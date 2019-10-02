2023: Igbo must produce next president, says Iwuanyanwu

A

Nigerian of Igbo extraction must emerge as the President of the country after the tenure President Muhammadu Buhari lapses in 2023; that was the assertion of an elder statesman and Second Republic politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, while speaking yesterday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Iwuanyanwu, who was speaking during a lecture organised by the Eastern People’s Consultative Forum (EPCOF) on the security challenges facing the country, noted that a president from the South East would tackle the situation, which appeared to have defied all solutions.

Arguing that the South East must be allowed to produce the next president in 2023 so that Nigeria can move to the next level of socio-economic and political emancipation, the publisher of Champion Newspapers noted that with the intrinsic industry and ingenuity of the Igbo, the challenges confronting the nation would be easily resolved.

“If Nigerians have conscience, they must support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023. Every good Nigerian, every good Muslim, every good Christian must support a president of Nigeria of South East extraction.

“If Nigerians have conscience, equity and justice demand that they should allow the Igbos to produce the next president in 2023. I have made consultations to different Nigerians in the North and South-West, 80 per cent are in support of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction and of South East region.

The frontline politician expressed disappointment over what he termed leadership failures in the country, saying that Nigeria requires a highly detribalized Ndigbo that are found in the remotest villages in Nigeria, living peacefully, doing their businesses and paying their taxes, to move the country forward.

“Since 1966 when the military took over the government, we have never had a better government. The best government we ever had in this country was the government of Tafewa Belewa and Nnamdi Azikiwe, when Zik was the president. The leaders then were committed and transparent.

“We have paid our dues socially, economically and politically. It was Azikiwe that laid the foundation of this country. We have selected about 10 Igbos that are capable of being the president of Nigeria in 2023. We have educated and capable hands in the South-East to be president of this country.

“We are still consulting; we will not consider someone that is above 70 years of age. I am not qualified because I am above 70 years .The Igbos are known for good management, so if a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction emerges, he would remedy the challenges this country is facing,” he assured.

