop and has “Ogene” and a remix of the same song as his biggest hits yet. He spoke with ADEDAYO ODULAJA about his rise, worldview and other issues in this interview.
In the last few years, you have come a long way, that is looking at you as a music act and brand, How would you describe the journey of Zoro so far?
Wow, looking back, it is one journey that has been about everything you can think of.
It’s been a tough, sweet, grateful one considering where I started from, being an independent artiste and my background. I’m mostly grateful for where I stand right now, basically because the ups and downs are part of the process so it’s been all good.
So if you are to evaluate today, what would you say about achieving all that you set out to achieve upon setting out in the music game?
What is clear about life is that achievements change with growth so the more you grow, the more you have a change of perspective regarding things you want to achieve. For me, I consider myself as not having started yet, so I don’t by any means think I have achieved anything yet.
What has been the main driving force of the Zoro brand through the years; what serves as your main inspiration?
My prayers before I had my first breakthrough always remind me of how much God will be disappointed in me if I stop. That is a huge part of what drives me and of course, my family also plays a very big part. It means I’d be letting a lot of people down who actually believe in me if I get to mess things up.
How would you describe the music industry now compared to when your career kicked off?
It’s bigger now, it’s more interesting now, the world has got their eyes on us, talent plays a very big role now, much more than ever. But in every situation, there is the other side and that is the fact that it comes with a lot of pressure so it’s water and fire at the same time.
If you can have your fans remember one thing about you, what would it be?
That if I can get to this level, anybody can be whatever they want.
Have you ever felt like quitting music?
Yes. In fact, I still thought of calling it quits just before what turned out to be my biggest song was released. Imagine what would have happened if I had left it all at that stage.
What were the challenges you had to deal with before attaining stardom and how were you able to overcome them?
Being an independent artiste who was coming from the east to an entirely different Lagos market, I didn’t know my left from my right. And as a result of that, it took me time to find my rhythm but I’m fine now. I’ve had to live with an open mind, letting myself pass through the required change process and I am thankful for the results I have to show today.
Since ‘Ogene’, you’ve been able to continuously sustain the Zoro brand of music. What’s the secret?
It’s been God and the fans who have been showing me the love all the way.
What are the lessons stardom has taught you?
That it is not as sweet as people see it from the outside, there’s a lot of mental , psychological and emotional stress attached to it.
Since you thought of quitting music once in the past then it is right to ask other job you would be doing right now if not music?
I would have been importing lingerie from China or something along such lines.
What is your favourite part about the line of work? Your least favourite? Why?
My favourite part is that I can use my voice to counter any form of oppression against my people and my least favourite is that people expect perfection from you whereas we are all humans.
Given the opportunity to go back in time, what would you do differently about your personal life and music career?
I would shoot a video for “Ogene remix” ft Lil Kesh and Ycee.
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
HALLELUYAH because it directly tells my story and the song means a lot to me.
When do you plan to drop your next single for your fans who are eagerly anticipating new materials?
Soon, very soon even if I can’t put a timeline to it.
When should we expect an album from you?
Next year by God’s grace.
Going forward, what should your fans expect from the Zoro brand?
Everything nice, my standing promise is never to let them down.
If you had one message to give your fans what would it be?
Spend more time on your weaknesses and less time on your strengths. And I also thank them immensely for believing in a young street boy like me. I love them all.
No artiste should go to South Africa until they come to their senses –Kunle Afolayan
Nollywood actor and producer, Kunle Afolayan, has cancelled his planned visit to Durban, South Africa.
He was scheduled to visit the country along with some other partners on a fun tour. The Nollywood actor said that he cancelled his visit because of the current Xenophobic attacks on foreigners.
Afolayan, while speaking in a video he made to apologise for the inconveniences the cancellation might have caused, said, “South Africa is not a safe place for people to go right now. And I don’t think anybody should go to South Africa until our brothers and sisters over there come to their senses”. He further stated that the new destination for his tour would be announced in due course.
That way, Afolayan has joined other celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Teni and Genevieve to condemn the attack and also cancel their visits to the country.
What if your wedding to Chioma doesn’t hold? Slay Queen Asks Davido
A Nigerian social media enthusiast identified as ‘Black Diamond’ has called Davido out on the announcement of his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma.
According to the slay queen, Davido shouldn’t have made the announcement until the wedding was over because not everyone is happy about it. Although she claimed she was happy for the intending couple, she insisted that Davido was only going to bring doom to himself. Read what she said below.
“I just saw that Davido and Chioma are getting married in year 2020. Congrats to them. Well, I’m not about to say any bad thing before you say ‘this girl is an enemy of progress,’ ‘this girl doesn’t like good thing.’
“I’m happy for them o, I’m very very happy for them but I think he shouldn’t have announced it now. At least he should have waited for the wedding to finish before he says it.
“Like, everybody doesn’t like you. 95% of Nigerian girls are crushing on you and yet you’re telling the whole world you’re getting married. Ehen, do you think everybody is happy with this news? Not everybody o. Some haters, don’t like it. God forbid o, you’ll be surprised now on that day the wedding won’t hold because you have already announced it. You have said it to the ears of the world. Anything you want to do, don’t say it to the world, like do it before you announce it, do it first before you announce it. Yes, that’s the right thing to do, do it before you announce it. Congrats.”
How DSTV reacted to Tiwa Sawage’s boycott of the show, Delicious
Music superstar, Tiwa Savage, took to her social media pages to reveal that she would no longer be performing at the South African Food & Music Festival due to the recent spate of xenophobic attacks in the country.
She wrote; “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is sick. For this reason I will not be performing at the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the September 21. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”
The broadcaster has had to break its silence on her strong-worded stance. It assured fans of safety and that no hate-crimes would be accepted.
The statement reads; “As a Festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is a safe and inclusive place for all.”
Tiwa is not the only star to cancel an upcoming show. Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has also cancelled an upcoming event due to the attacks.
And South Africa’s Mlindo, the vocalist, has cancelled his planned concert in Zimbabwe.
He tweeted, “I’m supposed to travel to Zimbabwe this weekend, but I fear for my life since I’m South African. My country is doing so much harm to our brothers and sisters I have no choice but to wonder what lies in another African country as an African?”
