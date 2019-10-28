News
2020 budget: BPE to sell redundant assets to meet N447bn target
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) may throw more redundant public assets for sale next year to meet its 2020 fiscal budget funding pegged at about N447 billion, its Director-General, Mr. Alex Okoh, has hinted.
Redundant assets are national monuments located in various corners of the country that have been abandoned over the years.
In 2019 budget, the bureau had budgetary funding target of N220 billion. It has so far realised N135 billion, leaving balance of N85 billion deficit.
Okoh, who confirmed the plan to New Telegraph in Abuja at a sideline of farewell programme in honour of a retired Director, Mr. Chigbo Anichebe, cited economy losses the nation incurs by keeping redundant, unproductive assets.
“We can’t continue to keep federal redundant assets to an extent they are beginning to turn into liabilities when we can convert them to values, to cash, and use the proceeds to fund a national budget rather than resort to borrowing to fund expenditure when we have these assets lying over there. And these assets are even making serious demands on government’s purse by way of subvention. It doesn’t make sense.
“For me, that’s throwing good money after bad assets. We should convert those assets to value, privatize those that can be privatised; concession those that can be concessioned and use the proceeds to fund other social imperatives of our fiscal plan,” he said.
On the amount BPE will be contributing to fund 2020 budget, Okoh said the amount is a bit higher to 2019 budget funding target.
“So far, we’ve done N135 billion in 2019. For 2020, we’re looking at about N447 billion. And that is where the idea of converting redundant assets to cash for funding fiscal budget comes in.
“If you look at the National Theatre, for example, that is an asset that is just lying there redundant; degenerating on a daily basis. For those kinds of assets, rather than regard them as monuments, we should be able to convert them to value. If you go abroad and visit New York, for example, you can see what they have done out of the 911 memorial. It’s not just a memorial for people to visit, it generates money for the City of New York. So, this idea of looking at national assets as just monuments rather than assets and liabilities, we need to change our mentality. “Government doesn’t have the money to keep subsidizing and providing for the maintenance of the assets, including the National Stadium,” he said.
On his part, Anichebe urged the National Assembly to expedite action on eight Bills, some of which had been pending since 2004.
He said the focus of majority of the Bills has to do with reforms of the sectors. He said reforming the sectors is key to opening them for private sector participation for efficiency.
Argentina election: Fiery ‘Cristina’ stages remarkable return as VP
In a dramatic comeback, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, one of Argentina’s most popular presidents during her two terms in 2007-2015, has been voted back into office as vice president.
A large crowd of supporters burst into a roar outside the Frente de Todos (Everybody’s Front) party bunker in the Chacarita neighbourhood of the capital city of Buenos Aires at 9pm when preliminary official results gave the victory to presidential candidate Alberto Fernández and Fernández de Kirchner.
Incumbent Mauricio Macri conceded defeat on Sunday night, telling supporters at his headquarters that he had called Fernández to congratulate him and invited him for a breakfast chat on Monday at the Pink Presidential Palace, reports The Guardian.
“We need an orderly transition that will bring tranquility to all Argentinians, because the most important thing is the wellbeing of all Argentinians,” Macri said.
With almost 70% of the vote counted, Fernández, who is no relation of Fernández de Kirchner, recorded a 47% victory against Macri’s 41%.
The victory puts an end to the pro-business economic policies of Macri’s administration, who promised “zero poverty” during his electoral campaign but exits office with a plunging peso, an inflation rate that rocketed to an annual 56% and the number of people living beneath the breadline having risen from 29% to 35%.
President-elect Fernández, who assumes office on December 10, is a moderate Peronist who has pledged to respect the $57bn IMF loan taken out by Macri last year to try and salvage Argentina’s creaking economy while promising to improve wages and benefits for workers and pensioners.
His victory was widely expected and car horns started sounding non-stop in Buenos Aires after polling booths closed at 6pm on Sunday celebrating his victory.
