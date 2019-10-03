59th Independence: No sign of growth in sports

Nigeria clocked 59 years as a nation on Tuesday, but there has been little or no discernible growth. Instead, there is regression. And, as seen in the larger society, this is abundantly evident in our sports.

There is hardly one sport in Nigeria that is better off than it was 20, 30 years ago. Instead of steady progress, what we have witnessed has been rapid decline.

The country seemed to reach its peak in sports between the 1970s and 1990s and it has been mostly downhill from there.

In football, Nigeria’s undoubted king and queen of all sports, it has been one step forward, three backwards in the last 15, 20 years.

The Super Eagles have gone from African champions and one of the most exciting teams to watch at the World Cup in 1994 to a team that touts Africa Cup of Nations bronze and an early exit from the World Cup as progress worth celebrating with champagne.

The Super Falcons have gone from a team that reached the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals in 1999 to one that is happy to lose out in the round of 16 twenty years after.

The domestic league once pulled big crowds in Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Kaduna, Aba, steadily supplied quality players to the national team and had big sponsorship deals with Bournvita, Glo and others.

Now that same league, after recent years of good progress, has no title sponsor, is no longer on television and has been on break for months with no resumption date in sight.

Even the relatively new Home Eagles are not left out of the decline. After finishing third in the inaugural African Nations Championship in 2014 and second in 2018, the team has slipped into losing twice to Togo in two weeks (first 4-1 in Lome in the first leg of their CHAN qualifiers, then 2-1 in a WAFU Cup group game on Sunday).

In athletics, Nigeria used to be No.1 in Africa and one of the best in the world in sprints. Nigerian athletes had the best times in men’s and women’s 100m, 200m and 400m in Africa and regularly reached global finals.

In the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, the country had many truly world-class track stars in the likes of Chidi Imoh, Olapade Adeniken, Mary Onyali, Olusoji Fasuba, Gloria Alozie, Falilat Ogunkoya, Innocent Egbunike, the late Sunday Bada, Fatima Yusuf among others, as well as Chioma Ajunwa, Yusuf Alli and Ajayi Agbebaku in field events.

Nigeria had highly-ranked teams in all the men’s and women’s relays who regularly reached global finals and won medals.

At present, the only Nigerian track and field stars anywhere close to the top tier are Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru, and they’re both tanking at the ongoing IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

There isn’t much hope for any kind of medal in Doha, individual or the relays. The decline has been razor-sharp.

In boxing too, the country has gone from celebrating universally acclaimed Dick Tiger, Hogan Bassey, Obisia Nwakpa, Samuel Peter and the like to ‘claiming’ Anthony Joshua, who is more British than Nigerian.

The descent into mediocrity cuts across pretty much all sports: in tennis we have not reached the Wimbledon heights of Nduka Odizor since the 1980s; in table tennis we’re no longer the undisputed top nation in Africa; in professional wrestling the days of Power Uti and Power Mike are gone forever; in special sports we’re no longer dominant.

It goes on and on.

Some of the retrogression in Nigerian sports cannot be totally separated from the utter decay of facilities that once catered to the needs of athletes.

The once magnificent National Stadium, Lagos and Liberty Stadium, Ibadan are now shadows of themselves. Where there were once athletes, coaches, officials and spectators, there are now rodents, snakes, miscreants and beer joints.

These were great venues for the big football matches, track and field events, boxing bouts, tennis tournaments and indoor sports in the 1980s and 1990s. These days, the grass is no longer green and the stands are always empty. They have become dead zones.

Much like these two iconic grounds, the ‘ultra-modern’ (every structure in Nigeria is ultra-modern) Abuja National Stadium (now MKO Abiola Stadium) is rotting and in a decrepit state. This is a stadium built at great cost running into eye-watering billions just 16 years ago for the African Games.

Back when it was built and for a few years afterwards, the Abuja stadium was clearly one of the best in West Africa and it duly hosted big Super Eagles games as well as the final of the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

But in recent years, the once beautiful grass has grown immensely in height and serves as fertile grazing ground for stray cows.

That is a stadium that is in the country’s seat of political power, and where the sports ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation are based. If the Federal Government, the sports ministry and the NFF could abandon what is in their backyard, what hope do other facilities have?

With the best stadiums and facilities in ruins, athletes are often left to train at substandard grounds with obsolete equipment. How are they expected to compete with better equipped opponents?

Like other aspects of Nigerian life, our sports have been left behind by more serious countries.

While we’re still plodding on in our coal-powered standard-gauge trains, the rest of the world are hurtling past us in their electric speed trains.

