Politics
Abiodun: Cat with nine lives
The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal recently upheld the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun. In this report, KUNLE OLAYENI examines how the battle was won and lost
“I have gone through probably one of the most turbulent periods any governor could have gone through.
“I went through several pre-election cases, about eight or nine, and also this tribunal. But God has continued to remain God,” Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State remarked, moments after he triumphed at the election petitions tribunal which dismissed the case of his main challenger, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade.
Abiodun, whose victory at the March 9 gubernatorial election in the state was fiercely contested, said several court cases challenging his election and eligibility for the public office had been turbulent for him. He, however, expressed gratitude to God that he had continued to triumph despite daunting opposition.
“This (victory) is further affirmation that indeed, with God, nothing shall be impossible. This victory is for Ogun State people who have entrusted me with this mandate,” the governor declared while reacting to the tribunal judgement.
For about six months, the political atmosphere of the state was filled with uncertainty, uneasy calm and cautious optimism. This was fallout of the legal tussle between candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Allied People’s Movement (APM) over the outcome of the 2019 governorship election.
Also, a faction of Labour Party (LP) joined the fray and dragged Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the tribunal over alleged unlawful exclusion of the party during election. The party prayed for the nullification of the governorship election and also requested for a fresh poll.
Of notable interest, however, was the litigation between Abiodun and Akinlade, who ran with the APM ticket. The courtroom at the tribunal venue in Isabo, Abeokuta was usually filled to capacity during proceedings with curious party supporters trying to figure where the pendulum of justice would ultimately swing.
The stake was so high because the 2019 poll was a proxy war of sorts between Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who backed Akinlade for the contest after nomination crisis, rocked the primaries of the ruling APC in the state.
According to results of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiodun polled 241,670 votes to defeat Akinlade who had 222,153 votes.
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, came third by polling 110,422 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer, Senator Buruji Kashamu, scored 70,290 votes to emerge fourth in the election.
The commission also declared the APC winner of the state’s three senatorial seats, six House of Representatives seats and 15 constituencies in the 26-member state House of Assembly.
On the other hand, the three major opposition parties clinched one federal constituency each. The APM, ADC and PDP also won seven, three and one state legislative seats respectively.
But after the poll, several petitions were filed at the election tribunal by aggrieved candidates. In his petition marked “EPT/OG/GOV/01/19,” Akinlade claimed that it was wrong to have declared Abiodun as winner because his election failed to comply substantially with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.
The APM candidate also questioned the qualification of Abiodun to contest the governorship, saying he supplied contradictory information in his forms CF001 in 2015 when he contested for Ogun East Senatorial District and in 2019 when he contested for governorship. He, therefore, prayed the tribunal to invalidate Abiodun’s election and return him (Akinlade) as the governor or in the alternative, order a rerun.
Before judgement was eventually delivered, three panels adjudicated on the governorship petitions. The first tribunal was headed by Justice Chinwe Onyeabo but the panel was later reconstituted and Justice Josephine Coker-led tribunal was empaneled.
However, the APM petitioned the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, and sought the disbandment of the Coker-led tribunal, which the party accused of sinister motive against its candidate, Akinlade.
The party said the alleged affinity between Justice Coker of the Lagos State High Court and the duo of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, who both supported Abiodun for the governorship, “would breach equity, fairness and justice.”
Consequently, the third panel was constituted with Justice Yusuf Halilu as chairman. Two other members of the tribunal include Justice C.C Okaa and Hon. Kadi M.L Omar.
On June 21, the governorship election tribunal dismissed the LP petition. The Justice Halilu-led panel, which struck out the LP’s case for lack of diligent prosecution, also awarded a N500,000 compensatory fine against the petitioners to be paid to Abiodun.
The petitioners, their witnesses and their counsel were all absent at the tribunal on the day agreed for the commencement of hearing. With the non-appearance, the respondents exploited the provisions of the law and applied to the court that the petition be dismissed for want of diligent prosecution and this dealt a fatal blow to the Abayomi Arabambi-led faction of Labour Party.
On September 14, the tribunal delivered judgement in the APM petition. It held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of over-voting and falsification of information against the respondents and therefore upheld Abiodun’s election.
“The petition is destined to fail, it failed and is hereby dismissed,” Justice Halilu declared in the judgement which lasted six hours.
Before the judgement, the tribunal had delivered two crucial rulings, which dismissed the applications challenging Abiodun’s academic qualification and over-voting as filed by the petitioners. Obviously, the rulings were the planks upon which the judgement rested.
Noting that the APM challenged election results from 1,070 polling units, the tribunal pointed out that the petitioners only called witnesses from 36 polling units and three others, including the gubernatorial candidate.
Justice Halilu said, “The petitioners counsel’s decision to call scanty and insufficient witnesses has done an irreparable damage to the petitioner’s case.
“We therefore hold that the petitioners’ documents and oral evidence in support of his ground were lazy, deficient and shallow and proved nothing and are so watery in substantiality that no reasonable court can act on it.”
Expectedly, upon the court verdict, APC members and supporters of the governor went into wild jubilation. The judgement was the final straw that literally broke the camel’s back. Many of those sympathetic to Abiodun believed the petitions were distractions that had hampered governance and the eventual determination of the case was good for the state.
It should be noted that some litigation were also determined at various courts in Abuja, Ibadan and Abeokuta while the tribunal case lasted and the governor triumphed in all.
The state chapter of APC, while reacting to the tribunal judgement, said it was an affirmation of a popular and overwhelming candidate. In a statement by its spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described Akinlade’s petition as a mere distraction.
Oladunjoye said, “It is very commendable that the judgment of the tribunal was relayed live on radio and television stations and streamed on the internet. This has exposed the lack of depth, procedurally contaminated and virus invested petition to the whole world.
“Our advice is for these people to desist from their distractions and join Prince Dapo Abiodun in building the future of Ogun State together. The governor has been running the promised all inclusive government.”
