Abraham, Tomori make England’s squad, Alli out
Tottenham’s Dele Alli has been left out of the England squad, while Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori earn call-ups for the European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
Alli has made four appearances for Tottenham this season since returning from a hamstring injury but misses out on Gareth Southgate’s latest squad, as do fellow midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jesse Lingard.
Despite having earned two senior England caps in friendlies with Germany and Brazil in November 2017, Abraham is still eligible to play for Nigeria. His inclusion in the squad seems to pledge his allegiance to England.
The Chelsea striker has seven goals in as many Premier League appearances this season, just one less than top scorer Sergio Aguero, and scored his first Champions League goal on his 22nd birthday on Wednesday.
Tomori is enjoying a successful breakthrough season at Chelsea, following a loan spell at Derby alongside Mason Mount under manager Frank Lampard.
The 21-year-old has made four Premier League and two Champions League starts for Chelsea and scored his first goal with a spectacular strike in a 5-2 win at Wolves in September.
The Canadian-born defender has previously featured for his country of birth at U20 level, but has since gone on to earn 15 caps for England U20s, winning the World Cup in 2017, and 15 caps for the U-21s.
Meanwile, Chelsea latest sensation, Abraham has said that he has not decided yet on fully playing for the Three Lions of England at senior level.
The 22-year-old who is eligible to play for Nigeria and England said “I haven’t made a decision yet. I’m focusing on the club. It is always a privilege to be wanted by both nations. I love both nations and for me, I’m clearly doing something right for Chelsea. My time will come.
“I’m from an area where I have grown up with different cultural backgrounds and I’m fully aware Nigeria is a massive country,” Abraham said.
It is yet to be known if England boss Gareth Southgate will hand the Chelsea attacker a call-up ahead for their matches against Czech Republic and Bulgaria later this month.
Doha 2019: Husband, wife Uibos each win silver
Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo and his wife, Bahamian runner Shaunae Miller-Uibo, had two reasons to celebrate after they each won a silver medal at the world athletics championships on Thursday.
“Both medals at the same time, on the same night,” Uibo told reporters after his final event. “It’s double the joy.”
Miller-Uibo, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist who had been favorite to win the 400 meters world title in Doha, finished second after Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain stunned her by running the third fastest time in the event’s history.
As Miller-Uibo crossed the finish line, her husband was preparing to run the 1,500 meters, the tenth and final event in the decathlon. He came in third, giving him the overall silver medal.
Uibo said his race preparations had prevented him from watching his wife’s race, but he was still keeping a close eye on the results.
“I was only able to refresh the results page as I was getting ready for my 1,500 meters,” the 26-year-old said.
“I’ve got to watch the real race in the replay later on.”
Miller-Uibo then hung around the track by the finish line to watch her husband race.
“He was hoping for the gold,” the 25-year-old told reporters separately after her event. “I knew he wasn’t quite that well in shape for his 1,500 meters, but he gave it his all. I’m so proud of him.”
The couple, who had dominated their disciplines in the lead up to the Doha championships, took a joint walk along the track in the Khalifa International Stadium with their respective flags draped around their shoulders, reports Reuters.
“As athletes we’re very competitive,” Uibo said. “We train together, we practice at the same time sometimes. It’s always a little bit competitive on the track and off the track.”
Nigeria Amputee team calls for Buhari’s intervention
The Nigeria Amputee football team, Special Eagles, currently in Angola for the Africa Amputee Football Cup of Nations, have called for the urgent fatherly intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari towards alleviating their poor condition into the tournament.
The Special Eagles landed, Benguela, venue of the competition, on Wednesday night to return to the competition after nine years of absence due to lack of funds.
With only solidarity support from the Nigeria Football Federation which was not sufficient to foot their bill, the 15-man team of 10 players, 2 coaches, one back room staff and two officials travelled on the strength of flight tickets provided on credit by their travel agent.
Speaking on arrival in Angola, President of the federation, Alhaji Suleiman Isah, said while they are still expecting the ministry of sports to approve some support for them even while grappling with contending demands from other sports, it has become necessary to appeal for the intervention of the President of the country on the plight of the national amputee football team.
“It is tough for us but we needed to make this trip to keep hope alive for the amputees who have decided to counter their physical disability by engaging respectably in sports. They have been absent from the Africa Nations Cup for nine years because there was no funding support. It will devastate the boys badly if they missed this edition again.
