Metro and Crime
AbdulRazaq redeems promise to fix Omu Aran road
•It’s a miracle — Community
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has fulfilled his promise to upgrade the damaged Taiwo Road in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area from surface dressing to asphalt overlay, exactly one week after the governor attended the town’s annual get-together where appeals were made to fix the road.
As at Saturday afternoon, the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) has started asphalt work on the road following approval and release of funds for the rehabilitation work.
It would be recalled that at the Omu Aran Day 2019 held in the town on Saturday, the community called on AbdulRazaq to consider fixing the road, among other requests, while the governor promised to look into the request.
Omu Aran Development Association (ODA) President Bisi Adeyemi called the development a “miracle”, hailing the speed with which the government acted on the issue.
“That’s a great development. It is a miracle. It is a miracle because the governor promised something and within a week he’s doing exactly that. That is marvellous. He shows he’s a man of action. The community is highly appreciative and grateful to the governor for this,” Adeyemi said regarding the road work.
The governor had also at the same event said his administration’s upcoming social investment programme was designed to fund small businesses, artisans, and lift many people out of the poverty bracket.
Metro and Crime
Ebonyi threatens to seal hotels, clubs over immorality
Ebonyi State government, on sunday threatened to seal some hotels,
restaurants and drinking joints in the state for allowing criminals to hide in them to perpetrate evils in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief
Stanley Okoro Emegha stated this in a statement in Abakaliki.
He expressed dismay that hoodlums have formed the habit of hanging out in hotels, restaurants and joints in the state till late in the night from where they usually take off to perpetrate crimes and all forms of anti-social vices in the state capital.
The government also observed that some managers of night clubs in the state have allowed some of their customers to parade a retinue of minors and under aged youths especially teenage girls below the age of 18 years who it said usually indulge in all manner of immoral lifestyle at awkward hours of the night without recourse to the state government’s Attitudinal Change Campaign.
It therefore threatened to revoke the right of occupancy of any landlord or penalize any hotel manager for condoning such immoral conduct which, according to it, tend to compromise the future of the
youths.
Metro and Crime
9 killed, 12 injured in two accidents on Sagamu-Benin Expressway
No fewer than nine persons were confirmed dead on Saturday while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate accidents around Ijebu Ife axis on Sagamu – Ijebu -Ode – Benin Expressway.
Mr Clement Oladele, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.
Oladele explained that the first crash occurred at 5:40a.m, when the weather was still dark, while the second crash occurred at about 8:20a.m on the same corridor at Ijebu Ife in Ogun.
The FRSC boss noted that seven people were involved in the first crash comprising six male adults and one female adult.
He said that two persons were injured in the crash, one male adult and one female adult, saying that other two persons, both male adults died in the crash.
“The crash involved a grey Toyota picnic car marked KTP 812 RG and a red Daf truck with registration number JEG 551 XA
“The crash was suspected to have been caused by armed robbery attacks when the driver of the Toyota picnic suddenly reversed on the highway when he sighted the armed robbers.
“In the process of escaping the oncoming truck, which unsuspectedly rammed into the Toyota Picnic vehicle. The truck in the process fell into the ditch,” he said.
He noted that the two injured victims were rescued and taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital morgue.
Oladele said that 19 people were involved in the second crash comprising of three male adults and 16 female adults, adding that 10 people were injured while seven died in the crash.
According to the sector commander, one male adult and six female adults died in the accident.
“The crash involved a white Mack tanker marked AGL 667 XX and a Toyota Hiace commuter bus coming from Okitipupa in Ondo State, with registration number KJA 534 XL.
“The accident was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control, which resulted into head on collision.
“The commuter bus due to excessive speed could not manoeuvre at the diversion point and in the process had a head on collision with the coming truck,” he said.
Oladele said that both the injured and the deceased were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.
Oladele commiserated with the families of the victims and urged them to visit the hospital or the FRSC Command at Ijebu – Ode, for details of the two crashes.
He admonished motorists to drive cautiously within the approved speed limits and resist dangerous overtaking to avoid road accidents.
