19 players hit Eagles’ camp for Brazil

Former international, Mobi Oparaku, has described this weekend Super Eagles’ friendly game against Brazil as unnecessary, claiming that the team is not ripe yet to face top teams like the five-time FIFA World Cup winner. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Heartland of Owerri Team Manager said the team was supposed to be playing morale boosting games like the one they played against Ukraine during the last international break.

“Playing against Brazil, I don’t really know the reasons behind it,” he said. “I think at this point in time, we are supposed to be playing friendlies that will improve the players and not the one that will demoralise them because I am sure Brazil will be coming to beat us well.

“We have to play against a team that will help the coach to access the players while they will also improve on their patterns. “For us to be playing Brazil, that means we already have a complete team or let me say our team is like 80 to 90 per cent ready not when we are still trying new players here and there. We are still scouting for new players and the result will not help our rankings.” Oparaku however charged the team to play the game as a competitive match and not just a mere friendly while also avoiding disgrace. According to him, Brazil are still hurt about the defeat they suffered against the country’s U-23 team at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and will always come out for revenge whenever they have the opportunity of playing against Nigeria.

He added: “They have to approach the match with all seriousness because the 1996 Olympics team already set the mark against Brazil. “Brazil will continue to look for ways of avenging what happened at the Games 23 years ago. Anytime they want to play Nigeria, they will always remember that day, so it is going to be a tough game.

“They will come out against us and we have to take the game as a competitive one and try as much as possible to avoid disgrace.” The Super Eagles will file out against the Seleção of Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday.

