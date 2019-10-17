News
17.5m orphans, vulnerable children in need of care – Experts
…say 7.3m children are HIV/AIDS orphans
A group of experts in the health sector has said 17.5 million orphans and vulnerable children in the country were in dire need of medical, emotional and special protective care.
At a lecture series organised by the Lady Helen Child Health Foundation with the theme ‘Facing the Challenges of Delivering Healthcare to Vulnerable Children in Nigeria: Real need to entrench good governance in the Health Sector,’ they raised concerns that 95 per cent of vulnerable children do not receive any form of medical, social, emotional or educational assistance.
Delivering one of the lectures, former President, Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Dr Frank Odafen, explained that the high mortality rate resulting from preventable diseases, pregnancy complications, HIV/AIDS and natural disasters among adults, were reasons behind the increasing number of orphans and vulnerable children.
According to him, more than a quarter of orphans and vulnerable children were showing what he described as “slow symptoms” of mild to moderate malnutrition, adding that another 70 per cent of children were at risk of malnutrition due to household food insecurity.
Odafen, who was represented by Aloysius Ebedi, raised the alarm that Nigeria was confronted with an emergency situation that must be addressed urgently.
In his words: “In Nigeria, 17.5 million children are orphans or vulnerable children; 7.3 million of these children are HIV/AIDS orphans.
“Nigeria is facing an emergency situation on which millions of children are in dire need of care and special protection measures.”
To address the situation, Odafen called for the provision of community programmes, peer education and health services to address the needs of vulnerable adolescents while increasing support and reducing risks.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Abdullahi Mashi, noted that the Federal Government had engaged in series of interventions aimed at improving the standard and quality of living of vulnerable children across the country.
Represented by the Deputy Director, Child Survival of the ministry, Tinu Taylor, he disclosed that the national situation assessment analysis of orphans and vulnerable children carried out in 2008 showed that quarter of Nigerian children over the age of 18 were considered vulnerable to adversity and at risk of not fulfilling their full potentials to live a safe and productive life.
In addition to existing policies, he said: “National child health policy is being revised to ensure provision for children in special support healthcare, including humanitarian service, orphans, vulnerable children whether at home, in the school or internally displaced persons in volatile settings.
“Some of the ongoing interventions includes an improved system on licensing and monitoring of adoption agencies and foster care centres as well as strengthening the resilience system of community health care,” he added.
Also speaking, Dr. Benjamin Odeka lamented that the standard of paediatrics and maternal care in the country has a lot of limitations resulting from the epileptic governance arrangement, which he said was either not in existence or largely ignored.
He stressed that there was a basic failure of governance within the health system which fails to recognise and provide the basic needs of the needy children who strive to access such services especially healthcare services.
“The inability to access healthcare owing to scarce primary healthcare facilities creates a situation of inappropriate deprivation of healthcare. We all know that failure to provide access to healthcare is clearly detrimental to health outcomes and child safeguard.”
News
Buhari demands action after ‘sex-for-grades’ film
Four days after a BBC Africa Eye documentary was broadcast revealing cases of sexual harassment at two top West African Universities, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said more needs to be done to prevent abuse in educational institutions.
Although First Lady Aisha Buhari reacted to the BBC’s investigation on Monday, this is the first comment the president has made on the matter.
The film – called Sex for Grades – explored allegations that academics demand sexual favours in exchange for the advancement of a student’s career.
In a statement, Buhari welcomed the recent re-introduction of a sexual harassment bill in the Senate.
He said stricter laws were needed to prevent the abuse of women and girls in education.
There has been widespread public outcry following the broadcast of the documentary that contained hidden-camera footage of lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University Lagos propositioning undercover reporters posing as students at the universities, reports the BBC.
Both institutions have distanced themselves from the claims and suspended the lecturers involved, who denied the allegations.
Health
Psychiatrists call for mental health education to curb suicides
A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Abdur-Rasheed Awesu, has called for mental health education as a tool to curb the rising tides of suicide in Nigeria.
Awesu, who works at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, made the call on Friday in Lagos, while commenting on the commemoration of the 2019 World Mental Health.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social wellbeing. It affects how we think, feel, and act.
It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.
According to Awesu, there is need to change the mindset of everyone on how to maintain a good health.
He said that family and neighbours need to be up and doing, and as well be up to the task of curbing the tide.
Also, Dr Veronic Nyamali, a psychiatrist, said that life should be seen from a mixed angles of good, sweet and bad.
