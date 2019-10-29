Inside Abuja
A free breast cancer screening for women
The 2019 World Cancer Day turned out an opportunity for Nigeria to highlight the scourge of cancer and what could be done to save thousands of women who needlessly lose their lives from breast cancer every year. DEBORAH OCHENI reports
The Federal Ministry of Health, working with Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and MedicAid Cancer Foundation are intensifying campaign to make free cancer screening services available and increase awareness towards importance of early detection of cancer.
For two days, the National Hospital, Abuja, was a beehive of activities as a lot of women trooped there to undergo free breast cancer screening. It was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and MedicAid Cancer Foundation, as part of activities commemorating this year’s World Cancer Day. The exercise was designed to make free cancer screening services available and increase awareness on the importance of early detection of cancer.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Paulline Tallen, who was part of the celebration said that the aim of commemorating the day was to create awareness and sensitize the populace to help in fighting this deadly disease in Nigeria. The theme for this year’s celebration is ” I am and I will” while the ultimate goal is to ensure a significant reduction in the number of cancer patients by 2020.
According to Tallen, women have the right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health that could enhance their well-being and ability to participate in all areas of public and private life. She noted that Nigeria alone contributes about 15% of the estimated 681,000 new cases of cancer that occur in Africa, adding that there are more than 100,000 new cases yearly with high fatality ratio.
“The most dangerous cause of premature mortality among women apart from maternal death is breast and cervical cancers, making both cancers a major health problem for women and the nation in general.”
She lamented that women sometimes accept ill health as their lot in life, often ignoring painful and unbearable symptoms because in their culture, a woman is expected to endure without complaining or because taboos and myths have led them to belief that the health problems emanate from some sort of reproachable behaviour on their part.
The minister stressed the need to track efforts, measures and policies with a view to identifying gaps and recommend appropriate strategies. She said that it was important to address cancer problem through a multi-sectoral approach to improve reproductive and other health issues as contained in the National Gender Policy (NGP).
Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that there is an estimated 102,000 new cases of cancer in Nigeria every year. Of these new cases, he said, breast and cervical cancer account for more than 50%.
Specifically, cervical cancer is responsible for the incidence of about 27.2/100,000 and an estimate of about 14,943 cases diagnosed annually with late presentation at health facilities causing death of about 8,000 women annually in Nigeria.
“Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world with an estimated 1.67 million new cases diagnosed in 2012 (25% of all cancers) while cervical cancer is the fourth with an estimated 528,000 new cases in 2012. Of this value, a greater percentage occur in less developed countries like ours,” he said.
Ehanire said the aim of celebrating the World Cancer Day was to create awareness on breast cancer, promote prevention, early health seeking behaviour and better prognosis/outcome where treatment is required. Beyond the talks on health education, he said, the women would undergo examination and some will be screened further depending on the findings. According to the minister, the poor statistics was largely due to lack of awareness, late presentation, poor health seeking behaviour, financial constraints, religious/traditional beliefs, inadequate experts to manage the disease and insufficient/inadequately equipped cancer managing centres.
To reverse the trend, he said, government is responding headlong to the challenge of this menace. Among other measures, the Nigeria National Cancer Control Plan 2018 -2022 was developed and launched in 2018 to guide all cancer activities in Nigeria.
In addition, the National Strategic Plan for Prevention and Control of Cervical Cancer (2017 -2021) has been launched to regulate cervical cancer management and seven (7) Federal Teaching Hospitals have been designated Oncology Centres and are being upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment/machines such as brachytherapy, CT scan, Simulators etc, to manage all types cancers.
These centres are located at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDTH), Sokoto; Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria; National Hospital, Abuja; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu; University of Benin Teaching Hospital ( UBTH), Benin; University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH), Lagos.
Founder, MedicAid Cancer Foundation, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, said cancer was a very complicated and expensive disease to treat, stressing the need for more screening centres and support to women in order to tackle the scourge. Similarly, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Dr. Jeff Momoh, said early detection was the key to cancer control, regretting that most people visit hospitals too late and that may lead to death.
“The purpose of cancer awareness is to encourage people to go for regular screening to enable early detection and treatment. Once you are 35 and above, you should endeavour to visit the hospital at least once a year to get tested,” he urged.
Sadiat Haruna, one of the women that came for the free screening, commended the efforts of the organizers and urged that such programmes should be held on monthly basis, so that those who can’t afford the financial implication of the screening on their own would be able to know their health status and take appropriate action before it was too late.
