Opinions
2020 budget: The imperative of sustaining tax reforms
With the volatility of the oil price in the international market in recent times, it is high time we realised the future lies not in crude but a sustainable tax system based on production. With a single attack on Saudi’s oil installations in the Middle East by suspected terrorists last month, oil price shot to $75 within few days from an average of $60 throughout the year.
But just when oil-dependent countries like Nigeria started salivating that another boom might be here again after the meltdown of 2016/2017 that saw the liquid gold tanked at $30, the price came back to less than $60 before the end of September.
The Buhari administration is proposing a N10-33 trillion budget for 2020 with $57 fixed as benchmark for oil. Good enough, after President Muhammadu Buhari laid the budget proposal few days ago, the federal lawmakers expressed readiness to work on the document and pass it in good time with a view to restoring the old January-December budget cycle in 2020.
However, as they say, budgeting is only a declaration of intent to spend. The real challenge is generating revenue to finance it. To this end, the burden will inevitably fall on the nation’s traditional “cash cows” – the Customs and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
Indeed, there is no gainsaying the fact that taxation remains the most sustainable tool to mobilize funds as against the nation’s present over-dependence on oil, moreso considering the volatility of the price of the commodity in the international market. In any case, on account of the less than bullish forecast in the commodity prices in the years ahead, growth projection for most mineral-dependent countries in the nearest future is understandably only marginal.
Apparently aware of this, the Nigerian Customs has lately embarked on some aggressive measures to generate more revenue. Many who initially scoffed at the reports of the closing of Nigerian borders for upward of a month now must have had a change of heart following disclosure by the Customs boss, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), that their takings have improved significantly as those who hitherto exploited our “open door” policy have had to pay due charges and rates to the coffers of the service. So much that the Customs boss reported that on one single day, the Customs netted a whopping N9 billion, representing more than 100 per cent rise in revenue.
Added to this are the raids being conducted by the Customs on the dealers of luxury automobiles with a view to ensuring that due levies are paid by the well-heeled on such high-end vehicles.
If this new policy is sustained, hopefully, we should be expecting a better contribution by the Customs to the funding of the 2020 budget. Ali-led Customs had made history in 2017 by posting revenue in excess of N1 trillion. The figure for 2018 was also in excess of N1 trillion. A far cry from the figures recorded in the past. In 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015, Customs had generated N741.8 billion, N850.8 billion, N833.4 billion and N904 billion respectively.
To meet up with its own revenue target for the year ahead, the FIRS has proposed upward increase of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 7.5 per cent. If the National Assembly acceded to amending the law, it is estimated that additional N3 trillion will be generated, out of which states and local government will pocket 85 per cent, while the Federal Government retains 15 per cent.
But far more is expected to flow into the national coffers if a number of innovative measures already initiated by the FIRS is sustained. The current management under a Tunde Fowler has in the last three years deployed technology and ICT solutions to widen the tax net appreciably. Today, 20 million taxpayers have been captured by FIRS, from the 10 million three years ago.
This was partly achieved through the launching of the consolidated National Tax Data Base to ease access to taxpayers’ information across all tiers and agencies of government.
This perhaps explains the significant growth of FIRS collections by 54 per cent from N3.30 trillion in 2016 when Fowler took over to N5.32 trillion recorded in 2018, the highest in the history of the service. What makes it even more significant is that 54 per cent of the figure (N2.85 trillion) represents non-oil revenue, indicating the potentials of the nation’s economy beyond oil receipts.
Already, the sweeping reforms championed by FIRS have rebounded in the increased fortune at the state level. The IGR (internally generated revenue) by states grew from N800 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018, representing a growth of 46 per cent.
Indeed, tax authorities in the states will attest that they have never had it this good. For the first time in the history of Nigeria, the Federal Government paid all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Federal Government from 2002 to 2016, totalling about N135 billion to various state governments.
The reason why the figures have grown is also because FIRS introduced deliberate incentives to make tax administration more efficient and user-friendly. Unlike the past when the process was manual and cumbersome, the burden has been lightened through automation solutions like e-Stamping, e-Registration, e-Filing, e-Payment, e-Receipt and e-TCC.
Little wonder then that in the tax administration section of the World Bank report in 2018 on the “Ease of Doing Business”, Nigeria moved up positively by 25 points. It is expected that the country will move up further when the review for 2019 is published.
Again, Fowler’s introduction of VAIDS has also been beneficial. This refers to Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme. This has enabled those who were evading tax in the past to take advantage of a unique official window which not only grants them “amnesty” but also enable them to regularize the titles or the names on assets hitherto disguised. To enforce compliance, the service is working closely with financial institutions like banks. So, there is no more hiding place for the rich trying to dodge taxes.
With the renewed efforts to register more through the Tax Identification Number (TIN) campaign, the service is hoping to widen the tax net to 45 million within the shortest possible time, thereby helping the nation achieve a durable fountain for sustainable growth and development.
Indeed, a sustainable taxation system offers the best guarantee for optimum budget performance.
λSolarin, a public affairs commentator, is based in Lagos.
Opinions
‘North may keep presidency for 100 years’
The North may keep presidency for 100 years. This is the emphatic statement made by Prof. Ango Abdullahi in an interview with Saturday Sun (12/10/2019). There has been no refusal of this statement, so it is taken as a true representation of the elder statesman’ opinion. There is something that makes me to respect an average northerner be he a commoner or a member of the ruling aristocracy that has been in control of Nigeria from 1960 to date. It is their fearlessness and the readiness to state their sincere opinion no matter whose ox is gored.
‘Political-correctness’ is not in their political dictionary and even if it is there, the average northerner will define it to be outside the confines of his political theory and praxis. In that wise, it is not for him to start mumbling or stuttering in voicing out his real opinion by gagging himself within the confines of his self-imposed censorship and socio-political limitations in order to tailor his real opinion to agree with the ‘nationally’ accepted usage or ‘political-correctness’ of the given issue or dispute in question. The northern politicians and leaders talk and behave like free men while their southern counterparts talk and behave like slaves. But nobody is deceived, not even the northern politicians or their leaders for they know that the southern politicians do not mean what they say and never say what they mean. It is a difficult situation! It did not start today. It has always been the political culture of Nigeria from the early 1940s to date.
No Nigerian was consulted by the British colonialists on the formation of Nigerian State and so nobody can say he contributed to the idea(s) shaping that formation or know the ends or objects for which the British intended to realize in forming Nigeria. But the Southern Nigerian politicians and leaders led by the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe took over from the British to market their product which he knew nothing about and to persuade others to accept Nigeria as formed and patented by Britain. It was at the height of this Azikiwe’s obsession with the Nigerian experiment when he counselled Ahmadu Bello, the leader of the northern political establishment by the middle of 1950s, that in order to strengthen and forge the unity of Nigeria “they should forget” the tribal, religious and other differences but the Sardauna retorted by advising that the differences are there to be recognized, acknowledged and observed. By the turn of 1960, it was clear to all who has been the loser by not putting to mind the obvious differences in Nigeria and who has or gained by knowing the differences.
