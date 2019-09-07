Sports
Zenith Women’s B’ball League starts today
The annual Women’s Basketball League enters second phase today in four centres across the country. In the Akure centre, the MFM Queens won all matches to emerge tops in the centre tagged South East centre with Delta Force, IGP Queens, Coal City Queens, First Deepwaters and Sunshine Angels also on parade. Other centres are South West (Ibadan), North West (Zaria) and North Central (Abuja). In Ibadan, the Indoor Sports hall of the Liberty Stadium will host First bank, Dolphins, Oluyole Babes, Ogun Babes and Ekiti Angels. Zaria is the base of the North West centre which hosts Taraba Hurricanes, Kebbi Angels, Adamawa Angels, Zamfara Babes, Exousia Angels, GT 2000 Queens, Nigeria Army Amazons and AHIP.
North Central base is Abuja with Nigeria Customs, Benue Princess Plateau Rocks, Nasarawa Amazons, Blackgold Queens, Air Warriors Babes, FCT Wings and Kanem Queens of Borno competing for honours. According to the Nigeria Basketball Federation, the second phase will end on September 12 as teams are expected to depart on September 13.
Sports
Euro 2020: Kane nets hat-trick as England romp past Bulgaria
England’s serene progress towards Euro 2020 continued as skipper Harry Kane grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-0 demolition of Bulgaria in Group A at Wembley on Saturday.
Kane opened the scoring after 24 minutes and struck home two penalties after the break as well as providing the assist for Raheem Sterling to get on the scoresheet.
Gareth Southgate’s side have now scored 14 goals in their opening three Group A games and lead the table with nine points while Kosovo who earlier beat the Czech Republic 2-1, have eight points.
England host Kosovo for the first time on Tuesday when another victory will leave them looking virtually assured of reaching next year’s tournament that culminates on home soil.
It was not a perfect display by England with Bulgaria having three good chances, one when the score was 0-0.
However, England proved far too strong as they left the visitors languishing at the bottom of the group with two points from five games.
Kane’s second hat-trick for England, following the one he scored against Panama at last year’s World Cup finals, took his tally to 25 goals in 40 appearances, reports Reuters.
Eight of the goals were from the penalty spot.
Sports
Messi can leave for free, says Barca President
Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu on Friday admitted that captain, Lionel Messi can walk away from the club for free next summer.
Messi has a contract at Camp Nou until 2021, but it has been revealed there’s a clause which allows him to leave at the end of each season if he so wishes.
The Argentina international would just have to communicate his desire to move on before the end of May.
Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta all signed similar deals with Barca in the final years of their time at the club, too.
Bartomeu is aware of the existence of the clause, but insists he is not worried about Messi quitting Barcelona any time soon.
“Messi signed until 2021. It was agreed that at the end of the penultimate season he is at liberty to leave for free,” the Blaugrana president told Barca TV .
“He has earned that freedom to decide his future, but he is very Cule and I am calm. Xavi, Iniesta and Puyol had the same clause.
“We couldn’t give Messi a different clause, but I repeat, I am in no doubt he will stay for many years.”
Sports
Sports
Diamond League: Britain’s Asher-Smith posts season’s best to win 100m
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith posted a season’s best time over 100m to beat Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.
Asher-Smith, 23, clocked 10.88 seconds to edge out double Olympic and seven-time world champion Fraser-Pryce, as Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou took third.
The Briton will attempt a 100m and 200m sprint double at the 2019 World Championships in Doha later this month.
She finished second in the 200m at last week’s Diamond League Final in Zurich.
Asher-Smith lost out to Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo despite another season’s best on that occasion – and the Briton strengthened her world medal claims with a first Diamond League title on Friday.
“I came in to the race wanting to win and my coach gave me some very specific things to think about,” said Asher-Smith.
“I was doing that in the race and I managed to pull it off and when I crossed the line I thought ‘yes, fabulous, won the race, tick, happy me’, but then I remembered it was the Diamond League so technically I’ve won the whole Diamond League, so what a great day!”
In the men’s 200m, 22-year-old Noah Lyles of the United States backed up his 100m triumph in Zurich with a comfortable win in 19.74 seconds.