In the same vein, Tinubu hailed the court verdict. The APC National Leader said the judgement affirming Abiodun’s electoral victory further demonstrated that his election was indeed a true reflection of wishes of the people.
Tinubu said in a congratulatory letter to the governor that he truly deserved the victory despite the intimidation, harassment and violence unleashed on his numerous supporters and other shenanigans perpetrated by known opposition elements within and outside the APC.
“Undaunted by all of that, you ran a clean, peaceful, issues-based campaign. You were, by far, the most popular and most qualified of the governorship candidates, hence your election. You truly deserved your victory,” he added.
The APC leader, however, advised Abiodun to extend hand of fellowship to the APM candidate and rededicate himself to reuniting the people of the state.
“Ogun State deserves development, Ogun State deserves industrialization. Having made success in your private multi-sectoral entrepreneurial life, you are best placed to replicate this in Ogun. This you must do within the shortest possible time,” Tinubu stated.
For the discerning, however, the process leading to the routing of Akinlade indeed started with the permutations and intrigues that dogged the nomination of candidates within the major political parties ahead of the 2019 elections.
Abiodun picked the APC gubernatorial ticket after a disputed primaries, forcing Akinlade to settle for APM, which was relatively unknown in the state’s political configuration, save for Amosun’s connection to the new party.
Unfazed by the circumstances of his emergence as APC standard bearer, Abiodun consolidated on his chances to succeed Amosun and he rallied the support of a former governor in the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as well as the formidable political structure of a former gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.
He further capitalised on the “Ijebu Agenda” and the determination by people of Ogun East Senatorial District to have power shift to their zone.
In the process, the Yewa-Awori agenda, which could have propelled Akinlade’s ambition, was losing steam. This is because Ogun West zone produced another strong contender from ADC, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, and thus polarised the votes that may have accrued to the APM candidate from the senatorial district. Meanwhile, Abiodun’s running mate, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, hails from Ado-Odo/Ota, the largest voting area in Ogun West, and this probably reflected in the election results.
While the APC team perfected its strategies on the political turf, it appeared to have also did same on the judicial front. With an array of erudite lawyers adept at handling election tribunal cases, the ruling party emerged victorious. And with the development, Abiodun seemed to have mastered the art of surmounting the hurdles on his path to political survival.
Politics
Fresh crisis hits Bayelsa APC as factions suspend each other’s members
Less than a month to the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, the fold of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit by a new crisis with factions loyal to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri suspending each faction’s members.
The State Chairman, Jonathan Amos, Alabo Martins and 10 others have all been “suspended” by Senator Lokpobiri’s faction over alleged fraudulent diversion of party funds and anti-party activities.
Others suspended by the Senator Lokpobiri faction of the party, included State Secretary; Mr. Peres Oyadongha, Senatorial Youth Leader; Mr. Iniekenimi Senator Mitin, LGA Youth Leader Ekeremor; Mr. John K. Williams, LGA Organising Secretary Ekeremor; Mr. Osadebe Ezinrin, LGA Treasurer Ekeremorand Lovely Agwor, LGA Organising Secretary Sagbama.
Their action, according to a resolution signed by 19 members of the State Executive Committee was in pursuant to the report of the state’s four-man Disciplinary Committee over formal complaints against various party officials, an Executive Committee Meeting presided over by the State Deputy Chairman, Honourable Orubebe Ogeibiri on Thursday at the State party Secretariat, the APC resolved that their suspension will serve as deterrent and instil discipline and loyalty among party members.
According to a resolution made available to newsmen, the suspended party chairman, is accused of “refusal to account for millions of naira that accrued to the state chapter of the party as administrative charges on National and State Assembly aspirants”.
Following the development, the Bayelsa State Executive Committee of the party appointed the State Vice Chairman, Bayelsa Central, Chief Fala Ebierein Etubo as Acting Chairman in line with the party’s constitution.
But Sylva’s faction subsequently announced the suspension of Hon. Ogeibiri Orubebe, Deputy Chairman; Chris Toborowei Olorogun, Legal Adviser; Amasighan Azikiwe, Chairman Ekeremor Local Government Council; Olorogun Isaac, Secretary Ekeremor Local Government Council and Peter Bofumu, Chairman Sagbama Local Government Council.
According to the embattled State Chairman, Amos the aforementioned people were suspended due to “gross misconduct and anti-party activities” which was reported and investigated.
Politics
2020 budget: Senators commend Buhari for timely presentation
…query MDAs on 2019 budget implementation
The Senate, yesterday, continued debate on the 2020 budget estimates, which President Muhammadu Buhari laid before the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
During the resumption of debate on the N10.33 trillion money bill, some of the lawmakers, mostly of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the content of the budget.
Those who spoke positively about the budget, claimed that it has the potential to promote economic growth and mitigate challenges of unemployment, among other issues.
Some of the senators commended President Buhari for adhering strictly to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act by ensuring timely submission of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.
The lawmakers said early submission of the appropriation bill will facilitate its quick passage by the National Assembly as well as return the country’s budget cycle to the January-December timeline as provided by the constitution.
Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) applauded President Buhari over his determination to reverse the poor annual budgetary practice that characterised late submission of the appropriation bill to the National Assembly.
He said: “What President Buhari did this year is a complete deviation from what we have been seeing in terms of procedure in the presentation of our annual budget estimates to the National Assembly.
“For the first time, the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) were strictly adhered to. Last year, we had the budget presented to the National Assembly before the MTEF/FSP came.
“We know the Act states very clearly that MTEF/FSP must come first, and the National Assembly must pass it, before the budget estimates come. This is the first time we are adhering strictly to this procedure. It is commendable on the path of President Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly.”
Urhoghide, while calling on the Federal Government to ensure that capital expenditure in the 2020 Budget benefits Nigerians, added that “the provisions of the FRA as regards the budgetary execution and meeting of targets must be adhered to.”
