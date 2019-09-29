Yoruba leader: I’ve nothing against those opposing me –Prof Akintoye

Second Republic member of the Senate and professor of history, Prof. Banji Akintoye yesterday said he doesn’t have anything against those kicking against his emergence as the new Yoruba leader. Speaking to Sunday Telegraph during an exclusive interview in Lagos, Prof. Akintoye, said what people have been protesting about is the mode of the election, not about me but the mode of the election.

He also expressed his support for Yoruba presidency in 2013 and expressed hope that something right would be done to achieve the region’s aspiration, but noted that he is not going to take part in any partisan politics.

Since Prof. Akintoye was elected as new Yoruba leader by many Yoruba groups, who gathered in Ibadan to elect him in August, mixed reactions from many groups have his emergence has trailed his election has been trailed by mixed reactions from groups and individuals as some people accepted his leadership while some rejected it. But reacting to the mixed reaction in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, Prof. Akintoye said Yoruba are democratic people and therefore there is nothing wrong in people expressing their views. His words: “The Yoruba nation is a very large and patient civilization.

We are more democratic probably than most people in the whole world and therefore Yoruba person speaks his mind. So there is nothing wrong with Yoruba people and group of Yoruba people saying there is where we want to go and another group saying we don’t want it.

“What people have been protesting about is the mode of the election, not about me but the mode of the election. They are saying you might have appointed the person who is good for the job but you didn’t involve the rest of us. Some in order to make their case have also attacked me personally but it doesn’t matter, I don’t hold anything against them.

“They don’t hate me but it is just that they wanted me to reject what the groups have done. But looking at what they have done and their motivation, it will be difficult for me to say no. But one thing I know for sure is that they are not saying they will elect a leader who will replace an old man like Papa Reuben Fasoranti.

What they are saying is that they need a leader who they can relate to. “Some people are saying they want it and some are saying they don’t want it. I am not pretending that does not exist but I am going to be doing what I have been doing and what these young men are supporting me to do. It is my land and I know it has always been so. A man became king in Yoruba land and people are crying against it for a long time; that doesn’t mean that he must quit. That is not our culture. We are Yoruba and we are very democratic people.”

He also debunked the insinuation in some quarters that he is being sponsored by some politicians in South- West ahead of 2023 presidency, nothing that he is not interested in partisan politics. “I am not interested in partisan politics. Everybody knows that I am not interested in partisan politics.

Do I have friends among partisan politicians, Yes, I do. But I am not in partisan politics. I am rigidly and emphatically none partisan and I cannot play part in partisan politics of anybody. If I have made myself known all over the world as non-partisan why should I come home and be a member of a political party. It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