Nyamali said that suicide should not be an option to end one’s life, noting that the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s statistics show that one million people died of suicide.
She also said that every 40 seconds, someone died and at every two seconds, someone is somewhere attempting to commit suicide.
Nyamali said that factors associated with suicide include: biological, medical, social, genetic and psychological.
She said that when these factors occurred, attention should be given to the families of the bereaved, not to be hammering on what the victim used in taken his or her life, such that we all know Sniper now.
The psychiatrist enjoined the governments to put up a unit in the hospital environment to be dealing with cases of suicide as it was being done in accident emergency in normal hospitals.
Nyamali said that the media also have great role to play in the surge and should always help in the areas of information and keeping hope alive for whoever was passing through one challenge or the other.
News
Casualties mount as Turkey presses Syria offensive
Casualties are increasing as Turkey presses on with its cross-border offensive on Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria.
At least 11 civilians have died and dozens of fighters from the Kurdish-led SDF and pro-Turkish factions have been killed, reports say.
The first death of a Turkish soldier was confirmed by Turkey’s military, reports the BBC.
Tens of thousands of people have fled homes in the area, as international calls to halt the attack increase.
Republicans in the US House of Representatives have announced plans to introduce a sanctions bill against Turkey, and President Donald Trump has offered to mediate.
Turkey moved into northern Syria on Wednesday after the president pulled US troops out of the area.
Critics say the US withdrawal effectively gave Turkey the green light to begin its cross-border assault.
Turkey has defended the offensive as a bid to create a “safe zone” free of Kurdish militias which could also house Syrian refugees.
Turkey regards the Kurdish militias of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – which have controlled the cross-border areas – as “terrorists” who support an anti-Turkish insurgency.
The SDF have been key allies of the United States in the battle against the Islamic State (IS) group.
One major concern for the international community is the fate of thousands of suspected IS prisoners, including many foreign nationals, being guarded by Kurdish-led forces in the region.
On Thursday, Turkish troops encircled the border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad.
The Kurdish Red Crescent said there had been 11 confirmed civilian deaths so far and 28 serious injuries, mostly in Ras al-Ain and another border town, Qamishli. Some are children.
News
N1trn recovered from corrupt Nigerians –FG
…as Buhari orders sale of forfeited assets
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) yesterday declared that it has generated a total of N1 trillion in cash, as part of looted assets recovered locally from high profile Nigerians.
This is as President Muhammadu Buhari directed that all forfeited assets be sold and the money put in the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
The President also declared that he would beam a searchlight on cost of governance and weed out possible corruption that exists anywhere.
Chairman of PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, who spoke while briefing State House Correspondents after he led members of his committee for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said the amount has since been injected into the national budget.
Sagay explained that of the recovered amount, N500 billion was utilized for the financing of the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in 2017 and another N500 billion in 2018 respectively.
He said: “I think the Minister of Information is best placed to say how much, but I can say roughly internally is almost about N1 trillion because you see that in 2017, N500 billion was spent on this Social Investment Programmes and in 2018 the same amount for the programme.
“So it must be roughly about N1 trillion, although we also have monies that were recovered from abroad being ploughed back into the same system.”
The PACAC chairman, who described the work of his committee as “unprecedented” strides, said: “I don’t need to tell anybody, it is unprecedented in the anal of this country that we could be recovering so much assets illegally acquired mainly by public servants but not only by public servants.
“And the more remarkable aspect of it is that this recovered loot is being ploughed into the national budget every year. It is ploughed back into the national budget and used for the Social Investment Programmes.
“So when you hear about feeding of over 12 million school children, as when I checked last, having nutritious meal every day; you hear of poor families being supported to survive and stand on their feet or over 500,000 young people who are being trained in all sorts of skills and paid N30,000 a month by the government and the interest-free loans given to small scale businesses all over the country.
“It is all part of this money, not a kobo of it is left; everything is ploughed back and I think the country should know that, it’s very unprecedented, this never happened before in the history of this country, everything is ploughed back.”
Sagay explained that the committee has, as part of its assignment, enabled relevant anti-corruption agencies with the required capacity to carry out their tasks.
“We have succeeded in improving the quality of prosecution by giving the agencies a lot of capacity building, train them in the manner cases should be prosecuted and how charges should be drawn. Judges up to the Supreme Court have also benefitted from this programme.”