He further said: “It is the responsibility of the Finance Minister to meet with the joint Committee of Finance of the Senate and House of Representatives, so that there is a quarterly briefing of releases and distribution of funds. This is lacking, that is why there are mistakes in the execution of the budget.”
Another lawmaker, Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa-Ibom North East), also commended President Buhari for throwing his weight behind the amendment of the Deep Offshore Inland Revenue Act.
According to him, Nigeria stands to benefit “an additional N400 billion for this year” with an amendment to the Act.
He, however, stressed that the Committees on Appropriation and Finance of the National Assembly have a task to balance the submission of the President.
“What we do as a National Assembly must reflect equitable distribution of available resources to the good of all Nigerians,” Akpan said.
Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central), while lending his voice to the debate of the budget estimates, said: “this budget of growth and job creation is apt at this point in time in the history of our national development because when fully implemented, it will go a long way in removing our youths from the streets.”
He added: “The infrastructural development of this country needs to be handled holistically with timelines. This is the only way we can be able to attract investors to this country.”
While commending President Buhari for providing N296 billion sinking fund for payment of local contractors, Ordia urged the Federal Government to ensure that those owed over a period of time are duly paid.
Speaking on the manufacturing sector, the lawmaker said: “It is supposed to be one of the major sectors contributing to our GDP. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
“Presently, the manufacturing sector and in fact the private sector only contribute about nine percent to our GDP. This will not create the right environment that would create jobs for our young school leavers.”
Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) bemoaned the high level of unaccountability by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government charged with the responsibility of revenue generation.
According to him, revenues accruable to agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) if accounted for, are sufficient to fund the Nigeria’s annual budget.
He said: “Not much emphasis is made in the revenue of government. The revenue of NNPC if accounted for can fund the national budget. The internal revenue of the immigration is not accounted for. They are made away with by contractors. When we talk about increase in VAT, the Federal Inland Revenue must double its efforts when it comes to remittance of revenues.”
Senator Akinyelure, however, advised that if revenues accruable to government are properly allocated to several projects, same would go a long way in bringing about the much desired development expected by Nigerians.
However, majority of lawmakers from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised serious concerns over source of funding of the budget and the inadequacy of allocations to some critical sectors.
Some of the sectors mentioned by the lawmakers as not having adequate budgetary provisions include: education, defence, and health while faulting the heavy load on the debt services and high deficit factored into the budget.
Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba South), said there was need to entrench disciplinary measures to ensure full implementation of the budget, noting that Nigeria since 1999, had not implemented 70 per cent of any of its annual budget.
“Presidents present budgets every year, but we do not take disciplinary measures expected to make the budget effective simply because we like to speak from both sides of our mouths.
“It has become an annual ritual and we still do it. A president by tradition will lay the budget and whatever comes out of it is nobody’s business. I’m saying this because since 1999, gudget implementation has not reached 70 per cent.
“This is very worrisome. We are discussing the 2020 budget estimates, is it fair to say we have a 2019 budget which has not been implemented? As we speak now, nothing has been done. We have the 2019 Appropriation Act and we are discussing the 2020 budget proposal.
“We refused to address this aspect of our shortcomings. No nation moves forward without discussing what happened in the past. Some of the projects being implemented now are not even in the 2019 budget. As a parliament, we do not care to follow up by asking questions for obvious reasons.
“We need to diversify our economy because we are operating a mono economy. However, the budget estimates before us did not reflect this posture. The allocation to the agriculture sector does not really portray a nation that is prepared to diversify. We are only prospered to speak from both sides of our mouths.
“We need to walk the talk if we really want to achieve a significant growth in our economy. This is a worrisome development in our budget system. We do not take budgeting as a serious business.
“It may be difficult to achieve 100 per cent implementation but we could achieve a significant improvement in our budget implementation. Oversight functions have also become a ritual. We have to take it seriously as a parliament,” he noted.
Senator Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), while contributing, said: “The 2019 budget was not being fully implemented because it was passed and signed into law towards the end of the 8th National Assembly.
“What struck me looking at the budget is that the revenue projections and infrastructure show a 70 per cent deficit in the 2019 budget and in the 2020, it has already been highlighted that N2.18tn will be the proposed deficit.
“People are looking at allocation to key sectors and the revenue to fund the projects. For instance, when you talk of the N262 billion being allocated to Works, I have it on good authority that what is even required to take care of the outstanding in the Ministry of Works and Housing is in the excess of N500 billion. Yet many people are hailing the N262 billion allocated for Works, describing it as huge. We should also be looking at the aspect of progressive taxation.”
Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa (Imo East) said: “It is not only about sending a budget estimate to the National Assembly as has been rolled out here, we must resist the pitfalls. We know that once budget has been laid we must invite the Ministries, Departments and the Agencies of government to defend the budget and we must make sure that the chief executives do not frustrate our efforts.
“I will expect that the MDAs are alive to their responsibilities and we must ensure adequate releases of funds to the MDAs and we must find out level of releases. In the past when you go for oversight you find out that funds appropriated to execute capital project did not receive sufficient funds.
“We must also strengthen our oversight responsibility to make sure that these funds are applied to the projects earmark for them. Again I think we should broaden our tax base targeted toward boosting our revenue.
“We should target those who are not paying tax and going forward we should look into non-oil revenue as alternative source of revenue. Again we are expected to spend larger portion of the budget to service debt and at the same time we are borrowing to service 2020 budget proposal.”
Senator Gyang Istifanus (PDP Plateau) said Nigerians are very much interested in how the budget could translate into solving the challenges of insecurity, hunger and creation of development of human capital.
He urged the Senate to take a look at allocation to defence, noting that the figure was inadequate.
Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun) called for diversification of the economy to generate more funds needed for implementation of the budget.
Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano), in his presentation, commended the President for the timely presentation of the budget. He urged his colleagues in their oversight functions to ensure that funds voted for MDAs are utilised accordingly.
He added that implementation of the budget must be focused on developing human capital via jobs creation to end unemployment. He further said it was cherry that the welfare of the Police was being considered in the budget.
