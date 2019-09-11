Zenith Bank Women’s League: First Bank, Nigerian Army maintain unbeaten run

A

ction continues in the 2019 Zenith Bank sponsored Women’s Basketball League as teams battle for places in the National conference phase.

On day one of the Zenith Women’s Basketball League, defending champions, First Bank of Lagos pummeled less fancied, Ogun Babes, 110-30 points at the South West Conference in Ibadan.

Dolphins also showed their superiority over Oluyole Babes, 104-31 points.

Day two results saw First Bank hammer Oluyole Babes 95-23 points to maintain their unbeaten run in the league while Dolphins won against Ogun Babes 90-40 points.

In Akure, MFM under Aderemi Adewunmi defeated DeepWater 73-36 points. It was a close battle between Sunshine Angels and IGP Queens. At the end of the feisty duel, the Nigerian Police sponsored team won 40-37 points.

Day three results saw Delta Force again inflicting another loss on Sunshine Angels 58-49 points. MFM beat IGP Queens 66-30 points.

In the North Central Zone holding in Abuja, Air Warriors beat Black Gold 94-45 points, FCT Wings overpowered Nassarawa Amazons 56-37 points as Plateau Rocks outscored Kanemi Queens 61-32 points and Nigeria Customs walked over Benue Princess 20-0.

On day two in the North Central, Plateau Rocks beat FCT Wings 74-63 points, Nigerian Customs with a more equipped arsenal defeated Nasarawa Amazons 101- 29 points.

Blackgold recorded their first win of the second phase beating hapless Kanem Queens 72-25 points.

Air warriors Babes with 56 points defeated Plateau Rocks who could only manage to score 25 points as another walkover ceremony was performed by FCT Wings over Benue Princess.

Other results on day three, Plateau Rocks 20 – Benue Princess 0, Nasarawa Amazons 55 defeated Kanem Queens 34, FCT wings list 40 – 83 to Air Warriors and Black gold were beaten63- 29 by Nigeria Customs.

Plateau Rocks whipped Nasarawa Amazons 63- 17 while Amazons defeated Benue Princess 20-0.

Seven teams are currently sweating it out at the indoor gymnasium of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with the Nigerian Army Amazons leading the zone ahead of GT 2000 and Kaduna.

Others are Taraba Hurricanes, Adamawa Flames, Zamfara Flames, Kebbi Equity Queens and Exousia Angels, Adamawa.

GT 2000 defeated Kebbi 59-34 points. Adamawa dug deep to defeat Zamfara Angels 69-43 points while 20 points were awarded Nigerian Army after performing a walk over ceremony over Exousia who failed to show up.

Day 2 matches saw Zamfara defeating Kebbi Equity, 50-28 points while GT 2000 lost 40-52 points to sizzling hot Nigerian Army. Taraba defeated Exousia Angels 56-50 points.

So far, Nigerian Army have recorded three wins out of three games while Kebbi Equity Queens lost all their three games.

Like this: Like Loading...