Keeping abandoned babies alive
The recent discovery that unidentified persons were frequently giving birth and throwing the babies away on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) was not just disturbing, but has put some pressures on the authorities. CALEB ONWE reports
The scenario has a resemblance of the biblical story of Moses, but absolutely different in intent.
Baby Moses was born at a time when Pharaoh promulgated an obnoxious decree, ordering the killings of all new babies born by Hebrew women who were then migrants in Egypt. The intention was to cut down on their rapid population growth which made them potential threats to their host country.
While baby Moses was put in a basket and taken to the river bank to escape the destructive sword of Pharaoh’s killer squad , his sister watched over him, until Pharaoh’s daughter came to bath on the River Nile and ordered his rescue and rehabilitation. By sheer providence, Moses was eventually rescued and returned to the safe and warm embrace of his biological mother, whom Pharaoh’s daughter hired to take care of the boy.
In Abuja, the babies are usually products of unwanted pregnancies and of parents who are too poor to fend for their young ones. The babies are usually wrapped in cellophane bags to suffocate them. Sometimes, through divine intervention, the fortunate ones among the abandoned babies find themselves in foster homes. More curious is the fact that these abandoned babies have no birth deformities of any sort.
They look cute and innocent, yet abandoned by the road side, perhaps to be devoured by dogs.
A visit to Gwako Orphanage and Children’s Home, located in Gwagwalada Area Council of Federal Capital Territory, where some of these abandoned babies are currently being provided with some parental care, would evoke sympathy.
Workers at the orphanage home, being civil servants and on the payroll of the government, have the responsibility of caring for these children.
While those responsible for the birth of these children have demonstrated a high level of callousness and are running away from the consequences of their behaviour, the society is now struggling to provide a lifeline for these children.
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who recently visited the Orphanage at Gwako, did not hesitate to demonstrate empathy for the children.
Like every responsible mother, she was attracted by the cuteness and innocence of one of the babies. Holding the baby in her arms, she almost broke down in tears at the sight of such a wonderful gift from heaven, abandoned at the roadside by unidentified persons.
While looking into the eyes of this baby who was already named after her by the Social Development Secretariat, one could imagine that a motherly bond has already been established.
Aliyu admonished Nigerians on her interest in raising children, especially the girl child in such a way that they become assets to the society.
“The girl child is given a large space and encouraged to realise her potentials. We are going a step further through sensitisation and getting them to know that they are special.
“Packages will soon come and everyone will know that the girl child is in the heart of the FCT Minister.
“The girl child has suffered all kinds of oppression from tradition, religion and the belief that the girl child should not be heard, for she is a weaker sex. It is important for the girl child to realize your potential and this can only be done through mentoring.
“Mentorship and mentoring is fundamental to the development of the girl child, starting from parenting to successful women in all endeavors of life. The girls must be taught by their parents to identify a role model from their teachers or neighbourhoods,” she said.
The Minister, while pledging more support for the upkeep of the children, also said that security would be beefed up around the location of the Orphanage to prevent unauthorised persons from gaining access to them.
Acting Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Safiya Umar, who expressed concern over the moral decadence in the society, vowed that her office will continue to provide sucour to any baby found alive on the street.
Umar, who almost wept while receiving two new born babies recently found in Sauka village, along the Airport Road, and were brought to the Social Development Secretariat, said the situation reveals how deep the moral standard of the Nigerian society had deteriorated.
She noted that only recently, two babies, a Female and Male, were found and brought to the secretariat by Good Samaritans at different times and have since been named for identification purposes after the FCT Minister of State, Hajia Ramatu T. Aliyu and the FCT Perm Secretary, Sir Christian C. Ohaa, respectively.
Inside Abuja learnt that the woman in an effort to curtail the ugly occurrence had even admonished young ladies and women who find it difficult to abstain from premarital sex to explore and cultivate the use of “condom” .
She noted that the uncontrolled sexual activities were often leading to unwanted pregnancies and subsequent abandonment of babies to the government.
“Naturally, no responsible government will fold its hands and watch babies and innocent children being left to die by their supposed biological parents because they suddenly realized they no longer want the same child they have incubated for nine good months to live.
” So, we shall keep accepting the Children in our Homes and after the mandatory period of 3 months in our homes, we shall make them available for fostering and possible adoption for interested applicants/adopters” , she said.
