Abraham, Tomori make England’s squad, Alli out

Tottenham’s Dele Alli has been left out of the England squad, while Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori earn call-ups for the European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Alli has made four appearances for Tottenham this season since returning from a hamstring injury but misses out on Gareth Southgate’s latest squad, as do fellow midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jesse Lingard.

Despite having earned two senior England caps in friendlies with Germany and Brazil in November 2017, Abraham is still eligible to play for Nigeria. His inclusion in the squad seems to pledge his allegiance to England.

The Chelsea striker has seven goals in as many Premier League appearances this season, just one less than top scorer Sergio Aguero, and scored his first Champions League goal on his 22nd birthday on Wednesday.

Tomori is enjoying a successful breakthrough season at Chelsea, following a loan spell at Derby alongside Mason Mount under manager Frank Lampard.

The 21-year-old has made four Premier League and two Champions League starts for Chelsea and scored his first goal with a spectacular strike in a 5-2 win at Wolves in September.

The Canadian-born defender has previously featured for his country of birth at U20 level, but has since gone on to earn 15 caps for England U20s, winning the World Cup in 2017, and 15 caps for the U-21s.

Meanwile, Chelsea latest sensation, Abraham has said that he has not decided yet on fully playing for the Three Lions of England at senior level.

The 22-year-old who is eligible to play for Nigeria and England said “I haven’t made a decision yet. I’m focusing on the club. It is always a privilege to be wanted by both nations. I love both nations and for me, I’m clearly doing something right for Chelsea. My time will come.

“I’m from an area where I have grown up with different cultural backgrounds and I’m fully aware Nigeria is a massive country,” Abraham said.

It is yet to be known if England boss Gareth Southgate will hand the Chelsea attacker a call-up ahead for their matches against Czech Republic and Bulgaria later this month.

