Youth groups move against Akintoye as Yoruba leader
A group under the aegis of Yoruba Youth Groups Coalition (YYGC) yesterday frowned a the purported election of Prof. Banji Akintoye as the leader of Yoruba nation.
According to the youth group at a press conference held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, stated that the move to make Akintoye the leader of the Yoruba race was not only capable of causing friction within the Yoruba nation, the group emphasized that such act could hamper its development and progress.
Speaking on behalf of the group, the National Leader of Yoruba Youth, Eric Oluwole, and the Coalition Spokesperson, Ojo Aremo, maintained that Afenifere remained the only umbrella body of the Yoruba nation.
They, however, condemned the backyard and lopsided process that produce Akintoye as a leader for the Yoruba race, saying “we consider this fire brigade approach as one capable of achieving the total opposite of a desired result for the unification of the Yoruba race. This desecration must stop now.”
They went on: “We wish to state without mincing words and unequivocally that the youths of Yoruba extraction vehemently denounce the declaration of Prof Akintoye as the leader of Yoruba race.
“We restate that for the time being, Afenifere remains our umbrella body and that support be given to the existing leadership.
“While we note the essence and need for a Yoruba leader at a critical point in time like this, the youth frowns at a backyard and lopsided process to produce a leader for the Yoruba race.”
2023: S’West mulls new political party
- Strategic committee meets leaders, governors, others
- Realignment must come with restructuring –Afenifere
- Yoruba must be careful in 2023 –Olajide
Major political stakeholders in the South-West zone are firming up plans to float a new political party that would drive the zone’s push for the presidency in 2023, New Telegraph has learnt.
The proposed political party, which was referred to as ‘Plan B’, is expected to be a major part of the realignment plot in the zone in the wake of the struggle for power that is being anticipated ahead of the next dispensation.
Speaking with New Telegraph, a member of the steering committee set up to galvanise ideas and processes needed to protect the zone’s interest, said the think-tank team has commenced intense consultations across the zone on plans ahead of 2023, adding that preliminary feedback indicated that a new political party might be floated by stakeholders in the zone.
According to him, the team was set up by prominent Yoruba leaders and politicians to see ways of protecting the zone’s interest ahead of the crunch race that may pitch the North against South on one hand and South-West against either South-East or South-South on the other hand.
His words: “Some northern political leaders have continued to make case for their region to retain power beyond 2023 after eight years in power, but we are being strategic this time around and that is why we don’t want to be caught off-guard.”
Recently, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, said there was a need for the country to drop zoning in future elections, including the 2023 presidency, to enable the country to have a competent leader.
Similarly, the South-East has registered its intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, on the ground that it is the only geo-political zone yet to lead the country under a democratic dispensation.
The source further noted that the team, which operates under the aegis of “South-West 2023 Actualisation,” is apolitical and has the backing of notable leaders and politicians in the zone, including governors.
He said: “This is an anticipatory move because the signs about the political future of South-West are ominous. The North is firming up its plan for 2023 and it is fast gaining prominence. That is why we are not going to sit back and allow this to happen without putting up our plans to test.
“We have met with quite a number of leaders and even governors in the zone and they have given us the go-ahead to approach others and get the baseline plan for the zone. We also met with some traditional rulers and notable chiefs in Yoruba land and they gave their blessings. They may not tell you that we have met with them because it is supposed to be surreptitious plan.
“One of the traditional rulers even told us to ensure that the proposed political party should be patterned along the ideals of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) led by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. You will be shocked that all these are in the pipeline because we don’t trust the move by the North.”
Asked when the proposed political party will take off, the source said: “We are targeting first quarter of the 2020 for processing.”
He, however, said the group is going to have a meeting in Ibadan next week, adding that the structure has to be well-framed before approaching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration.
On the viability of a regional political party in federal politics, he said: “The now-defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) under the leadership Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was perceived as a regional party until it became one of the thresholds that ensured that the APC took power in 2015.
“In politics, the issue is for you to be prepared, so that when the opportunity comes, you can seize it. Look at what is happening to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Which Yoruba son will be happy that they want to rubbish him because he is the top South-West leader in the country as we speak?”