In one quiet neighbourhood, a group of bicycle delivery workers– one of the few job opportunities available for young people during Macri’s administration – rode through the streets tinkling their bells ecstatically celebrating the end of hisgovernment.
Argentina’s elections, traditionally held the last Sunday of October, coincided this year with the ninth anniversary of the death from a sudden heart attack of Néstor Kirchner, the husband and predecessor in office of Fernández de Kirchner.
During his 2003-2007 administration Kirchner led Argentina’s astounding recovery from its economic collapse and monumental foreign debt default in 2001-2002. The couple headed Argentina’s presidency for a successive 12 years in 2003-2015.
The memory of this period of sustained economic growth, during which newly-elected Fernández was cabinet chief, played an important part in the election campaign.
Reflecting his confidence in an easy win, Fernández, an amateur musician who enjoys hanging out with rock stars, spent a relaxed Saturday afternoon playing guitar and singing 1960s and 70s Argentine rock songs with Gustavo Santaolalla, the Argentine musician who won two consecutive Academy Awards for Brokeback Mountain and Babel in 2005-2006.
A short video of the impromptu jam uploaded by Fernández’s
spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi soon reached over 170 thousand views on Twitter.
Fresh battle to upturn Buhari’s victory begins
The battle to upturn the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election begins today at the Supreme Court.
While the nation’s apex court will, today, hear a fresh appeal filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) to contest the declaration of President Buhari as winner of the election, the Supreme Court has fixed Wednesday to hear the appeal filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld the election of President Buhari.
The apex court chose to hear the appeal afresh following protest by the HDP that the court’s earlier decision which dismissed the appeal was based on technicality rather than merit of law.
In the bid to ensure that the appeal is heard within time allowed by law, the court had issued hearing notices to parties in the matter notifying them of the October 28 date for fresh hearing.
Respondents in the appeal are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
HDP had filed a fresh motion to challenge the way and manner its appeal against President Buhari’s election was determined and dismissed on what it termed technicality rather than merit of law.
The party, in the new motion, is asking the apex court to reverse itself in the judgement delivered on October 3, which on technical ground dismissed its appeal filed against the election of Buhari.
In a fresh motion on notice brought pursuant to order 8 rule 2 of the Supreme Court Rules and sections 6 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution as well as section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, the party and its presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, claimed that the judgement delivered by Justice Mary Peter Odili in favour of Buhari is invalid on the ground that it was based on technicalities of law rather than merit and justice.
The motion filed by Chukwunonyerem Njoku on behalf of the appellants pleaded with the court to restore their appeal for a fresh hearing.
The HDP and its candidate maintained that the dismissal of their appeal on technical ground was without compliance with the mandatory procedure of law.
The apex court had dismissed the HDP’s appeal on the grounds that more than one notice of appeal was filed in the same appeal contrary to the provisions of law.
Justice Odili, who delivered the lead judgement, also held that Owuru and HDP failed to appeal against the ruling delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on August 22 which struck out their petition based on the lack of jurisdiction.
“The two notices of appeal filed by the appellants and jointly utilised is a procedure not backed by law and cannot be used. Rather the appellants have come here to tackle the decision on the merits which the court below handled out of the abundance of caution,” Justice Odili said.
Presidential candidate of HDP, Owuru confirmed that the Supreme Court has notified him and the party that the appeal will be heard afresh today.
In their petition at the tribunal, they had prayed for nullification of the February 23 election on the ground that its shift from February 16 by INEC was not in compliance with any law and, as such, a nullity.
The two appellants claimed that a referendum election was conducted by Nigerians on February 16 and won by them with over 50 million voice votes and that they should be inaugurated as President of Nigeria based on the referendum election results.
Meanwhile, one of the lawyers in Buhari’s legal team confirmed that the Supreme Court will begin hearing in the Atiku’s appeal on Wednesday.
The President’s counsel, who prefers anonymity, confirmed that the hearing notice was passed on to them by a phone call.