Senator Eyakenyi Etim (PDP Akwa Ibom,) said the budgetary allocation to education was inadequate, given its importance to the development of the country.
She said the 1.5 per cent allocation to education was grossly inadequate, compared to the UNESCO benchmark of 26 per cent.
She also advised that measures be put in place to ensure revenue generated via VAT was channeled into addressing infrastructure decay and insecurity.
After extensive deliberations on the Appropriation Bill, the Senate adjourned debate on it till next week Tuesday.
Politics
Reps pass budget for second reading, adjourn to Oct 29
The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, the 2020 appropriation bill, which was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.
At a session presided by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, the House has also suspended plenary for three weeks till October 29, to allow standing committees interface with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in budget defence.
Supporting the bill at yesterday’s plenary, chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), commended the President for projections, adding that “but that will not be right without speaking on the timing of the budget.”
He said the 2020 budget projections look good for the private sector explaining that “It helps the private sector to plan, as they know the direction the policy is going, I commend them, but we cannot discuss 2020 without discussing 2019.”
According to him, the new tax regime proposed by the budget was in the right direction.
He said: “One of the man things is the digitisation of tax collection. Over the years, it has been difficult to meet our tax target, but the current budget is proposing a new tax burden. What this does to an emerging economy is that activities are reduced which causes unemployment and low productivity, which is like a cycle that will continue unless there is a paradigm shift.”
In his contribution, Hon. Dan Asuquo (PDP, Akwa Ibom) expressed dismay that details of the budget were not available to enable members make informed debate on the Appropriation Bill.
He said: “I am commenting on the speech and the intention of the executive for 2020. I don’t have the details yet. I cannot speak about the budget I don’t have the details. I will address my people when the details of the budget come.”
Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), in his contribution, expressed delight over the timely presentation of the budget proposal saying “that this is one of the times that budget is brought in early.”
He, however, queried the huge amount of money earmarked for debt servicing arguing that no nation can survive with such an economic policy. “The capital expenditure has been reduced from 2019, the debt servicing of 2.8trillion. There is no country that can make progress with this. Health budget is N48 billion. How can we make progress? This time, we are putting the cart before the horse,” he said.
Okechukwu also picked holes in the tax policy, insisting that with such a proposal, the budget cannot work.
“Nigerians are burdened with so much tax; I believe the budget will not work. I believe the money bill should have been brought before this. I was House committee chairman for works; I stated that the commitment of the Ministry is N4 trillion of contracts awarded. Any belief that the country will move forward with this budget is a mirage,” he said.
Chairman of the House committee on aviation, Hon. Nnaji Nnoli, (PDP, Enugu) said his main concern was the aviation sector. According to him, “our airports are our gateway, I believe our airport should be given attention, I do not believe that our aviation is getting enough. I believe that if we can consolidate the 25 per cent of revenue generated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to the Federal Government that will help the airports. We can have a 10 years plan for the funds to be used by FAAN. We can develop our airport.”
Hon. Ken Chikere, on his part, emphasized the need for an accurate population figure to enable it generate the necessary data and statistics for proper budgeting system, arguing that what is need is to ensure proper implementation of the 2020 budget, when it is eventually passed.
“I plead with the House to see there is proper implementation of the budget. It is our duty now to look at those estimates and come up with a budget. We should be mindful of the implementation of the budget. Lack of implementation is illegal. This country as presently constituted cannot make any progress unless the senate and the house come together.
“We cannot make progress if we don’t know how many we are. We must not be shy in discussing how many we are. We are unproductive 200 million. I am not one of those who are carried away by 200 million population.
“I think this budget should be inclusive. Take the case of Rivers State for instance; there is no single federal government project there. We have a state that is not included in the projects. Our budget should also look at the issue of unemployment, insecurity and general infrastructure”, Chikere stated.
Politics
APC: Members accuse NWC of usurping NEC functions
The Forum of non NWC, NEC members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the party’s National Working Committee of usurping the functions of National Executive Committee (NEC).
The party members under the Forum stated this in Abuja, while briefing the media on Thursday.
According to the Forum, the NWC has violated the APC constitution as regards holding of the party NEC meetings.
This was coming few weeks that the APC states’ chairmen had given an ultimatum to the National Leadership of the party to reposition the APC.
In the communique signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Nelson Alapa and Secretary Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, the Forum said: “As provided in the 2014 APC constitution as amended, Article 11 (Party Organs) National Executive Committee (NEC) members of which this Forum falls, Is the third highest organ after the National Convention and Board of Trustees and takes precedent before the National Working Committee (NWC). It Is disheartening that National Working Committee has usurpated completely powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) the negative effects of which are currently hitting back to all levels of the Party signaling serious dangers to the stability, coherency, unity, loyalty, commitment and preparedness for continuity In governance.
“Article 25(8i) provides for NEC-National Executive Commlttee quarterly meetings through which issues affecting the general and specific needs/matters as regards our Party could be deliberated upon has never been honored since inception of the present leadership of the party and we deem it greatly lnimical to the stablllty and healthy reposltlonlng of the party. We therefore call on the party leaders to prevail on the party leadershlp to strictly adhere to the said provision for the good of the party.”
Politics
Again, Abiodun, Amosun loyalists fight over Ogun APC exco
- As court asks parties to maintain status quo
Rival loyalists of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, are again locked in battle over who controls the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
While Amosun’s faction on Thursday claimed that a court has recognised and reinstated the dissolved Derin Adebiyi-led executive, party members loyal to the governor insisted that the court never made such pronouncement.
This followed the ruling of a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, presided over by Justice Jude Okeke, that the parties in a pending suit should maintain the status quo till the hearing and determination of applications before it.
The suit was instituted to challenge the dissolution of the Chief Derin Adebiyi-led executive of Ogun APC and appointment of caretaker committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
New Telegraph learnt that the high court in Abuja ruled on the matter on Tuesday, and later adjourned to November 26, 2019 for continuation of the suit.
