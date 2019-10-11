2020 budget: Senators commend Buhari for timely presentation

…query MDAs on 2019 budget implementation

The Senate, yesterday, continued debate on the 2020 budget estimates, which President Muhammadu Buhari laid before the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

During the resumption of debate on the N10.33 trillion money bill, some of the lawmakers, mostly of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the content of the budget.

Those who spoke positively about the budget, claimed that it has the potential to promote economic growth and mitigate challenges of unemployment, among other issues.

Some of the senators commended President Buhari for adhering strictly to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act by ensuring timely submission of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.

The lawmakers said early submission of the appropriation bill will facilitate its quick passage by the National Assembly as well as return the country’s budget cycle to the January-December timeline as provided by the constitution.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) applauded President Buhari over his determination to reverse the poor annual budgetary practice that characterised late submission of the appropriation bill to the National Assembly.

He said: “What President Buhari did this year is a complete deviation from what we have been seeing in terms of procedure in the presentation of our annual budget estimates to the National Assembly.

“For the first time, the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) were strictly adhered to. Last year, we had the budget presented to the National Assembly before the MTEF/FSP came.

“We know the Act states very clearly that MTEF/FSP must come first, and the National Assembly must pass it, before the budget estimates come. This is the first time we are adhering strictly to this procedure. It is commendable on the path of President Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly.”

Urhoghide, while calling on the Federal Government to ensure that capital expenditure in the 2020 Budget benefits Nigerians, added that “the provisions of the FRA as regards the budgetary execution and meeting of targets must be adhered to.”

He further said: “It is the responsibility of the Finance Minister to meet with the joint Committee of Finance of the Senate and House of Representatives, so that there is a quarterly briefing of releases and distribution of funds. This is lacking, that is why there are mistakes in the execution of the budget.”

Another lawmaker, Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa-Ibom North East), also commended President Buhari for throwing his weight behind the amendment of the Deep Offshore Inland Revenue Act.

According to him, Nigeria stands to benefit “an additional N400 billion for this year” with an amendment to the Act.

He, however, stressed that the Committees on Appropriation and Finance of the National Assembly have a task to balance the submission of the President.

“What we do as a National Assembly must reflect equitable distribution of available resources to the good of all Nigerians,” Akpan said.

Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central), while lending his voice to the debate of the budget estimates, said: “this budget of growth and job creation is apt at this point in time in the history of our national development because when fully implemented, it will go a long way in removing our youths from the streets.”

He added: “The infrastructural development of this country needs to be handled holistically with timelines. This is the only way we can be able to attract investors to this country.”

While commending President Buhari for providing N296 billion sinking fund for payment of local contractors, Ordia urged the Federal Government to ensure that those owed over a period of time are duly paid.

Speaking on the manufacturing sector, the lawmaker said: “It is supposed to be one of the major sectors contributing to our GDP. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

“Presently, the manufacturing sector and in fact the private sector only contribute about nine percent to our GDP. This will not create the right environment that would create jobs for our young school leavers.”

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) bemoaned the high level of unaccountability by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government charged with the responsibility of revenue generation.

According to him, revenues accruable to agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) if accounted for, are sufficient to fund the Nigeria’s annual budget.

He said: “Not much emphasis is made in the revenue of government. The revenue of NNPC if accounted for can fund the national budget. The internal revenue of the immigration is not accounted for. They are made away with by contractors. When we talk about increase in VAT, the Federal Inland Revenue must double its efforts when it comes to remittance of revenues.”

Senator Akinyelure, however, advised that if revenues accruable to government are properly allocated to several projects, same would go a long way in bringing about the much desired development expected by Nigerians.

However, majority of lawmakers from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised serious concerns over source of funding of the budget and the inadequacy of allocations to some critical sectors.

Some of the sectors mentioned by the lawmakers as not having adequate budgetary provisions include: education, defence, and health while faulting the heavy load on the debt services and high deficit factored into the budget.

Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba South), said there was need to entrench disciplinary measures to ensure full implementation of the budget, noting that Nigeria since 1999, had not implemented 70 per cent of any of its annual budget.