“CA/PEPT/ 002/2019 – SC/1211/2019 – ATIKU ABUBAKAR & 1 OR. VS INEC & 2 ORS.
“TAKE NOTICE that hearing in the appeal on the above-named petition has been slated for Wednesday, 30 October 2019 at the Supreme Court by 9a.m.
NB: Hearing Notice was by phone call,” a short messaging service (SMS) sent by the lawyer to our correspondent read.
The lawyer further confirmed that a panel that will hear that matter had been constituted.
“A panel has been constituted to hear the case. Although members of the panel are not yet made public, it is believed that the apex court would not deviate from the practice of nominating the most senior Justices into the panel.
“In the order of seniority, those likely be in the panel are the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Mohammed Musa Datijo, Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwoola and Tokunbo Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.”
PDP on its verified official Twitter handle confirmed that a date has been fixed for hearing of the appeal.
The party said in the tweet: “Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku/@PeterObi, arising from the judgement of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”
Spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also confirmed that the coalition’s lawyers had been informed of the hearing date.
Atiku and his party had, after the February 23 election, approached the tribunal to challenge Buhari’s victory on ground of irregularity and non-qualification of the President to contest the election.
The tribunal had, however, on September 11 in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the petition on ground that the petitioners could not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.
The tribunal went ahead to hold that Atiku has no case in his petition.
The tribunal further held that Buhari is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification.
It consequently threw out the petition in its entirety.
Not satisfied with the judgement, Atiku had approached the apex court to challenge the judgement.
Atiku, in his 66 grounds of appeal, insisted that the five-man panel led by Justice Umar Garba erred in law to hold that President Buhari did not need to attach his academic qualification for the form CF 001 submitted to INEC.
In the appeal, the appellant argued that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to hold that the 2nd Respondent’s Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were properly admitted in evidence.
In the particulars of error, the appellant submitted that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not pleaded by Buhari who is the second Respondent.
He added that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not frontloaded and that no leave of court was sought pursuant to paragraph 41 (8) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to receive Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 in evidence.
In the particulars of error, the appellant submitted that the court below gave restrictive interpretation to Section 76 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) in order to exclude Form CF001 from its provisions.
“The conduct of election by INEC which is 1st Respondent starts with the screening of candidates.
“No candidate can be screened unless he completes Form CF001 (Exhibit P1).
“In Form CF001, under the column for “Schools Attended/Educational Qualification with dates”, there is the clear provision: “ATTACH EVIDENCE OF ALL EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS”.
“Certificates are evidence of educational qualifications,” the appellant submitted.
However, the APC challenged the admission of the report and evidence of the three data analysts who testified for the petitioners at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and whose evidence was admitted by the tribunal in the interest of natural justice.
The party, in the cross appeal filed by its lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), wants the Supreme Court to expunge the evidence of the three Information Communication and Technology (ICT) experts who testified on the existence of server allegedly used by INEC to store results of the February 23 presidential election.
The three key witnesses are Segun Sowunmi, a media aide to Atiku, David Njoga, a Kenyan and Joseph Gbenga who are famous data analysts and employed by Atiku to carry out forensic analysis of the presidential election results.
They had, in their testimonies, informed the tribunal that they analysed presidential election results state by state and found discrepancies in the results credited to Atiku and President Buhari.
Specifically, they alleged that in the results sheets they analysed, the votes of Atiku were deliberately depleted while that of Buhari and APC was inflated.
But Fagbemi, in the cross appeal, pleaded with the Supreme Court for an order setting aside the evidence of the three witnesses and the documents including video clips tendered through them from the bar.
Fagbemi also wants the apex court to expunge their testimonies and documents from the record of the court for being inadmissible in law.
The APC argued that the tribunal erred in law when it held that the evidence and the documents of the three witnesses were considered in the interest of natural justice.
Fagbemi submitted that the decision of the tribunal on the point was untenable on the grounds that the issue of admissibility or otherwise of a document is a point of law and not natural justice as erroneously held by the tribunal.