Politics
Kwara: AbdulRahman sends six commissioner-nominees to Assembly
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRahman on Wednesday sent to the House of Assembly a list of six additional commissioner-nominees, comprising top-notch professionals and administrators with rich political backgrounds.
This comes a few weeks after AbdulRazaq unveiled a list of four women commissioner-nominees, including the 26-year-old Joanna Kolo.
The new nominees are Barrister Salman Jawondo (Asa); Lafia Aliyu Kora Sabi (Baruten); Dr. Raji Razaq (Ekiti); Architect Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen (Kaiama); Wahab Agbaje (Whyte, Offa); and Murtala Olarewaju (Oyun).
With 29 years of post-qualification experience as a lawyer, Jawondo is almost synonymous with the longstanding struggle to change the political status quo in Kwara with his numerous court cases and advocacy to challenge what he considered the anti-people decisions of the previous administrations.
Sabi, who was born in 1970 and who is from Yashikira town of Baruten Local Government area of the state, is the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Health Centre Agwara, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.
Architect Saifudeen hails from Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture – both from the University of Jos between 1993 and 1999.
Murtala Olarewaju is a grassroots politician, an administrator and a teacher. He attended Federal College of Education Kontangora for his National Certificate of Education; Kwara State Polytechnic for his Higher National Diploma; and Ladoke Akintola University for his Master in Public Administration. He also has Teacher Grade II Certificate from New Bussa Teachers College Niger State.
A successful businessman and administrator, Wahab Agbaje (Whyte) holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University. He also bagged High National Diploma in Accounting from Kwara State Polytechnic and National Diploma in Accounting from Federal Polytechnic Nasawara.
Politics
‘Atiku’s appeal against tribunal’s judgement, good for Nigeria’
Barr. Okorie Akrika, is a former commissioner for Land in Anambra State and ex-Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state before he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview OKEY MADUFORO, he speaks on the judgement of the Presidential Election Tribunal and the appeal filed by the party’s candidate
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal recently upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. What are your views on that judgement?
The truth is that the tribunal has delivered its judgement and it is in the public domain. But, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has filed an appeal against it. First of all, let me situate the petition filed by Atiku. It is my candid opinion that the best thing that happened to Nigeria is that the PDP went to the tribunal and this is because had it been that they failed to go to tribunal, maybe, what happened in 2015 would have reoccurred. So, it was in the best and over all interest of the country that Atiku in the first instance went to the tribunal.
Now that the tribunal has delivered its judgement and Atiku has gone on appeal. Now going by the judgement of tribunal against Atiku, where it dismissed most of the grounds of the petition, I will say that the tribunal was right. What I mean is that if you allege violence or commission of crime in a civil or quasi civil matter like the election petition, the law by Section 135 of the Constitution obligates that you prove the allegation beyond reasonable doubt.
Now, if you are talking about election malpractice; say in 15 or 20 states, there is no way you can prove that by calling 60 witnesses. So, I will say that going by what the tribunal said, I am of the opinion that on matters specifically bothering on crime, there is the need to adduce an eye witness account in respect of such issues.
There is no way one or two persons can give evidence of violence and electoral malpractices in a state that has 10 to 15 local government areas. On the issue of forgery, it is on record that a witness called by the respondent admitted that the certificate submitted to the tribunal is not from either WAEC or the body in London. So, I am of the opinion that such single admission by that witness is an admission against interest going by decided judicial authorities. If somebody calls a witness and the witness makes an unequivocal and unambiguous admission against the case of the witness, that admission shall be held against the person who called that witness. Without sounding presumptuous or prejudicial to the matter at the Supreme Court, I do not think that aspect of the judgement is in tandem with the established principals following judicial authorities that an evidence coming from a witness by a party can be relied upon by that party and be relied upon by the court to make a clear and profound finding in a matter of this nature after all in law, it is the educational body, either WAEC or Cambridge that is the custodian of the document.
Are you saying that the tribunal erred in that regard?
If they say that this is not our document; that ought to be not just the prima facie evidence. That document in question is not genuine. That is not to say that there is conclusive proof that document is not genuine. The tribunal in all due respect in that angle erred. The aspect that bothers me so much is the issue of attachment of qualifying documents. Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) will tend to give impression that on a literal interpretation, the tribunal was right.
It stated that ‘the list of information submitted by each candidate shall be accompanied by an affidavit sworn by the candidate indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements of that election.’ So, the operating word is indicative. Once a candidate swears to an affidavit that he has fulfilled all requirements, the literal interpretation of law will give impression that the tribunal was right. But, that is not the end of the matter. You see that section 31 subsection (5) goes on to say that if somebody entertains reasonable ground to believe that any information given by that candidate or any document submitted show oral deposition or oral statement. Apart from the issues in that affidavit, there is a further need for proper documentation.
So, if a candidate makes a mere oral averment that I have certified all constitutional requirement, an agglomeration of all the provisions of section 31 will go to deviate from the literal interpretation of that section 31 sub-section 2 as the trial election petition tribunal actually did. Going further in sub-paragraphs five and six, which you know somebody who feels that a false declaration has been made it will now presuppose that some elements and documentation are expected on the part of the deponent in that affidavit.
That is why I would say that the panel or the Supreme Court that will hear this matter should be constituted in such a manner as to secure its impartiality and independence because the impression out there is that out of the five learned justices, who presided over the election petition were elevated to the Supreme Court barely nine days after.
They delivered that judgment on Wednesday and on Friday the upper week, they are being considered for elevation. Some people are now of the opinion that the justices were selected for the purposes of delivering that judgement so they can be compensated with a consequence of elevation to the Supreme Court.
Whether that view point is correct or not the fact remains that the people out there may form the impression that tribunal was not all together impartial and that is why the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), while considering the constitution of the panel of the Supreme Court justices that will look into the judgement, should not do so, without regard to the impression of the common man on the street.
Let us look at the issue of educational qualification. Do you think the Appeal Court was correct on points of law?