When the British formed Nigeria as one political unit in 1914, with Lugard as the Governor-General, he had brought with him his obvious bias in favour of the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria which he had governed between January 1, 1900 and 1906. When he left the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria in 1906 he left behind very competent officials as Residents in the provinces. These were C. Temple, J. Burdon, C. Orr and R. Palmer. The British idea was to keep and maintain the northern political establishment culled from the traditional authority unscathed and not corrupted by Western socio-cultural influences. For this reason, when Nigerians became one country they designed a habitation policy that kept the people apart. So, the cantonments (new township) were segmented into a section for ‘foreigners’ outside the North and this area was called Sabongari, the other section for indigenes of the North but not Muslims were called Tudunwada while the old cities were preserved for Muslims. This built-in segmentation/segregation naturally bred fears, distrust and exacerbated the difference which with time culminated in hatred and suspicions. So, it was not surprising that when people outside the North started migrating to the North to benefit from the new country’s bounties the protected people in the secluded northern traditional cities were alarmed and voiced out their concerns.
After 1951 and particularly after 1960 when political structures were set in North, East and West and politics determined the political leaders of the regions, political wrangling and controversies ensued. Northern leaders voiced out their opposition to the unity of Nigeria or the co-mingling of population to form a new nation of one people. In the Northern Regional Assembly proceedings of February – March, 1964, leaders were particularly incensed about the Igbo’s presence in the North and they complained bitterly against them with respect to the position of the Igbo in civil service and in trades and commerce and openly asked the Igbo to go back to their region.
Ahmadu Bello, premier of the North led the debate. He said, “It is my most earnest desire that every post in the region however small it is be filled by a Northerner.” Alhaji Usman Liman concluded that “North is for Northerners, East for Easterners, West for Westerners and the federation is for us all.” Mallam Bashari Umaru told the Minister of Lands to revoke the certificates of occupancy from the hands of the Ibo resident in the region”. Mallam Mukhtar Bello said their fears should be taken to the Federal Government to reduce the number of Igbo in the post office” and “they are…too dangerous to the region.” Mallam Muhammadu Mustapha Mande Gyan noted that “these people know how to make money and we do not know the way and manner of getting about the business. We do not want Ibo to be allocated with plots.” Mr. A.A. Agogede said “I’m very glad we are in a Muslim country, but building of hotels should be taken from the Igbo…” Finally, the Minister of Lands, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Cashash, OBE, assured members that their concerns were noted, promising that “in due course, you will see what will happen.”
There is this declaration credited the Sardauna of Sokoto that “the new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grandfather, Uthman dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We use the minorities of the North as willing tools and the South as a conquered territory and never allowed them to rule over us and never allow them to have control of their future.” Does this declaration fit the political history of Nigeria? Is this not a prophecy fulfilled? There was the other statement credited to Tafawa Balewa that if the British were to leave at that moment that his people would restart the interrupted quest to conquer the South and dip the Koran at the sea. Any political-correctness here?
The Prof. Ango Abdullahi’s declaration is not an empty threat. The North does not make empty threats. Any threats were usually matched with action. This is quite unlike the South that irritates the North with countless threats that usually turned out mere puff. This has made the North to take the South as “noise makers.” So, when Abdullahi says the North will keep the presidency for a century and that any party that field a northerner for president in 2023 will get northern support, it is not an empty boast. They will match it with action. This is democracy and there is nothing you can do about it. He said ‘zoning’ has been destroyed by President Jonathan. So don’t come arguing that there is zoning formula. The present structure, with the electorate infrastructure will ensure the realization of the 100-year northern rule.
Opinions
Modern education and its technical intricacies
E
ducation can be described as the imparting and acquiring of knowledge via teaching and learning, respectively, especially at a school or similar institution.
In the words of G. K. Chesterton, education is simply ‘the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.’ No wonder every sane and rational society treats it as the fundamental factor required toward any meaningful development.
The earliest educational processes involved sharing information about gathering food and providing shelter; making weapons and other tools; learning language; and acquiring the values, behaviour, as well as religious rites or practices of a given culture.
Prior to the invention of writing and reading, people lived in an environment in which they struggled to survive against natural forces, animals, and other humans. At the time, to survive, preliterate individuals developed skills that grew into cultural and educational patterns.
Education, therefore, emanated from the human struggle for survival and enlightenment. It may be formal or informal. The latter refers to the general social process by which human beings acquire the knowledge and skills needed to function in their culture. Whilst formal education refers to the process through which teachers instruct pupils or students, as might be the case, in subjects of study within institutions.
The modern day education makes one feel proud that s/he is truly educated, though formally or informally, everyone is educated. The real education, which is the overall development of mind, body and soul, can be acquired via any means. According to Carter Woodson, education means to ‘inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it and make it better.’
It’s noteworthy that modern education is aided with a variety of technology comprising computers, projectors, Internet, and calculators, among others. This fact forms the basis of this discussion, hence shall take time to do justice to it.
Everything that can be simplified has been made simpler by introduction of the aforementioned gadgets into the modern day education. Science has obviously explored every aspect of human life. It suffices to say that there is now much to learn as well as more to assimilate. Internet alone provides abysmal knowledge, meaning literally that there’s no end to it.
Skill development and vocational education has added a new feather to the modern system of education. Everyone has something to learn. Even an infant these days goes to a kindergarten. And a little grown – mentally and physically – is promoted to a nursery.
The most fascinating part is that everything is being categorized ranging from kindergarten, nursery, primary, secondary, to tertiary; and each of these stages has a certain set of technical acquaintances. The truth is, modern pattern of education is a never-ending process.
Aristotle Nicomachus, in his usual way, stated that education is an ‘ornament in prosperity and a refugee in adversity.’ This is exactly what modern education represents.
However, it’s pertinent to acknowledge that the existing technical intricacy of modern education has caused colossal harm to the present days’ children, thereby posing threat in their respective ambitions and future endeavours.
For instance, before now, devices such as abacus were used during Mathematics classes. Such an approach helped tremendously to educate the kids – ranging from ages 6 to 14 – on mental arithmetic, a knowledge that enables them to face any form of Mathematics problem in the future.
But now, except in countries like India, Russia, China, Ghana, and what have you that still use counting frame or abacus, calculator has suddenly overtaken its use in Nigeria. Worse still, even primary school pupils are now exposed to scientific calculators.
Modern education has deprived most learners the opportunity of seeing the real events or scenes. Engineering students, for example, only see pictures of what is being taught, or what is expected to be produced by them.
Final year undergraduates, and perhaps postgraduate students, presently do their projects or theses by merely downloading the required materials from the net. Most students don’t even know where the fabric they are wearing came from. The word ‘how’ is currently missing in our world, which causes severe ignorance.