Sagay, who boasted of his committee’s strides in the anti-corruption crusade in other sub-sectors, said “nobody talks about fuel subsidy corruption anymore.”
The PACAC chairman added that: “Previously, we were losing almost N400 billion every year on fake fuel subsidy payments, but now it is zero. So, generally, the tone of the country has improved. The country has gained tremendously; corruption has gone down, especially with the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Bank Verification Number (BVN).
“Now you cannot hide money in the banks anymore and agencies cannot hide money in various bank accounts which they spend without the knowledge of the government. Everything is in one place, everything is transparent, thanks to this government.”
Speaking on the debt owed the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, (AMCOM) by high profile corrupt Nigerians, Sagay said the officials were working towards recovering the monies estimated at N5 trillion.
“AMCOM itself has taken up the challenge, they have assessed the amount of debt being owed; some as a result of corruption, others as a result of purely business failures and they are very determined now to recover these debts. I am aware there is a lot of vigour in an attempt to recover the debts right now,” he said.
Answering a question on the issue of corruption fighting back, Sagay explained that the government was excited with the exit of the 8th session of the National Assembly which, he said, worked with the tacit support of its leadership to frustrate the administration’s fight against graft in the country.
“That is to be expected, but I am happy to say that the capacity of corruption to fight back has been reduced with the expiration of the life of 8th Assembly because that is where the main opposition to this government was constituted, main opposition to the fight against corruption, that was the centre.
“And at that time, it did not depend on which party they belonged to, they all ganged up together against the fight against corruption and did everything they could to frustrate the government in the this fight,” Sagay noted.
He expressed confidence that the 9th National Assembly will partner with the relevant government agencies with a view to combating the menace in virtually all the sectors of the country to a standstill.
Sagay said: “Luckily, the 9th Assembly is totally different Assembly; it is an assembly that is determined to work hand in hand with the government and, therefore, with us in achieving the highest level of non-corruption in society.
“When you have a disease that has been alive maybe, 50 years, you cannot get rid of it overnight. My own personal experience about corruption, it exists at every level, that is the frightening aspect through all sectors of society.
“As a lawyer going to court to file a paper, every official of the court imposes a personal tax which has nothing to do with the official filing fees to do his job. These are clerical officers and much lower people and this pervades all aspects of Nigerian society.
“So, corruption has become a culture. Some people are corrupt without even thinking that they are corrupt, it is part of them. They think it is an entitlement. So, it is going to take a long time to get rid of it.”
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, after the meeting with PACAC members, President Buhari declared that his administration was committed to beam the searchlight on cost of governance with a view to weed out all traces of corruption anywhere in the country.
The President appreciated members of the committee for the “major sacrifice “they’ve made in accepting the assignment to serve the country,” noting that, “Some of the elite won’t trust you, and you will be alienated, no matter how close you are to them.”
Buhari, who frowned at developments in the past, where, he said, assets were seized from officials who could not explain how they got them, “only for those assets to be returned to them when government was changed,” said instructions had already been given that all forfeited assets be sold, “and the money put in the Treasury Single Account (TSA),” to forestall reoccurrence.
“Let’s see who will now take back the money from the treasury, and give back to those people, as was done in the past,” he stressed.
The President’s spokesman said PACAC made some recommendations to the President, in order to move the anti-corruption war many steps forward.
The recommendations include reestablishment of the jury system for criminal cases in the country and setting up of a judicial commission on corruption in the judiciary, to be headed by retired judges under the auspices of National Judicial Council (NJC).
Others are: passage of Proceeds of Crime Act by the National Assembly; the setting up of a Presidential Truth and Restitution Task Force; and a closer look at the cost of governance to weed out all vestiges of corruption.
The President pledged that government would take a dispassionate look into all the requests.
Sagay, who led the delegation, had earlier said Nigeria was lucky more than ever to have a person of President Buhari’s credentials as leader of government.
“We congratulate you for being a star of the anti-corruption struggle in Africa.
“You attach a lot of importance to the fight against corruption, and we have tried to achieve the aims you had in mind when you established PACAC,” Sagay added.
According to him, the committee trains, builds capacity of anti-corruption agencies, and has helped to develop a programme of non-conviction assets recovery, which is recording great successes.
News
Jonathan, Buhari meet in Aso Rock, keep mum
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Jonathan, who arrived at the forecourt of the Villa at 2:58p.m., headed straight into the President’s office for the meeting, which agenda was not officially disclosed. He left at about 3p.m.
