23 days after abduction, 6 female Kaduna students, 2 staff regain freedom

After spending 23 days in captivity, the six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been set free by their abductors. The students and staff were abducted by gunmen on October 23, when the kidnappers stormed the school around midnight to carry out their dastardly act.

A staff of the institution broke the news of their freedom to journalists in Kaduna, adding that they were released in the early hours of yesterday (Saturday). The Kaduna State government also confirmed the cheering news. However, school sources disclosed that their release was made possible following an additional payment of N10 million ransom by the families on top of the initial N3.6 million paid for the release of the girls. But after collecting the money, the bandits refused to release their victims and instead made another demand for an extra N10 million.

The staffer of the college told newsmen that the N10 million was taken to the kidnappers on Friday night, saying the money was raised by public spirited individuals. According to him:“We just collected the children. They are all unhurt. The N10 million was paid yesterday on Friday night and the bandits released them. “The bandits moved them that night to a location along the Kaduna – Abuja Road. They dropped them around Dutse village on the road at about 3am when they called us to go there and pick them up.

“But while we were on our way to the place, we were informed that a patrol team of the police who saw them standing by the road and picked them and took them to the Toll Gate Police Station and they called us to go to the station and carry them. “We have just collected the girls from the police, they have gone through a lot of trauma, but they are unhurt.

“The parents don’t want any publicity about this so they don’t want to keep them in one place.” However, one of the parents said they were happy with the safe return of the girls and staff. He also asked security agencies to go after the bandits now that the girls have been released. According to him: “The excuse we were given is that they know where the bandits were, but if they go after them, they may injure the girls.

“Now that our daughters are out, we don’t want those who caused these children pains to go unpunished.” The Kaduna State government also confirmed the release of the students in a statement on Saturday. The state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The students and staff of the Engravers College who were abducted have regained their freedom today, Saturday, October 26.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.” He said the victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma. Aruwan said: “We appeal for considerate reporting of their ordeal and respect for their privacy.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants. “The state government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with the security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it.”