Modern education has succeeded in spreading more ignorance than knowledge. It has produced a vast population able to read but unable to distinguish what is worth reading. Learners do more of cramming rather than memorizing, which can only be achieved by getting close to facts or the actual pictures. Albert Einstein once said education is ‘that which remains if one has forgotten everything learned in school.’
For the technical intricacies involved in modern education to be advantageous to the learners, they must serve as supplements. In other words, they ought to be used for reference purposes, and not as fundamental devices as they are presently utilized in various institutions of learning.
The pupils or students must get used to the real pictures or sites before introducing the use of tech gadgets to them. Their brains shouldn’t be complicated with those stuffs at early stage. Those brains are still fragile, thus ought not to be juxtaposed with tech intricacies. More so, endeavour to let the practical segment be preceded by theory.
The truth is that we must note that every invention was made for a purpose, and to be applied at a particular time. So, if we end up misusing them, it becomes a problem when they are meant to serve as blessing.
Education has hitherto unarguably done obvious good to mankind in general, and has continued to be very helpful in guiding whatever course we embark upon in our respective endeavours. This is the reason it deserves to be given its full place by adhering to every mechanism that accompanies its methodology.
We as a people must, therefore, remain conscious of the factual rules surrounding the modern system of education towards averting its wrong implementation that could cause us more harm than good.
It’s noteworthy that every institution on earth has stringent rules guiding it, hence such regulations are required to be followed painstakingly. Think about it!
Opinions
The imperative of a second home
M
any people that know me know that I was already fully established in Nigeria before I took the decision to set up a second home in the United States. To date, some of them cannot understand what I am doing outside the country when I have a decided advantage to make hay in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political firmament.
Yet, the decision to temporarily relocate did not come easily. Coming at a time when my son who was a mechanical engineering student at my alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University had been at home for six months because of an ASUU-led strike in 2013, the possibility of the young man spending far more than the normal five years for his study was looking like a distinct possibility. There was also the worsening Nigerian economy that had got some of my friends and I to wonder where our kids were going to get jobs after graduation. Moreover, I had always wanted to establish a second home in the United States and have unfettered access to the country.
When the opportunity to take the family out of Nigeria came, I could not turn it down. It was a golden opportunity to take the kids to a clime where they could have uninterrupted quality education. Putting the kids first and myself last, decision making was easy. Yet I could have simply settled them in the U.S. and return to Nigeria and relate with the family through phone calls and the occasional visits. But America is not an easy place to throw some starry-eyed African teenagers without some serious fatherly guidance. Being black and young carry potential danger in the boiling cauldron of American racism. American is a dazzling place to live and immigrant kids have been known to be carried away by the glitz of the American razzmatazz to lose their ways. It may be the land of opportunities. But it is also a graveyard of broken dreams for those who lost their ways. Many immigrant kids have been known to fall through the cracks and get into trouble. It was about either putting my interest first or making a sacrifice for their tomorrow. I soon realised that I needed to be around to guide them through the murky waters of the American cultural landscape. I painfully decided to put their interest above mine and wait for them to complete college and understand the system better before I could return home where I had built major clout within the system.
To keep busy, I got a job. But it was not enough for me to make living away from Nigeria worthwhile enough. Then I remembered my childhood dream of obtaining a doctorate degree which had proved elusive. I had tried twice to get it in Nigeria. But the hectic lifestyle of a media executive I led had circumvented it. For almost two decades, I was virtually travelling all the time within and outside Nigeria and could just not be on one spot long enough. At home, I was known as the absent husband because of my frequent trips away from the house.
But some assurance of assured future for my kids and a PhD were just a few of the things I gained from the Yankees. I had also managed a terrible stomach ulcer for almost three decades from which I could not get a permanent solution. It affected my lifestyle. I had to avoid peppery soup as much as possible and could not afford to skip meals. Pepper soup without a full stomach was a no-go and I had to stay away from alcoholic drinks, including my favourite red wine as much as possible.
It became a priority for me to explore the medical opportunities America has to offer to rid me of this painful malady. Once I had health insurance, I visited a physician for a full check-up and brought up the issue of my ulcer who soon referred me to a specialist. The internal medicine expert was surprised that I had suffered for years with an ailment that requires only a simple procedure and recommended a colonoscopy. Since the day I went for the colonoscopy which took less than an hour, I have not once experienced symptoms associated with stomach ulcer. I no longer have to plead with my wife to reduce the spice in her delicious food. I take pepper soup almost every weekend and I didn’t have to be a teetotaler at family and social events.
Obviously, Nigeria is a difficult place to live with its endemic infrastructural deficits. To make it worse, every time I have been around, I succumbed to mosquito bites and end up having malaria with its medication becoming part of my diet. I get all sweaty with the constant electric blackout and I had to be careful about what I put in my mouth lest I contract typhoid. The un-motorable roads give me body ache and spending hours in traffic is unavoidable. Nigeria is tough and rough.
Despite my time here, there is an inner joy I feel during visits to Nigeria that I do not experience in the United States. The craving to spend more time in Nigeria and less in the U.S. is always there. For me, Nigeria is home and the United States is my home away from home, my second home. As the saying goes in pidgin English, monkey no fine but him mama like am.
λDr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.
Opinions
Of Oshiomhole’s Edo military wing
The political events unfolding in Edo State are getting clearer as the lines further diverge, rather than converge, towards congruence within the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State. The recent hoax around “attack” without bruises, on the National Chairman of the party and the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole highlights the worrisome situation. This hoax was capable of overheating the polity of the state, complicating the smooth functioning of the state security system, especially the police, and distracting effective governance as well as encouraging anarchy and lawlessness.
There is an unrelenting clash of interests, between the government, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the entrenched economic interests that have been displaced. These entrenched interests are those that became too powerful as self-imposed revenue collectors, using coercion, crude and opaque records; as well as those politicians that want nothing short of business as usual, regardless of the grim financial realities of the state. Somehow, unfortunately though, these two sources of opposition have coalesced into a political movement with Comrade Oshiomhole as their patron.
What we may ask, is what is wrong with the revenue warlords? They became too wealthy, at the expense of the elected government and the people, leading to concentrated raw political power, that undermines democracy and peace. It is this entrenched tendency that portray participation in politics as high risk by civil, law abiding citizens with the skills as well as the character to provide high impact public service. This aberration where thugs and cultists dictate who get elected and where they form a parallel enforcement channel with the constitutional law enforcement state agencies is the crux of the matter. Oshiomhole called them his “infantry” or military wing, and said so during his address of the political supporters after the so-called arranged attack on him. It is instructive that he was “rescued from the attack” by this “infantry” and not by the official police force. The state commissioner of police, caught up in this toxic political situation, had to rise up, very professionally, to explain that Adams Oshiomhole was accorded full security protection or cover throughout his stay in Benin. Moreover, and putting it factually, there was no attack, and perhaps no formal report to the police of a threat of any form. It was a hoax!