The former President himself did not speak with newsmen who were on hand for a chat.
Jonathan, who was escorted to his car by the State House Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, only answered greetings from State House correspondents and other staff.
Jonathan’s visit to the Villa was the first yesterday under President Buhari’s second term in office.
In Buhari’s first term, Jonathan had visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, about thrice privately on a courtesy arrangement.
The former president, who is visiting the Presidential Villa for the fifth time, was last seen in the State House in 2016.
News
NECA to FG, Labour: Approach industrial court over new wage
- Increase in govt’s personnel cost worrisome – Ngige
Following failure of the Federal Government and organised labour to reach an agreement on the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has advised both parties to approach the National Industrial Court (NIC) to resolve all lingering issues. Both government and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) have engaged in consistent disagreements and breakdown in negotiations. While labour has threatened to embark on strike should government fail to meet its demands before October 16, Federal Government has raised concerns over the sustainability of the proposed demands by the unions.
Director General, NECA, Timothy Olawale, who gave the advice yesterday in Abuja, during a courtesy call over the reappointment of Senator Chris Ngige as Minister of Labour and Employment, said rather than allow workers embark on strike if dialogue or negotiation fails, both parties should embrace legal process to find a common ground.
According to him, all mechanisms of settling a dispute must be explored before embarking on an industrial action, which must always remain the last resort.
He added that although it was unlikely labour would not down tools as both parties were shifting grounds, he called for the matter to be resolved.
His words: “We have a very robust dispute resolution mechanism; that is why I keep telling our colleagues at the other side the very last action to take is strike when every other thing else has failed.
“Even though you have issues with government, you cannot separate government from the economy and say you are going to strike and deal with government, then private sector and the larger masses will be at the receiving end. It’s not possible. If NUPENG and tanker drivers go on strike now, everybody be affected, even the Nigerian workers we are fighting for will be affected.
“Let us follow due process if dialogue or negotiations fail irretrievably. Either of the party or both parties can approach NIC to adjudicate on this matter. It is a veritable way rather than for us to embrace industrial action and I have been shouting this repeatedly we have to get to a stage where we test our process, we have to get to a stage in our development where we do not have laws just on the pages of papers or rather we allow it to be a process that guides the way we do things.”
Olawale, who noted that government should begin implementation of the new wage for junior workers within the threshold of N30,000 while negotiations for senior workers continue, urged the Federal Government, labour unions, workers and the private sector to unanimously work on the details of aligning compensation with productivity.
On his part, Ngige noted that organised labour had mistakenly joined the issue of consequential movement upstairs and the issue of a total wage review together.
Ngige, who raised concerns over the increase in personnel budget from N1.888 trillion to N3.08 trillion, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had foreseen the issues trailing the new national minimum wage, and had set up a presidential committee on salaries and wages with a mandate to submit its findings on December 9.
According to him, findings arising from the presidential committee would assist in guiding the Federal Government in the overall structural wage review expected to come into place by 2020.
Ngige said: “The main issue is the consequential adjustment and I have talked to the other leg of tripartism that the consequential adjustment is not synonymous with the total wage review; it is an adjustment that you do consequential removing the last man at the last room of the ladder to N30,000 and by so doing, you have impeded on other salary grade levels and, therefore, you must consequentially move up.
“Consequential movement up doesn’t mean that you do a percentage of the former minimum wage to the present minimum wage. So we have agreed on that, but the issue is that they have mistakenly bonded the two things together: the issue of consequential movement upstairs and the issue of a total wage review.
“The Federal Government as a way of anticipating this kind of situation arising put in place last month a presidential committee on salaries and wages. We are working on that area. That area is important because the federal budget of personnel cost has risen very astronomically from N1.888 trillion to N3.08 trillion between 2016 and 2020.
“A very major rise that is more than 100 per cent and it’s worrisome. Therefore, government has put up this committee to find all the earnings in the public service of the federation in view to making sure that quantum of work viz-a-viz quantum of money gotten are synchronised in such a way that productivity will come into play.”
News
Rivers, Ethiopian Airlines agree on flight from Port Harcourt
Rivers State Government and the management of Ethiopian Airlines have agreed on the operation of permanent international flights from the Port Harcourt to Addis Ababa pending the approval of the relevant federal authorities.
The two parties reached the agreement at the Headquarters of Ethiopian Airlines after a high-powered meeting attended by the airline’s top executives, led by Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Dr. Tewolde Gebremariam, and a delegation from Rivers State led by Governor Nyesom Wike.