On the issue of qualification, like I said earlier, a close look at section 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 will review that what the law says is that the candidate shall swear to an affidavit indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements. The operative phrase here is indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements.
So, it is now incumbent on the court to adopt an interpretation that will bring about the real intention of the law. The question is what is the intention of the law? The intention of the law, looking at the contents of section 31 of the Electoral Act is what mere oral averment in affidavit is not sufficient otherwise there is no way you can prove the issue of forgery without an existence of physical document. A mere averment in an affidavit can at worse give rise to a suspicion of false information and that means lying on oath and not forgery. So, if we now appreciate that forgery is one of the disqualifying factors under section 137 of 1999 Constitution, it will now go to show that adopting a literal interpretation of section 31 will lead to absurdity because it will mean that you do not need to show certificate and the intention of the law is to make sure that everybody, coming to contest that election has proper certificate. The constitutional requirement mentioned in section 31 says that person must have attained the age of 40; that means you must have a birth certificate; the person most show that he is a citizen of Nigeria, which also needs a birth certificate; he is a member of a political party and sponsored by that party.
This is not made orally; you must have a party card. You have to also show evidence of compliance with section 87 of the 1999 Electoral Act, which imposes power on the political party to conduct direct or indirect primaries. The last requirement says educated up to school certificate level or its equivalent. Education up to school certificate is not what you will indicate orally.
So, when you look at the Evidence Act, it is not something you can do by mere oral deposition in an affidavit. That is why the court in a situation like this, should go beyond adopting a literal interpretation because literal interpretation will lead to absurdity. If you go to section 31, subsections 5 and 6, talk about false swearing and false documentation. It goes to show that the legislature intended to insist that the affidavit must be accompanied with a document, which is a proof of the qualification of that candidate. So there is no way that you can prove forgery by mere oral deposition.
How about the controversy over INEC’s server?
On the issue of server, we shall look at the corporate image of INEC and the operational integrity of public projects in this country. It is common knowledge and in public domain that they made proposals for the purchase of server and money was budgeted for server and INEC also agreed and demonstrated how the server is going to be deployed before the election and there was no so such subsequent contrary information from the commission. The INEC Chairman on various occasions told Nigerians that server will be used.
The National Assembly approved a budget for the server and foreign bodies like USAID, United Nations and the European Union also assisted INEC in terms of materials. INEC officials trained people on how to use the server. So, one can say that in actual fact, INEC should not be denying the use of server.
So, if the PDP and Atiku now allege that server was used for whatever purpose for pilot or any other purpose it would have been in the interest of justice that they should be allowed to access the server. And if there is no information found to have been stored in the server, the matter would have been over. For the tribunal to say that they cannot conduct a search and inspection of the server and at the same time say that they couldn’t prove it, to me, borders on doubt speech.
Politics
2020 Budget’ll sustain growth, create jobs – Buhari
CONTINUED FROM YESTERDAY
Our fiscal reforms shall introduce new performance management frameworks to regulate the cost to revenue ratios for Government Owned Enterprises, which shall come under significant scrutiny. We will reward exceptional revenue and cost management performance, while severe consequences will attend failures to achieve agreed revenue targets.
We shall also sustain our efforts in managing personnel costs. Accordingly, I have directed the stoppage of the salary of any Federal Government staff that is not captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform by the end of October 2019. All agencies must obtain the necessary approvals before embarking on any fresh recruitment and any contraventions of these directives shall attract severe sanctions.
Overhead costs are projected at N426.6 billion in 2020. Additional provisions were made only for the newly created ministries. I am confident that the benefits of these new ministries as it relates to efficient and effective service delivery to our citizens significantly outweighs their budgeted costs.
That said, the respective Heads of MDAs must ensure strict adherence to government regulations regarding expenditure control measures. The proliferation of Zonal, State and Liaison Offices by Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (‘MDAs’), with attendant avoidable increase in public expenditure, will no longer be tolerated.
Capital expenditure
As I mentioned earlier, investing in critical infrastructure is a key component of our fiscal strategy under the 2020 Budget Proposals. Accordingly, an aggregate sum of N2.46 trillion (inclusive of N318.06 billion in statutory transfers) is proposed for capital projects in 2020.
Although the 2020 capital budget is N721.33 billion (or 23 percent) lower than the 2019 budget provision of N3.18 trillion, it is still higher than the actual and projected capital expenditure outturns for both the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, respectively. However, at 24 percent of aggregate projected expenditure, the 2020 provision falls significantly short of the 30 percent target in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.
The main emphasis will be the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than commencing new ones. MDAs have not been allowed to admit new projects into their capital budget for 2020, unless adequate provision has been made for the completion of all ongoing projects.
Accordingly, we have rolled over capital projects that are not likely to be fully funded by the end of 2019 into the 2020 Budget. We are aware that the National Assembly shares our view that these projects should be prioritised and given adequate funding in the 2020 Appropriation Act.
Therefore, I will once again commend the 9th National Assembly’s firm commitment to stop the unnecessary cycle of delayed annual budgets. I am confident that with our renewed partnership, the deliberations on the 2020 Budget shall be completed before the end of 2019 so that the Appropriation Act will come into effect by the 1st of January.
Some of the key capital spending allocations in the 2020 Budget include Works and Housing: N262 billion; Power: N127 billion; Transportation: N123 billion; Universal Basic Education Commission: N112 billion; Defence: N100 billion; Zonal Intervention Projects: N100 billion; Agriculture and Rural Development: N83 billion; Water Resources: N82 billion; Niger Delta Development Commission: N81 billion; Education: N48 billion; Health: N46 billion; Industry, Trade and Investment: N40 billion; North East Development Commission: N38 billion; Interior: N35 billion; Social Investment Programmes: N30 billion; Federal Capital Territory: N28 billion; and Niger Delta Affairs Ministry: N24 billion.
Although Government’s actual spending has reduced, our plans to leverage private sector funding through our tax credit schemes will ensure our capital programmes are sustained.
