Metro and Crime
9 killed, 12 injured in two accidents on Sagamu-Benin Expressway
No fewer than nine persons were confirmed dead on Saturday while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate accidents around Ijebu Ife axis on Sagamu – Ijebu -Ode – Benin Expressway.
Mr Clement Oladele, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.
Oladele explained that the first crash occurred at 5:40a.m, when the weather was still dark, while the second crash occurred at about 8:20a.m on the same corridor at Ijebu Ife in Ogun.
The FRSC boss noted that seven people were involved in the first crash comprising six male adults and one female adult.
He said that two persons were injured in the crash, one male adult and one female adult, saying that other two persons, both male adults died in the crash.
“The crash involved a grey Toyota picnic car marked KTP 812 RG and a red Daf truck with registration number JEG 551 XA
“The crash was suspected to have been caused by armed robbery attacks when the driver of the Toyota picnic suddenly reversed on the highway when he sighted the armed robbers.
“In the process of escaping the oncoming truck, which unsuspectedly rammed into the Toyota Picnic vehicle. The truck in the process fell into the ditch,” he said.
He noted that the two injured victims were rescued and taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital morgue.
Oladele said that 19 people were involved in the second crash comprising of three male adults and 16 female adults, adding that 10 people were injured while seven died in the crash.
According to the sector commander, one male adult and six female adults died in the accident.
“The crash involved a white Mack tanker marked AGL 667 XX and a Toyota Hiace commuter bus coming from Okitipupa in Ondo State, with registration number KJA 534 XL.
“The accident was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control, which resulted into head on collision.
“The commuter bus due to excessive speed could not manoeuvre at the diversion point and in the process had a head on collision with the coming truck,” he said.
Oladele said that both the injured and the deceased were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.
Oladele commiserated with the families of the victims and urged them to visit the hospital or the FRSC Command at Ijebu – Ode, for details of the two crashes.
He admonished motorists to drive cautiously within the approved speed limits and resist dangerous overtaking to avoid road accidents.
Metro and Crime
23 days after abduction: 6 female Kaduna students, 2 staff regain freedom
After spending 23 days in captivity, the six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been set free by their abductors.
The students and staff were abducted by gunmen on October 23, when the kidnappers stormed the school around midnight to carry out their dastardly act.
A staff of the institution broke the news of their freedom to journalists in Kaduna, adding that they were released in the early hours of yesterday (Saturday).
The Kaduna State government also confirmed the cheering news.
However, school sources disclosed that their release was made possible following an additional payment of N10 million ransom by the families on top of the initial N3.6 million paid for the release of the girls.
But after collecting the money, the bandits refused to release their victims and instead made another demand for an extra N10 million.
The staffer of the college told newsmen that the N10 million was taken to the kidnappers on Friday night, saying the money was raised by public spirited individuals.
Metro and Crime
Domestic staff drug master’s wife, steal N30m
Two domestic staffers are alleged to have conspired with two others to drug their master’s wife in order to steal over N30 million.
The two domestic staffers are, Isaac Sunday Etiene, 22, and Akpama Emeka, 37, as well as their accomplices, Rilwan Adeniyi, 31, and Usman Wasiu, 47, were paraded by the police in Lagos on Friday.
The incident happened at Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos, where they suspects stole $55,000 valued at N19, 882,720; 20,000 pounds, valued at N9,274,017 and N1,400,000 from their master’s iron safe, while they drugged wife with an overdose of snide.
Speaking with journalists, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex, Lagos, Assistant Inspector General Of Police (AIG), Murtala Usman Mani, said that the suspects were arrested over case of conspiracy, attempted murder, breaking, and entry into a dwelling house and stealing.
The senior police officer, who was represented by his spokesperson, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, said that there was petition to the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force CID, Lagos by one, Chief Emmanuel Umeohia, of Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos against the suspects.
Metro and Crime
Abducted Kano kids: Ganduje sets up Commission of Inquiry
*Wants comprehensive data on missing persons
In pursuance of the rights of the nine children, who were allegedly kidnapped and later found in Anambra state, the Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has instituted a Commission of Inquiry, under the Chairmanship of retired Justice Wada Umar Rano, to dig into the issue other missing persons of Kano decent.
The Commission, which will be inaugurated next Thursday, has part of its Terms of Reference to include: “To conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date and to procure all such evidence, written or oral, and to examine all such persons as witnesses as the commissioners may think it necessary or desirable to procure or examine.”
It would be recalled that recently, the Nigerian Police Force, Kano State Command uncovered cases of missing children in Kano State.
A total of nine persons (aged between 2 – 10 years) were kidnapped, out of which, eight were sold in faraway Anambra State. Some of the victims stayed as captives for over five years in Anambra losing their identities in the process.