Is it true as contained in a press statement by the Edo State government that Adams Oshiomhole does not inform the state APC chapter, or the state government of his visits, to his own state? If true, this is preposterous and can only be compared to an oddity where a father relocates to his neighbour’s house. It seem that Comrade has succumbed to the dissenting voices within the party, instead of playing the role of a neutral leader with the credibility to reconcile the contending forces. In all these, where is the public interest, the masses, whose purpose the elected government should serve. It is only by weighing the issues clearly, wearing the lenses of the party manifesto and of President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on corruption, as well as on the welfare of the masses that Adams Oshiomhole can rescue the situation. From all his actions and indices, for now, he has allowed himself to be captured by those within the party that cannot resonate with the public.
The impasse at the Edo State House of Assembly runs on this same track, the coalesced opposition under the covert support or remote of Comrade.
Comrade has earned his place in history but how he handles this Edo situation will be the make or mar; he needs to return to his political mainstream and allow the incumbent governor to stamp his style. The old ways must CHANGE to the NEXT LEVEL. Supporting touts, thugs, fake infantry, delinquent contractors and political parasites will only muddy the political waters; what is required are the type of civilized and transparent reforms that the award winning Governor Godwin Obaseki has courageously and skilfully embarked upon. This momentum cannot be reversed. Reinstating the Kabakas should never be contemplated. A word is enough for the wise.
λDr. Omoregbe is the convener of Public Accountability Initiative for Africa
Opinions
Organised criminals and Diaspora remittances
Good Tuesday Morning everyone. In today’s episode of On Politics we are going to look at issues surrounding the CBN Outbound Remittance Services and how it has crippled the economy, causing more hardship and making the banks richer at the expense of the nation.
May be the president is aware or maybe he is not, but he needs to take a hard look at the CBN and ask critical questions. Nothing, I will write in this episode is new or had not been said before. One of the biggest lies ever told is that Nigeria’s problems are intractable. I for one do not believe that Nigeria’s case is beyond redemption. I also do not accept the nation’s case is beyond the capacity of this government to resolve. With a little more focus and hard work we can drain the swamp.
Organised criminals are holding the country hostage and the president must find the courage to liberate himself, his government and the country even if it means fumigating the cockroaches.
These organised criminals are in every sector of the economy perpetuating corruption and doing all they can to destroy the country, the geese and the golden eggs. The moment the law catches with them, they will begin their theatrics, feigning all kinds of illness to escape justice. If they are not being wheeled on stretcher, they will be pushed on wheel chair before a sympathetic judge or wearing neck braces or applying for court permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. And you just wonder why they will not just die of whatever they claim is their sickness so that Nigeria will live.
President Muhammad Buhari who came to power on the mantra of anti-corruption should be encouraged not to allow the nefarious activities of these criminals to define his presidency. He has a task to leave Nigeria better than he met it. The president should be concerned that his administration cannot justify the trillions of Naira invested on roads in the past four years given the state of disrepair of our federal roads. He should be aware that millions of people plying our bad roads are cursing him as they suffer untold hardships on the roads.
The proposed tolling of federal roads, increase in VAT, closing of our land borders and introduction of all manners of taxations are all wrong headed policies, an attempt to squeeze water from stones and will only further push inflation up and antagonize the people further. I will expect a listening president to revisit some of these harsh policies. For instance, you cannot close legitimate trade by land borders when you have customs to collect tariffs. To take Nigeria out of the woods we must end policies that are killing small business and focus on how we can unleash the real wealth of Nigeria to productive activities.
Strive Masiyiwa, the former ECONET boss told a story of how he brought in engineers and technicians from Zimbabwe and South Africa to start up GSM service in Nigeria.
So he began the process of recruiting Nigerian engineers and technicians to be trained for the new industry to take over from the expatriate team. The response to the recruitment advert was overwhelming even after vetting the applications. There were thousands of people with qualifications with MBAs and PHDs! Many had qualified in the best universities around the world. There were also GSM-qualified Nigerians working internationally, including in America and Europe, wanting to return home.
The full import of this narrative is that the true wealth of Nigeria is its extraordinary human capital. If we unleash them, they will be unstoppable.
Again before increasing the VAT tariff and imposing new taxes, I will suggest to the president to consider investigating the obvious massive foreign exchange laundering going on in our banks. He should ask the CBN Governor to account for our diaspora remittances and to explain why Nigeria is the only country in the world re-exporting its FOREX remittances?
If India and Jamaica are living on foreign exchange from their citizens abroad, why is Nigeria’s case different? In 1996, diaspora remittances accounted for over 50% gross of our oil revenue. So where are the dollars today?
In an article posted by a former Minister of Finance between 1993 and 1998, Mr. Etubon Ani, he disclosed how in 1995 Western Union and MoneyGram could not receive money from Nigerians abroad due to our tax laws and how in 1996 he caused a new law to be promulgated, regarding Nigerians repatriating remuneration from abroad, Nigerians repatriating dividends, royalties, fees, commissions from foreign countries receipts by authors, sportsmen/women, musicians, play writers, artist, etc. Such income repatriated into Nigeria in foreign currency was 100 per cent exempted from tax, provided the foreign currency was repatriated through a domiciliary account with a Nigerian bank.
With the promulgation of this law, First Bank Nigeria Ltd. brought in Western Union in August 1996 while the USA brought in MoneyGram a few weeks later.
In 1996, Nigerians abroad repatriated about $4.5 billion (about 50 per cent of our gross revenue from oil) and it was ensured that these amounts were brought into Nigeria, intact, in foreign exchange. The receipts increased exponentially in 1997 and 1998 and were received in Nigeria, in foreign currency. The receipts helped to stabilize the exchange rate mechanism at N82 to a dollar from 1995 to 1998 to the extent that the naira was internally convertible currency.
Since 2014 when the organised criminals captured the Central Bank, Nigerians who want to repatriate foreign exchange by Western Union are given a quote to be claimed in naira because of a subversive arrangement between our Nigerian banks and Western Union/MoneyGram, whereby the former pays from their excess naira liquidity while the later retains the dollars abroad. In other words, the dollar remittance is retained abroad and is laundered by the Nigerian banks. This is definitely against the law which provides that all remittances must be brought into Nigeria in foreign currency via domiciliary account.
According to Mr. Ani, if by chance the dollar is remitted into Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria on August 14, 2014, introduced the Outward Money Transfer Service and authorized the same MoneyGram and Western Union to re-export, in tranches of $5,000 per transaction, to Nigerians abroad, on payment of the naira equivalent at the CBN rate of exchange. Thus, Nigeria is the only country in the world re-exporting its remittances. It is relevant to note that the naira is not a convertible currency but remittances which are meant to stabilize our exchange rates are re-exported! There is something wrong at our Central Bank. It could be that we have imported the mentality of commercial banking into the CBN.