“Unfortunately, the only support we got was from the NFF and it is not enough to cover the cost of flight tickets even as we dropped some players. We got tickets on credit just as we also procured jerseys, tracksuits, boots and other equipment on credit. Worse is that we don’t even have a dime to give to the players as allowances both at the competition and on return.
“We are hoping that the sports ministry will approve some aid for us but we are not certain. Under the circumstance, we wish to respectfully appeal to our deer President to intervene to bail us out even if only to provide for the flight ticket.
His fatherly gesture will be a big boost for amputee sports and will also give hope and sense of belonging to our physically challenged persons who are seeking social inclusion through sports, instead of constituting burden to their families or nuisance to the public by begging. It is especially so as amputee football has developed into a professional sports with a number of Nigerians engaged in professional clubs overseas. We need to support the development of this platform in Nigeria to provide opportunities to more amputees. To deny them on this would mean neglect and rejection of this category of our fellow citizens.”
The Nigeria amputee football team will open their Nations Cup campaign against Liberia on Friday, October 4. Their subsequent fixtures are against Cameroon, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and host Angola on October 8.
With experience from the Mexico 2018 World Cup, the Special Eagles are rated as the strongest team in Africa to challenge for the trophy against Angola who are current world champions.
World Champ’s relay: Don’t put pressure on Oduduru, others – Aliu
…says relay’s all about team work
Ex-international, Deji Aliu, has warned Nigerians not to put too much pressure on Divine Oduduru and other members of the relay team as they file out in the 4x100m heat on Friday at the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships.
Speaking with our correspondent, Aliu said after the recent crisis that engulfed the team and the below per performance of Nigeria athletes so far in Doha, the team must be in right frame of mind to put in their best in the race.
He advised the team to be at their best and think of their names and the country as they step on the track.
He also called on the authorities to psyche Oduduru up as well as other athletes.
“My message to them is to just compose themselves and go out there to make themselves and the country proud,” Aliu said.
“They should know that basically, relay is a team work, the four runners should try and take the advantage of the small time available for them to bond as one team. They can only perform well if the four of them bond together and work as a team. They should go out there and give their best.
“There shouldn’t be pressure on them, the event is a pressure on its own, it is a very intense race, even the fastest athlete will tell you that relay is more difficult than ordinary individual race, because it is an intense and energy consuming event on its own.
“You can now imagine having added pressure to it; it is going to blow the brain. The guys doesn’t need extra pressure now, they should be allowed to enjoy themselves, but don’t make them going through any pressure.
“I am not in Oduduru’s mind at the moment but I could understand what he is going through. He is really down because he didn’t get the kind of performance he expected so far in the championship, I am sure he wanted to perform better than he did.
Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup:Ukah harps on discipline as prelims take centre stage
Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has charged schools taking part in the ongoing Principals’ Cup Football competition to be disciplined and well-behaved.
Ukah stated that it was important to teach the youths morals even as they are trying to develop their career in football.
He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his foresight of reviving the tournament courtesy of a partnership with Zenith Bank plc.
Ukah said: “The Governor loves catch them young programmes and this is just one of them. We are happy that Zenith Bank also supported us to make this a reality,
“This is a good initiative and I am happy for the young ones because they have something to look forward to every year. It is interesting to see the
“The competition is meant to boost their talents but along the line we expect them to be of good conduct. It is all round education and sports because these are the leaders of tomorrow.”
The kick-off of the competition took place on Monday at the St Patrick’s College while the preliminaries have started across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.
About 850 private and public schools are taking part in the youth football developmental tournament.
Lagos Open Tennis serves off Monday
The 2019 edition of the Lagos Open will serve off on Monday, 7 October with the first leg of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tournament holding from that Monday to Sunday, 13 October at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.
The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Chief Pius Akinyelure told a media conference held in Lagos on Thursday that all is now set for the tournament, which has been holding in since year 2000 to celebrate the sitting Executive Governor of Lagos State. This year will be the first in the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Chief Akinyelure, who spoke through the Tournament Director of the competition, Prince Wale Oladunjoye said that the ITF has redefined the nomenclature of its Futures Tournament to reflect the prize money.
“Lagos Open is in the highest category and is now known as an M25 +H and W25 Tournaments for the men and women categories respectively. So this year, we have two M25 and W25 Tournaments for both Men and Women, the first from 7-13 October, while the second holds from 14-20 October, 2019, The total prize money therefore remains $100,000. All qualified players in the Main Draws get a share of this prize money,” said Akinyelure.
He appreciated all the partners and sponsors of the competition especially Heineken, which is coming in starting from this year.
Akniyelure applauded the support the tournament has been receiving from the Lagos State Government and most especially the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu.