Metro and Crime
NYSC member allegedly beats boy to death in Kano
A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, has allegedly beaten a young boy (Almajiri) to death
However, according to reports, the police have barricaded the area, in order to prevent an irate mob from attacking the corps member.
It was learnt that the sad incident happened on Thursday evening, when the boy was said to have rushed to the corps members’ lodge to collect his own share of the fruits that are usually distributed among the children in the area.
It was further gathered that, the deceased in his desperation to get its own share, accidentally bumped into the corps member.
This, according to sources, allegedly provoked him (corps member), who angrily descended on the Almajiri beating him into a state of coma, from which he never regained consciousness.
However, while speaking on the issue, the Public Relations Officer of Bebeji Transformation for Change, Shehu Suleiman, who revealed details of the incident, said policemen had cordoned off the area to prevent residents of the area from attacking the corps member.
He further said that the policemen whisked the corps member away, while the boy’s corpse was taken to a hospital in Bebeji.
When contacted by telephone, the Kano State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ladan Baba, confirmed that the report of the incident involving one of his corps members had reached his desk.
Metro and Crime
Police arrests Benue school teacher for raping student
* Another man for raping 12-year-old child
The Benue State Police Command Friday said it has apprehended a school teacher in Ukum Local Government Area of the state, one Terseer Maikyo for allegedly raping his student.
The command also disclosed the arrest of another man, one Nelson Omanka of Obi Local Government Area of the state for raping a 12-year old child.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi said, the suspects all confessed to the crime and have been charged to court.
DSP Anene said the Command has continued to intensify efforts towards the fight against crime as evident in the recent special deployments and arrest of suspects in connection with various heinous criminal activities.
She stated that within the last three weeks, the Command deployed its men to strategic points during which they foiled a kidnap/robbery attempts among other crimes.
A hunter in Arkansas died after a deer he had shot attacked him, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
“I’ve worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it’s one of the stranger things that’s happened,” Keith Stephens, the agency’s chief of communications, told NBC affiliate KY3 in Springfield, Missouri.
The victim, Thomas Alexander, 66, shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting near Yellville, Arkansas, the station reported.
“I don’t know how long he left it there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead,” Stephens told the station. “And evidently it wasn’t.”
“It got back up, and he had several puncture wounds on his body,” Stephens said.
Alexander was by himself but able to call his family, who contacted emergency responders.
Alexander died at a hospital. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether he died from the puncture wounds, KY3 reported.
“It’s my understanding there’s not going to be an autopsy, so we may never know what actually happened,” Stephens said.
The chief of communications said that a person was stuck by a buck’s antlers in Ashley County about four years ago. In that incident, the individual survived.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission advises hunters to make sure a downed deer not moved for about 30 minutes before approaching it, reports nbcnews
com.
Metro and Crime
Strange illness breaks out in Ondo school, kills student
…two others hospitalised
A strange disease has allegedly claimed the life of a student of an Ondo State government-owned secondary school, St. Peters Unity Secondary School, Akure.
The disease, which is yet to be known, broke out on Saturday, last week, when three students of the school suddenly lost consciousness before they were rushed to the State Specialist Hospital, Akure.
On arrival at the hospital, one of the two students, who were the first to be rushed to the hospital, gave up the ghost. The third student was later rushed to the same hospital.
The remaining two students were still under close monitoring and observation.
However, there are indications that the school might have been hit by meningitis bacteria going by the symptoms and suggestions of some of the nurses at the hospital.
Narrating how the students were rushed to the hospital, one of the nurses, who craved anonymity, stated “two students, a male and a female, were brought here on Saturday.
“The same day, the male student died as the doctors and nurses on duty were battling safe his life.
“Not quite long, another student of the school was rushed to the hospital, showing the same symptoms with others. This was when the situation caused panic as it dawned on everyone that there must have been an outbreak of disease at the school.
“So, the State Hospital decided to take precautions and isolate them in the Children Ward while restricting every visitation.”
A parent of one of the affected students said that since he got a call from the school on Saturday as regards his son’s illness, no one had been able to tell him the particular illness his son and his mate were suffering from.
He said: “I received a call from the school on Saturday that my child, who newly got admitted into the school, is not feeling okay and was rushed to the State Hospital, hence I should show up.
“I got to the hospital and I saw my son who, on a normal day would happily run towards me, lying on the sick bed.
“Since Saturday till today (yesterday), he has not been able to talk. He is just unconscious and nobody is explaining anything to us.
“Since then, the nurses set him and one other student aside in the hospital as they restricted our movement to him.
