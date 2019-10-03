2021 AFCON qualifier: Beware of Benin, Kanu warns Eagles

Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has warned the national team to be wary of the threat posed by the Squirrels of Benin ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for November.

According to the 1996 Olympic Games gold medalist, there are no minnows again in football and the team must be at their best to get a good result in the game.

It would be recalled that Benin got to the quarterfinal of the last AFCON in Egypt, beating Morocco in the second round before losing to Senegal in the final eight.

Nigeria are drawn in Group L alongside Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho, with the Super Eagles kicking off with a home game against the Squirrels on November 11.

Kanu, who now acts in ambassadorial capacity for the Eagles, urged the team to maintain a high standard against their West African neighbours as big names no longer dictate the result of games on the continent.

“At the last Nations Cup in Egypt, the team set a standard by reaching the semifinals, so I believe that should be a motivational point for them when they begin the qualifiers against Benin,” he said.

“Playing for Nigeria isn’t the same as playing for your clubs. If they give 100% on club duties, they will have to top it and give 110% playing for Nigeria because wearing the green and white jersey comes with a lot of pressure.”

Nigeria hosts the first leg in November and will hope to avoid a repeat of the embarrassing 2-0 loss it suffered to South Africa on opening day of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in Uyo.