According to her, the FCT Administration will soon unveil a mechanism which will address and curtail to the barest minimum the incessant and alarming rate of child abandonment in the FCT.
“We shall apprehend these category of culprits, those that require rehabilitation will receive same while others will be compelled to assume some level of responsibility in the upkeep of the Child with government. Those that have the means to cater for the child but chose to abandon will be taught how to be responsible.”
Aliyu leads campaign against open defecation
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, to lead an aggressive campaign against the rising spate of open defecation in Abuja.
Bello, who expressed worries that open defecation may undermine efforts towards having clean and healthy water for public use in the territory, said his administration was partnering with the private sector to provide solar powered public toilets.
He said this when the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, led top officials of his ministry on advocacy visit to FCT.
Bello said that those perpetrating open defecation in the FCT, had no genuine excuse as water supply which is an essential ingredient in sanitation was not really an issue in the territory.
“As you know, we have enough water at the Lower Usuma Dam, which is annually supplemented by the basin transfer from the Gurara dam under your Ministry. And we have the water treatment plants, which is adequate for the needs of the Capital city for a reasonable enough period of time to come.
“The main challenge is being able to reticulate and distribute the water to other newer phases of the FCT and I am pleased to say that we have a system of about six major water tanks under construction now and we are introducing projects that would bring in pumping stations to be able to supplement the water pressure,” he said.
Earlier in an address, Minister of Water Resources, revealed that the World Bank has concluded arrangement to loan Nigeria $350 million in order to address its WASH challenges in six states of Nigeria to end be open defecation by 2025.
He lamented the fact that 47 million Nigerians practice open defecation, 57 million lack safe water while 130 million use unimproved sanitation. He said one in every 4 Nigerians defecate openly, 1 in 2 persons in the North central defecates in the open, which includes FCT.
While he decried the fact that access to basic water supply stands at 67.9%, he noted that the campaign was aimed at ending open defecation in Nigeria.
According to Adamu, 43.5% have basic sanitation services, 76.8% in FCT have access to basic water supply, 24.5% in Abuja have hand washing services.
He urged the FCTA to declare a state of emergency on open defecation with clear communication of state plans to participate in the national Water Sanitation and Hygiene( WASH) fund and encourage private sector participation in the road map for elimination of open defecation.
Commemorating 30-years of democracy in Czech Republic
A week-long photo exhibition to commemorate 30-years of freedom and democracy in Czech Republic has opened in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the opening ceremony of the event organised by Embassy of Czech Republic held on Thursday at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre.
The exhibition captioned “1989 as seen by Photographers”, is a collection of photos that chronicle the historic Velvet Revolution of 1989 as citizens struggled to overthrow dictatorial communist regime in Czechoslovakia.
It features protests, persons oppressed by the communists and the acclaimed Lennon Wall, among other significant occurrences and monuments.
It also highlight the Charter 77 movement, led by Vaclav Havel, playwright and last President of Czechoslovakia from 1989 until its dissolution, and then first President of the Czech Republic from 1993 to 2003.
The opening ceremony was attended by Nigerian government functionaries, heads of institutions and members of the diplomatic community.
In his opening address, Mr Marek Skolil, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Nigeria, said the exhibition was to illustrate and reflect on the courage, sacrifices and examples of those who chose to resist dictatorship in non-violent manner.
He added that the celebration of the country’s three decades of democracy would further resonates peaceful calls and aspirations for freedom and good leadership across the world.
“Another part of the exhibition reminds us of the exodus of Germans from Eastern Germany, which took place few months before the Velvet Revolution.
“It was a sign that after 40 years, the communist empire in Eastern Europe was definitely crumbling.
“After 30 years, there is no doubt that the events of 1989 in Czechoslovakia and in the rest of central and Eastern Europe changed our continent for good.
“Another message for everyone is that you should never give up, and whenever people feel they are not happy about a situation, they should do something about it in non-violent ways,” he said.
NAN reports that the Velvet Revolution or Gentle Revolution was a non-violent transition of power in what was then Czechoslovakia that occurred from Nov. 17 to December 29, 1989.
Dissidents, including students, held popular demonstrations against the one-party government of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia.
The protest brought about the end of 41 years of one-party rule in Czechoslovakia and the subsequent dismantling of the command economy and conversion to a parliamentary republic.
