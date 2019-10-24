Abakaliki rice: Rushed by consumers, challenged by high price

Abakaliki rice appears to be more popular and consumed by people within and outside the state than before. The border closure by the Federal Government and ban of foreign rice has now made the commodity out of reach of the poor masses as a result of its high price and high demand. UCHENNA INYA, in Abakaliki, reports

The name ‘Abakaliki’ is synonymous with rice production. Before the creation of the state in October 1, 1996 by the Late General Sani Abacha, Abakaliki had gained prominence as the city with the highest concentration of rice mills in West Africa. The Abakaliki Rice Mill complex had existed for decades before the state creation. The industry, a business enterprise owned by private individuals, which was established in 1967, today boasts of over 400 mills where farmers both peasants and bulk farmers process and market rice to buyers who come from all over the country and beyond.

The price of local rice in Ebonyi otherwise known as Abakaliki rice has continued to increase since the past few weeks.

Although, the commodity is available in the markets, shops and various mills across the state where they are processed, packaged and sold to the buyers/consumers, the price has been on the increase because of

its high demands arising from the ban of consumption of foreign rice by the state government and closure of border by the Federal Government.

In the mill, a bushel is presently sold between N7,000 and N8,500 depending on the specie and quality. A 25 kg bag of the community is sold for between N10,000 and N12,000 depending on the quality and the

specie while its 50kg bag is sold between N18,000 and N22,000 depending on the quality and also the specie. The price of the commodity is expected to increase as Christmas approaches.

Some of the traders at the Abakaliki rice mill have continued to celebrate the ban on importation of foreign rice in the state. They said the ban has led to high sales of Abakaliki rice.

One of them, Mr. Timothy Ude, a miller said: “We are happy that Federal Government closed Nigeria’s borders.”

He said before the closure, his sales for a day used to be very poor that at the end of the month, he finds it difficult to pay his landlord and meet up with other needs.

He explained that people who used to neglect local rice have fallen back to it, affirming that it would help to promote homemade products in Nigeria.

Mrs. Precious Idam on her part, said her sales actually sky rocketed.

She said before border closure, new rice was selling for N5,200-5,300 but now new rice now sell for 6, 000-7000. She said by this time of the year, the prices for new rice is not supposed to get to this amount.

People from neighbouring Benue, Kogi, Enugu, Cross River, Abia and other states come to the state to buy Abakaliki rice in different quantities for sales and consumption.

Also, people from far away Lagos, Abuja and other popular cities in the country often place order for the commodity because of its special taste which distinguishes it from other rice species.

The Abakaliki rice has Maths species which looks like foreign rice. It also has CP species, R8 species, 306 species and upland species. All the species have their uniqueness but high class people usually go for the Maths species because of its beautiful nature while middle class go for R8, 306 and CP .

Former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Development, Chief Steve Orogwu, gave reasons why people outside the state rush the commodity.

“Ebonyi rice has unique taste that is satisfying; Ebonyi rice is very nutritious. It contains carbohydrate, protein and even some vitamins. Besides, the brand is very nutritious, and is even extracted and packaged for further industrial use”, he said.

Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry is the central processing point of the popular Abakaliki rice, which has gained both local and international reputation as a very nutritious brand.

In spite of the recent establishment of three major modern rice mills plants, one in each of the three senatorial zones of the state by the State Government, the Abakaliki rice mill still attracts the largest market in rice milling and distribution. The rice mill industry has witnessed new innovations. In the last 15 years, de-stoning machines were introduced and installed in the mill which facilitated the packaging of stone-free Abakaliki rice.

The past few months also witnessed the innovative introduction of Weighing Scales as replacement for the old Tin Measurement, popularly known as Bushels. Scale measurement in the sales of the local rice in the mill was introduced by a new administration in the industry to curb sharp practices in the sale of the rice, using bushels.

Despite these innovations, there are still many processing challenges faced by both the millers, farmers and other stakeholders. This is because, most of the rice being milled in the industry are products of crude parboiling methods while the Mill lacks modern state of the art infrastructural, environmental and operational facilities.

Also, most of the Milling Machines are obsolete and very low in both output and quality.

Following this, the state government met with the millers of the industry and announced its plan to introduce modern rice milling and processing machines into the mill. But the millers saw the move as a ploy designed by the government to take over the industry.

Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Dave Umahi, Okechukwu Nwakpu, while addressing the millers, allayed the fears and suspicions of some millers and mill owners that the planned gesture was a ploy by the government to seize the mill from the owners.

Nwakpu explained that the move by the government was to ensure improvement in the industry to meet international best practices and standard as introduced in other sectors by the present administration in the state.

He assured them that the mill would remain the property of the Mill owners after introducing the modern machines.

According to Nwakpu, all that was required of the millers was to form cooperative societies through which the government would link them to sources of fund from the Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions to enable them acquire the new machines. He noted that the government has the best plan of bringing modern infrastructures: water, good roads, recreational facilities and better buildings into the Mill for their comfort, adding that the Mill must meet the standard of the governor in the state.

Nwakpu further directed them to set up a committee to design a prototype of the nature of Mill they desired, which would be juxtaposed with that to be designed by government for reconciliation on a round-table before implementation. He also directed them to set up another committee to coordinate arrangements for government facilitated loans for the cooperatives towards procurement of the new machines.

Consequently, a seven-man committee headed by the Caretaker Chairman of the Mill was inaugurated at the meeting for the purpose.

“Most importantly, let me inform you that the government has not come to take over the rice mill. It is still your property. The only thing is that it has to meet up with the present standard which this government is known for.

“You own your property, you choose and form your cooperatives, you get

access to the money and develop it. But if you have the money, you develop your Mill according to the standard. I want to charge you to form two committees and you will go and design a prototype of how you

want this rice mill to look like, while on our own side as government, we will equally design a prototype.

“At the end of the day, we will come to a roundtable and agree on the best one to follow. You will give us a committee that will liaise with the SA on Small and Medium Enterprises, so that by Friday, she will meet with you people to discuss how your cooperatives will be like.”

The Caretaker Chairman, Rice Millers Association, Samuel Ogodo, while

receiving the government envoy, described the intending gesture as a welcome development. He commended the governor for his thoughtfulness and care for the Mill, stressing that the benefits cannot be overemphasised.

Ogodo said: “One, most of the engines we are using are now obsolete, outdated. So, giving us advanced machines will not only enhance our productivity but will also give us better service. In this case, I am commending the effort of the governor, having deemed it wise to make Abakaliki Rice Mill one of the best in the whole country.

“So we stand to benefit much from it: one, our rice, our product will appear better and compete favourably with other rice in the

international community. So, we are not going to negate the action in any way but we are going to give our full support to ensure that everything comes to fruition”.

Ogodo, however, advocated for medium capacity machines, little lower than those in the government-owned mills, to enable them accommodate the milling of smaller individual quantities of rice paddy. He

observed that though Ebonyi State was one of the highest rice producers in the country, the challenges of dry season farming and poor mechanisation still limit some farmer’s individual outputs.

He said: “Ebonyi State, from my elementary knowledge, is one of the highest rice producers in the entire nation. The only challenge we are still passing through is the issue of dry season farming, which I know

that we just need irrigation in some areas to balance up. Another is that our people here are not so much into mechanised farming. The tonnage required for a high capacity machine like the ones at the three senatorial zones is so high that an individual cannot raise rice paddy large enough for milling at a point in time, and this has been an envisaged challenge.”

Like this: Like Loading...