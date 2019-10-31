2023: Memo to the South-West

“For the sake of the country’s unity, an Igbo should be made President in 2023” – Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader

head of 2023, issues are already garnering that have actually informed this memo to the South-West of Nigeria. While the dusts arising from 2019 general election are yet to settle down, even with the curious judgement yesterday from the Supreme Court the political space is already being inundated with matters concerning power rotation.

Recall that following the conventional agreement in 1999 when the military walked back to the barracks and agreed to allow democracy blossom in our land, political power was given to the people of the South-West.

Peace in the land more than any other variables was the driving spirit then because of the bad blood spawned by the annulment of June12, 1993 Presidential election in which a South-West person, Chief Moshood Abiola won. The crisis generated by this contemptible act polarized the country politically then and the military authorities in their wisdom felt power rotation would be the best option to arrest the situation.

The North having dominated power from Generals Ibrahim Babangida to Sani Abacha and to the transitional government of General Abdulsalami Abubakar reasoned rightly that power should go to the South and because South-West was the most politically injured zone at the time because of June 12, the choice of Olusegun Obasanjo was made ahead of Dr. Alex Ekwueme who was at the forefront of the struggle that sent the military packing.

Even though Obasanjo was not politically relevant in the region then as his kinsmen did not reckon with him but preferred Chief Olu Falae, the other regions backed him to emerge the President believing then in the spirit of peace which informed his choice.

Ahead of 2023 some selfish politicians are trying hard to push an unjustified case that power returning to the South should return to the South-West.

The argument for those holding this position is that South-West supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms and as such he should compensate them by handing over to them instead of the South-East the other member of the ethno-tripod structure upon which the geo-political foundation of this country was laid by the colonial masters. Notwithstanding even that it’s the only region and a major ethno-political group that is yet to smell the nation’s Presidency.

These selfish South Westerners beclouded by ambition are refusing to look back and appreciate what informed power rotation in 1999 that brought power to the region. In using party in power advantage they have forgotten that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was virtually non-existence in the South-West when Obasanjo came to power.

It’s necessary however to put on record some patriotic fair minded nationalists like the Afenifere icon, Chief Ayo Adebanjo who had courageously voiced it out that for peace and justice in the land South-West should allow Presidency to rest in the South-East. The South-South elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has also sounded it loud and clear that the South-East or the Igbo should be allowed to take a shot at the Presidency in 2023.

The elementary argument that Igbo should be in the ruling party before it gets the Presidency negates the spirit of the power rotation ab nitio because the Yoruba were not in the national power when they got power in 1999. If Obasanjo could be found out when there was literarily no PDP in the South-West, APC can also find somebody in the party from the South-East, and I dare say that they are legion.

In case this power drunken South Westerners fails to understand the import of their greed, the North can decide to hold on to power with its far reaching implications.

When the British created the Northern and Southern protectorate in 1914 it had in mind two equal power blocs that could be a check on each other with none dominating the other. But along the line soon after the nation got independence, ethnicity came in with its leprous finger to decimate the Southern protectorate with Yoruba and Igbo rivalry creating huge advantage for Fulani being the dominant ethnic group in the North. The Fulani were glaringly overwhelming and in firm control and as a result rather than having a two powerful political blocs checkmating each other, a three power blocs, two weak ones in the South and one powerful one in the North. A situation the North adequately utilized ensuring that the two Southern power blocs never agreed on anything.

The closest to returning the North and South power blocs was the 1999 zoning between the North and the South which started with South-West and got disrupted by providence of the death of a Northern President Umaru Yar’Adua making way for a South-South minority man to emerge President in the person of Goodluck Jonathan.

If therefore the South-West insists on having it at the expense of South-East taking whatever advantage it thinks it has, what it could mean is total disruption of the arrangement and opening the way for even the North to seek a continuation.

If the few gluttonous power-mongers in the South-West goes ahead to insist on taking power when it returns to the South, the message therein would be telling the North that it could as well take any advantage it has meaning that the North could as well keep it. When the man holding yam and the knife decides to cut all to himself he should know that his cutting has implications, he is going to be surrounded by hungry and angry people feeling deprived and cheated. You certainly cannot correctly predict how such people will react. Moreover the action of yam cutter is not backed by scripture of any religion whether Christianity or Islam which teaches that those who have advantage should not fail to accommodate others for harmonious and peaceful co-existence.

In more than one instance in this country, rational and judicious applications of political positions have helped to engender peace in the land. When Gen. Murtala Mohammad was brutally killed in a failed counter coup in 1976 the coup planners thought of a Northerner ahead of Obasanjo who was the second in command to Murtala. Obasanjo was willing to give way but had to be persuaded to lead. General Theophilus Danjuma was the natural successor from the military point of view and also being a Northerner but he agreed to concede to a Muslim same as Murtala being a Christian himself and not a Fulani. That was how a more junior officer Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was drafted and given accelerated promotion.

Also in 1983 when the military staged a coup sacking the Second Republic, it went for another Northerner also a Fulani like President Shehu Shagari they removed, then General Muhammadu Buhari who was not even involved in the coup planning was brought in for balancing.

So when therefore the military decided it was time to leave politics for politicians they found judicious power sharing a huge success to bequest to the democratic setting hence their decision to go to the South-West to begin the power sharing arrangement.

Anybody out of personal ambition or dislike for Ndigbo who decides to undermine this process that engenders peace and harmony in our polity, cannot say in all sincerity that he loves Nigeria. If justice has meaning to any politician in the South-West jostling for Presidency he should have a rethink.

If really the South is concerned about the way and manner this country has fared in the past 59 years of her independence, they should not give in to anything that will legitimize the current structure that has proved unworkable. The best way to do this is for Yourba and Igbo to continue to give the North the grounds to divide them. Ambition is one easy way to create enabling environment for division among the Southerners. How I wish the great Jagaban of Bourdillon and his political godson pastor in the Villa will appreciate these historic facts and queue into redirecting this country for the greater glory ahead. In the words of the 92-year-old elder statesman, Chief Clark, “they should not be thinking of how to divide Nigeria, we must all unite and have respect for ourselves.”