In June 1990, Czechoslovakia held democratic elections after four decades of dictatorial communism and on Jan. 1, 1993, Czechoslovakia split into two countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
NGO trains widows, the vulnerable in catering, bakery
Global Timeline Initiative, an NGO, on Saturday, trained some widows, elderly couples as well as the vulnerable young people in catering, bakery and home management in Wumba, a rural community in Apo, Abuja. The Founder of the NGO, Miss Precious Lovelyn, said that the gesture was to show unconditional love to the vulnerable people in the area by empowering them on basic skills.
“Timeline is an NGO born out of love for the hopeless, with the dream of showing light to those who are unfortunately pushed to the dark side of life. “Established in 2016, it aims to bring joy and support to widows, the fatherless as well as couples who “have no blessings of the womb’’ till old age. “Our target is to reach as many of these vulnerable groups as possible in order to reduce the level of poverty and lack in our society, ”she said.
Lovelyn said that the foundation had, over the years, embarked on frequent empowerment visitations to orphanages and rural communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). She said that Wumba was selected for the outreach after a survey of rural communities in the territory to ascertain the areas in need of support and empowerment. The founder of the NGO assured that similar initiatives would be organised in future for other communities in the FCT.
China seeks greater economic cooperation
The Peoples Republic of China has declared intention to strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria through the pursuit of greater economic cooperation and massive infrastructural development in both countries.
Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, who disclosed this in Abuja during the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged that China and Nigeria are major developing countries of great influence in the world.
Zhou also said that China had always had close ties with Africa and will continue to strengthen that solidarity with Nigeria and other African countries.
According to the envoy, China would continue to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to share development opportunities with other countries.
He described China-Nigeria relations as one that is at its best time in history, adding that both nation face new opportunities of growth as they strengthen their brotherly South-South cooperation for mutually beneficial results.
“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular, the all-round, wide-ranging and high-quality bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has been a pace-setter for China-Africa cooperation.
“In recent years, thanks to the strategic guidance and personal commitment of President Xi and President Buhari, China and Nigeria have significantly enhanced political trust and secured fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation.
“We firmly support Nigeria in pursuing a development path that suits Nigeria’s national conditions and have confidence that under the able leadership of President Buhari, Nigeria will achieve even greater success in its national development.
“We stand ready to work with Nigeria to enhance mutual trust, jointly pursue Belt and Road cooperation in greater synergy with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
“Effectively implement the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit, and elevate the strategic partnership between China and Nigeria to a new level,” Zhou said.
“Nigeria deeply appreciates the growing level of cooperation and technical assistance provided by China in several sectors of the economy both at bilateral level and through the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
“As Nigeria joined the Belt_and Road Initiative by signing the MoU on the one Belt and one Road framework, it is hoped that bilateral trade cooperation between China and Nigeria will reach greater heights.
“Nigeria also commends the People’s Republic of China for its participation in the Federal Government’s economic recovery and growth plan (ERGP) through its infrastructure projects in the country.
Harnessing potentials of the girl-child
The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development recently led other agencies of government and international organisations to mark the International Day of the Girl-Child in Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI was there
It was a beautiful and fulfilling weekend as the Federal Government, local and international organizations came together to honour the girl child and remind her of her special place in the society.
The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 every year. It is a day set aside by the United Nations to focus on the unique challenges the girl child faces. The celebration highlights issues of the girl child rights, gender inequalities, discrimination and abuse suffered by girls around the world.
The theme of this year’s celebration ‘Girlforce: Unscripted and Unstoppable’ is strategically chosen to celebrate achievements and giant strides made by girls around the world.
In order to commemorate the day, a series of activities were organized to amplify the voice of the girl child and encourage her to stand up for their rights to safe quality education and economic emancipation.
One of the events hosted by the National Centre for Women Development in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) attracted the participation of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. Also in attendance were the Universal Basic Education (UBEC), Girl Child Concerns, G4G Beneficiaries, Education Youth Advocates and a host of other civil society organisations.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, who was at the celebration, underlined the need for every family to take proper care of the girl child. She noted that the girl child of today, transforms into a wife, mother, sister, teacher, nurse, and a counselor. According to her, the girl child is an asset to the nation and should be educated to enable her take the necessary strides in different sectors of the economy.
Tallen observed that the strength, potentials and virtue of girls have been denigrated in most places as the girl child is marginalized, abused, exploited and neglected due to her sex and other socio cultural practices.
She lamented that in some parts of Nigeria, the story of a girl child is worrisome.