World champion Ramil Guliyev and Canadian Andre De Grasse both registered season’s best times to finish second and third respectively.
British heptathlete Katerina Johnson-Thompsonfinished third in the long jump competition with a best effort of 6.73m, with compatriot Lorraine Ugenfifth.
Johnson-Thompson’s rival for the world heptathlon title in Doha – reigning champion Nafissatou Thiam – came third in the high jump.
Elsewhere, Holly Bradshaw recorded a fifth-place finish in the women’s pole vault and Andrew Pozzicame sixth in the men’s 110m hurdles.
In the 800m, Lynsey Sharp was sixth – on the day the event’s two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya, unable to compete without taking testosterone-reducing drugs following a rule change, joined aSouth African women’s football team, reports the BBC.
The Diamond League Finals had been split into two meetings at Zurich and Brussels, with 16 trophies handed out at each.
The World Championships take place in Doha from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 6.
Sports
Nadal, Williams headline party for all ages at US Open
There will be something for every age at the U.S. Open this weekend with golden oldies Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams looking for more U.S. Open Grand Slam glory and Daniil Medvedev and teenager Bianca Andreescu poised to usher in a new era.
Nadal booked his place in a fifth U.S. Open final in familiar fashion on Saturday, out-muscling big-hitting Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(6) 6-4 6-1 to set up an intriguing Sunday showdown against Russian villain Medvedev, who seems to have as many weapons in his tennis arsenal as personalities.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic having been shown the Flushing Meadows exit, Nadal is the last member of the Big Three still standing so it will be up to the Spaniard to extend the old guard’s run of 11 consecutive Grand Slam wins.
A fourth U.S. Open title would also give the 33-year-old Spaniard 19 Grand Slams moving him to within one of matching Federer’s record of 20.
“I just focus on trying to be 100% ready for it,” said Nadal, who will be contesting his 27th Grand Slam final. “When I arrived here, my goal was to produce a chance to compete for the big thing again. Here I am.
“I give myself another chance, as I did in Wimbledon, as I did in Australia, as I did in Roland Garros.
“You win, you lose. That’s part of all the sport.
“I would love to be the one who achieve more Grand Slams, but I still sleep very well without being the one who have more Grand Slams.”
In Medvedev, who will be appearing in his fourth consecutive final, Nadal will face the hottest player in the men’s game and perhaps one of the most complex.
The 23-year-old Russian, who admits to sometimes being unable to control his inner-demons when on court, has embraced the role of U.S. Open villain, smashing racquets and giving the crowd the middle finger.
But in a Jekyll and Hyde type switch Medvedev on Saturday turned into a soft-spoken apologist.
“I will not say that I’m a kind person or a good person, I can only say I’m a really calm person in life,” said Medvedev, who has picked up $19,000 in fines for his antics. “I actually have no idea why the demons go out when I play tennis.
“I’m not proud of what I did. I’m working to never do it again.”
As unpredictable as Medvedev can be, Nadal is a man of routine from the exact placing of water bottles to a twitchy pre-serve ritual.
Opponents and fans both know what they will get from the Spaniard each and every time he steps on court – relentless effort and refusal to surrender.
Medvedev will certainly be needing a better effort than the one he showed at the Rogers Cup final in Montreal in August when the Spaniard swept past him 6-3 6-0.
“Talking about Rafa, it’s tough to find words,” said Medvedev. “He’s one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He’s just a machine, a beast on the court.”
The same could be said about Williams who has shown devastating form in getting to her 10th U.S. Open final.
Before Nadal and Medvedev take center stage on Sunday the women will have their day on Saturday with 37-year-old Williams needing a win over 19-year-old sensation Andreescu to snatch a record equaling 24th career Grand Slam singles title, reports Reuters.
Sports
Euro 2020 qualifiers roundup: Malen and Netherlands stun Germany
• Netherlands claim first win in Germany in almost 17 years
• Belgium, Austria and Croatia win comfortably
Donyell Malen enjoyed a dream debut for the Netherlands after his goal helped give the Dutch their first win in Germany for almost 17 years.