While declining to mention names of those behind the movement, he noted that the team will soon meet with Tinubu, Bode George and others to seek their blessings over its plans.
Speaking with New Telegraph on the development, the Yoruba socio-politico group, Afenifere, said it has gotten overtures from some individuals for the zone to come into alignment ahead of 2023, adding, however, that it will only support alignment that comes with restructuring of the country.
“For us in Afenifere, any realignment that has as its core restructuring and reduction of poverty in the land, we will go for it,” Yinka Odumakin, the group’s spokesperson said.
He added: “Any arrangement for a new order that will bring back true federalism, sort out fundamentals that will make states and regions develop at their own pace and bring back the dignity of our people, will be welcomed. But, if the realignment is a power-grabbing and horse-trading antic, we won’t have anything to do with such.”
On the plot by the North to retain power after Buhari, Odumakin said such plan won’t work, as according to him, Nigeria belongs to all.
Similarly, the Secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr. Kunle Olajide, told New Telegraphthat Yoruba leaders would be very circumspect before teaming up with any group of people ahead of 2023 race.
He said: “I am not really aware of any plan to form a new political party or platform for Yoruba to achieve 2023 presidency. I am of the view that Yoruba should be cautious of mercenaries, who might be out to exploit the ignorance or patriotism of people to get them into mischief.
“I will advise Yoruba to approach the issue of 2023 presidency with a lot of caution. There is no zone in Nigeria; no ethnic group can become president alone on its own. The support of the other parts of the country is very necessary. So, they must try as much as possible not to create the impression that the president in 2023, if it is from Yoruba extraction, is only for Yoruba alone. It will be unwise to do that. We want a Nigerian president for all Nigerians. And we are going to solicit for the support of all parts of this country.
“If we are going to form any platform at all, it has to be a national platform that will involve all parts of Nigeria because we cannot do it alone. In fact, we want to lead this country in the process of building a united nation, not an egocentric nation.
“We must know the antecedents of such people; their political history and behavioural pattern. Before we team up with anybody, we want to be sure about their sincerity. We believe in Nigeria and we want a united egalitarian Nigeria society; a truly Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, we will be very careful and circumspect before teaming up with any group of people.”
N90bn allegation: Resign now, PDP tells Osinbajo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to resign his position as vice president and challenge the allegation of corruption against him, instead of threatening to waive his immunity.
Osinbajo, who said he instructed his lawyers to sue former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Katchy Ononuju, over allegations of corruption against him, said he was ready to waive his immunity in order to allow robust determination of the case.
But the PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the vice president should vacate his office as there was no provision for waiving of immunity in the Nigeria constitution.
“The PDP holds that immunity under section 308 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) is conferred on an official by virtue of his/her election into an office within a duration and cannot be waived by any means other than resignation.
“It is instructive to state that Section 308 confers immunity to the holder of the office ‘during his period in office.’ There is no provision for waiver while the holder is still in office,” the party said.
It added that Osinbajo, as a professor of law, knows that it was settled that Section 308 could only be set aside by vacating the office.
“It is not a jacket to be put on or dropped at will,” PDP noted.
The party reminded the Vice President that his pronouncement has set off a process, which is expected to terminate in his resignation.
PDP told the National Assembly to consider the pronouncement by the Vice President as an official communication to the legislature indicating his intention to vacate office.
Controversy trails Sowore’s bail conditions
- DSS: He hasn’t met bail condition
The convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, yesterday commenced a contempt proceeding against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, over disobedience of a court order, which admitted him to bail.
The Federal High Court sitting Abuja had, on Tuesday, admitted Sowore to bail after he spent 45 days in the custody of the DSS.
The service had, on September 3, arrested Sowore on the allegation of calling for “revolution” through the protest that was scheduled for September 5.
The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had granted Sowore bail and consequently dismissed DSS’ objection to the bail application.
The only condition given to Sowore was to deposit his passport in the registry of the court.
Sowore had, through his lawyers, submitted his passport to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court on Wednesday.
The legal team also filed an affidavit of compliance with the order of the court and had same served on the DSS.
However, 24 hours after meeting the bail condition, the DSS had yet to release him.
In view of this, Sowore, through his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, filed a ‘Notice of consequence of court order’ which is to be served on the DSS warning him that he could be jailed for continuing to violate the court order.
“Notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja, delivered on September 21, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison. A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.
“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday, September 26, 2019; you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody. You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”
But in a reaction yesterday, the DSS denied reports that it was in violation of an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja over Sowore.
Rather, it pledged to release him once the processes and procedures set out for the purpose, had been followed to the letter.
The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the position, expressed confidence that Sowore’s team of lawyers, would ensure the procedures were followed, to facilitate the release.
According to Afunanya: “The DSS is not holding Sowore illegally. The DSS is not in disobedience of any court order.
“There are processes and procedures that would have to be followed before his release, and his lawyer, being a seasoned lawyer, is aware of this.”
Minimum Wage: FG, labour move to avert strike
The Federal Government and organised labour have expressed commitment to resuming negotiations and finding a common ground in the consequential adjustment negotiations, in order to avert a nationwide strike over the delayed implementation of a new minimum wage.
New Telegraph recalls that organised labour, under the auspices of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike without notification, over delayed implementation of a new wage for Nigerian workers.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, noted that following the suspension of the former Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Federal Government has commenced moves to reconstitute a new committee with the mandate to resolve all issues delaying an effective implementation of the wage.
Ngige, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, when leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, paid him a courtesy visit on his reappointment as Labour Minister, said the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), would be involved in the committee in order to speed up the process.
While stressing that the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage implementation was being sorted out, he appealed to workers on grade level 7 to 17 and those earning above N30,000 to be patient as the Federal Government was poised towards resolving all issues delaying the implementation as quickly as possible.
The minister noted that contrary to reports that the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) and the representatives of the Federal Government didn’t make any progress on wage implementation, the President has set up a Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), to consolidate on efforts made for the benefit of workers.
He hinted that it would be beneficial and important for the committee to fast track processes to reduce burden of arrears on Federal Government and state governments.
In his words: “The issue of the national minimum wage will be sorted out for the other cadre (level 7 upward) and I am very hopeful it will be as soon as possible.
“Luckily, the President has also put in place a new committee, called Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), the former head of service reported to us on progress. It is important that we advise them that if they keep on piling debts, the Federal Government might go into problem of payments; the state governments that have always not been regular with payments will have problem.
“The best thing to do is for them to send down this to the state and show the example by paying. The state governments, as at today, are duty bound, and they now have the template to pay level 1-6, and they are plenty. When we reconstitute our committee, I do not see us not agreeing; we can disagree, but we will eventually agree.
“I am one of those who believe that a workman is due his wages. If you work, in a vineyard, you will eat from that vineyard, and you will eat all of the fruits that are in the vineyard. So, it is unfortunate that the consequential adjustment negotiation was deadlocked over the issue of what percentage to pay the higher cadre, but the important thing is that we will reconvene and negotiate and come to agreement.
“So, there must be a consequential movement and government is not averse to doing the consequential movement. What we are saying is that we should try for all parties to agree that the economy is in trouble and, therefore, we have to cut our coat according to our cloth. We are trying to balance the issues and we must balance them so that we don’t run into issues with the laws of the land.
“The unions of NLC and TUC have not been involved, but when we come back, we will involve you so that we can have a speedy movement in this respect.”
Ngige further stressed that it was necessary for government to comprehensively consider the adjustments in line with the economic realities of the country, and agree with workers to avoid running into deep waters when it was time for payment.
He urged Nigerians and the proposed negotiation committee to be realistic in their demands as the economy was in dire need of support, even as the provisions of the fiscal responsibility law cautions government on spending and debts.
“The consequential adjustment that is following it must also be reflected. They must be done because you have impinged on other people’s scale.
“For example, you pay N30,000 to the person on level 1.1., when that N30,000 was what some other was getting when he was on level 7, it doesn’t fly. So, there must be a consequential adjustment and government is not averse to the consequential adjustment.
“What we are saying is that we should try for all parties to agree that the economy is in doldrums; that the economy has some troubles, and therefore, we have to cut our coat according to our cloth. That is the most important thing.
“There are so many things about the salaries of workers, which we as a government cannot say. Some of them can impinge on the fiscal responsibility law, because that law makes provision for what a current expenditure can be.