The fact is that the diaspora remittances are not retained in Nigeria and there is collaboration between the CBN, Nigerian banks and Western Union/MoneyGram; in such an event, government must investigate the infraction, punish the money launders, and recover all past diaspora remittances retained abroad! The Outbound Money Transfer Services must be stopped and all our remittances retained for national stability and development.
Opinions
The Obaseki-Oshiomhole unending feud
J
ust as he dismissed the alleged attack on the home of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has also waved off his reported plan to ditch the APC.
Rather, he reaffirmed, last Thursday, October 17, his commitment to the platform that brought him into office in 2016, stressing that, “If a handful of individuals start misbehaving, and feel we will leave the party for them, they will be the ones to leave.”
A few days earlier, he had denied “any knowledge” of the attack Oshiomhole said he (Obaseki) “directed.” But the Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Mohammed, said the assault claim was “cooked-up” by the former Edo governor. Still, CP Mohammed admitted that some persons, who camped outside the home, were “planning a protest,” and had to be dispersed. That shows something was, indeed, amiss!
These two issues, and Friday, October 18 suspension of the state secretary of the APC, Lawrence Okah, signal how far Obaseki and Oshiomhole have parted ways since their spat got into the public space in 2018.
Before their quarrel, they could fit into any of these descriptions: allies, buddies, colleagues, companions, consorts, cronies, friends, pals, partners, playmates, well-wishers.
So, as associates, Oshiomhole, as governor between 2008 and 2016, brought in Obaseki as Chairman of the Edo State Economic and Strategy Team (EST). Sources indicate that he’s a “major” financial mobiliser for Oshiomhole’s ambition, and election.
In that capacity, Obaseki was the arrowhead of the various developmental programmes of the Oshiomhole administration. And he revelled as being so identified!
Thus, it’s comfortable for Oshiomhole, against all entreaties, and threats from “core” members of the APC, to “pick and stand” by a technocratic Obaseki as his successor in 2016.
During the electioneering, Oshiomhole, as the crusader of “One man, one vote” in contemporary Nigerian politics, brought to mind the yeoman’s job that former President Olusegun Obasanjo did to elect the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2007.
With his oratorial prowess, acerbic tongue, and combative persona, Oshiomhole vigorously campaigned for Obaseki, as if he’s the one on the ballot. And Obaseki won eventually.
That’s why it’s a surprise to many how they fell apart so soon, and couldn’t reconcile their “differences” despite series of intervention by notable and respected individuals and groups.
Well, that’s the nature of politics, in which there’re no permanent friends or enemies, but permanent interests. Isn’t this true of the “perceived” intimacy between Obaseki and Oshiomhole?
As the relationship nosedived, the first to weigh in was His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba Nedo, Ukuakpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II of Benin. To the natives and residents of the famous Benin Kingdom, and Edo State in general, the revered Oba’s word is law.
If he intervenes in a dispute between his subjects, the matter is settled, dead and buried, and the subjects savour the royal engagement, and go home happily, and quarrel no more.
But this isn’t the case with Obaseki and Oshiomhole, prompting the Omo N’Oba to “report” them to President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leader of the APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
They honoured the “summons” by the president, who asked them to reconcile, if for nothing else, but for the interest of the APC, due to the 2020 poll: the source of the current intrigues in Edo State.
There’s also a reported “peace mission” by the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who doubles as the Chair of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), and an apolitical personality and renowned industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
Both “common friends” to the quarrelsome duo were recent “peacemakers” who, perhaps, thought that their closeness and camaraderie could do the magic. But no way!
Another reconciliation committee is assertedly being considered by the APC governors and other stakeholders. Will it succeed where the urging of Oba Ewuare II, and the Commander-in-Chief failed to sway Obaseki and Oshiomhole?
Recall there’s a ray of hope in August 2019, when Governor Obaseki paid a “surprise” visit to Comrade Oshiomhole at his country-home in Etsako, Edo State.
Coming out of a closed-door parley, accompanied by a retinue of applauding aides, they back-slapped each other, and debunked their alleged feud, blaming it on “mischief makers.”
But from the latest fissure, it appears the touted Obaseki-Oshiomhole “rapprochement” was for the cameras, as events prior to, and after that visit, portrayed a hardening of positions.
So far in the “power struggle,” Obaseki has the upper hand over Oshiomhole, as shown in these outcomes:
*He has refused to re-proclaim the Edo State House of Assembly (ESHA), as “ordered” by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, and the two Chambers of the National Assembly.
*Rejigged his administration, weeding from the cabinet, and the 18 local government council areas, political appointees regarded as “loyal” to Oshiomhole.
*Received the supports of APC state and council chapters, political groups and high-profile individuals, and Edo teachers; and a stream of declarations, and solidarity rallies across the state.
And as he looks set to remove all vestiges of Oshiomhole’s in his administration, and, maybe in the APC, as he assuredly vowed, the governor attempts to label the regime he headed its “Think Tank,” as a failure in the delivery of dividend of democracy.
Which beggars the question: Was Obaseki “actually” part of the Oshiomhole government that he’s credited to have drawn huge investments, and numerous projects to?
Did he close his eyes to the alleged “rot” in the administration, while projecting himself as Oshiomhole’s right-hand man, and biding his time to be anointed successor in 2016?
Lest we forget! Oshiomhole, no matter how battered politically in Edo State, is still the sure bet for an Obaseki encore in 2020.
Those hailing the governor are fair-weather friends; members of Any Government in Power (AGIP), who “fought” Oshiomhole when he “anointed” Obaseki for governor. They deserted the APC, only to return, to destabilise the party, for their interests.
With Oshiomhole beside him, the powers against Obaseki’s re-election would fail. That’s why the governor should remember “where the rain beat him, and where the sun dried him.”
No matter the provocation, he shouldn’t humiliate Oshiomhole, but continue to extend all courtesies to him when he visits Edo State. But it would be unstatesmanlike for the APC Chair to “sneak” in, and holds meetings with his allies, without putting Governor Obaseki on notice.
It’s time to cut the antics, and locate the “real enemies” in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which, sensing a blowout in the “fight-to-finish” in the Edo chapter of the APC, is having a ball, as it savours its “chances” at the poll next year.
Opinions
Ekiti: From Paradise Lost to Paradise Regained
English poet, John Milton wrote both Paradise Lost and Paradise Regained as epic poems of blank verses. Milton wrote Paradise Lost in 1667 and Paradise Regained in 1671. An interval of four years.
Both Paradise Lost and Paradise Regained border on the fall and rise (again) of man. Paradise Lost is about the temptation of Adam and Eve by the fallen Angel Satan and their expulsion from the Garden of Eden. Paradise Regained, on the other hand, is the story of Christ, who came to rescue man, from his earlier work, his temptations through his eventual triumph to give man hope.