“So many marriages have broken down due to reasons related to the wife giving birth to all girls and many women have also lost their lives in the process of looking for male children, not realizing that the girl child is a powerful being and a force that possess unique traits and characteristics that make her not only a girl, but a force to reckon with if her potentials are properly harnessed.
“The girl child is most often denied education in favour of her brothers. She is forced into early marriage, thereby depriving her of her childhood. She is made to hawk and sometimes trafficked. Generally, when a nation fails to deliver basic services, the girls are the most affected,” she said.
She said that this scenario was unacceptable, adding that the new narrative should be anchored on the innate greatness in every girl child. According to Tallen, the onus lies on all Nigerians to remove the barriers put on the way of the girl child by investing in her education and showcasing her sterling qualities.
“The girl child education is smart economics and it jumpstarts all opportunities for socio-economic growth and development. Educating a girl means changing the world, not just her world but the world she lives in,” she said.
The Federal Government, she said, was aware and concerned about the girl child and has directed the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to give special attention to the implementation of several intervention programmes, including collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education to increase the enrolment, retention and completion rates of girls in primary and secondary schools, improve health, education and productivity of Nigerian women and girls, activate an action plan to promote political, social and economic participation of girls and women in Nigeria and advocate for the domestication of the Child Rights Act by all the states of the federation.
The minister regretted that not less than one million girls miss 2-3 days of school during menstruation due to poor access to water and sanitary services in schools.
She however, said that Nigeria has endorsed the world wide initiative on menstrual health and hygiene management to enable girls achieve their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.
Director General, National Centre for women Development, Mary Ekpere-Eta, argued that investing in the education of girls and ensuring they remained in school was still the best option, as it would enable the girls to reach their dreams and better their livelihood.
“In this rapidly changing world, girls who miss out of foundational education and life skills will be more vulnerable in the future. It will worsen inequality and re-echo poverty for generations to come. Thus, all hands must be on deck to break existing barriers to girl-child education in Nigeria.
“Working towards the actualization of the theme in addressing the issue of Information and Communication Technology, the Centre is running a Girls Coding programme to connect young girls and women to the information super highway to enable them explore opportunities available in the sector. To ensure no one is left out, the Centre trains Girls with Disabilities on the use of ICT, with a Special Centre dedicated to the visually impaired. We are also revitalizing the Girl Child Mentorship Programme to match young girls with young women who have made impact in the society.
“As a gender research, training and documentation Centre, our doors are open to more partners interested in working with us, to advance the Nigeria the Girl Child Agenda. I therefore, urge all to avail themselves with the opportunities at the National Centre for Women Development in bridging the existing gaps and empowering Nigerian girls,” she said.
Speaking with Inside Abuja, Annguzo Nmesoma, a student of Junior Secondary School, Kubwa, said she is proud to be worthy of international recognition.
“I feel so special on a day like this. I have been reminded that it’s a great privilege to be born a girl. It feels so good to know that, internationally, a day is set aside to celebrate me as a girl-child. I am so happy and I appreciate the Federal Government of Nigeria for organizing interesting programmes to commemorate the day,” she said.
Celebrating Navrati Festival
The Indian Cultural Association recently brought together Indians living in Abuja and the diplomatic community to mark the Navrati Festival. ONWUKA NZESHI reports
The Navrati Festival is an annual event celebrated in various parts of India and in many Indian communities in the Diaspora. It is commonly referred to as the festival of light because it is observed in honour of the goddess, Durga, who battled the buffalo demon and emerged victorious in the fight to restore Dharma.
Traditionally, the celebration lasts for a period of nine days.
In Abuja, the festival was marked with lots of glamour as Indian families turned out in their traditional attires to showcase their rich cultural heritage.
The event, which held at the premises of the Indian High Commission, Central Business District, Abuja, featured music and cultural dances by beautifully dressed women and children.
The scenes were much like what one sees on a typical Bollywood film as the cultural displays were beamed live on a large screen on the colourful stage.
The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Abhay Thakur, who witnessed the ceremony alongside his wife, Dr (Mrs) Surabhi Thakur, performed the ceremonial lighting of lights at the beginning of Indian events.
Addressing the gathering, he explained that Navrati was a festival of lights that had its roots in an ancient Indian festival. According to the envoy, the event was about the nine days tradition of victory of good over evil and each of the days has its own celebration since the event is centred on the goddess Durga and the many folklores around her.