“And what loans government take and can be used for, those are the critical issues, and we are trying to balance them. We must do the balancing so we don’t run afoul of our laws,” he added.
Speaking earlier, Wabba said the union had a mandate of tripartism to defend, promote and protect the rights of workers. He added that congress has learnt lessons from its past and would work to ensure that democratic institutions thrive and promote industrial peace and harmony.
Wabba, who raised concerns over casualization of workers, outsourcing of jobs, and the threat of technology to the future of work, stressed the need to institutionalise social dialogue in conformity with the ILO Conventions to promote industrial harmony and peace when disagreement occurs.
He called on the minister to intervene in payment of subventions to strengthen Nigeria’s efforts at the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity, saying this would promote pan Africanism in the region.
On the partial implementation of the new minimum wage, Wabba urged the minister to speed up the processes to enable all workers benefit from the addition.
Illicit financial flows: We lost $157.5bn under OBJ, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria lost an estimated $157.5 billion to illicit financial flows between 2003 and 2012.
That period covered the period former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan were presidents of Nigeria.
They were all elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, confirmed that Buhari disclosed this in an address to the High-Level National Side-Event organised by the African Union Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD).
Adesina said the event was also organised in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday in New York, on the margins of The 74th United Nations General Assembly.
The theme of the event was: “Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and Return to Foster Sustainable Development.”
While quoting from the 2014 Global Financial Integrity Report, Buhari noted that such massive loss of assets resulted in dearth of resources “to fund public services or to alleviate poverty,” in the country.
He said: “This is why, as Africans, we have no choice but to break the back of corruption.”
Acknowledging a lack of sufficient capital and corruption as impediments to socio-economic development of the continent, the President emphatically restated his administration’s anti-corruption campaign.
The President said: “That is why our government has made it a war we intend to win. We will give all it takes to ensure there is no hiding place for purveyors of corrupt practices who are truly enemies of the people.”
President Buhari stressed the need to strengthen good practices on asset recovery and return, saying that, “in the last five years, our government has made significant progress to curb corruption.
“We have recovered millions of dollars stolen from our country,” he added.
According to him: “There are still a lot of other funds that are stuck in foreign bank accounts due to international laws, different jurisdictions and justice systems that make it difficult for repatriation.”
Buhari, who described Illicit Financial Flows as “illegal movement of funds from one country to another”, lamented that these flows depleted Africa’s internally generated revenues and foreign exchange earnings.
He added that it also reduced tax revenues, drains natural resources, facilitates corruption and stunt private sector development.
The President cited tax avoidance as another form of illicit financial flow, and quoted the Tax Justice Network and the International Monetary Fund to have estimated over $200 billion per year as “being lost by developing countries when multinational enterprises do not pay taxes in the countries where they made the profit.”
According to him, this amount is significantly higher than the annual development aid received by these countries which are estimated to be about $143 billion.
He commended the organisers of the meeting designed to finding “pragmatic ways to promote international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on asset recovery and return, as an arm of sustainable development policies in Africa,”
President Buhari also lauded their “shared commitment to root out corruption from our continent.”
The Nigerian President said: “I am motivated by the belief that, if we join hands, we can bequeath to our children an Africa that is not defined by corruption.”
He also emphasized the imperative of international cooperation towards stemming the incidence of illegal financial flows.
“Any lasting solution to the above challenges will require international cooperation and coordination of African countries and their international counterparts. This is one reason why the Nigerian Government supports this initiative of AUDA/NEPAD and remains committed until we ensure that there are no safe-havens for stolen assets from Africa,” he declared.
On his expectations of the outcome of the meeting, Buhari said: “I have high expectations for this meeting. At the end of the deliberations, I expect other African leaders to see the pragmatic ideas on how to strengthen our anti-corruption institutions to reduce or effectively eliminate Illicit Financial Flows.
“We need ideas on how to return the stolen assets to their countries of origin. We also need strategies on how to plug the loopholes that enable companies to avoid paying commensurate taxes in their countries of operations.
“You should deliberate on practical ideas to enhance global acceptable assets tracing and freezing, and boost the recovery governance framework.”
