2020 Budget: Reps to approve additional funds for NIDC

he House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has assured that it would liaise with the senate to ensure that adequate funds are appropriated for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC), saying the N400 million earmarked by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning was grossly inadequate.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Tiwalola Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC, Oyo) gave the assurance yesterday during a budget defence session with the management of the commission.

Akande-Sadipe explained that the commission has a lot to do considering the problems faced by Nigerians in the Diaspora, stressing that the number of Nigerians in prisons abroad alone could gulp so much funds when the commission sets up to intervene.

“Let us look at what this committee can do; what this committee means to Nigerians and when you compare this, you will conclude that the money being voted for the commission is infinitesimally inadequate.

“As a committee, we would work with our counterpart in the senate to ensure that commensurate funds are appropriated for this very important commission so that it will be able to deliver on its mandate”.

Continuing, the chairman said she had received information that 23 Nigerians were illegally dumped in prison in Cote’D’voire, urging the commission to look into the matter.

While presenting the budget proposal, Chairman of the commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that they have been given a zero budget for recurrent expenditure, lamenting that the commission does not have an office to operate.

She informed that apart from the N100 million released to the commission as takeoff fund from President Muhammadu Buhari, no dime has been released from the N400 million earmarked in the 2019 budget.

“In 2019, we were allocated N400 million but nothing has been released. The minister of finance has promised to make some releases and we hope to have better funding in 2020.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act says for an agency like this, it should get at least a minimum of 5 per cent of the overhead of the parent ministry; and this commission is under the ministry of foreign affairs”, she stated.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the National Assembly to consider amending the Electoral act to include Diaspora voting, expressing optimism that if other smaller countries can achieve it, Nigeria can do it as well.

According to her: “Diaspora voting is in the hands of the legislature. But it is the legacy this 9th Assembly should leave for Nigerians. Smaller countries are doing it; so why can’t Nigeria do it? The Diaspora committee should convince members of the parliament and INEC; even if we can’t have it in every country, we can start with about five countries”, she advised.

The former lawmaker also informed the committee that “one of the major ways the commission has started working is on the issue of Diaspora remittances. Some people are reaping from it and the highest remittances are from Africa. For example, in the case of the South African returnees, we were on the field but did not receive any kobo”

Speaking further, Dabiri-Erewa said the Diaspora health initiative, which she initiated while working as senior special assistant to the president is on course and the commission has so far registered 150 health professionals.

“A meeting is ongoing in the UK and very soon, a structure will be put in place and we will revolutionalise it”, she stated.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs. Julie Okah-Donly, yesterday disclosed that about 3 million young Nigerians were currently held in sexual labour, within the country and other parts of the world.

“The latest estimate indicate that 3million young Nigeria are held in sexual labour and other forms of slavery internally and in various parts of the world. And this certainly needs a robust response from our government, which enjoys enormous goodwill globally.”

Okah-Donly, who stated this, while defending the agency’s 2020 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora said the ugly development requires a robust response from the government.

She said that the challenges confronting the agency were enormous, especially with the upsurge in migration to Europe from the Middle East and parts of Africa, including Nigeria.

According to her, the fight against human trafficking cannot be overemphasized, as it is an organised and versatile crime, which is used that to finance terrorism and drug trade in the country.

Donly-Okah maintained that “the challenges confronting NAPTIP are quite enormous, and this has been exacerbated by the current upsurge in migration to Europe from the Middle East and past of Africa, especially Nigeria.