“It is celebrated in many parts of India and everyday has its own significance. What is very important is that there are many forms of depicting the battle between good and evil, including in dances, in cultural manifestations,” he said.
Thakur explained that the special ‘Dandiya’ dance in which ladies with two sticks in their hands, dancing in pairs was a very significant part of the festival. According to him, it “is supposed to be the dance of good over evil and also reflect our internal battle,” as human beings.
“In India, there are three types of elements namely: Tamsik, Rajsik and the third, Satrik. While Tamsik signifies something evil, Rajsik stood for oil and Satrik represented sage-like, the strongest character and highest form of existence.
“Over these nine days, three days are dedicated to Tamsik, three to Rajsik and the final three is the victory of good over evil dedicated to Satrik,” he said.
Thakur described the cultural cooperation between India and Nigeria, as excellent, stressing that both countries have witnessed regular cultural exchanges.
He disclosed that recently, a cultural troupe from Chhattisgarh, one of the provinces of India, came to the High Commission to perform folk dances similar in some ways to Nigerian folk dances.
The envoy further disclosed that in November, another cultural troupe from India will be visiting Nigeria on the invitation of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), adding that there will be more cultural exchanges between both countries in the future.
Thakur explained that the relationship between Nigeria and India was not limited to the field of culture alone, recalling that a number of Nigerian students go to India in pursuit of educational excellence. He disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja recently visited New Delhi on the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
“I think things are happening consistently and we are happy to constantly exchange cultural impressions. Just two days ago, we released postal stamp for Mahatma Gandhi and I think the whole wide spectrum of cultural cooperation between India and Nigeria is being tapped, is being addressed and is being intensified as we go along,” he said.
President of the Indian Cultual Association, Panisua Elvis, said the festival was an opportunity for the Indian community in Nigeria to come together to celebrate their culture and share beautiful moments with one another.
He said Nigeria can learn from India as there was a specific message about the culture of the people in the celebration.
There were also a variety of Indian cuisines on display with lots of drinks to go with them. At the end of the ceremonies, various awards were presented to deserving members of the association and corporate sponsors of the event.
When Air Force gave wings to female officers
After 55 years of its establishment, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), last week, winged two female combatant officers. EMMANUEL ONANI reports
“A story that must be told never forgives silence” – Okey Ndibe
Certainly, Tuesday, October 15, will remain indelible in the annals of history of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). Reason? Two female regular combatant officers were winged, 55 years after the establishment of the Service.
Winging of flying officers (pilots) in the NAF is a regular “ritual” for young officers that had completed their training. However, the event of last week appeared different, safe for the honour bestowed on the two young female pilots.
Flying Officer Kafayat Sani, and Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, were the cynosure of all eyes on that epoch-making day at the Air Marshal MD Umar Blue Room, venue for the winging ceremony of 13 pilots.
While one of the two female regular combatant officers is a fighter pilot, the other is a combat helicopter pilot.
Dressed in their smart flying suits, the pilots exuded the kind of confidence that brought the local parlance,”what a man can do, a woman can do”, into reverberation.
It was another first for the NAF, as the newly-promoted female Air Warrant Officer, Grace Garba, was decorated with her new rank.
In demonstration of the uniqueness of the event, the decoration of the two pilots was reserved for the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Paulne Tallen, who was the special guest of honour at the colourful event.
It was not a surprise to see the minister journeying through “feminist solidarity”, intermittently, as the ceremony graduated to a crescendo.
In his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the event was a milestone in the history of the tactical force.
The CAS disclosed that the duo had performed excellently well during their flying training at the US Air Force, as well as the Starlite International Training Academy.
According to him, the training of the pilots, was an eloquent testimony to his commitment to training and other capacity building initiatives in the Service.
“I am deeply honoured and very delighted…to welcome you all to this unique occasion of the winging ceremony of 13 NAF pilots, who recently completed their flying training abroad and qualified for the award of the NAF prestigious Wing.
“Today indeed marks another milestone in the history of the NAF and I am gratified to be part of it. I am particularly happy because out of the 13 pilots to be winged are two female Regular Combatant officers. Not only because they are female officers but they are also outstanding aviators. While one of the two pilots is the first female fighter pilot in the 55 years history of the NAF, the second one is the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of the Service.
“The first female fighter pilot trained at the United States Air Force following an excellent performance during her initial flying training course at 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna, while the second graduated from Starlite International Training Academy. They both performed excellently well during their training.