President Buhari, who wished the meeting successful discussions, said he looked forward to reading its resolutions and recommendations.
The statement by Adesina said the meeting was attended by the Presidents of Zambia and Ethiopia.
Military battling security challenges in 6 zones –CDS
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, has said that the military was battling security challenges across the six geo-political zones of the country.
He listed some of the security challenges to include terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, as well as oil theft.
The CDS, who spoke at the opening of a workshop for Defence Correspondents in Abuja tagged, “Enhancing National Security and Cohesion through Responsive Media Reportage”, however, assured Nigerians that no effort would be spared at ensuring the defeat of all threats to national security and cohesion.
To achieve this feat, the CDS called for a robust partnership between the media and the military in the ongoing military operations across the country.
The four-star General advised that, in reporting security operations, the media should place national interest above other considerations.
According to him, terrorism and associated crimes thrived on negative reportage.
“The nature of military operations demands that we maintain cordial working relationship with the media for enlightenment purpose and national security.
“Furthermore, it is imperative that we mobilize and sustain support for our operations as well as improve the mutual understanding between the military, media and general public.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to perform its constitutional roles of assisting the civilian authority to maintain law and order when called upon to do so by appropriate superior authority. In doing this, the Armed Forces will maintain its professionalism and strict adherence to the rule of law and observance of human rights as enshrined in our statute books, code of conduct and rules of engagement”.
He added that: “We have made significant progress in containing numerous security challenges that confront the nation in all the six geo-political zones of the country, ranging from the terrorism/insurgency in the North East, armed banditry, kidnapping in the North West and North Central to oil theft and associated criminalities in the South West, South East and South South.
Indeed, the military is deployed in all the six geo-political zones providing support to the Police, which is the main agency for Internal Security.
“The Armed Forces, equally collaborates with other security and intelligence agencies. This collaboration with the active support and encouragement of Mr President, Commander-in-Chief have been instrumental to the successes so far achieved. I, therefore, wish to use this forum to express our appreciation to the President for his support and encouragement”.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the seminar was conceptualized in response to the need to constantly enhance the capacity of media practitioners covering the Defence beat to discharge their responsibilities more effectively.
This was as he further stated that, it was “in tandem with the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff, “to ensure a well-motivated, trained and equipped Armed Forces that are responsive to National Security Commitments”.
Nut consumption cuts obesity risk
Scientists in the United States (U.S.) yesterday said that increasing nut consumption by just half-a-serving (14g) a day may help to reduce gradual weight gain common during adulthood and beneficially contribute to the prevention of obesity.
These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.’
Increasing nut consumption by half a serving a day has been associated with a lower risk of putting on 2 kg or more over any four year period. And a daily half serving increase in walnut consumption was also associated with a 15 per cent lower risk of obesity.
According to the study lead Dr. Deirdre Tobias of the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, findings of the study support food-based dietary recommendations and support the incorporation of nuts as an effective strategy for making attainable dietary modifications for the primary prevention of obesity.
The research team aimed to evaluate the association between changes in total consumption of nuts and intakes of different nuts (including peanuts) and long-term weight change, in three independent cohort studies.
The study however found that increasing consumption of any type of nut was associated with less long-term weight gain and a lower risk of becoming obese (Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more kg/m2), overall.
According to the team, substituting processed meats, refined grains, or desserts, including chocolates, pastries, pies and doghnuts, for half a serving of nuts was associated with staving off weight gain of between 0.41 and 0.70 kg in any four year period.
Within any four year period, upping daily nut consumption from none to at least half a serving was associated with staving off 0.74 kg in weight, a lower risk of moderate weight gain, and a 16 per cent lower risk of obesity, compared with not eating any nuts.
And a consistently higher nut intake of at least half a serving a day was associated with a 23 per cent lower risk of putting on 5 kg or more and of becoming obese over the same timeframe. No such associations were observed for increases in peanut butter intake.
The SCI NEWS reported that the team analysed information on weight, diet and physical activity in 51,529 male health professionals (40-75 years old), from the Health Professionals Follow Up Study; 121,700 nurses (35-55 years old) from the Nurses Health Study (NHS); and 116,686 nurses (24-44 years old) from the Nurses Health Study II (NHS II).