For example, we launched the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, pursuant to which I have approved the construction and rehabilitation of 19 Nigerian roads and bridges of 794.4km across 11 States. Indeed, the Scheme has attracted private investment of over N205 billion and the first set of tax credits are being processed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
As I mentioned during my Independence Day Speech, under the Presidential Power Initiative, we will modernise the National Grid in three phases; starting from five Gigawatts to seven Gigawatts, then to 11 Gigawatts by 2023, and finally 25 Gigawatts afterwards in collaboration with the German Government and Siemens.
Budget deficit
Budget deficit is projected to be N2.18 trillion in 2020. This includes drawdowns on project-tied loans and the related capital expenditure.
This represents 1.52 percent of estimated GDP, well below the three per cent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007, and in line with the ERGP target of 1.96 per cent.
The deficit will be financed by new foreign and domestic borrowings, Privatization Proceeds, signature bonuses and drawdowns on the loans secured for specific development projects.
Debt service
Nigeria remains committed to meeting its debt service obligations. Accordingly, we provided the sum of N2.45 trillion for debt service. Of this amount, 71 percent is to service domestic debt which accounts for about 68 percent of the total debt. The sum of N296 billion is provided for the Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors.
I am confident that our aggressive and re-energised revenue drive will maintain debt-revenue ratio at acceptable and manageable levels. We will also continue to be innovative in our borrowings by using instruments such as Sukuk, Green Bonds and Diaspora Bonds.
Social Investment Programme
Our government remains committed to ensuring the equitable sharing of economic prosperity. Our focus on inclusive growth and shared prosperity underscores our keen interest in catering for the poor and most vulnerable. Accordingly, we are revamping and improving the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme through the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
The National Social Investment Programme is already creating jobs and economic opportunity for local farmers and cooks, providing funding to artisans, traders, youths, and supporting small businesses with business education and mentoring.
The provision of N65 billion for the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been retained in the 2020 Budget. Furthermore, to fast track the rebuilding efforts in the North East region, a provision of N37.83 billion has been made for the North East Development Commission.
Other strategic priorities in 2020
The 2020 Budget is expected to accelerate the pace of our economic recovery, promote economic diversification, enhance competitiveness and ensure social inclusion. We are optimistic of attaining higher and more inclusive GDP growth in order to achieve our objective of massive job creation and lifting many of our citizens out of poverty.
The efficiency of port operations will also be enhanced by implementing a single customs window, speeding up vessel and cargo handling and issuing more licenses to build modern terminals in existing ports, especially outside Lagos.
Furthermore, completing the reforms to the governance and fiscal terms of the Petroleum Industry will provide certainty and attract further investments into the sector. A consequence of this will be increase in jobs and in government’s take. I therefore seek your support in passing into law two Petroleum Industry Executive Bills I will be forwarding to you shortly.
In addition, we need to quickly review the fiscal terms for deep offshore oil fields to reflect the current realities and for more revenue to accrue to the government. The Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Bill 2018, was submitted to the 8th National Assembly in June 2018 but was unfortunately not passed into law.
I will be re-forwarding the Bill to this Assembly very shortly and therefore urge you to pass it. We estimate that this effort can generate at least 500 million US dollars additional revenue for the Federal Government in 2020, and over one billion dollars from 2021.
Whilst the Budget is our principal fiscal tool to achieve these socio-economic development targets, we remain committed to prudently planning for our future economic prosperity. In this regard, I have directed the reconstituted Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to commence preparations towards the development of successor medium – and long-term economic development plans, particularly as the Nigeria Vision 20-2020 and the ERGP expire next year.
Conclusion
Mr. Senate President, Mr. Speaker, Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, this speech would be incomplete without, once again, commending the patriotic resolve of the 9th National Assembly to collaborate with the Executive in the effort to deliver inclusive growth and enhance the welfare our people. I assure you of the strong commitment of the Executive to deepen the relationship with the National Assembly.
As you review the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), as well as the 2020 Budget estimates, we believe that the legislative process will be quick, so as to restore the country to the January-December financial year.
It is with great pleasure therefore, that I lay before this Distinguished Joint Session of the National Assembly, the 2020 Budget Proposals of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Politics
It’s time for governance as politics is over – Albert
Senator Bassey Albert represents Akwa Ibom North East at the National Assembly. In this interview with TONY ANICHEBE, he speaks on the need for a harmonious working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government and his relationship with Governor Udom Emmanuel, among other issues
As the leader of the Akwa Ibom Caucus in the National Assembly, how do you network with others to protect and advance the interest of Akwa Ibom State as regards projects and programmes of the Federal Government?
Our basic responsibility as parliamentarians is to make laws. Law making is our cardinal objective and primary responsibility. We will be adjudged and measured by the number of laws each of us contributed in making. It is not necessary that you must be the initiator of the law since it is collective responsibility. While lawmakers at all organs of government make laws, the executive implements them, while the judiciary interprets the law. In the course of law making, there are other things that play out depending on the platform you find yourself. First, is the ability to attract government’s attention to the plight of your people back home. It is on that basis that one can measure if one is a good representative. I want to thank God for the opportunity given to us to represent our people and also thank our people for finding us fit and capable to represent them at National Assembly. We are synergizing with our colleagues across the country to ensure the best for them. We will do our best to leave the stage better than we met it.
In your first term in the Senate, you headed the Committee on Gas. What would you say were the achievements of that committee?
I must thank the former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, for finding me capable then to head that committee. I always tell people that once God gives you an opportunity, you must take advantage of it and add value. We made tremendous achievements during our oversight functions of that sector and they are there for all to see. We were able to frame a gas policy for the country. We were able to strengthen the country’s Gas Master Plan, which brought about the privatization by the present administration and of course I sponsored the Gas Flaring Bill that was passed into law by the Senate. I think my elevation to the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry was because of my performance as Chairman of the Committee on Gas in 8th Senate. The challenges no doubt are enormous, but we are making progress with God who has already taken the centre stage. We are striving to leave a foot-print for all to see and also to make the state proud.