Besides, the senior counsel also sought order of the apex court to strike out Atiku’s allegations of electoral malpractices in 10 states of the federation on the grounds that the allegations of the electoral fraud were vague and not specific as required by law.
The counsel said that the petitioners did not state the specific polling units where the alleged frauds were committed; hence they must be expunged for lacking in merit that can warrant the tribunal to look into them.
CJN: Disobedience of court orders, a major hindrance to development
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad has said that the disobedience of lawful court orders has been a major hindrance to national development and progress.
The CJN, who made the statement in Abuja at the seventh convocation of Nile University of Nigeria on Saturday, added that Nigerian judiciary will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of his or her status in the society.
According to him, “We will, as usual, be pursuing the total adherence to the tenets of the rule of law by all citizens because it has always been about bastion of genuine democracy.
“Needless to say that disobedience of lawful court orders is antithetical to a nation’s growth and progress. It is our passionate desire to place the Nigerian judiciary in that strategic position where the country can occupy a pride of place among the comity of nation. By the grace of God, Nigeria will be great and we all shall be very proud of our heritage.”
The CJN, who bagged a honorary doctorate degree in the school, noted that the future of the country is bleak if youths continue in vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery and others.
He equally noted that the trend of kidnapping, armed robbery, internet fraud, among other vices must be reversed as soon as possible.
“Sometimes we may feel frustrated, disillusioned or disappointed at some situations, especially when our hard work is not being recognised. But here am I today, with an honorary degree as an act of appreciation for the service I have put in for the nation,” he said.
Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Osman Aras, said that the university graduated 491 students, comprising 40 First Class.
Seven banks generate N2.44trn gross earnings in 9 months
- Access, Zenith, UBA, FBN, GTB, others post N581.60bn profit
Despite the tough business environment occasioned by sluggish economic growth and weak consumer spending, third quarter 2019 results so far released by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country, show that they generally reported higher gross earnings and profits compared with the same period of last year.
New Telegraph’s analysis of the results for the period ended September 30 of seven DMBs – Access Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTbank), FBN Holdings, Stanbic IBTC and Wema Bank – for instance, shows that they generated a total of N2.44 trillion in gross earnings as against N2.22 trillion for the corresponding period of 2018.
Also, the total Profit After Tax (PAT) of the seven lenders increased to N581.60 billion in Q3’19 from N518.36 billion in the same period of last year.
A breakdown of the results indicates that Access Bank’s gross earnings jumped by 36.89 per cent to N513.66 billion in Q3’19 from N375.23 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. The lender reported a PAT of N90.74 billion for the period under review. In Q3’2018, Access Bank’s PAT was N62.91 billion.
It was followed by Zenith Bank as its Q3’19 gross earnings rose by 3.51 per cent to N491.27 billion from N474.61 billion in the same period of 2018. Zenith reported a PAT of N150.72 billion in Q3’19 as against N144.18 billion in Q3’18.
Similarly, UBA grew its gross earnings by 14.23 per cent to N428.74 billion, in the third quarter of this year, from N375.34 billion in the same period of 2018. For the period under review, the bank reported PAT of N81.63 billion, whereas it made N61.70 billion in Q3’18.
FBN Holdings generated gross earnings of N439.9 billion in Q3’19 compared with N441.5 billion which the lender reported for the corresponding period of last year. Its PAT increased from N44.95 billion for the third quarter of last year to N51.84 billion in Q3’19.
GTBank reported gross earnings of N324.15 billion for the period ended September 30, 2019 as against the N334.76 billion it generated in the same of last year. The bank grew its PAT to N146.99 billion for Q3’19 from N142.24 billion in Q3’18.
For the Tier 2 lenders, Stanbic IBTC’s Q3’19 results show that it generated gross earnings of N176.16 billion compared with N168.80 billion in the corresponding period of last year. The lender’s PAT for Q3’19 stood at N55.6 billion as against N59.76 billion for the same period of 2018.
