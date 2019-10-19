Abia CP vows to ensure that residents sleep with both eyes closed

NIMC ACT permits agency to charge/fix fees

Correction in DOB costs N15,000

he Federal Government may generate revenue in excess of N108 billion from National Identity Card renewals, New Telegraph has learnt.

This is coming on the heels of recent declaration by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) that Nigerians would have to pay N3,000 to renew the card every five years.

NIMC recently disclosed that it had enrolled 36 million Nigerians for the National Identity card as at August 2019, while more are still being enrolled on a daily basis.

Based on this figure, the government is to realise N108 billion if each person pays the N3,000 to renew.

This is aside charges for other services relating to the identity cards, for which the agency has fixed different fees.

According to NIMC, replacement for lost card costs N5,000, payable through the Remita app. Anyone that wishes to update or modify his or her details on NIMC database is to pay “N500 per updatable field”. Such information modification, however, excludes change in date of birth, which alone attracts N15,000.

Although Nigerians have criticised the government and the Identity Management agency for what they described as rip off through the renewal fees, section 31 of the NIMC ACT 2007 empowers the agency to, among others, “impose fees (if any) of such as the Commission thinks fit, which may be charged for the issue, reissue or replacement of the Multipurpose Identity Cards including different fees to be charged in different circumstances….”

Incidentally, most Nigerians would be receiving their cards after five years of enrolment, meaning that they would have to first renew before they can start using it.

As at December last year, NIMC said it had been able to print 300,000 cards and by that time, total enrolment for the card was about 30 million. The commission also noted that the printed cards were for those who enrolled in 2012, which was six years before the cards were made available.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have lamented non-availability of the cards years after enrolment. Many who have enrolled and issued National Identification Number (NIN) as far back as 2013 are yet to receive the physical card.

“Me and my mum registered in 2013, which is six years ago, and until today, we have not received the card,” a lady who identified herself as Omowunmi Adebayo said.

Another angry Nigerian, Olayiwola Saheed said: “I registered about five years ago and my card isn’t ready yet. I am sure it has already expired while I’m waiting for it. NIMC should let us know when they are ready for business because, for now, they are still joking.”

The story was also not different from Joy Uche, who claimed she enrolled in 2014 and got the NIN, but yet to receive the card until now.

Reacting to complaints over non-availability of the card, NIMC said its main focus was ensuring that all Nigerians are enrolled and issued their NIN, adding that the NIN is the most important and not the card. “You will be issued your cards when funds permit. Please bear with us,” the Commission said in a response to complaints on it its Twitter handle.

Director General of the Commission, Aliyu Aziz, also urged Nigerians to focus on the NIN, which they can get instantly after registration. According to him, lack of funds to print cards had forced the agency to concentrate more on issuing NIN. “We will not be able to produce the card at the rate at which we produce the NIN. Therefore, we have separated the job and told every Nigerian to focus on the NIN,” he said.