“It is common knowledge that of all resources available to a leader or manager, the human resource is the most important. This is because the human resource drives all other resources pursuant to the attainment of organisational objectives. It is predicated on this consideration that the NAF spares nothing at developing its human resource capital.
“This desire for excellence is even more compelling in the face of current and perceived future national security challenges. Accordingly, NAF has continued to invest in human capacity building, since the Service is a veritable instrument for maintenance of national security. The NAF will continue to discharge her constitutional responsibility of protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and integrity by air.”
The Air Chief said 61 other pilots were undergoing basic flying trying, while 50 others continued with advanced training programmes, at home and abroad.
He added that, apart from training of pilots, the NAF under his leadership has also trained 67 instructor pilots.
“Our records indicate that as at today, we have trained a total of 67 Instructor pilots since 2015. Furthermore, with the winging of these pilots today, the NAF would have winged a total of 101 pilots within the same period.
“Currently, we have 61 pilots undergoing ab-initio/basic flying training, while 50 are undergoing various forms of advanced flying training courses both locally and abroad. As such, we are highly delighted to see the rewards of our collective efforts. I am confident that the NAF and indeed Nigeria will soon be reaping the benefits that these pilots would undoubtedly add to our operations.
“In a bid to consolidate on our gains on the fighter aircraft stream and our force projection outlook, all hands have been on deck to increase the number of serviceable L-39ZA aircraft for basic fighter training. Also, increased serviceability of the A-Jets has inspired continuous advance fighter training locally”, Abubakar stated.
While disclosing that two helicopter gunships will soon be delivered to the NAF, the three-star General expressed the hope that the development will boost the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East, and North West.
“More so, with the NAF preparing to receive two additional helicopter gunships, our counterinsurgency efforts will soon be greatly enhanced. Furthermore, it is envisaged that with the induction of the Super Tucano A29 aircraft into the NAF inventory, our fighter training efforts will also be greatly enhanced.
“All these are complemented by ongoing efforts at reactivating grounded aircraft locally with our technical partners, which has improved our maintenance capabilities and afforded our technicians the opportunity to benefit from on-the-job training. These achievements have saved the nation scarce resources.”
He implored the officers to be prepared for the arduous task ahead of them, “as you fit into the operational flying environment”, adding that, “the mission of a fruitful flying career has just begun and as such you must stay inspired”.
Also speaking, the minister commended the NAF for the achievement, saying it portrayed the NAF as an establishment that provided equal opportunities for both male and female officers.
She said: “Today’s event attests to the laudable achievements and transformation taking place in the Nigerian Air Force.
“It also portrays the Nigerian Air Force positively as it has shown that it is an equal opportunity establishment that encourages all its personnel to achieve excellence in their career.
“It is obvious that the Chief of the Air Staff is providing the right leadership and guidance to ensure the realization of the primary key driver of his vision, which is hinged on human capacity development. We are indeed proud of the milestones reached by the NAF and the achievements of the Chief of the Air Staff.”
She stated further: “I am aware that with this winging ceremony, the Nigerian Air Force would have winged a total of over 110 pilots since the inception of his administration. This is indeed worthy of commendation and further demonstrates the preparedness of the Nigerian Air Force towards meeting our national security needs.
“I am convinced that the pilots being winged today will put in their best and contribute their quota towards consolidating the success attained in eliminating current security challenges in the North East and North West as well as communal clashes, kidnapping and armed banditry.
“Let me also use this opportunity to enjoin Nigerians to remain patriotic and support the current administration in efforts being made at bequeathing a safe and secure Nigeria to our children.
“Furthermore, I want to assure Nigerians of the commitment and resolve of the Federal Government to spare no effort or resources towards safeguarding lives and properties of our fellow citizens across the length and breadth of the country.”
The ceremony was witnessed by family members of the winged pilots, officers, senior government officials and other well-wishers.
Hygiene: Residents want officials to visit restaurants, eateries
Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have appealed to various government health agencies to conduct unscheduled visits to restaurants and eateries to monitor and ensure adequate hygienic conditions.
They made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.
The residents called on the agencies saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and enforcing food hygiene laws to beam their searchlights on food vendors and operators.
Mr Emmanuel Nonso, a businessman, advised community health officials to also beam their searchlights on restaurant operators to ensure proper and hygienic cooking environment.
“Government needs to embark on impromptu visits to well established hotels and restaurants in order to monitor the cooking environment to ensure safety and hygiene of the areas, they should not concentrate only on markets and shops to arrest or seize substandard items,” he said.