On its part, Wema Bank generated gross earnings of N64.82 billion for the period under review compared with N48.98 billion in Q3’18.
The lender also reported that it grew its PAT by 54.54 per cent to N4.08 billion in Q3’19 from N2.64 billion in the corresponding period of last year.
According to industry analysts, the banks have been able to generally report a positive performance in Q3’19, despite the tough business environment (which hindered lending), because they were able to focus on growing their non-interest income.
For instance, commenting on UBA’s Q3’19 result, CSL Research stated that: “Non-interest Income grew strongly (up 22% y/y) buoyed by the increase in Net fee and commission income (+25% y/y) and a growth of 18% y/y in other Operating Income (Net trading and foreign exchange income, Dividend income).”
Indeed, commenting on the results, the Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc., Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, said: “The resilience of our business model and our focused growth of earning assets have yielded a 10.8% growth in interest income. In addition to the commendable yield on interest earning assets, we also achieved a 22.1% growth in non-interest income, driven largely by the increased penetration of our superior digital banking offerings, credit expansion, remittances and other lifestyle transactional services.”
It will be recalled that some members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had, in their personal comment in the communiqué of their meeting last month, stated that DMBs continued to show resilience.
Specifically, one of the MPC members, Dr. Robert Asogwa, citing CBN staff report, disclosed that lenders’ Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) further improved to 15.8 per cent in August 2019 from 15.60 per cent in April 2019.
He also noted improvements in the industry’s financial soundness indicators, with Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio reducing from 11.0 per cent in April to 9.4 per cent in June and stability in key profitability indicators, such as Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA).
CAR is a measurement of a bank’s available capital expressed as a percentage of its risk-weighted credit exposures.
The CBN mandates systemically important banks and lenders with international subsidiaries to maintain CAR of 16 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, while banks without international subsidiaries should maintain CAR of 10 per cent.
Asogwa said: “Between last MPC meetings, key credit risk and bank performance indicators remained largely stable. CBN staff report shows that capital adequacy ratio as at August 2019 stood at 15.8 per cent (against a regulatory minimum requirement of 10-15 percent).
“The non-performing loan ratio reduced from 11.0 per cent in April to 9.4 per cent in June and maintained the same level in August 2019 and this decline has progressed apparently since August 2018. The key profitability indicators ROE and ROA have also remained stable between the last MPC meeting and now, reaching 24.3 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively as at August 2019,” he added.
INEC seeks establishment of electoral courts
…says ‘we’re overburdened with extraneous functions
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has renewed its demand for the enactment of a legislation establishing an Electoral Offences Commission and Electoral Offences Tribunal to handle all cases of violation of the Electoral Act, particularly during every election in Nigeria.
Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the demand during a budget defence session with the Joint Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters, said the commission was currently saddled with extraneous responsibilities, including security of election and arrest and prosecution of persons who violate the electoral law.
In the last 12 years, there has been a persistent clamour for the unbundling of INEC in line with the recommendations of the Justice Muhammad Uwais Report on Electoral Reforms.
However, the idea has also been consistently rejected on the premise that it would create further bureaucracies for an issue that could be resolved using existing agencies.
Yakubu, who was at the National Assembly to render account of the 2019 budget and defend the 2020 expenditure proposals of INEC, argued that the commission was overburdened with several functions that were not part of its core mandate and there was need to shed some of these extra-loads.
According to him, while INEC would continue to manage the elections and its logistics, it was finding it difficult combining its core functions with the issues arising from security and electoral offences.
“The Electoral Act empowers the commission to prosecute electoral offenders, but look at the challenge that we face, for you to prosecute, you have to make arrest and INEC has no police to make arrest. The same ad-hoc staff that are guiding the electoral materials on election days cannot be used to arrest electoral offenders.