The 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward struck 11 minutes from time in Hamburg before Georginio Wijnaldum sealed a 4-2 victory which puts Ronald Koeman’s side right back in contention in Group C qualifying for next year’s European Championship. Not since November 2002 had Holland beaten their neighbours in their own back yard. That day they enjoyed a 3-1 success thanks to goals from Patrick Kluivert, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Serge Gnabry’s early goal gave Germany a half-time lead but Frenkie de Jong’s strike and a Jonathan Tah own goal turned the game on its head just before the midway point.
A controversial penalty scored by Toni Kroos levelled things up before Malen quickly restored Holland’s lead and Wijnaldum made sure of victory in injury time.
The win moves Koeman’s team to within three points of second-placed Germany with a game in hand.
Belgium maintained their 100% record in Group I with a 4-0 win at San Marino. Michy Batshuayi scored twice, the first from the penalty spot, with Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli on target in between.
Croatia kept pace at the top of Group E thanks to a 4-0 victory in Slovakia thanks to goals from Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Bruno Petkovic and Dejan Lovren.
The Group G leaders, Poland, suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat in Slovenia, with Andraz Struna and Andraz Sporar on the scoresheet for the hosts, reports PA Media.
Austria moved to within three points of Poland with a 6-0 home thrashing of Latvia. Marko Arnautovic scored twice, once from the penalty spot, while Marcel Sabitzer, a Pavels Steinbors own goal, Konrad Laimer and Michael Gregoritsch ensured an easy win.
Sports
I don’t allow women to distract me –Emmanuel Appah
Emmanuel Appah was the first Nigeria athlete to win three gold medals at the just concluded African Games in Rabat Morocco. The Federal University of Minna undergraduate told CHARLES OGUNDIYA some of the challenges he has faced as a weightlifter. Excerpts…
How does it feel winning three gold medals for Nigeria?
I feel happy and excited because it was a dream come true for me seeing myself at the top.
Did you come to Morocco expecting to win three gold medals?
Whenever I am going for a competition, my aim has always been to win medals, and not to come back empty handed. I always make sure I train very hard whenever I am going out to represent Nigeria. That’s why I always have that belief that I will come back with medals.
What has winning three gold medals done to your career as an athlete?
It has boosted my morale to work harder and set more records. I am now going to be aiming at the world record after setting an African record. I want to make Nigeria proud.
Do you think you can repeat this performance at next year’s Olympic Games?
I believe I can achieve that. All I need now is to get all the support for me to perform better.
What has the training been like for you back home in Nigeria?
It has not been easy for me schooling and training at the same time. I spent just one month in camp to achieve this feat. Imagine if I was in camp for a longer period of time, I would have done more than I did. If one month in camp could give me these three gold medals, then more time will bring more honour.
After achieving this, what’s the next target for you putting into consideration the hardship you went through?
I have made the African record, I need to go for the world record and the Commonwealth record.
How has it been combining your education and sports?
It has been a difficult task for me but because I have passion for it, I have to manage. Normally in school, there are times I have to sacrifice a lot just to manage both. While others are resting I try my best to carve out two hours to read. Also in the night when others are sleeping, I put aside another two hours to read. It hasn’t been easy but I don’t have a choice. It denied me of so many things: I don’t have time to go out with friends, no time for myself, no time for fun and so on, but I have to do what I need to do so as to achieve my goals.
You are studying Physics at Federal University of Minna, why that and not something related to sports?
I actually wanted to study Electrical Engineering, but I was only able to be admitted to study Physics. However, I have passion for sports, I was trained by coach Ekpeyong and he always drummed it into my ears that sports is a stepping stone to a higher ground. He said from sports I can achieve other things, so with those words and the passion I have for weightlifting, I have to embrace it.
So why weightlifting and not other sports like football and the likes?
While growing up, I was very stubborn and I believed everything was all about power. Actually I was playing football like every other kid, but at the same time, I had a passion for things that had to do with power and force, so when I met my coach and he told me about weightlifting, I decided to give it a try. With what I have been able to achieve and what it has done for my family, I decided to push further.