“Presidents present budgets every year, but we do not take disciplinary measures expected to make the budget effective simply because we like to speak from both sides of our mouths.

“It has become an annual ritual and we still do it. A president by tradition will lay the budget and whatever comes out of it is nobody’s business. I’m saying this because since 1999, gudget implementation has not reached 70 per cent.

“This is very worrisome. We are discussing the 2020 budget estimates, is it fair to say we have a 2019 budget which has not been implemented? As we speak now, nothing has been done. We have the 2019 Appropriation Act and we are discussing the 2020 budget proposal.

“We refused to address this aspect of our shortcomings. No nation moves forward without discussing what happened in the past. Some of the projects being implemented now are not even in the 2019 budget. As a parliament, we do not care to follow up by asking questions for obvious reasons.

“We need to diversify our economy because we are operating a mono economy. However, the budget estimates before us did not reflect this posture. The allocation to the agriculture sector does not really portray a nation that is prepared to diversify. We are only prospered to speak from both sides of our mouths.

“We need to walk the talk if we really want to achieve a significant growth in our economy. This is a worrisome development in our budget system. We do not take budgeting as a serious business.

“It may be difficult to achieve 100 per cent implementation but we could achieve a significant improvement in our budget implementation. Oversight functions have also become a ritual. We have to take it seriously as a parliament,” he noted.

Senator Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), while contributing, said: “The 2019 budget was not being fully implemented because it was passed and signed into law towards the end of the 8th National Assembly.

“What struck me looking at the budget is that the revenue projections and infrastructure show a 70 per cent deficit in the 2019 budget and in the 2020, it has already been highlighted that N2.18tn will be the proposed deficit.

“People are looking at allocation to key sectors and the revenue to fund the projects. For instance, when you talk of the N262 billion being allocated to Works, I have it on good authority that what is even required to take care of the outstanding in the Ministry of Works and Housing is in the excess of N500 billion. Yet many people are hailing the N262 billion allocated for Works, describing it as huge. We should also be looking at the aspect of progressive taxation.”

Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa (Imo East) said: “It is not only about sending a budget estimate to the National Assembly as has been rolled out here, we must resist the pitfalls. We know that once budget has been laid we must invite the Ministries, Departments and the Agencies of government to defend the budget and we must make sure that the chief executives do not frustrate our efforts.

“I will expect that the MDAs are alive to their responsibilities and we must ensure adequate releases of funds to the MDAs and we must find out level of releases. In the past when you go for oversight you find out that funds appropriated to execute capital project did not receive sufficient funds.

“We must also strengthen our oversight responsibility to make sure that these funds are applied to the projects earmark for them. Again I think we should broaden our tax base targeted toward boosting our revenue.

“We should target those who are not paying tax and going forward we should look into non-oil revenue as alternative source of revenue. Again we are expected to spend larger portion of the budget to service debt and at the same time we are borrowing to service 2020 budget proposal.”

Senator Gyang Istifanus (PDP Plateau) said Nigerians are very much interested in how the budget could translate into solving the challenges of insecurity, hunger and creation of development of human capital.

He urged the Senate to take a look at allocation to defence, noting that the figure was inadequate.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun) called for diversification of the economy to generate more funds needed for implementation of the budget.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano), in his presentation, commended the President for the timely presentation of the budget. He urged his colleagues in their oversight functions to ensure that funds voted for MDAs are utilised accordingly.

He added that implementation of the budget must be focused on developing human capital via jobs creation to end unemployment. He further said it was cherry that the welfare of the Police was being considered in the budget.

Senator Eyakenyi Etim (PDP Akwa Ibom,) said the budgetary allocation to education was inadequate, given its importance to the development of the country.

She said the 1.5 per cent allocation to education was grossly inadequate, compared to the UNESCO benchmark of 26 per cent.

She also advised that measures be put in place to ensure revenue generated via VAT was channeled into addressing infrastructure decay and insecurity.

After extensive deliberations on the Appropriation Bill, the Senate adjourned debate on it till next week Tuesday.

