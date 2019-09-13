Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: MFM maintain unbeaten run in Akure

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball club of Lagos have breezed through the second phase of the Zenith Bank Women’s Premier League without a defeat in the four matches played at the Akure Centre, the South East zone.

The Shade Olukoya Queens started their march to the third qualifying stage of the league playoffs by walking over Coal City Queens of Enugu in what was supposed to be their first game on Saturday.

Another Lagos team, First Deep Waters were no match for the MFM ladies with a lopsided 73-36 points victory on Sunday afternoon.

Even though these results had all but guaranteed their passage to the next stage, the Coach Aderemi Adewumi led side had no mercy on IGP Queens with a scoreline of 66-30 points win on Monday.

Obviously buoyed with the return of the duo of Marvelous Abel and Fumnanya Ijeh who led Nigeria to the gold medal at the Africa Games, the MFM Ladies took apart Delta Force of Asaba 58-29 points on Tuesday and rounded up their last game with yet another routine win stopping homers Sunshine Queens of Akure 54-38 points on Wednesday.

Speaking at the end of hostilities, coach Adewumi assured that his girls were not carried away by their flawless outing in Akure.

“Our performance didn’t come to me as a surprise because we have prepared well before coming to Akure. We are aware that there are tougher games ahead and all we need to do is to remain focused for the final 8 of our conference. It’s a step at a time”, he said with some measure of confidence.

The former national team handler added that the team was bent on delivering the league title and a continental slot to their sponsor, Dr Daniel Olukoya who is the General Overseer of MFM because of his tremendous support.

Next up for MFM is the Atlantic Conference final 8 that will produce the best 4 teams that will be in Lagos for the national final. The other 4 teams will come from the Savannah conference. Venue and dates will be announced by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

