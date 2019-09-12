Zenith Women’s Basketball League: Ogun Babes pick final qualifiers slot in Ibadan

The Ogun Babes Women’s basketball team on Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan picked the Final national qualifiers ticket of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

It was not a feat achieved easily as the team had to endure a highly competitive match to pip Oluyole Babes 74-73. The one point victory was recorded in an entertaining tie which was a winner-takes-all for both sides.

Coach Peter Akindele of Ogun Babes said he was elated with the development which came at the home of the Oluyole Babes.

“My players are so young and I did not expect them to exhibit such composure and determination which gave us the victory. We worked so hard for it and of course luck was on our side. The crown cheered and cheered our opponent but it did not affect us too much,” Akindele said.

As expected, First Bank and Dolphins finished as first and second respectively in the centre which is the South West Zone of the League. In the final match of the centre on Wednesday, First Bank defeated Dolphins 66-58.

In Akure, MFM Queens, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens qualified to set up the Atlantic Conference Top 8 Play Offs. MFM emerged tops in the group after winning all games. In their last two games, they defeated Delta 58-29 and also beat Sunshine Angels 54-38.

At the Abuja centre, Nigeria Customs have been consisted as they walloped Nasarawa Amazons 101 – 29 points and whipped B;lack Gold 63-29 to shoot on to the top of the table.

Also at the package B of the Abuja national Stadium, Air Warriors Babes beat Plateau Rocks 56-25 and also defeated FCT Wings 83-40.

The Zenith Women’s Basketball League comes to an end today at the four centres nationwide as teams are expected to depart on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...