Metro and Crime
23 days after abduction: 6 female Kaduna students, 2 staff regain freedom
After spending 23 days in captivity, the six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been set free by their abductors.
The students and staff were abducted by gunmen on October 23, when the kidnappers stormed the school around midnight to carry out their dastardly act.
A staff of the institution broke the news of their freedom to journalists in Kaduna, adding that they were released in the early hours of yesterday (Saturday).
The Kaduna State government also confirmed the cheering news.
However, school sources disclosed that their release was made possible following an additional payment of N10 million ransom by the families on top of the initial N3.6 million paid for the release of the girls.
But after collecting the money, the bandits refused to release their victims and instead made another demand for an extra N10 million.
The staffer of the college told newsmen that the N10 million was taken to the kidnappers on Friday night, saying the money was raised by public spirited individuals.
Metro and Crime
Domestic staff drug master’s wife, steal N30m
Two domestic staffers are alleged to have conspired with two others to drug their master’s wife in order to steal over N30 million.
The two domestic staffers are, Isaac Sunday Etiene, 22, and Akpama Emeka, 37, as well as their accomplices, Rilwan Adeniyi, 31, and Usman Wasiu, 47, were paraded by the police in Lagos on Friday.
The incident happened at Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos, where they suspects stole $55,000 valued at N19, 882,720; 20,000 pounds, valued at N9,274,017 and N1,400,000 from their master’s iron safe, while they drugged wife with an overdose of snide.
Speaking with journalists, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex, Lagos, Assistant Inspector General Of Police (AIG), Murtala Usman Mani, said that the suspects were arrested over case of conspiracy, attempted murder, breaking, and entry into a dwelling house and stealing.
The senior police officer, who was represented by his spokesperson, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, said that there was petition to the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force CID, Lagos by one, Chief Emmanuel Umeohia, of Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos against the suspects.
Metro and Crime
Abducted Kano kids: Ganduje sets up Commission of Inquiry
*Wants comprehensive data on missing persons
In pursuance of the rights of the nine children, who were allegedly kidnapped and later found in Anambra state, the Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has instituted a Commission of Inquiry, under the Chairmanship of retired Justice Wada Umar Rano, to dig into the issue other missing persons of Kano decent.
The Commission, which will be inaugurated next Thursday, has part of its Terms of Reference to include: “To conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date and to procure all such evidence, written or oral, and to examine all such persons as witnesses as the commissioners may think it necessary or desirable to procure or examine.”
It would be recalled that recently, the Nigerian Police Force, Kano State Command uncovered cases of missing children in Kano State.
A total of nine persons (aged between 2 – 10 years) were kidnapped, out of which, eight were sold in faraway Anambra State. Some of the victims stayed as captives for over five years in Anambra losing their identities in the process.
Metro and Crime
NYSC member allegedly beats boy to death in Kano
A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, has allegedly beaten a young boy (Almajiri) to death
However, according to reports, the police have barricaded the area, in order to prevent an irate mob from attacking the corps member.
It was learnt that the sad incident happened on Thursday evening, when the boy was said to have rushed to the corps members’ lodge to collect his own share of the fruits that are usually distributed among the children in the area.
It was further gathered that, the deceased in his desperation to get its own share, accidentally bumped into the corps member.
This, according to sources, allegedly provoked him (corps member), who angrily descended on the Almajiri beating him into a state of coma, from which he never regained consciousness.
However, while speaking on the issue, the Public Relations Officer of Bebeji Transformation for Change, Shehu Suleiman, who revealed details of the incident, said policemen had cordoned off the area to prevent residents of the area from attacking the corps member.
He further said that the policemen whisked the corps member away, while the boy’s corpse was taken to a hospital in Bebeji.
When contacted by telephone, the Kano State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ladan Baba, confirmed that the report of the incident involving one of his corps members had reached his desk.
Metro and Crime
Police arrests Benue school teacher for raping student
* Another man for raping 12-year-old child
The Benue State Police Command Friday said it has apprehended a school teacher in Ukum Local Government Area of the state, one Terseer Maikyo for allegedly raping his student.