The Chief Commercial Officer, Esayas Wolde Mariam, who was also present, declared that Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to fly permanently from Port Harcourt International Airport subject to the approval of the federal authorities.
He said: “We are willing and capable to fly into Port Harcourt on a regular basis. For now, we have exhausted our Bilateral Air Agreement approval and we need another approval to operate the Port Harcourt route.
“We need your help to ensure that approval comes from the federal authorities. At first, there should be a temporary operating permit, pending the final approval.”
Mariam added that Ethiopian Airlines needs the initial support of the Rivers State Government for handling and aviation infrastructure in Port Harcourt to develop the new market.
He declared that Ethiopian Airlines will also embark on advertisements to promote Port Harcourt as a tourist and investment destination.
On his part, Wike declared that his government would provide an enabling environment for Ethiopian Airlines to operate in the state, promising to make Port Harcourt a regional air transport hub for greater economic development of the state.
The governor assured that he will meet with the Minister of Aviation to ensure that Port Harcourt International Airport is approved for Ethiopian Airlines as a destination.
He said: “As we, therefore, consolidate on our achievements, we want to also focus on making Port Harcourt city a regional air transport hub through the private public partnership approach while leveraging on the existing aviation infrastructure and related market and other advantages of the state.
“I wish to assure you that we are ready to do everything within our powers and spheres of authority and influence to facilitate the realisation of your interest and desire directly and sustainably fly from Port Harcourt to Addis Ababa and other parts of the world.”
Wike, who also thanked Ethiopian Airlines for their interest in expanding and retaining their services in Port Harcourt, promised that his government will offer its social partnership, goodwill and support.
The governor noted that Port Harcourt was strategically located to serve as a transit point for the entire South-South and parts of the South-East.
“We have agreed in principle that there is need for Ethiopian Airlines to fly from Port Harcourt to other destinations. Port Harcourt is a destination of choice, as it easily accessible for the entire South-South and other states in the South-East,” Wike said.
The governor was accompanied by former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara; Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah; Director General of Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Thompson Emmanuel; former House of Assembly member, Felix Nwaeke; former chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Ejor N. Ejor and President of Port Harcourt Investors and Entrepreneurs Forum, Ibifiri Bob-Manuel.
Wike and his delegation were led on a facility tour at Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa, and briefed on the capacity of Ethiopian Airlines to service the Port Harcourt-Addis Ababa International Route
Gebremariam; the Chief Commercial Officer, Esayas Wolde Mariam; Vice President, Strategic Planning, Busera Awel; Managing Director, Sales International, Lemma Yadecha; Regional Director, Sales and Services, Western Africa, Mitiku Asrat and Manager, Group Alliance and Commercial Cooperation, Hewoel Lemma were on hand to receive the Rivers delegation.
News
Lagos Assembly threatens to arrest Ambode, ex-commissioners
The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, and four others who served as his commissioners.
This decision followed two preliminary reports presented by two different ad hoc committees set up by the House to investigate the 820 buses purchased by Ambode and to appraise the 2019 mid-year budget.
The former commissioners involved include, Kazeem Adeniji (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice), Olusegun Banjo (Commissioner for Budget), Akinyemi Ashade (Commissioner for Finance) and Wale Oluwo (Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources).
Presenting the preliminary report of a nine-man ad-hoc committee to probe the 820 buses purchased by the former governor, chairman of the committee, Hon. Fatai Mojeed said that it was discovered that due process was not followed in the purchase of the buses.
Mojeed added that Ambode used the refund of the Paris Club for the purchase of the buses without the approval of the House. “He did not inform the House before commencing the purchase of the buses.
“Over N48 billion was spent for the purchase of the buses and N22 billion were spent on import duties. Also, 520 of the buses are still at the seaport,” Mojeed said.
He said that the Accountant General of the state told the committee that she depended on the approval given by Ambode for the purchase of the buses and that no payment voucher was made available to the committee.
The lawmaker added that they also demanded for the budget instrument used for the purchase, but that there was no budgetary provision for the purchases.
“They could not produce any newspaper where the purchase of the buses was advertised.
“The committee invited 20 stakeholders, 16 of them complied, while four of them refused against the constitutional provision,” he added.
On his part, Gbolahan Yishawu, chairman of ad hoc committee on mid-year budget review, alleged that the above mentioned commissioners were invited by his committee but refused to appear without giving any excuse for their absence.