Your leadership of that committee must have opened your eyes to the challenges of the region…
When I was announced as the Chairman of the Upstream Oil and Gas Sector, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. It is one of the four top committee positions in the Senate and National Assembly. In the House of Representatives, the Upstream chairman went to the north, the Downstream chairman went to the North and only the Gas committee was given to Delta State. Even in the Senate, the Downstream went to the North and only Gas committee went to Delta State, but the Senate President insists that I must drive the industry for Nigerians to see a positive change and we are already working. It is a huge responsibility and I must tell Niger Deltans that we must take advantage of the opportunities God has given to us. In the next couple of weeks, we will tour the entire installations to know how our people are coping with the oil and gas exploration. A lot is in the offing and we are desirous of doing our best to leave the industry far better than we met it. I can assure the people of Niger Delta that the 9th Senate is working for their good and will improve the living standard of the people.
Fifty-nine years after, will you rate Nigeria as a great nation or one still struggling for survival?
I always make it clear that I have high hopes for this country and also have seen great hope on the horizon. Nigeria has been desirous of leadership and I pray that God will give us leaders who will work for the good of the country. One of the good leaders I have seen is President Muhammadu Buhari. He believes in the greatness of this country. He may not be perfect, but has great love for Nigeria. I believe that those who will come after him will also do their best to alleviate the sufferings of the masses. We must collectively work together to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria. The leadership of the country must be seen as a collective responsibility and we must stop the blame-game. Nigerians who trusted us with their mandate are also waiting to see the manifestation of that decision. The interest of our people should remain paramount at all times. As a member of the National Assembly under the leadership of the impactful Ahmed Lawan, I can assure you that we are doing everything possible to alleviate the suffering of our people. This National Assembly is going to be different from the last one because one of the contentious issues, which surrounded the emergence of the leadership of the last one, is not there this time around. We believe the Senate should allow the President the opportunity on the choice of leadership to avoid blaming anybody if he fails. He has been given all he wants and we are ready to support him to the latter to ensure that he implements all his policies and programme for the benefit of all.
Early in the life of this administration, you moved a motion demanding the President to immediately send list of ministers to the Senate for screening. What motivated that action?
I did that to clear road for the quicker implementation of his plan for the country and avoid the blame-game of the past. When his failure were blamed on lack of having his cabinet in place on time, so it was a patriotic action and barely a week after, to the glory of God, the list was sent to the Senate for screening.
The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal recently affirmed your election, but your opponent believes that he will get justice at the Court of Appeal. Do you feel disturbed or distracted by his action?
I am not disturbed because it is his right to do so, but I am confident that even if he takes the matter to the court of heaven, it will not change. I wish him well, while serving my people with the greatest sense of responsibility. Their support has strengthened me.
There are speculations that you have parted ways with Governor Udom Emmanuel. How would you react to that?
My relationship with the governor is fantastic. The governor is my brother, my confidant, my mentor and my leader. I don’t have any issues with him and anybody waiting for us to quarrel will wait till infinity. Udom and I are working together for the good of our people and I hold him in a very high esteem and he respects me too. We have a mutual relationship and my support for him during the 2019 election was what my people mandated me to do. The people of Uyo Senatorial District overwhelming resolved that Udom’s second term was not negotiable and as their senator, I could not do otherwise since you cannot move without the followers. I was only the voice after the leaders met and resolved to support him.
You worked under former Governor Godswill Akpabio as commissioner. What isyour take on his appointment as Minister for Niger Delta?
One of the things I want to say to Senator Akpabio is to inform him that once again, he has the opportunity to work for the unity of the state. Another one is to remind him that it is time for governance and people must benefit from voting President Buhari for a second term, which gave him the platform to become a minister. The same applies to Governor Emmanuel and I, who emerged through the peoples’ support. We must work for the collective good of the people as politics is over and it is time for governance. I will not be a party to any group that will play politics with the collective destiny of Akwa Ibom people.
The 2023 elections are more than three years away, but speculations are rife that you have thrown your hat in the ring for the governorship of Akwa Ibom State. What is your reaction to that?
I think it is too early to bring this discourse. All I can say is that from the bottom of my heart, I see that year as one in the hands of the Almighty God and He will manifest his glory and power in 2023. I will abide by the wishes of my people when that time comes. This is time for governance and the governor needs a serene environment to succeed. It is only God that knows tomorrow, so let’s leave the 2023 matter in His hands.
There is the fear that you will join the All Progressives Congress (APC) if Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fails to give you its governorship ticket in 2023. How true is that?
I am going to stay in PDP for life.
Politics
Kogi, Bayelsa guber: Parties get voters’ register Monday, says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would made available register of voters to political parties sponsoring candidates for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, next Monday.
INEC had updated register of voters in the two states between September 2 and 30.
According to the commission, about 7, 044 registered voters collected their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in Kogi State within this period while that of Bayelsa was10, 206.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said in a statement Wednesday that the commission would officially publish the register and present it to all the political parties participating in the elections, in line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
“From our records a total of 45 political parties will take part in the governorship election in Bayelsa State while 23 will contest in Kogi State, being those who are sponsoring validly nominated candidates,” Okoye said.
He disclosed that the presentations would take place at INEC offices in Yenagoa, for Bayelsa State, and Lokoja, for Kogi State.
Trending
-
Sports16 hours ago
FIFA ban: Siasia accepts fate, waits for final pronouncement
-
Opinions16 hours ago
Aso Rock cabal
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Police nab kidnapper, rescue victim
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Benue: Lecturer arraigned for allegedly raping minor to death
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Naval men shot my husband, left him to die –Widow
-
Arts & Entertainments14 hours ago
I won BBNaija after several failed attempts –Mercy
-
News15 hours ago
Border Closure: MANEG warns on manufacturing, exports collapse
-
News15 hours ago
Umahi: Traders’ll take over International Market January 10