“Second, INEC has no capacity to investigate and even if you investigate, where are you going to get the evidence to prosecute? I think the best way is to work closely with the police, they will make arrest and then we prosecute together. Only last week, we received 16 case files from the Nigeria Police and we are going to make sure that they are prosecuted. But if you saddle INEC with the responsibility of prosecuting electoral offenders, are we not abandoning our core mandate? Some of the electoral offenders are INEC staff; how do we go about prosecuting ourselves?
“This is why consistently, one committee after another has recommended the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission. Let us have an Electoral Offences Commission to take care of all electoral violators whether they are INEC staff or whoever. Some countries have Electoral Courts. So, we look forward to the enactment of the Electoral Offenders Commission and Tribunal Bill so that all violators can be taken there for prosecution,” he said.
He disclosed that as an election management body, INEC has one of the largest number of offices nationwide. According to him, managing these properties is also a task on its own and involves adequate finances to keep them in good condition.
“We have almost 1,000 buildings to take care of because first of all, we have offices in the 774 LGAs of the country. We have state offices, we have zonal offices, we have the Electoral Institute, Data Recovery Centre and we have residential quarters for the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the states.
“At each election, some of the offices are targeted and are either vandalised or destroyed. You will recall that before the 2019 general election, the first office attacked was in Quan Pan Local Government Area in Plateau State. Our office in Isiala Ngwa, Abia State was also completely burnt down. So far, 16 offices were burnt down in the course of the last election.
“As we speak, the state offices are in various stages of dilapidation and the zonal stores in Owerri, Imo State has been abandoned.
“The truth is that as an election management body, we are conducting elections, we are saddled with the logistics and we are managing over a thousand buildings across the country. The burden is just too much,” he said.
On why INEC had not made any provisions for the purchase of engine boats in its budget even as it is preparing to conduct elections in Bayelsa State, the INEC boss explained that it was not economically reasonable to do so.
According to him, INEC had boats in the past, but decided to discard them because it doesn’t make sense having such a facility that will be used once in four years.
“What we do now is to outsource such services. When we go to Bayelsa, we hire boats, they deliver our personnel and materials to designated points and that’s all.
“But in addition to that, we actually need more than boats in Bayelsa. We have need for gunboats and the commission cannot have gunboats. Each time we deploy to the state, we have to get a boat and two gunboats; one in front and one at the back to protect our personnel and materials, otherwise there will be trouble on the high sea. On this one, we have to rely on the Navy and the Marine Police,” Yakubu said.
I’ve no apology allocating Abuja land to self, cronies – Gov
Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed has declared that he does not owe anybody any apology for allocating land to himself, friends, family members and even party loyalists during his tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Bala, who is reputed to have made one of the highest number of land allocations as Minister of the FCT, affirmed that he has no regrets over his actions, as they were in line with extant laws and procedures and did not violate any provisions of the constitution.
The ex-minister made this disclosure in Bauchi when he hosted the FCTA Press Corps, who were on a media retreat in Bauchi State.
He noted that as a politician, he is entitled to use his office to serve all Nigerians, including his family and political associates.
“I have no apology; what I did was right. I just said I will make this statement today, since I left office five years ago. If you are in a position, you should help your colleagues, you should help your brothers, you should help your constituencies.
“I cannot come to the office where they give lands, and will not give lands to my friends, my colleagues in the media, legislators, my party members, even my relations. I cannot do that.
“Every Nigerian is entitled to land. Even I, as a minister, I was entitled to land. No portion of the constitution said that I am not entitled, but certainly it is a moral issue,” he said.
He described his arrest, detention and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the handiwork of his political enemies, stressing that having been vindicated by the court, he had moved on to focus on delivering good governance to the people of Bauchi who elected him.
According to him, within the first 100 days in office, his administration had to inject about N10.8 billion on education, while N17.3 billion was also approved for the construction of 92.6 kilometre of road across the state, because of the premium he placed on the needs of the citizens.