According to Milton, his purpose for writing the two epic poems as clearly stated in the books was to justify the ways of God to man. If the writer were to be living today, he could be accused of having Ekiti State in mind while writing the two poems. The people of the state actually lost their Paradise in 2014 and regained it in 2018, exactly four years after. In other words, Ekiti experienced both the Paradise Lost and the Paradise Regained as played out in the administration of two successive governors.
Prior to 16 October 2018, the paradise of Ekiti was actually lost in the hands of those who treated its values with impunity. They turned back its fortune by light years. But on that day, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi took the bull by the horn and no sooner had he got sworn in as the governor of the state for the second term than he reeled out what he would do in the short term during the first year. He then rolled up his sleeves and started walking his talk.
In his speech of the day, Fayemi instilled a sense of hope and belief in the people, that good would always triumph over bad, and good governance and development would be back on track. The return to power was also described by Most Rev. Felix Ajakaiye, the Bishop of Roman Catholic Church of Ekiti, as the second missionary journey of Governor Fayemi. We know what a missionary journey is: to rescue a people.
Fayemi first governed Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014, courtesy of the victory he won after three and a half years fighting through a legal system. If you think such a harrowing experience, coupled with the manner in which he was cheated out of power in 2014, ought to have deterred him from governing the state the second time, then you have no understanding of what stuff the doctor of war studies is made of.
An undeterred Fayemi resigned as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development to re-contest for a second term on 14th July 2018 and was officially declared as the winner of the governorship election in Ekiti State by INEC on 15th July 2018. He mounted the saddle three months after, on 16th October 2018 and he has just spent one year in office now.
This looks like a pre-written script or a predetermined scenario. Yet it is not. Like a super sub in a game of football, Fayemi must have watched clinically from the sideline and must have decided on the steps he would take should he have the opportunity of being called in to come and strike for Team Ekiti again.
The governor, while bidding his time on the sideline, must have uncomfortably observed that the reputation of the state he had once painstakingly governed was being mindlessly blown to smithereens and must have concluded in his mind to embrace good governance on his second journey. He must have seen how agriculture, the economic mainstay of the state was being relegated to the background and must have concluded to give agriculture and grassroots development a place of priority. He must have watched helplessly how education was being tampered with and the school children were being taxed and resolved that scrapping of such tax would be immediately done. He must have hollered seeing how the infrastructure he laboured to build in his first four years were decaying and resolved to put them back in shape as soon as he mounted the saddle. He must have left his mouth agape for too long when he learnt that the Owo Arugbo and other social investments he laboured to institute had been rubbished, abandoned and set aside for a scam-venture called stomach infrastructure, thus resolved to restore it within the first year in office during his second term.
The Paradise was no doubt lost and has now been regained.
In the words of Narendra Modi, “Good governance is not fire-fighting or crisis-management. Instead of opting for ad-hoc solutions the need of the hour is to tackle the root cause of the problems.”
Fayemi saw all of the above as enough challenges for him to return to administer Ekiti again. He built his promises on five pillars, viz: Good governance, agriculture and grassroots development, social investment, knowledge economy and infrastructure development. And he has ensured that he touched on all the five pillars
It is in this light, therefore, that people should regard the first year of Fayemi’s second term in office along *7Rs.* These are restoration of values, repositioning of the state from the political back burner to the front burner among comity of states in Nigeria, reformation of the people’s mindset about governance, reconstruction of the abandoned structures, redistribution of the collective patrimony from what is appropriated by a single person to what the entire people would benefit from. Of course, the state has also witnessed a rebirth during the first year. Well, the seventh “R” is the reaffirmation of Fayemi’s avowed promise that his JKF 2.0 was for the restoration of values and enhancement of impact.
The theme of Fayemi’s first year in office is thus well-conceived. Fayemi is no doubt walking his talk to regain the lost Paradise for Ekiti.
• Dipe is the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Public Communications
Opinions
Keyamo’s knack and knuckles
The ministerial screening of Abubakar Malami and Festus Keyamo at the Nigeria’s Senate on July 26, 2019 was reminiscence of the formative kingship of Rehoboam and Jeroboam in the ancient Israel.
Rehoboam, who succeeded his father, the legendary King Solomon, was counseled by elders to lighten the burden inflicted on the people by his father through heavy taxes and forced labour. The young Rehoboam jettisoned the advice after consulting with his peers, who advised him otherwise. He was unpretentious and unequivocal on how he would run his government. The Bible, quoted him saying, “My father made your yoke heavy, and I will add to it. He flogged you with whips, but I will flog you with scorpions.”
The reaction of the people was not docile but rebellious. As it is usually the case with rebellion, life was lost – Adoram, the officer in charge of the forced labour was stoned to death – and the kingdom was divided. The people of the northern tribe seceded but retained the name, Israel and Jeroboam was chosen as their king.
On policies that had bearing on the people, Jeroboam was opposite of Rehoboam. In fact, it was after the death of Solomon that he returned from exile in Egypt, where he had found refuge from the philosopher-king’s persecution following his rebellious act against the anti-people rule of the Solomon administration.
At the ministerial screening at the Senate chambers, Malami was Rehoboam. With Senate Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe’s question on alleged failure of the office of the Attorney General to protect the rights of individual Nigerians, Malami was afforded ample opportunity of responding to public outcry of violation of human rights and flouting of the rule of law by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It was a chance to hear from Malami, who has been reappointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, whether Buhari’s second term would mark next level of desecration of the rule of law or whether Nigeria would work again or start working.
Like Rehoboam, Malami was unpretentious. He saw nothing wrong with fragrant disobedience of court orders that the Buhari administrations – military and civilian eras – have achieved dubious reputation of beating every other government in Nigeria. Typical of a “learned” person that he is, he made reference to certain portions of the Constitution and other authorities to buttress that his office is at liberty to disobey certain court orders in the interest of the public.
With countenance, tone and boisterousness of whether-you-like-it-or-not, Malami had quipped: “where the individual interest conflict with the public interest, the interest of 180 million Nigerians that are interested in having this country integrated must naturally prevail.”
It was a simple but authoritative way of telling the world that as long as Buhari remains Nigeria’s president, court decisions would only be obeyed when it is in conformity with the wishes of the Commander-in-chief.
Like Jeroboam, Keyamo was opposite of Malami, at least at the ministerial screening. True to his background in rights activism, and against the position of successive establishments at the federal level, Keyamo bemoaned, and expressed his displeasure on, the status quo, particularly on the justice sector. He did not stopped at decrying what is currently obtained in the system, but like every responsible and constructive critic, he proffered his perspectives on how to put paid to what he called “scandalous” in the Nigerian justice sector.
