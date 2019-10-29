2019 Zenith Women Basketball fallout: MFM to beef up team for FIBA Africa tourney

2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League runner up, MFM Queens, have concluded plans to beef up the team ahead of the FIBA Africa Club championship.

MFM alongside champions, Air Warriors, will both be representing the country in the tournament scheduled for December with FIBA Africa yet to decide the final host of the competition between Angola and Madagascar who have both indicated interest. Speaking with our correspondent, MFM Worldwide Director of Sports, Godwin Enakhena, said they would miss the services of about six of the players that finished second at the women league last week Thursday. Six of my players can’t play on the continent because they’re not 18 yet,” he said. “The FIBA rules say so.

Two of them are actually in the national U-18 team. Now, we have to recruit six new players for the continent.” Despite playing with bulk of young players, the club formed just in 2018 defeated some of the experienced teams in the league before succumbing to the fire power of Air Warriors, who made their debut in the league this season.

MFM defeated Dolphins 58-53 in the semifinal game, they had earlier qualified from Akure zone in the first round without losing a game. The club will hope to continue their good run when they get to play on the continent later in the year.

This will be the first time that First Bank will not be playing on the continent while other top clubs like Customs, Deepwater and the likes also failed to get ahead of the new comers.