“In the area of health, government has declared a state of emergency in the sector in order to improve healthcare delivery. We have also paid all counterpart funds to the Bill and Melinda Gates, Dangote Foundations and other development partners. More so, we have issued a standing order to all the 20 Local Government Areas to contribute one per cent of their Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) to Bauchi State Healthcare Trust Fund. It is our intention to rehabilitate, renovate and equip all our health institutions within the limits of our meagre resources. About 50% down payment has been paid and the completion period is between one year and a maximum of three years.
“In the area of infrastructure, government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the execution of Kujuru Solar Power Project at $100 million, with the Kuwait government for investment of up to $200 million. We have also signed an agreement on the Gwana Cement Factory at the cost of $864 million with an American investment worth over N2 billion in CRS. We have also signed agreement with Family Homes Funds for the provision of 2,500 housing units to be distributed across the state for a total cost of N15 billion,” he said.
Eating yogurt daily could reduce lung cancer risk
Scientists in the United States (US) said eating a cup of yogurt daily may reduce the risk of developing lung cancer. According to the findings of a new study published in ‘JAMA Oncology,’ eating a daily serving of yogurt lowered the risk of lung cancer by 20 per cent, compared to those who didn’t yogurt every day. Lung cancer, also known as lung carcinoma, is a malignant lung tumour characterised by uncontrolled cell growth in tissues of the lung. This growth can spread beyond the lung by the process of metastasis into nearby tissue or other parts of the body. Eating a high fibre diet also lowered the risk of the disease by 15 per cent.
In addition, the study showed that people who ate a serving of yogurt a day – along with a high fiber diet – were able to lower their risk of lung cancer by more than 30 per cent. Previous studies have shown some probiotics, live bacteria found in yogurt, have anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties.
The researchers believe the benefits come from prebiotics found in a high fiber diet and probiotics found in yogurt. Prebiotics are a kind of fibre that is indigestible by the human body, and are food for probiotics, which are live bacteria and yeasts. Both prebiotics and probiotics promote digestive health, gastrointestinal health and a healthy immune system. Some probiotic strains have been found to prevent lung cancer growths as well as anti-tumour and anti-inflammatory properties. Further research will however be needed to confirm this hypothesis, the team said. The researchers examined 10 cohort studies from the US, Europe, and Asia involving more than 1.44 million people. Similarly, they analysed the participants’ intakes of dietary fiber and yogurt, and then tracked how many of those patients developed lung cancer.
Guber poll: Bayelsa’s support for PDP excites Dickson
A head of the November 16 governorship poll in Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson has commended the Bayelsa people for displaying overwhelming support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Duoye Diri.
Dickson, in a statement issued at the weekend by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said that the Restoration Government under his leadership was encouraged by the goodwill and the people’s show of appreciation for the developmental exploits of the administration by massively attending all the rallies of the PDP.
The governor said he would personally lead the mop up rallies for gubernatorial campaigns with effect from this week.
He said that it was a deliberate decision of the leadership of the PDP to create the campaign opportunities for the candidate and his running mate to have close and effective interactions with the electorate and to feel their pulse.
The governor thanked all the former aspirants and leaders of the party who are working assiduously towards the victory of the party and the candidate.
He said that the massive attendance at the various campaign rallies shows that the few defections cannot affect the political fortunes of the PDP as the APC lacks the message, the structures and the presence to win election in Bayelsa.
Dickson stressed that virtually all the elected officials of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly, the local government areas, and others in the state, are all staunch members of the PDP, who are irrevocably committed to the victory of the party in the election.
The governor accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to abuse security and manipulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to perpetrate electoral fraud during the election.
It also alleged that the APC was sponsoring magnified reports of purported defections and disagreements in the PDP to hoodwink Bayelsans and the international community.
Dickson said no serious leader of the APC is supporting and indeed attending the gubernatorial campaign rallies of the APC and its candidate, David Lyon.
He noted that the APC was further factionalised by the multiple post-primary litigations by aggrieved leaders of the party with grave implications on the acceptability of the candidate even within the party.
