Abia community arrests, hands over 11 cult members to Police

At least 11 suspected cult members were yesterday arrested in Okwu- Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State and handed over to the police. Luck ran out on the group, said to be in the process of initiation of new members at the time they were rounded up by villagers. Speaking on the development, the traditional ruler of Okwu Olokoro Autonomous Community, Eze Boniface Izuogu, insisted that the issue of cultism and related vices should be totally eradicated in the society.

He recommended that stiffer punishment be meted out to any youth associating himself or herself to any cult group to serve as a deterrence to others while urging government to be hard on cultists. “The issue of cultism should be totally eradicated in our communities.

It is juvenile delinquency, a situation that, if not arrested, these boys will graduate from cultists to criminals. So proper pronouncement should be made by the government concerning cultism to eradicate it,” he said. Eze Izuogu also called on the government to empower the traditional rulers who were the chief security officers in their various communities, to effectively fight cultism and other vices. While commending the villagers for not taking laws into their hands, Eze Izuogu said the community has declared war on the alleged cult leader, Nomso Ochulo, who is presently on the run. A community leader, Mr. Mark Ugorji, warned that everyone in the community must be security conscious and decried the unrest caused by the cultists in the community over a period. He lauded the villagers for taking the bull by the horns. Ugorji disclosed that the community had setup a task force to sanitise the community against criminal tendencies. It was gathered that some of the suspected cultists were from Old Umuahia, Okwu-Olokoro and other parts of Abia and Imo states.

They were said to have confessed to be members of Aiye confrontanity, who came for a meeting in a bush between Okwu Olokoro and Nnono Oboro in Ikwuano local government area. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident, saying: “Yes. 10 arrested by police in conjunction with the vigilante. Suspects will be arraigned soonest.”

