Abiodun vows to correct haphazard infrastructure development

O

gun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration would regenerate the six local government areas in Egbaland and address haphazard infrastructural development done by his predecessor.

Abiodun, who spoke at the Ogun Central senatorial district town hall meeting held in Abeokuta on Friday, declared that he was committed to working with Egba leaders and stakeholders towards achieving ‘the state of our collective dreams.’

He lamented the alleged neglect of township and rural roads under the immediate past administration of Ibikunle Amosun, saying his government would rescue residents agonising over deplorable state of roads.

Dignitaries at the event include the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso; Agura of Gbagura, Oba Babajide Bakre; state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, as well as representatives of market associations, professional bodies, civil society organisations and student unions.

“We are regenerating Ogun Central, comprising six local government areas. This is the capital of the state. We are regenerating the area, but not by way of flyovers,” the governor stated apparently lashing out at his predecessor’s urban renewal programme.

“We are creating a purposeful urban regeneration, not just haphazard regeneration. We are on top of infrastructural development,” he added.

Abiodun, however, said that he would not witch hunt anybody in discharging his duties and delivering good governance.

He said: “I hold it as a tripartite covenant between God, myself and the people of Ogun State; that our administration will ensure all-inclusive governance and even distribution of democratic dividends in all parts of our dear state.

“Our administration remains irrevocably committed to good governance based on prudent public financial management, provision of conducive environment for individual prosperity of the people of Ogun State and the wholesome development of our dear state.

“Let me also reassure our people that we will not abandon all inherited projects that have bearing and which will impact the development of our dear state, positively.

“Our administration will complete all inherited projects that have the potentials to benefit our people. They are funded with the commonwealth of the people of Ogun State,” he said.

Abiodun also told the gathering that his administration would engage the Federal Government on the possibility of taking over the moribund Oyan Dam located in Odeda Local Government of the state, for electricity generation before the end of 2020.

The dam, constructed by the Federal Government in 1983 and managed by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), was meant to generate nine megawatts of electricity.

Like this: Like Loading...