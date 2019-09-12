Yellow fever outbreak: Are monkeys of Yankari responsible?

Dr. Raphael Ogbolu is a consultant psychiatrist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Lagos and coordinator, Suicide Research & Prevention Initiative (SURPIN) domiciled in LUTH. In this interview, he discusses factors driving depression, the need to enact Mental Health Law, tackling stigma around depression and suicide, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

You highlighted the global increase in depression. What is the trend in Nigeria?

The WHO’s Global Health Observatory, states that in Nigeria, the estimated rate of depression is 3.9 per cent of the population as at 2015. If we are using the last estimated population size of before 2015 which was about 180 million, we should be talking about seven million Nigerians have depression. However, we do know that it is more than that because most of them go undiagnosed. There have been local studies that said it is 3.1 per cent.

What are the causes of this depression?

We all have neuro-transmitters in our brains; they are like chemicals. They regulate our moods. For some people the level of those neuro-transmitters would drop. Once the level drops to a certain point that is when the symptoms of depression manifest. Most of the medicines try to raise the level back to where they should be.

Other things that could make the levels low could be traumatic life experiences including childhood abuse, traumatic experience early in life, chronic medical conditions, poorly treated diabetes, poorly treated hypertension, chronic medical conditions are stigmatising like epilepsy, HIV, people suffering cancer who feel that life is no longer worth it can go into depression.

Also, depression could be hereditary. However, we want to sound a note of caution that even if you inherit the genes, it does not mean that you must come down with depression; you may never become depressed in life.

However, if you inherit the genes and live’s problems now impact you, it will bring out that genetic vulnerability and the fellow can now become depressed. Also, we do know that some treatment can make some people who are predisposed to come down with depression.

Some of the drugs we use to treat hypertension could reduce the level of transmitters in the brain.

Also, people who are on long duration of treatment of steroids could put them at risk of depression. A study in Europe found that oral contraceptives for some women can put them at risk of depression because they are steroids, too.

Also, drug abuse, especially people who are struggling with drug abuse can come down with depression. Each time they fail in their attempt to stop, they feel that they are failures; they feel that the drug has ruined them and that their lives are not going on well. Hence, some of them would now become depressed.

Cases of depression has been on the increase. Why is this so?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) decided in 2017, to make depression the theme for the World Health Day and the reason is that the world body had observed that there has been a global increase in the rate of depression, which had increased more than 18 per cent over a 10 year period between 2005 and 2015. It was also the greatest cause of disability worldwide and that has steadily been increasing as a result of the global disease burden.

What it meant was that people with depression were disabled to the point that they could not be productive and that this would impact on global economies, beginning with the income of the household. That is why the WHO felt that it was time to begin to break the silence and for people to begin to talk about depression because it is something that is not too difficult to diagnose.

Hence if we talk about it at community level even people in the community would be able to identify the signs of depression among people around them and among themselves.

Depression is treatable and it is the single largest contributor to suicide, it means that if we can address depression we can also help to reduce suicide.

What are the signs people should look out for?

If the person experiences low mood, that is sadness that occurs every day or some of the days for at least two weeks.

The personal experiences loss of interest in the things he/ she used to enjoy doing,, but suddenly finds that when he does those things now, he does not derive pleasure from doing them anymore.

Such persons will begin to experience loss of energy; they are always tired, fatigued and it is always as if their energy is sapped. When you have at least two of these signs in someone for at least two weeks, it is the first warning sign of depression.

Similarly, when you have the core symptoms of depression together with other symptoms of depression, which include a change in sleep pattern, usually insomnia; the person no longer gets enough sleep. He cannot fall asleep or when he falls asleep, he wakes up earlier than he used to, most times it is excessive sleep, but sometimes, it is less sleep.

There is also change in appetite, usually less appetite but most times, most people begin to eat more. With the loss of appetite there is also a loss of body weight.

The fellow will also feel that he can no longer concentrate; the fellow will be reading the same page over and over because it does not sink.

The person will also begin to feel worthless, helpless and feeling unduly guilty about things he had done in the past and all of a sudden he will begin to feel that it had just happened.

Also, the person begins to feel pessimistic about tomorrow and when that hopelessness comes, the next thing is suicidal thoughts, that is, feeling that life is no longer worth it.

Once anyone has any of the first three I mentioned and any two of the other two, definitely the person has depression. These are signs we can easily see in people around us. Such people should seek help for depression.

Does the poor economic situation has any role in the depression of some Nigerians?

Yes, when I talked about stressors, it includes financial stressors. There are also relationship stressors, medical stressors arising from medical conditions. The irony is that in the majority of those we have seen that have attempted suicide, financial problems are not the most prominent cause. The most prominent cause that we have seen in those that commit suicide are relationship issues: marital or other relationship issues – have featured prominently even more than financial problems.

What are the challenges we face in addressing depression?

We need to have a Mental Health Act. We don’t have Mental Health law. What has been operating since is the Lunacy Act, which has been in place before the 1920s. Obviously, that kind of law cannot cater for today’s problems.

The body of psychiatrists in Nigeria has been pushing for the National Assembly to pass the Bill on Mental Health Law. If we don’t have that theres nothing to guide the issues of addressing mental illness including depression in the country.

Also, we need to create awareness about depression and maintain our mental health practitioners to practice in the country. Unfortunately, our doctors and nurses are leaving the country in droves, but among doctors leaving, psychiatrists are very attractive outside the country.

Meanwhile we never had enough; we have less than 300 practicing psychiatrists for our population in Nigeria and many of them are leaving every year.

We also have to insist that things like suicide attempts should be de-criminalised. Suicide should not be a crime because people who attempt suicide and don’t succeed will not come for treatment because of fear of being arrested.

One of the biggest risks that somebody will die by suicide is if the fellow had previously attempted it. So, anybody who had previously attempted suicide needs to be treated, but they can’t come forward because it is a crime in Nigeria, which attracts one year imprisonment.

WHO has been pushing for countries around the world to de-criminalise suicide; there are not many of us left. Criminilisation of suicide is negatively affecting suicide prevention.

What’s the way forward?

The way forward is to try and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. Once we are able to do that, more people will come forward to seek help. That is why I am happy that more people are calling the HELPLINES of LUTH’s Suicide Research & Prevention Initiative (SURPIN): 0908-021-7555; 0903-440-0009; 0811-190-9909; and 0701-381-1143, seeking clarifications on issues of depression.

That is one way forward. The hotline is providing them an avenue to anonymously call and come to seek help, but because of the stigma, most people will not come forward.

The more we create awareness it will go a long way to help. The more we discuss it, the more people will understand that it is not a crime to suffer depression.