So for how many years have you been into weightlifting? Was it a case of just going out for body building and you later changed it to a profession or you chose it from the beginning?
Actually it started when I went to write my junior WAEC in Markurdi; from there I went to the Aper Aku Stadium to watch people doing sport. It was there I saw my neighbour, who was a coach, training people. I told him I loved the sport that I could do it, he laughed it off that what gave me the mind that I could do it. I was very small then, but I insisted that I had the power coupled with the fact that I was stubborn then. I told him I usually beat people bigger than me, so he decided to give me a trial. He however gave me some rules, that in sport you must be well behaved and disciplined. I saw myself becoming a better person and that also boosted me up in the sport.
Are you saying going into sports has changed your lifestyle?
Yes, it has helped me a lot to be a better person. I could remember in the past, I always isolated myself from others, but now I don’t do that because in camp we always do everything together. We are always one family, we gist, insult each other and have fun together, so it has helped me to know how to accommodate people.
When you want to go into weightlifting, did your parents support your decision or was it a case of ‘let’s just allow the stubborn boy to be busy’?
Initially they gave me their support because they wanted me to keep myself busy and reduce the trouble and stress at home. But at some point they asked me to stop, so that I could focus on my education but I told them that it was something I already made up my mind on and there was nobody that could stop me. With my coach’s support I was able to push further.
How did you finally convince them?
Through my attitude because they discovered I was now a changed man. I didn’t cause trouble a anymore, I didn’t fight and in fact there was a day I separated a fight and my dad was informed, he was like ‘how manage’? He actually called me and asked what really happened, he was like ‘you that love to fight now separating fight’, all those things contributed to them allowing me to continue.
Competing in your first senior event for Nigeria, how many championships have you represented the country in, in the past?
As a senior, African Games is my first championship for Nigeria but I was in Botswana for African junior games and also Samoa for the Junior Olympic Games.
How happy are you when it was announced that there would be a reward of $3000 per gold medal, with you getting $9,000 for three gold medals?
I feel happy, I can see my dream coming to pass. With this I can also support myself to do something better and get more equipment that will support my career and make me a better athlete. I will also use part of the money to support my coaches so they can train me better and I will be able to achieve better results in the future.
Are you going to put something aside for your studies?
I don’t want to put my eggs in one basket, and that’s what I am doing at the moment.
As an athlete, the career will end one day, what are you planning on doing?
I am studying and at the same time I’m into sports. I don’t have plans to become a coach in the future although only God knows tomorrow. I don’t want to become a teacher so for now I am working hard to invest in other needs and to make sure I succeed in something even if I retire from sports and also make some connections around.
What do you want to tell Nigeria government as per support for athletes?
Nigeria really needs to encourage their athletes, they really need to. It is not just about money but encouragement. While active and not active anymore, they should give us all the support. Imagine some of our senior lifters who are not able to do anything again are finding it difficult to survive at this moment. And that’s why I am trying to work so hard to prepare for my future.
Despite the difficulties you’re going through, how do you relax with all your tight schedule?
Sundays are my free day, and I take two hours for reading each night, immediately the two hours are gone, then I go to bed and sleep. I set my alarm to wake up the following day and prepare for the new day. As early as 6am, I am up to prepare for class by doing house chores,cook for the day because I will have to prepare what will take me the whole day, morning, afternoon and night because my day is always choked. From class to training. So I only relax on Sundays. Can you compare the facilities abroad to what we have back home in Nigeria as an athlete? Nigerian is far behind and I believe as time goes on we will do better things because we have people who are willing to do, it’s just for them to be given the opportunity.
You are a handsome sports man and now a millionaire, how do you handle your female admirers?
Truly I have female admirers coming around, but it is all about discipline. I know what I want in life and I have to work against anything that will truncate my future. I always relate with them but that’s where it ends.
Sports
GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5: Non-stop search for potential champions
For two days last week in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the effort to remedy the deficiencies in Nigerian boxing continued at GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5. The sport, which enjoyed massive following from the 1950s, has suffered from a dearth of quality professional boxers since the 1990s.