The Senor Brand Manager, Heineken, Mr. Mfom Bassey said the brand known for its quality and general acceptability would pull its strength and weight behind the Lagos Open as it has done to other sports competitions such as UEFA Champions League, F1 and others.
“We will continue this partnership we started with Lagos Open this year and all stakeholders will have the cause to appreciate Heineken for this support in the years to come,” said Bassey.
President of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Mr. Ademola Akin-Taylor said that for the past 16 years, it has been the great privilege of the club to host this prestigious event, as it has continued to hold the banner of excellence in our hosting.
“It is a thing of pride for us to recall that, since its inception 19 years ago, the Lagos Open, which used to be known as the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis, has, without doubt been a stepping stone for tennis players, and a nurturing ground for aspiring superstars. For those who did not know Ukrainian-born Elina Svitona, who is currently ranked 5th in the world, is one of those superstars of the Lagos Open Tennis,” Akin-Taylor said
Eaglets off to Brazil Tuesday
The Golden Eaglets will next Tuesday fly out to Sao Paulo in Brazil from Abuja ahead of their participation in this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup, towards which the team’s coach, Manu Garba has listed 27 players for the build-up camp.
According to the NFF, after landing at their pre-competition training base next week, the Eaglets will get down to real business of team selection, with the number of players expected to be cut to 21 before the World Cup, which starts on October 26, where the five-time champions are pitched against Hungary, Australia and Ecuador in the group stage.
Manu hinted that the bulk of his preferred players for the trip to Brazil has those that recently featured at the UEFA/CAF Assist Invitational in Turkey, where the Eaglets won two games and lost one, beating the hosts and Guatemala but fell 4-2 to Senegal in their third match.
He, however, acknowledged that he will not be able to name his final squad for Brazil 2019 based only on technique and skills, because they will all have to pass through the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, which serve as age-tests for lads eligible for the competition.
Incidentally, the first round of those tests will be conducted this week in Abuja, but Manu enthused that the chunk of lads he has in mind will scale through and eventually be part of the flight to The Samba Nation early next week.
Ahead of next week’s trip, Manu disclosed that he learnt a lot from the recent invitational in Turkey, where his team spanked the hosts 2-0 in their opening game, then thrashed Guatemala 5-1, only to succumb to fellow-West Africans, Senegal in their final match.
The UAE 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning gaffer acknowledged the level of opposition his side faced team faced in Turkey and opted to pick positives from the defeat by Senegal, which he said was an eye-opener for him and his players ahead of the main event in Brazil.
Manu stated: “I think it was a good exposure for the boys. Since the last AFCON in April the team had not played any international match and they faced very stiff opposition from different confederations which was very good for the exposure of their confidence.”
Lampard showers praises on Osimhen
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has joined in raining accolades on Lille Metropole of France striker, Victor Osimhen, as The Blues’ legend and gaffer admitted that the Super Eagles’ rookie gave his side a tough time during Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash, which the London side eventually won 2-1 away.
Osimhen first cancelled out Nigerian-born striker, Tammy Abraham’s opening goal in the clash, only for Chelsea to carry the day with Willian’s winner, but Lampard confessed that it was never easy containing the in-form former Sporting Charleroi of Belgium kid all through the encounter.
Speaking on the threat posed by Osimhen in Wednesday’s encounter, Lampard admitted he was impressed with the lad’s all-round effort and the way he leapt high to head home Lille’s equaliser in the 33rd minute, after which he predicted that the Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer has a great career ahead of him.
“He was hugely impressive, was going to be a tough match for our defenders. His performance individually was really good. He has everything in his game and it was tough to play against him. I wish him well. He looks like he has a fantastic career ahead of him,” Lampard submitted.
The Chelsea manager went on to talk about Abraham’s international future, considering that the Nigeria-born striker had been tipped all along as a likely partner with Osimhen in the Eagles’ attack, should he eventually opt to switch allegiance from playing for England at senior level.
Before the game at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, all previews centered around two of the most in-form players of Nigerian descent in the European Leagues, such that seeing both Osimhen and Tammy net at opposing ends meant they both lived up to their billings.
Azeez keen to build on impressive start
Granada of Spain midfielder, Ramon Azeez, has reeled out secrets of his successfully return to top form, which has earned him a recall to the Super Eagles, as he says he has been able to exhibit a line of special attributes, technique, skills and emotional abilities that always stand him out during tough matches.
