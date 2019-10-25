$460m failed Abuja CCTV project: Again, APC reiterates why PDP should not be voted for

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated its position that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be rejected by Nigerians for political offices.

The party gave its position reacting to the disclosures by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed that the current administration continues to service a $460 million loan taken from China to fund a phony Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract.

According to APC, the failed CCTV contract was awarded in August 2010.

Adducing reasons why PDP should not be voted into political offices at all levels, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said: “Lest we forget the $16billion spent on power with no electricity; fuel subsidy rackets; counter-insurgency funds that were diverted and shared to political cronies; a phoney gas supply and processing agreement which has left the current administration contesting a $9.6 billion judgment debt, among other corrupt schemes and heists perpetuated by consecutive PDP administrations during its 16 years rule.

“The good news is that those dark days of wilful waste, procurement/contract frauds and institutionalised corruption are behind us. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is progressively and aggressively instilling financial discipline, prudence, curbing leakages and ensuring probity in the way government conducts its business.

“The execution of the ongoing national infrastructure projects is a sharp departure from the past where contracts were awarded and cash-backed yet poorly executed or not executed at all. Today, Nigerians are getting full value for every kobo released for public works. Our public resources are now being rightly deployed to address our national infrastructure needs, social investments and other initiatives that directly benefit the people.”