The command also disclosed the arrest of another man, one Nelson Omanka of Obi Local Government Area of the state for raping a 12-year old child.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi said, the suspects all confessed to the crime and have been charged to court.
DSP Anene said the Command has continued to intensify efforts towards the fight against crime as evident in the recent special deployments and arrest of suspects in connection with various heinous criminal activities.
She stated that within the last three weeks, the Command deployed its men to strategic points during which they foiled a kidnap/robbery attempts among other crimes.
A hunter in Arkansas died after a deer he had shot attacked him, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
“I’ve worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it’s one of the stranger things that’s happened,” Keith Stephens, the agency’s chief of communications, told NBC affiliate KY3 in Springfield, Missouri.
The victim, Thomas Alexander, 66, shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting near Yellville, Arkansas, the station reported.
“I don’t know how long he left it there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead,” Stephens told the station. “And evidently it wasn’t.”
“It got back up, and he had several puncture wounds on his body,” Stephens said.
Alexander was by himself but able to call his family, who contacted emergency responders.
Alexander died at a hospital. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether he died from the puncture wounds, KY3 reported.
“It’s my understanding there’s not going to be an autopsy, so we may never know what actually happened,” Stephens said.
The chief of communications said that a person was stuck by a buck’s antlers in Ashley County about four years ago. In that incident, the individual survived.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission advises hunters to make sure a downed deer not moved for about 30 minutes before approaching it, reports nbcnews
com.
A hunter in Arkansas died after a deer he had shot attacked him, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
“I’ve worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it’s one of the stranger things that’s happened,” Keith Stephens, the agency’s chief of communications, told NBC affiliate KY3 in Springfield, Missouri.
The victim, Thomas Alexander, 66, shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting near Yellville, Arkansas, the station reported.
“I don’t know how long he left it there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead,” Stephens told the station. “And evidently it wasn’t.”
“It got back up, and he had several puncture wounds on his body,” Stephens said.
Alexander was by himself but able to call his family, who contacted emergency responders.
Alexander died at a hospital. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether he died from the puncture wounds, KY3 reported.
“It’s my understanding there’s not going to be an autopsy, so we may never know what actually happened,” Stephens said.
The chief of communications said that a person was stuck by a buck’s antlers in Ashley County about four years ago. In that incident, the individual survived.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission advises hunters to make sure a downed deer not moved for about 30 minutes before approaching it, reports nbcnews
com.
A hunter in Arkansas died after a deer he had shot attacked him, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
“I’ve worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it’s one of the stranger things that’s happened,” Keith Stephens, the agency’s chief of communications, told NBC affiliate KY3 in Springfield, Missouri.
The victim, Thomas Alexander, 66, shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting near Yellville, Arkansas, the station reported.
“I don’t know how long he left it there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead,” Stephens told the station. “And evidently it wasn’t.”
“It got back up, and he had several puncture wounds on his body,” Stephens said.
Alexander was by himself but able to call his family, who contacted emergency responders.
Alexander died at a hospital. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether he died from the puncture wounds, KY3 reported.
“It’s my understanding there’s not going to be an autopsy, so we may never know what actually happened,” Stephens said.
The chief of communications said that a person was stuck by a buck’s antlers in Ashley County about four years ago. In that incident, the individual survived.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission advises hunters to make sure a downed deer not moved for about 30 minutes before approaching it, reports nbcnews
com.
Trending
-
Body & Soul18 hours ago
Money, fame, fatherhood: Davido and his three baby mamas
-
Sports23 hours ago
Player concedes penalty while not on pitch
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
9 killed, 12 injured in two accidents on Sagamu-Benin Expressway
-
Sports8 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets keep Sports Minister standing
-
Body & Soul18 hours ago
Time takes toll on Lara Oshiohmole
-
AutoBeat / Auto Trends19 hours ago
Hope rises on 1,400km East-West railway
-
Politics18 hours ago
We’ve 12,000 abandoned projects in N/Delta –Akpabio
-
Body & Soul18 hours ago
Patience Jonathan sets tongues wagging