Although his career appeared to take a dip after failing to excel with the Eagles at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, following which he also slumped at club level and ended up playing in the Spanish second division, Azeez pointed out that he has been able to fight his way back through dint of hard work and by sheer determination to succeed in his chosen profession.
Azeez,who opened score in Grenada’s shock 2-0 win over Barca a few weeks ago stated he’s very happy, and it shows the amount of hard work I’ve put in, these past years. My Target is to get more playing time and have a good game when I do. I’m a box-to-box midfielder, but it really depends on what the coach wants from me on the pitch.
“I started playing football in Ikotun Egbe, I was born there. As a young footballer, I had to leave home and give myself a better chance of making it. My manager took me from Ikotun to Agege. I played for several teams and in competitions until God opened the way for me.
“I come with a blend; I like to call myself a mix midfielder. It is much like a box-to-box player because I can play either as a defensive or attacking midfielder. I pray first, I talk to my family, then I listen to a song. After that I walk onto the field to do my job.”
The Nigerian captain at the FIFA U-17 World Cup silver medal-winning Golden Eaglets on home soil in 2009 and follow-up Flying Eagles’ squad to Colombia 20111 FIFA U-20 World Cup, admitted he is happy to be back with the Eagles, heading to next Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil in Singapore, and acknowledged that it is because he is again playing well in la Liga.
2019 NBBF Premier League: Continental battle begins October 13
The 2019 NBBF Men’s Premier League season dunks off from October 13 to November 30.
The men’s league will see teams divided into the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences for a round robin league format.
First phase of the Atlantic Conference will hold in Akure while Savannah teams will converge on the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria between October 12 and 22.
The second phase will take place from November 2 to 12 with all points scored in the first phase carried over.
The Savannah Conference train will move to Package B of the National Stadium, Abuja while Atlantic Conference Teams will battle for supremacy at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ilorin Township stadium.
Top 4 teams in each conference will qualify for the National Final 8 from November 24 to 30.
Oluyole Warriors (Ibadan), Customs (Lagos), Kwara Falcons (Ilorin), Hoops and Read (Lagos), Delta Force (Asaba), Police Baton (Lagos) and Raptors (Lagos) are some of the teams that will be competing for honors in the Atlantic Conference.
Others include Dodan Warriors (Lagos), Islanders (Lagos) who hope to rekindle their rivalry alongside newly promoted Invaders (Ekiti), Coal City (Enugu), and Akure Raiders (Akure).
In the Savannah Conference, Kano Pillars (Kano), Bauchi Nets (Bauchi), Gombe Bulls (Gombe), Kada Stars (Kaduna), Defender, (Abuja), Niger Potters (Minna), Mark Mentors (Abuja), Plateau Peaks (Jos), Nigeria Army (Zaria) and Benue Braves (Makurdi) are the 10 teams which make up the conference.
According to NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida, exciting times await teams, players, fans as well as keen observers of the league with the federation in discussion with prospective sponsors.
“We are trying to create a robust system that will translate to a win-win situation for all.
“We are currently at an advanced stage of discussion with interested parties who are thinking of investing in the men’s league with our ultimate goal of getting the various leagues back on TV.”
The League champion will qualify to represent Nigeria in the inuagural Basketball Africa League to be organized by NBA in conjunction with FIBA Africa.
Adron Games organisers sensitize public with road walk
As part of activities to mark the fourth edition of the Adron Games, organisers will go on a road walk tomorrow (Saturday) to sensitize the host city, Ibadan and it’s environ. The Games come up from October 11 to 13 at the University of Ibadan.
The Games organisers, Adron Home stated that the road walk is to ensure that members of the public get the right information concerning the event, which they are also expected to be part of.
Higher institutions that have confirmed their participation at the Games for the GMD Challenge are University of Ibadan (UI), The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Lead University and Kola Daisi University, while others are expected to register before the event starts next Friday.
The Games, which is primarily for the staffs of the company, is themed “Festivals of Fitness”, and will see participants competing for honours in football, basketball, long jump and newly-introduced cycling.
As part of the three day event, staffs of Adron Homes will take part in early morning aerobics to be supervised by Kaffi, the Guinness book of record holder. This would include top management staff and would be led by the Group Managing Director, Adetola Emmanuel-king.
Games Ambassador Mary Onyali told newsmen that the road walk will help prepare the athletes for the big event which starts next Friday. She stated that it would help put them is shape and give them an insight of what to expect at the Games.
She also called on the remaining higher institutions to register for the GME challenge and take part in the athletics event as a way of honing their skills. “I am a former athlete and I know that events like this will help put the university student in good shape as they hope to become better athletes.”