“When he was resuming into the school, I bought everything the school requested for.”
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, saidt officials from the ministry had been to the school.
He said: “The ministry just got to know about it and we have taken measures to prevent and ensure it doesn’t spread to others.
“We have taken blood samples for the diagnosis of the students to ensure the type of disease it might be. We really have to be sure about the type of disease.
“We have also isolated two of the students affected at the wards and they have also been placed under control and they would soon recover from it.
“I can say there is no cause for alarm or panicking as we have risen to the challenge.
“As I speak, we have visited the school to ensure we fumigate everywhere in the dormitory and have treated the other students.
“The students, who might have got close contact with these victims, have been placed on drugs and also treated to avoid the spread of the disease.”
Metro and Crime
‘We murdered DSS operatives trying to rescue journalist’s wife’
A video showing how vandals murdered and buried seven operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), in the line of duty, in 2015, was yesterday played in court.
A 10-minute video recording of the capture and interrogation of the alleged culprits, raiding of their hideouts by security agents and pictures of grave sites was played before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos.
Standing trial for the alleged murder of the seven DSS officers are two Ijaw men – Clement Ododomu (25) and Tiwei Monday (26).
The accused were arraigned on an eight-count of murder and possession of firearms contrary to Section 223 and 298 (3) of the Criminal Law, Cap. C. A Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State 2015.
One of the defendants, Monday, identified in the video, said: “We killed the seven officers. We shot them one after the other and buried them inside three graves in the Barracks. Our commander’s name is Owusi.”
However, a compact disc, containing the video recording and the death certificate of the victims were tendered as exhibits before the court.
Addressing the court on the content of the video recording, Saheed Adetunji, an investigation officer with the DSS, said that seven out of a team of nine officers, sent on a kidnap rescue mission, were ambushed by vandals and taken captive at Abule Oba.
Adetunji said that the seven captured operatives were murdered and buried in three shallow graves; three men were put in one grave, while the remaining four were buried in pairs.
The investigation officer said burnt body amours (bulletproof vests), shoes, fez caps belonging to the victims, and a Prado jeep, were recovered inside a creek, known as Barracks, where the vandals used as their camping ground.
While being led in evidence by the Lagos State prosecutor, Y. G Osuala, the witness said, “I know the two defendants in the murder of seven DSS operatives namely: Uzor Nwafor, Kayode Oladimeji, Luke Akande, Adebayo Adeniyi, Benjamin Mafo and Simeon Owalabi. I can’t remember the name of the last officer.
“The incident occurred on September 14, 2015 when the Lagos State Command of DSS received a distress report from one Mr. Nwosu from the Sun Newspaper about the kidnap of his wife at their residence.
“The Lagos State Command immediately dispatched a nine-man team to carry out a surveillance operation to ascertain the location of the kidnappers that were negotiating for a ransom.
“However, in the evening, about 6 O’clock, one of the team members, Mr. Martins Ajayi, sent a distress text message to the station saying, ‘we have been ambushed by vandals and our weapons have been seized’.
“When Mr Ajayi returned to the command, he told us that they were conducting surveillance on some areas at Abule Oba, where the calls of the purported kidnappers emanated from, when about a 100 armed men with AK47 and pump action guns ambushed them.
“Ajayi said that the vandals collected their weapons and that he was able to escape by jumping into a pit and hid himself. It was inside the pit that he sent the distress message.
“But at that time, Ajayi wasn’t aware that another officer had also escaped while the vandals dragged the other seven personnel though the creeks into the forest.”
The matter was adjourned till November 6 for continuation of trial.
“On October 10, 2015, there was a Joint Security Operation; a combination of the DSS, the police, the Army and the Nigerian Navy. This operation was launched on creeks at Igbo-Olomu, Abule-Oba to Arepo in Ogun State.
“The purpose of the operation was to clear the area, which was almost abandoned, of militants and also for the service of arresting those behind the death of the personnel.
“The two defendants were later arrested and the command constituted an investigation team to investigate the matter and ascertain their level of involvement. And on October 28, the two defendants volunteered a statement under caution.
“The 1st defendant, in his statement, gave us his name as Clement Ododomu, a 25-year-old Ijaw man from Delta State. He stated his profession as a plumber.
“In relation to the offence, he said he was among the vandals that chased and ambushed the DSS personnel. He said that they collected their guns, beat them, used tear gas on their faces and pushed them into a speed boat.
“The first defendant said that they took the seven DSS personnel to their hideout, in the creeks, called Barracks. He also identified the 2nd defendant, Monday, as a member that used the tear gas on the personnel. He also identified one Godwin Oweli and Prince Sunday as other perpetrators.”