Largely, this can be attributed to inadequate attention to the development of young boxers. It is this gap that GOtv Boxing Next- Gen Search was developed to close. GOtv Boxing NextGen Search is a talent hunt initiative which debuted in 2015 to unearth young and talented boxers in order to enhance their development and facilitate their rise to becoming world beaters. It also aims to be a production line, yielding a new crop of boxers to replace ageing ones.
The objectives were in focus when over a slew of young boxers from across the country converged on the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara Stadium Complex for GOtv Boxing NextGen 5, which held on 29 and 30 August. The participants, aged between 18 and 25, were offered the chance of having their movement to the professional cadre smoothened via sparring sessions through which they would be selected. The assessors, coaches Joe Mensah and Obisia Nwakpa, are big names on the domestic boxing circuit.
They were assisted by Dr Rafiu Ladipo, President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C); and Remi Aboderin, Secretary- General, NBB of C. The sparring sessions were keen duels, with boxers treating it like title fights in the hope they could catch the eye of the judges. At the end of the trials on the second day, 13 boxers were selected for promotion into professional boxing.
The trio of Alaba Omotola, Chibudem Okafor and Abolade Akintunde-in that order-were named the most outstanding trialists and were presented with GOtv decoders. Speaking at the closing ceremony, the NBB of C President commended GOtv for sponsoring the programme since 2016, adding that GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has assisted the revival of boxing in the country.
Ladipo stated that through the scheme, 92 boxers have been discovered and have benefited from nurturing and exposure needed for them to forge ahead. All the selected boxers from the past four editions had their professional licences and pre-licensing medical examinations paid for by GOtv. This is a benefit the current crop chosen at Ilorin will also get to enjoy.
Sports
Xenophobia: Fashanu calls for global action
…laments killings of Nigerians, others
As the air is heated up by the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans and destruction of their businesses in that country, former football star,John Fashanu, has said he is saddened by the development. Fashanu, a successful businessman, who is a lover and a global advocate of peace as United Nations’ International Ambassador, in his Abuja Sun City Villa did not hide his emotions over the situation he described as evil, barbaric, demonic and hellish.
The philanthropist and heavyweigh public figure, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate action to find safety for Nigerians while asking the South African President to call his people to order. He also called on United Nations, African Union and all concerned global leaders to rise up to stop this wickedness and witchcraft about to erode peace from the African Continent. Furthermore Fashanu spoke up against any form of attack meted or being meted on the blacks globally, stating that the blacks are richly blessed and that there is no crime in being a black. The former Wimbledon of England striker also emphasized the urgency of bringing to complete justice the perpetrators of this evil without delay.
In conclusion, he expressed his deep condolence to the families of the victims and urged Nigerian youths to follow the best pragmatic approach to finding justice rather than the violent counter attacks of businesses seen to be related to South Africa in Nigeria to avoid further e scalation.
Sports
Man City extends partnership with PZ Cussons
Emmanuel OnaniManchester City has extended its partnership with PZ Cussons’ soap brand, Premier Cool, to be the Club’s official personal care partner in Nigeria. The announcement was made at an event in Nigeria during the Club’s global trophy tour. Through this partnership, Premier Cool has released City-branded personal care products in Nigeria, as well as digital and on-pack promotions to engage with fans and consumers. Premier Cool has also hosted football training sessions across Nigeria, hosted by City coaches and using the Club’s football methodologies. Premier Cool was launched in Nigeria in 2010 and has recently been relaunched to the market.
“Nigeria is an exciting market for Manchester City – the passion for football is huge and City’s fanbase is growing rapidly,” Senior vice president of partnerships for City Football Group, Damian Willoughby, said. “This partnership with PZ Cussons is bringing City right into people’s homes and we are excited to further grow our presence in Nigeria alongside the Premier Cool brand.” Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, said: “After working seamlessly together for the past four years, we can proudly say that it has been a mutually beneficial relationship.
“This renewed partnership is a confirmation of the immense faith Premier Cool and Manchester City have in each other, as we continue to find innovative ways to offer greater opportunities to our consumers and football fans alike. “We are very much excited about this next chapter and all I can say is our consumers should expect many more amazing opportunities.”