Over more than 20 years of monitoring, participants were asked every four years to state their weight, and how often, over the preceding year they had eaten a serving (28 g) of nuts, including peanuts and peanut butter. Their average weekly exercise — walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, racquet sports and gardening — was similarly assessed every two years by questionnaire. It was measured in metabolic equivalent of task hours, which express how much energy (calories) is expended per hour of physical activity. Average annual weight gain across all three groups was 0.32 kg.
No definite end to border closure, says Customs CG
Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), yesterday, declared that there was no definitive end to the closure of land borders by the Federal Government.
Ali spoke amid complaints by some senators who opposed the continued closure of the land borders and asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to reconsider its stance on the policy.
Speaking with reporters during his operational visit to Idiroko border in Ogun State, the Customs boss said the border closure in Nigeria would last until the protocols on movement of goods and persons as established by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were strictly adhered to.
Ali, who was accompanied by the Controller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, pointed out that the border closure was never intended to be in force within 28 days.
He commended the joint security operatives deployed for the enforcement of the policy, adding that Buhari himself was satisfied with their operations.
According to him, the government’s efforts to curb smuggling in the country were yielding positive results.
Ali stated that his visit was aimed at getting feedbacks over the successes and challenges of the border closure.
He said: “We are touring the operations sectors. As you know, we are doing an operation called ‘border drill’ and as a result of that, we have deployed our men in most of these commands.
“There are three reasons why we go round. First is to convey Mr. President’s commendation to our troops and personnel that have been deployed to carry out those drills.
“Second is to further explain to them the reasons why we are doing this drill and third is to get feedback on the ground as to the successes and challenges.
“It was never meant to end at the end of the 28th day. As for planning purposes, we take it step by step. Phase one was when we put 28 days. The border drill has no definitive end, but what we believe we want is that we want to establish relationship with our neighbours and this relationship is mutual coexistence.
“And unless we get to that point, where we now sit down and agree on the way we can complement one another, the way we can adhere to the protocols of movement of goods and persons, we would not have achieved.
“So, we will keep this drill going on until we get to the point where we now sit down and agree on the basic things that will mutually benefit us and mutually enhance our coexistence and ensure that the protocols established by ECOWAS, not by Nigeria, are adhered to strictly.”
Asked for his comments on the concerns expressed by some members of the Senate, Ali responded that the entire upper legislative chamber had resolved to back Buhari’s directive on the nation’s land borders.
“Of course, there will be Senators who complained and they brought their reasons forward. But at the end of the day, the decision was that they are in support of Mr. President in this operation,” he said.
The comptroller-general, who also addressed business owners and stakeholders along the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, said the ongoing border closure was in the best interest of the country and its citizens.
He added that the policy was to check proliferation of arms, importation of contrabands and other illegal activities by unscrupulous elements, using the nation’s land borders.
N22m stolen crude: Reps set up probe panel
The House of Representatives, yesterday, constituted an ad-hoc committee to probe the alleged theft of 22 million barrels of crude oil between January to June this year.
The decision was the outcome of the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji (APGA, Anambra) at plenary, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, calling the attention of the House to the alleged theft of 22 million barrels of crude oil in the Niger Delta earlier in the year.
In adopting the motion, the committee, which is headed by the Deputy House Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) was mandated to determine the volume of crude oil extracted in the country on a daily basis, as well as determine the quantity sold at the international market and the quantity consumed locally.
The panel is also expected to determine the impact of the crude oil theft on the environment in the areas, and report back to the House in eight weeks for further legislative actions.
In his lead debate, Umeoji recalled that recently, the National Economic Council (NEC) disclosed that the country lost N1.3 trillion to oil theft in the first six months in 2019.
The lawmaker lamented that oil theft, apart from being an economic sabotage, also poses a great danger to the environment as oil pipelines are breached in the process of the theft.
He said it was unfortunate that at the time the Federal Government was looking for money, the country was losing so much revenue as a result of oil theft.
Umeoji added that if the entire value of crude oil stolen in a year was put together, it would amount to about N5 trillion, which is enough to fund the national budget. Consequently, the lawmaker called on the House to institute an inquest into the issue, so as to unravel those behind the alleged theft.