Keyamo said: “If I am AGF (Attorney General of the Federation), I have the idea I call the three ‘Ds’ that would be at the heart of judicial reforms. The first D is the decongestion of the Supreme Court, the second will be the decongestion of the prisons and the third one will be the decongestion of court lists”. He clamoured that every Divisional Police Officer should open detention cells to the nearest magistrate to ascertain why suspects are detained. He also called for the amendment of the criminal laws across the states, particularly calling for the review of the powers of the director of public prosecution and the attorneys-general, to avoid abuse of office.
That was not the first time someone called for radical restructuring of hierarchy of courts in Nigeria. Chief Ladi Williams (SAN) among few others have time and again been clamouring for unbundling of the Supreme Court to ease quick and quality dispensation of justice. That of Keyamo was irresistibly newsworthy since he was coming from a man who was about becoming an official of the federal government.
Keyamo was calling for devolution of power at the centre but deliberately avoided the use of the word, “restructuring”, which has become offensive to reactionary guardians of Nigeria’s fake federalism. Restructuring was the central message of Buhari’s main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of PDP in the 2019 presidential election. The senior advocate of Nigeria was also condemning the act of doing things the same way, year in year out, and expects different result, hence calling for different approach to achieve deservingly different result. It was also an attempt by the spokesperson of the Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 presidential campaign to infuse workability formula into the blood stream of Buhari’s next level in order to get Nigeria working.
It was not surprising. After all, Keyamo’s knack for advocacy and finesse footing on law is commonplace. However, as things stand today, Keyamo’s knack would have a hard nut to crack given inherent knuckles in his new duty post as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Firstly, he is not assigned to the ministry he was drilled on at the Senate and of which he has comparative advantage of expertise. If what happens at ministerial screening in Nigeria has a scintilla of worthiness it is most likely that Keyamo would have been Nigeria’s current Attorney General.
Like other discerning Nigerians, Keyamo knew from the beginning that he would not be assigned to the Justice ministry. At the Senate screening and swearing-in ceremony he did not put on a piece of suit, which is the trademark of those in the legal profession; he wore native attire called “senator”, to depict a Nigerian career politician.
Keyamo was first assigned to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as a junior minister with euphemistical nomenclature of Minister of State. Within a space of about five weeks he had been redeployed to Ministry of Labour and Employment, still as junior minister. So, Keyamo is a minister without really being in charge of a ministry. Keyamo sees his portfolios in other ministries other than that of the Ministry of Justice as a testimony of his versatility. It would not be surprising, therefore, if his versatility takes him to ministries such as Women Affairs or Humanitarian Affairs.
Given his antecedent, Keyamo is also having a burden of role reversal; and to worsen matters, he is working under a system that is diametrically opposed to what he is perceived to believe in. But while standing before the senators, the 49-year old lawyer assured: “I don’t want to die without making a loud statement for the poor and downtrodden.”
This writer considers that Keyamo had already made a bold statement before the Nigerian senators. Attempt to make further statement laced with truism could make him reenact the Jeroboam episode of rebelling against his principal, King Solomon, whom he had served as officer in charge of the forced labour before plotting against the regime, resulting in his self-exile in in Egypt.
Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com
Perspectives
Calabar stands still for late Major Eyo Esua
October 12, was one day that Calabar stood still for one departed soul. The very large number of personalities that flooded the city to commiserate with the family of the late Major Eyo Ita Esua (retired) during funeral activities marking his departure confirmed that he touched many lives in his life time. Human and vehicular movement were practically shutdown around Beecroft Street, where the funeral service held at Wesley Cathedral of Methodist Church, Nigeria; Esua’s compound on Oma Street and Marian Road, which passes by the “Dome” reception venue on Calabar Municipal Council premises.
“Having passed away 45 days short of his 92nd birthday, he was not young but we know that you will all miss him – his voice, his mannerisms and his good judgement. His was a prominent name in Lagos medical circles, especially Surulere, Lagos Mainland where he tended to the health needs of a horde of people as the sympathetic physician, who lived up to the Hippocratic oath.”
That was part of the brief but very touching condolence letter that Baptist Academy Old Students Association (BAOSA) Obanikoro, Lagos, sent to Esua’s family. Titled “An illustrious old student”, the letter spoke the minds of thousands.
They said he was their doctor, their model, their judge and one that provided them with living water – a reference to his Blue Rose Water Project. The story of his life and times is interesting. The late Eyo Ita Eyo, chairman of Federal Electoral Commission 1964/1965 and secretary of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) was his father.
His mother’s name was Ada. Born on October 12, 1927, he began his kindergarten education in 1933 after which he attended Baptist Academy on Broad Street, Lagos, for his primary and secondary education. In 1950, he sailed in a mail boat to United Kingdom for the pre-medical programme of University of Durham.
His successful performance there helped him to proceed to Newcastle-upon-Tyne Medical School, which was then a college of the University of Durham. He later in 1957 undertook his housemanship in Surgery at the Park Hospital, Davyhume, Manchester University and in Medicine at the General Hospital, Altrincham. Esua returned to Nigeria in 1959 and worked with the Federal Ministry of Health, which posted him to Apapa Dispensary, General Hospital, Creek Hospital and Royal Orthopaedic Hospital.
In 1962, he joined the Nigerian Army Medical Corps in the rank of a captain but left as a Major in 1965 to establish Ada Hospital in Surulere area of Lagos. The hospital became one of the most famous privatelyowned medical facilities in Lagos on account of his commitment to efficient medical care, availability of competent workers and consultants and willingness to treat some very poor people who could not settle their bills.
However, the brilliant doctor was compelled by advancing age and the fact that none of his children followed his footsteps into the medical profession, to retire from active medical practice and to sell Ada Hospital franchise to a younger doctor in his employ. On his return to Calabar, he decided to contribute to development of Cottage industry in Cross River State by establishing Blue Rose Water in 1996 – the first brand of table and sachet water in the state.
The product became very popular in homes, workplaces and hotels. “If you have not drank Blue Rose Water, then you don’t know Calabar or even Cross River State”, Pastor Okon Ndiok, a staff of University of Calabar, told this writer. Luckily, his widow Theresa has assured that the water project will continue.
“By God’s grace, we will maintain your wish to provide good clean water for human consumption and also provide jobs for our youths”, she said in her tribute to the husband. Late Dr. Esua was also a good judge. One of his relations, the proprietor of Ikpeme Medical Centre on Ambo Street, Calabar, recounts when one-time head of Central Bank of Nigeria, Calabar, wanted to cause another medical facility to take over the retainership he had with the CBN over “some trivial matter” and he informed Dr. Esua, who contacted the chief medical director of CBN that arrived Calabar to handle the investigation himself and he got back his retainership.
