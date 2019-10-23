Abraham sets for new Chelsea deal

Super Eagles ace defender, Ola Aina, has revealed how his parents made him to become a successful footballer.

Aina, who won a bronze medal for Nigeria at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, disclosed that his father had to sell his car while driving him to Chelsea so as to make sure that he succeeds in his endeavour.

“The car just stopped in the middle of Vauxhall (in central London), and we were just stranded and needed money to get there.

“My dad sold the car on the spot and then he puts me on the train. He came on the train with me because I hadn’t really used trains like that before, so it wasn’t really too familiar.

“He came with me all the way to Chelsea training ground, made sure I got into my changing room, and then went all the way back home again.

“All those sacrifices they [made] is fuel for me to strive and to do well and repay them in ways that they can’t imagine.” Ola Aina explained to Al Jazeera.

The 23-year-old defender in 2017 decided to play for Nigeria despite representing England in youth levels. He played five games for Nigeria at the 2019 Nations Cup and Aina’s back-heeled assist against Burundi earned him praises from fans home and abroad.

Thousands of miles away, he was being cheered in Nigeria.

“It was all over the news, [Ola] gave our folks something to be proud of back home,” said his uncle Abayomi Aina.

“I was overjoyed and the fact that it’s my nephew, the name Aina being mentioned by commentators.

“In a country of about 200 million people, his name was on the lips of millions from Lagos to Ijebu Ikenne (the family’s ancestral hometown) and it was indeed a proud moment for us.”