The governor said the APC was not campaigning in Bayelsa because of its awareness that the people are not with it.
He, therefore, urged PDP members to be focused and avoid joining issues with the few defectors as the party under his leadership was holding reconciliatory meetings with them.
ASUU berates FG over IPPIS deadline
… threatens no pay, no work
Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that any government official not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Systems (IPPIS) by October 2019 ending will no longer receive salary, the South West zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday reiterated its opposition to the directive, saying that it was a one-size-fitsall approach tainted with corrupt tendencies.
The group threatened no pay, no work. This position was made known yesterday by the Coordinator of the SW ASUU, Professor Ade Adejumo, while leading the Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapterProfessorDejiOmole and its Investment Secretary, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a press conference addressed at the ASUU Secretariat, UI. While deriding the Accountant General of the federation for alleging that ASUU was encouraging corruption by its opposition to the IPPIS scheme, Adejumo said that IPPIS was rather capable of encouraging corruption, more so that its civil service nature negates the legal administration of Universities. “Sequel to this fact of peculiar nature of universities from the civil service, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, government had agreed to the autonomy of public universities in Nigeria and signed into law the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act in 2003.
“The IPPIS clearly violates the law. The Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003, provides in section 2AA unequivocally, as follows: “the power of the council shall be exercised, as in the Laws and Statutes of each University and to that extent, establishment circulars that are inconsistent with the Laws and Statutes of the University shall not apply to the Universities. “Inter alia, the 1992 Act establishing, for example the Federal Universities of Agriculture Section 8 (1 and 4) provided; “Subject to the provisions of this Act relating to the visitor, the Council shall be the governing body of each University and shall be charged with the general control and superintendence of the policy, finance and property of the University. The Council shall ensure that proper accounts of the University are kept and that the accounts of the University are audited annually by an independent firm of auditors approved by the Council…”, Adejumo said, stressing that:”Our union has no reason to believe that the President of the Federal Republic will flagrantly act against the law, which he vowed to uphold in his oath of office”. While declaring that ASUU has aversion for corruption, it however asked the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to tell Nigerians where the about N273billion it said it had recovered from corrupt public officials through the IPPIS were from.
2020: Health Ministry budgets N234.6m to engage diaspora doctors, nurses
- N173m for diaspora professional healthcare initiative
The Federal Ministry of Health has proposed the sum of N234.620,402 in the 2020 budget to engage Nigerian medical doctors, pharmacists, medical academics and other sector professionals from the diaspora.
It has also proposed the sum of N173,020,401 for the establishment and operationalisation of diaspora professional healthcare initiative, provision of logistics and implementation of diaspora professional healthcare activities.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at the weekend while defending diaspora-related parts of the budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.
He informed that N24 million has also been proposed for “participation of Federal Ministry of Health’s delegation at the annual scientific sessions and trainings of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA), National Association of Nigerian Nurses in North America (NANNNA), Medical Association of Nigerian Specialists Across Great Britain (MANSAG), Canadian Association of Nigerian Physicians and Dentists (CANPAD), Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association in the United Kingdom (NNCA-UK), Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) and International Conferences on Public Private Partnership for Supportive Capacity Building.”
A subhead of N17.6 million, according to the breakdown by the ministry, is for “procurement of project vehicle for monitoring of medical missions and office furniture/equipment to enhance the effectiveness of Diaspora unit officials.”
On the 2019 budget, the minister regretted that of the N186 million appropriated for establishment and operationalization of Diaspora Professional Healthcare Initiative, provision of logistics and implementation of diaspora professional healthcare activities, only N74 million, representing a mere 40%, was approved for the ministry.
He lamented further that even the 40% approved, “the FMoH was given only 56.05% of the 40% of which the procurement process is ongoing.”
Earlier, the Chairman of the House committee on diaspora, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe, expressed her committee’s disappointment with the slow progress made by the ministry in its Diaspora unit.
She, however, assured that her committee will push for improved funding for the unit in the 2020 budget.