Dr. Esua was also known to be a devout Christian and a pillar both in the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Lagos, where his father is said to have been instrumental to the establishment of English Language Service and the Calabar branch where he had the position of patron of the church and of the men and women fellowships. A lover of Christian music and hymns, the last song Major Esua was heard humming before his passing on August 28, was “Lead, kindly Light, and the encircling gloom”
- Akpaekong wrote in from Calabar
Perspectives
Of journalist, journalism, grateful and ‘greatful’
Two incidents aroused my interest of recent: the first was the banner carried by some officials of the Federal Ministry of Education during a march past to mark Teachers’ Day last Saturday. The banner reads: ‘FEDERAL MINISTRY OF EDUCATION WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY MATCH PAST.
The problem is the word “MATCH.” The appropriate word is MARCH not MATCH.A lot of Nigerians were taken aback by this error and wondered why nobody in the ministry that supervises and perhaps formulates our education policies did not spot the error before it became a national embarrassment on a day meant to celebrate teachers worldwide. Just a few days after the ministry’s World Teachers’ Day banner with the error went viral on the internet with its attendant backlashes, came another one from the judiciary workers in Akwa Ibom State.
The plaque on the wall of the staff clinic “commissioned by His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom, on Tuesday, the 8th of October, 2019, has Judiciary spelt as ‘Juduciary.’ Surprisingly, nobody saw it before the clinic was commissioned by the governor.
Expectedly, Nigerians feasted on it on social media. Some even blamed the governor for the error. But for me, that is politics. But if I were the governor and saw the error, I would have pointed it out and possibly give a short deadline for it to be corrected. It may be the fault of the sign writer and it is possible that the ‘Juduciary’ workers did not pay attention to the embarrassing error and got carried away by the frenzy of the governor coming to commission the project and preferred to dissipate energy on how to impress the governor as good hosts.
The problem might have been caused by a man who dropped out of school and found a vocation in sign writing or the plaque was made by somebody who assumes he knows when he is only intoxicated by his half knowledge. This may even be the case with the maker of the Ministry of Education’s banner.
I often tell people that as second language speakers of English Language, we are bound to make errors due to a lot of factors, which have been highlighted by socio- linguistics experts. But some errors should get us worried if they are made by university graduates or people in some professions who use English language as a mode of communication. It’s even more worrisome when such people assume they know when in actual fact they are ignoramuses. I cannot forget in a hurry the experiences I had with two ladies at different places last year.
I went for an event somewhere on the Lagos Island. A lady was asked to register attendees. She had a paper and a pen to register us. There was a column where occupations of attendees should be written, she asked for my occupation and I told her ‘journalism.’ She gave me a disdainful look and shook her head.
I couldn’t fathom what she was up to. I initially thought may be journalists were not expected at the event. I quickly checked my phone to be sure I was invited for the event since the invitation was sent to my phone. But before I could stop fiddling with my phone, she yelled at me:
“Oga, your occupation?” I responded:”journalism.” She rudely interrupted me and yelled again: Journalist not journalism. I did all I could to differentiate between journalism and journalist. I even used some other professions to explain the differences between occupations and those who practice them. I remember talking about teacher and teaching, police and policing, nurse and nursing etc. however, she had made up her mind she was right and I was wrong.
Perhaps, she would have rated me as the worst “Alakowe” (educated person) she had ever seen in her entire life. Since she had the yam and knife, in form of the paper and pen, she had her way and wrote that my occupation is journalist. She missed the opportunity of learning what she didn’t know.
Such person won’t get home and check the dictionary to know if she was right or wrong because she assumed she knew what she was talking about. Last year, I went to a fast food place and asked that a cake should be made to celebrate my birthday.
After making payment, the cashier, a young lady, asked if I wanted to inscribe words on the cake. She later handed a paper and a pen to me. I wrote: ‘A grateful heart’ on the paper. After reading it, her countenance changed. But I already knew where the problem was.
As I was descending the staircase with my wife, who had accompanied me to the place, I told her that the word ‘grateful’ would be misspelt and I gave her my reasons. I knew she didn’t believe me and might have felt I was unnecessarily underrating the girl. In fairness to my wife, she didn’t overtly say she doubted my rating of the girl.
However, when I went to pick the cake a day after, ‘grateful’ has been changed to ‘greatful’ boldly inscribed on the cake. I screamed and this attracted the manager of the eatery. He approached me and wanted to know what the problem was.
I demanded to see the girl whom I gave what I wanted written on the cake so as to compare my ‘grateful’ with her ‘greatful.’ But she wasn’t on duty. After the manager apologised, I suggested that the inscription should be scrapped from the cake.
However, I was convinced that doing so would deface the cake. I was confused because I didn’t want to take it to the newsroom. I was afraid some of my subordinates might think their editor didn’t know the spelling of ‘grateful’. I grudgingly took the cake with the error. What saved the day was that my colleagues in the office made another cake for me.
This was the cake I eventually cut in the office. So, I took my ‘greatful’ cake home where I knew I can have the luxury of explaining the error if I was asked. My wife was shocked that what I envisaged truly happened. But I wasn’t surprised because I am a journalist and my profession is journalism.
So, I often come across situations like that. I witnessed another one a few days ago on a WhatsApp platform group. A colleague mixed up “tasking” and “taxing.” He wrongly assumed that the correct word in the context was “tasking” and not “taxing” as correctly used by the writer. He thought and even argued that “taxing” is about “tax” and “taxation.”
When he was told the writer was right and he was wrong. He wouldn’t take such. When he was advised to check the dictionary for the meanings and usages of the closely related words in sound and written forms. His response was that at ‘his level’, he should not be checking the dictionary for such words. Of all my English Language teachers, Prof. Oko Okoro of the University of Lagos, stands out. But at his level, he didn’t enter our class as ‘Masters students’ without coming with his dictionary.
On a few occasions he forgot, he would ask one of us to go to his office and bring his dictionary before teaching. He said one thing he discovered was that he learnt new things each time he opened the dictionary. So, when in doubt, checking the dictionary is not a bad idea instead of assumption. It wasn’t a surprise that whenever a student said anything that sounded strange, Prof. Okoro would always insist on using the dictionary to either fault or corroborate that “strange” thing said by a student in the class. He always advised that we should not assume we know but should always rely on the dictionary.
Trending
-
News13 hours ago
President Court of Appeal: Plateau Group raises alarm over Justice Monica
-
Health22 hours ago
Study: Men more likely to die of breast cancer than women
-
Sports22 hours ago
UEFA League roundup: Mbappé, Sterling score hat-tricks in PSG, City routs
-
News4 hours ago
Obi shares blame in Obiano’s failure –Okeke
-
ICT / e-World22 hours ago
Facebook probe by US states expands to 47 attorneys general
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
JUST IN: Multiple accident grounds traffic on Otedola Bridge, many trapped — LATSMA
-
News20 hours ago
Man arrested after 39 dead bodies found in lorry
-
Politics14 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: I’ll restore electricity for you, Diri promises Ognia people