According to him: “The dimension of this theft is worrisome. It is worrisome that at a time we are looking for money, people are suffering and we are thinking of increasing VAT and yet we are losing money. Let us do our part to support the President.”
In his contribution, Hon. Julius Pondi (PDP, Delta), said it was imperative for the parliament to pay serious attention to developments in the oil and gas sector of the economy in the interest of the country.
“The House should look critically into the development in the oil and gas industry. The investigation will help us know the truth about oil theft in the Niger Delta,” Pondi stated.
Senate proposes electoral reforms, to merge parastatals
…as Kalu asks FG to jerk up capital budget to 70%
The Senate, yesterday, expressed its willingness to reduce number of federal government parastatals by merging some of the over 1000 agencies draining the nation’s annual budget.
The Senate also said that it would carry out electoral reforms through legislations to strengthen the country’s electoral system for smooth conduct of elections in future.
The Senate expressed these intentions during its debate on the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly.
It said that most of the establishments in the country were not productive and merely depending on budget allocations from federal government to survive.
The Senate also hinted that it would either merge or eliminate the non-productive agencies, stressing that some of them were not adding value to the economy of the country.
This was as the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, also suggested that the Federal Government should increase the nation’s capital budget to 70% and reduce the recurrent expenditure to 30%, if the economy must witness substantial development.
He argued that, as long as Nigeria continued to run annual budget with 70% recurrent and 30% capital, the country would go nowhere in terms of achieving meaningful socio-economic development.
He also lamented the over bloated federal government agencies in the country, insisting that they must be reduced drastically.
Kalu frowned at a situation where the government had been planning to reduce cost of governance, yet the National Assembly continued to create new agencies, stressing that the 9th Senate must come up with legislations to reduce the number of establishments in the country.
The Senators, who made elaborate contributions on the report, expressed their views, recommending measures towards making the country work better for the citizens.
In their various contributions, some of the lawmakers expressed concerns over non-assent to the bills critical to the fight against corruption which were passed in the last Assembly.
The President of Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, in his remarks after consideration of the ad-hoc committee’s report, commended the Senators for doing a thorough work.
According to him, the interventions contained in the report will be subject to constant reviews to meet with new challenges posed by the dynamic nature of society.
Lawan, who spoke on the plight of out-of-school children, said the Senate will do all in its powers to reverse the trend through the introduction of a programme to be championed by the federal government.
He said: “This committee has done a very good job. You have given time to this, and the senate is pleased with, and grateful for what you have done.
“As for the various interventions and contributions, it shows the focus of our distinguished senators. We are here to make very positive difference in the lives of Nigerians.
“We want to make our country better, and therefore those issues reflected in the agenda are issues that we are hopeful will create those positive changes that will make life better for Nigerians.
“But at the same time, the proposed agenda cannot be exhaustive. Legislations are supposed to continue as society is a very dynamic one; fresh challenges will emerge, we therefore require some interventions, whether through policies or legislation.
“So, this agenda will continue to be updated. Where we feel we have to include new things, we will add them as the society develops.
“The task before our committees is for then to sit down and look at the challenges in the sector they oversight and come up with ideas on how the national assembly, particularly the Senate can come by way of legislative intervention. We want to see that done.
“We will introduce sessional reports by senate committees. At the end of the year, we get reports from committees laid before the Senate to tell us what they have been able to do. That will be different from oversight, but the report of oversight can be part and parcel of the seasonal report.
“So, we are challenging our committees to go back and look at our agenda and see what is referred to the rare of oversight and come up with an idea of possible legislative intervention.
“In addition to this also, when we engage the MDAs that we oversight, probably the first thing we have to do with them is to challenge them to give us a roadmap of what the want to do, to intervene in the sectors they want to work on.
“This is important because, we must not be only interested in budget when they bring them, but we must be able to ask them how they intend to change, or to reverse situations that are not desirable to bring about development in the areas they are supposed to work on.
“This legislative agenda is particularly ours. We represent the people, we know their feelings, and we imagine that the legislative perspectives we have here maybe slightly different from the executive perspective.
“But at the same time, we are going to serve the same people, and that is where the need for us to come together and to reconcile our thinking on taking Nigeria to the next level will be/”