Yishawu also claimed that the former governor gave some directives on spending without the approval of the lawmakers.
While reacting to the matter, some members of the House suggested that since the ex-governor and those officials who worked with him had been invited by the two committees and refused to show up, warrant of arrest should be issued on them.
Bisi Yusuf, the member representing Alimosho Constituency 1, told his colleagues that the House is empowered by the constitution to issue a warrant of arrest on the concerned individuals for their refusal to appear before the committees.
While expressing a contrary view, member representing Badagry Constituency 1, Ibrahim Layode, urged his colleagues to tread with caution.
He advised that the concerned individuals should be invited through newspaper advertisements, stating that the ex-officials are likely to come across the publications.
Majority Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, said: “I want to observe that if they have been invited and refused to show up, we should summon them and if they still refuse, then a warrant of arrest can be issued. Now they’ve been invited, we should summon them by using the dailies before going to the extent of issuing arrest warrant.”
Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, noted that the issue was beyond arrest warrant, “because when this House invites people and they refused to show up, it’s like setting a bad precedent for others coming behind.
“The clerk should write them, including the ex-governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and if they refused, we will do newspaper publications and after that we will issue a warrant of arrest.”
News
Minister requests N10bn for Enugu airport renovation
Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, disclosed that the Ministry of Aviation has made a request for a special grant of N10 billion to President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the reconstruction of the runways of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
The minister, who made the revelation at an interactive meeting with members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Aviation, said that there is a structural damage at the airport that required the reconstruction work.
He told the committee that the ministry had made a formal request for the approval of N10 billion from President Buhari for the reconstruction work at the airport.
He further hinted that they had negotiated with the contractor and made payment of the initial bill of quantities for the contract sum and added that the presidential grant is required to complete the repairs.
Sirika explained that there is also a Nexim Bank loan for the reconstruction of the airport and added that work would be completed before the end of December 2019.
Also addressing the lawmakers, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mallam Hassan Musa, said that plans are at an advanced stage to concession the four international airports: Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kano and Lagos.
He further informed that the ministry is working at unveiling an Aviation Master Plan that would ensure total reformation and reconstruction of the nation’s airports.
According to him, plans are on underway for the establishment of an aerospace university and a national carrier.
On the challenges militating against safety and security of air passengers, he said that poor facilities, lack of manpower and high cost of aviation fuel are the major challenges in the industry.
Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, and other lawmakers told the minister that the House is worried over non-commencement of the rehabilitation work at the Enugu airport.
Nnaji said that aviation is the gateway to the nation’s economy and that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is strategic for it as the gateway to the South-East region and other parts of the country.
News
CJN to PACAC: Forward petition against corrupt judges
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday told members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) to forward the name of any corrupt judge to the National Judicial Council (NJC), assuring that prompt action would be taken on such.
The CJN spoke in Abuja while playing host to PACAC led by its chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN).
Justice Muhammad stressed that his administration is poised to maintain a zero tolerance for corruption within the Judiciary.
“If you have any complaint against any judicial officer, you can approach the NJC immediately with your petition. I can assure you that it will be looked into quickly and the required action will be taken against such judge. We are maintaining a zero tolerance for corruption.
“If you see us going the wrong way, based on your own understanding, you should quickly call our attention because we are amenable to correction, as it is only the almighty God that is infallible,” the CJN said.
He, however, added that the Supreme Court is ever ready for any eventuality and is also well prepared to keep the country together as one indivisible entity through effective and efficient justice delivery.
The CJN, according to a statement released by the Director, Press & Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, revealed that the apex court is always very critical and conscious of every case that comes before it on appeal and, as such, the Justices always put in concerted effort by doing a critical review of all facts and evidence before them to arrive at a decision in order to give justice to all parties in a free, fair and generally acceptable manner without any iota of equivocation.
He said: “We are all seasoned judicial officers that were appointed to the Supreme Court based on merit, experience and qualification. We are bound by the oath we have subscribed to and thus discharge our responsibilities without deference to anybody and we will continue to do so.
“We are never above board as human beings, so we are open to constructive criticisms. It may interest you to know that before we deliver any ruling or judgement, no matter how small it is, even if it is only five sentences, we have to hold conference with all the Justices on the panel and could even expand it in some critical situations to involve all the justices of the court.
“The sole aim of this practice is to ensure that justice is given in every case before us, no matter how infinitesimal it might be, because we are the final