Ms Joy Abu, a former hotel staff, decried the unhealthy cooking environment of some hotels and popular eateries.
“Most of these eateries have very poor hygiene environment, but people do not know because customers are not allowed into the kitchen or cooking areas.
“It is only the government officials that can carry out impromptu visits to all the big restaurants and hotel kitchens to supervise and ensure that the cooking environments are clean,’’ she said.
Mr Femi Adegoke, a civil servant, said he had treated various types of diseases caused by food poisoning as a result of patronising eateries.
“My family is not based here in Abuja and I close late from work. So most times, I rely on food vendors to eat, which had made me fall ill severally and received treatment for food poisoning.’’
Mrs Gloria Joseph, a nurse, said unhealthy food and unhygienic environment could cause diseases and infections that could pose serious risk to the health of an individual.
“These could result to food poisoning, vomiting, stomach upset, constipation, irregularities in blood pressure due to the use of untreated salts, ingredients that could be harmful to our hearts and other complications.’’
She, therefore, advised Nigerians to patronise eateries and restaurants less, and ensure they cook themselves using highest quality ingredients and prepare it in a hygienic manner.
Agbarho Musical stage drama storms Abuja
For most people in Abuja, it is all work and no play. But whenever an opportunity for fun surfaces, everybody wants to have that good laugh. One of such moments was the day Agbarho Musical stormed Abuja. REGINA OTOKPA reports
It was a night of intense fun and laughter as residents of Abuja came out in their numbers to watch the Agbarho Musical: a stage drama, parading some prominent Nollywood actors. The story is woven around a young woman, Ese, who lost her husband to cancer. She was cursed and rejected by her inlaws and had a hard time with her father. However, her life took a dramatic turn, rekindling strong vibes of hope. Ese’s life took a turn for the better as her natural talent of singing brought her to limelight. Thus she came, she sang and she conquered.
The star studded play, which performance took place at the Congress hall of Transcorp Hilton’, was produced by Patrick Otoro and sponsored by the MTN foundation. It had the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo, Hilda Dokubo and a host of others.
The captivating drama took the audience to Urhobo land in Delta State, Youruba land, Hausa land, Igbo land as well as Bayelsa and Benue states. The various scenes showed the diverse cultures of Nigeria wrapped around the characters, uniting them in a circle. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who obviously had a swell time watching the drama, noted that it had a message of hope which resonates unity in diversity for Nigeria. Speaking to Inside Abuja, Mustapha said he had a good laugh and learnt a lot more about Nigeria.
“It was a combination of intense passion, drill, love, the diversity of our people but at the end of it all, you summed it in a beautiful way. It came out depicting that as a nation, we could have our differences, we could have diversities but the beauty about it is that we are an intense people, we are a loving people, we are a kind people we are an understanding people and that reflects who we are. “We acknowledge our differences.
We acknowledge the diversities of our people, we acknowledge the fact that there are challenges but the resilience of the Nigerian people is what makes us a great nation,”he said. Mustapha, who commended the MTN Foundation for investing in the play, pledged government’s commitment towards protecting the intellectual property rights of Nigerians.
“Actors and actresses don’t get commensurate benefits for the work they do because of leakages in terms of piracy of there products and their property rights are not protected. This is why government must step in to protect and secure their property rights,” he said.
Expressing its willingness to further promote arts and culture,especially theatre across Nigeria, MTN Foundation disclosed that investing in the play was another way of engaging and empowering many youths while promoting unity in diversity. Senior Manager, Programmes Implementation, MTN Foundation, Abasi-Ekong Udobang, said the organisation through it’s corporate social investment, was committed to investing in the areas of youth empowerment, mother and child health and arts and culture.
“We believe that it is important to continue to invest in art and culture to make that space vibrant especially in theatre. We are really trying to promote the resurgence and the reawakening of theatre across the country that’s why we are trying to support this particular sort of initiative. “The impact is so far reaching, there are a lot of young people in the production and it encourages a lot of young people to get involved in the whole value chain from actors to lighting. Apart from promoting a very strong message about unity and inter cultural understanding, it also has an economic dimension to it,” he said.
Udobang further noted that besides the various initiatives in the pipeline, its just concluded Theatre for School Initiative is aimed at identifying and supporting talents at the grassroot while at the same time making conscious efforts to touch different stars in the art and culture space.
